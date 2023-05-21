Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hummus Kitchen - Murray Hill

review star

No reviews yet

444 3rd Ave

New York, NY 10016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma

$28.00

Our signature Shawarma Grilled & finely sliced chicken with Mediterranean spices & steamed onions.

Starters

Beet carpaccio

$18.00

Oven roasted beets served with garlic confit, greens,olive oil & a balsamic glaze.

Salmon Ceviche

$22.00

Fresh Salmon Served with avocados crispy rice crackers and lemon. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.”

Eggplant Mesiba

$18.00

An eggplant party featuring 3 different styles. Fried and breaded, babaganoush, and sabich style (grilled and served with a boiled egg).

Crispy Cauliflower

$19.00

Fried Cauliflower Bites served with a refreshing Spicy Aioli.

Shakshuka

$19.00

A Moroccan classic featuring two sunny side up eggs Cooked over a tomato and pepper stew. comes with a pita

Sweet Potato

$14.00

Baked with salt, tahini, silan & olive oil

Chilean Sea Bass Ceviche

$26.00

Soups and Salad

Salads

Avocado Salad

$18.00

Chopped Avocado,parsley,red onion, cherry tomato, a boiled egg served with refreshing lemon dressing.

Shuk Salad

$17.00

Fresh veggies, mint, olive oil, lemon juice and a side of tahini

Israeli Salad

$17.00

A must have classic consisting of Chopped cucumber, tomatoes, salt, pepper, olive oil, served with a side of tahini

Asian Style Salad

$18.00

Mixed Greens, Asian cabbage, sesame & peanut pâté,

Green Salad

$17.00

Vinegar, beet, cumin, honey & boiled egg tossed in a bed of greens.

Soups

Matzoball soup

$12.00Out of stock

Veggie Soup

$10.00

White Bean Soup

$10.00

Entree

Main course

Pargit

$26.00

Lightly seasoned spring chicken cooked to perfection.

Chicken Shawarma

$28.00

Our signature Shawarma Grilled & finely sliced chicken with Mediterranean spices & steamed onions.

Grilled Chicken

$26.00

Braised chicken breast, lightly seasoned with market spices.

Chicken Schnitzel

$26.00

Breaded and served with house blend of herbs & spices

Charime Fish

$28.00

Couscous

$18.00

Lamb and meat Foccacia

$28.00

Fresh Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Fish Balls

$18.00

Chicken Kebab

$28.00

white meat chicken marinated in Rosemary and select spices.

Beef Kofta kebab

$29.00

Rib eye skewer

$34.00

Hummus only

Hummus

Chickpea Hummus

$17.00

A traditional hit. Consisting of a warm chickpea stew and tahini. Made fresh for the best enjoyment. served with 2 pita.

Mushroom Hummus

$18.00Out of stock

Hummus with a warm mushroom stew. served with 2 pita.

Lamb Hummus

$21.00

A must try Hummus topped with our special beef&lamb blend of ground meat. Served with 2 pitas.

Chicken Shawarma Hummus

$21.00

Our signature Chicken Shawarma served on hummus. Comes with 2 pita.

Sandwiches

Sandwhich

Falafel Sandwich

$14.00

Cauliflower Sandwich

$16.00

Morracan Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$19.00

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

$19.00

Beef Kebab Sandwich

$21.00

Pargit Sandwich

$21.00

Non alcoholic/ sodas

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Sprite Zero

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Employee Drink

$1.00

Non Alcholic

Lemonade with Mint

$5.00

Iced Moraccan Tea

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Fruit Juice

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Mocktail

Berry Blast

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$7.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Beverage

Turkish Coffee

$3.50

Mint Tea

$3.50

Espresso

Americano

$3.50

American Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Sides

Pita

$0.95

Vegetables

$2.50

Side Majadra Rice

$4.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Med Salad

$4.00

Side Couscous

$4.00

Mazzes

Mazze

Hummus

$9.95

Topped with hot chickpea stew, olive oil. Served with one pita or veggie sticks.

Falafel

$9.95

Babaganoush

$9.95

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$9.95

Matbucha

$9.95

Morracan Cigars

$9.95

Beef Kibbeh

$9.95

Mazze Trio

$26.00

Dessert

Semolina Cake

$11.00

Halva Sticks

$11.00

Malabi

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hummus Kitchen is an oasis of modern Mediterranean cuisine, shaped and influenced by the food and cultures of Israel, Morocco, Greece, paired with a beautiful tasteful ambiance and a welcoming staff. Hummus Kitchen provides guests with the opportunity to travel the culinary world of the Middle East through their taste buds. The menu at Hummus Kitchen draws from the rich and flavorful cuisine of the Middle East. It has a modern, bold and playful take on the dishes of the region, including street food and classic dishes of the region transformed to a modern palate of the Israeli and Jewish cuisine. Hummus Kitchen is open daily for lunch, dinner and a weekend brunch.

Website

Location

444 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016

Directions

