The Hummus Kitchen - Murray Hill

Hummus Kitchen is an oasis of modern Mediterranean cuisine, shaped and influenced by the food and cultures of Israel, Morocco, Greece, paired with a beautiful tasteful ambiance and a welcoming staff. Hummus Kitchen provides guests with the opportunity to travel the culinary world of the Middle East through their taste buds. The menu at Hummus Kitchen draws from the rich and flavorful cuisine of the Middle East. It has a modern, bold and playful take on the dishes of the region, including street food and classic dishes of the region transformed to a modern palate of the Israeli and Jewish cuisine. Hummus Kitchen is open daily for lunch, dinner and a weekend brunch.

