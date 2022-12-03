Spice Symphony 31st Indian and Indo Chinese
182 Lexington Ave
New York, NY 10016
Soups
Butternut Sqaush
Roasted Butter Nut Squash, apple and fennel Soup
Sweet Corn Soup
Chicken or Vegetable, corn kernels and cilantro in a cream style broth
Manchow Soup
Chicken or Vegetable, sauteed ginger, garlic in soy broth with crispy noodles
Coriander Soup
Cilantro, Mushrooms and ginger in vegetable broth
Hot and Sour Soup
Chicken and Vegetables, soy broth hot and tangy
Salad
Salad Bowl
Assorted Spring mix, Mushrooms,tomatoes,homemade cheese,red onion rings,roasted tomatoes with special homemade vinaigrette dressing
Symphony Chicken Tikka Salad
Tandoori grilled tikkas, field green,avacado and orange segments in mango dressing
Symphony Shrimp Salad
Spiced Shrimp, field greens,avacado and orange segments in mango dressing
Indian Chinese Starters
Chinese Bhel
Crispy noodles tossed with cilantro, sweet and sour sauce, lime juice
Paneer Chili Dry
strips of cottage cheese tossed with spicy chilies, onions,green pepper and soy
Gobi Manchurian Dry
Cauliflower florets in tangy onion and soya based sauce
Spring Rolls
crispy filled with vegetables or chicken served with sweet and sour dip
Butter Fly Shrimp
cream cheese and herb stuffed shrimp in batter fried cirsp in chili aioli
Chicken Lollipops
Pulled chicken wings in a tangy marinade made crisp served with homemade chili mayo
Chili Chicken Dry Apptz
Chicken in fiery spicy soy sauce with onion and peppers
Chicken Manchurian Dry Apptz
Lamb Chili Dry Apptz
Fish Chili Dry Apptz
Fish in fiery spicy soy sauce with oinion and pepers
Lettuce Wraps
Toffu or Chicken tossed in Wok with mushrooms, green onions and celery wrapped in lettuce
Lasooni Gobi Dry
Cauliflower florets in tangy tomato garlic infused sauce
Indian Starters
Samosas
Traditional Spiced Potato and pea turnover flavored with pomegranate seeds
Batawada ( Spiced Potato Dumplings)
Tandoori Achari Mushrooms
Marinted in yougurt and pickle spice mix roasted in tandoor
Spinach Chaat
Crisp spinach tempura topped with spiced yougurt and tamirand glaze
New Delhi Chaat
Warm Potato salad drizzled with yougurt and chutneys on flour crisps
Malai Paneer Ke Tikke
Homemade Cheese Patties smothered in spiced cream cheese marination
Shrimp Piri Piri
Spicy shrimp in cedar vinegar, curry leaves and goan chilies
Tandoori Spicy Chicken Wings
Marinated in yogurt and spices roasted in clay oven
Indian Chinese Mains
Stir Fried Chili Vegetables
Juliennes of bell pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, scallions, carrots, and tofu in a spicy citrus sauce.
Vegetable Manchurian
Crispy vegetable rounds in a spicy tangy onion and soy based sauce.
Paneer Szechwan
Fiery red szechwan pepper sauce, garlic, and ginger tempered
Chicken Manchurian
Spicy tangy onion and soy sauce
Chili Chicken
Green peppers, vidalia onions, soy, and fiery red chilies.
Chicken Hong Kong
Cooked with star spice and red hot chili spice.
General Tso's Chicken
Chicken breast made crisp and tossed with a sweet, tangy sauce.
Chicken Szechwan
Ginger Chicken With Broccoli
Chicken breast tossed with green onions, ginger, and fresh broccoli.
Chili Lamb
Green peppers, vidalia onions, soy, and fiery red chilies.
Salt & Pepper Prawns
Crispy prawns stir-fried in a mix of chili peppers, ginger, garlic, and shallots.
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Tomato, cucumber, onions, demerara sugar, and vinegar, tossed in a light sauce.
Shrimp Manchurian
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Shrimp, broccoli, and snow peas stir-fried in a light garlic, white wine sauce.
Fish Manchurian
Indian Chinese Hakka Noodles
Indian Chinese Triple Szechwan
American Chopsuey
Indian Chinese Hakka Rice
Indian Mains - Vegetarian
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked together with ginger, cumin, and coriander
Baingan Bhurta
Smoky roasted eggplant sautéed with onions and tomatoes.
Palak Paneer
Fresh spinach and spices ground and cooked with cubed home-made cheese
Paneer Makhani
Paneer Aur Aloo Ko Kofte
Home-made cheese dumplings simmered in a creamy cashew nut gravy.
Baghare Baingan
Baby eggplant in coconut, peanut, sesame sauce with curry leaves and mustard seeds.
Madras vegetables
Spicy curry flavored fresh mixed vegetables
Mixed Vegetable Korma
Melange of fresh vegetables simmered in yogurt sauce
Jeera Aloo
Cumin Scented potato
Punjabi Kadhi Pakora
Chickpea flour and yogurt cooked with crisp onion dumplings.
Yellow Dal Tarka
Yellow lenthils tempered with mustard seeds, cumin and whole dry chilies
Dal Makhani
Black beans and kidney beans cooked with butter and cream sauce
Garlic Spinach
Sauteed spinach with chopped garlic, onions and spices
Bhindi Masalewali
Whole slit okra, sautéed in dry toasted hand pounded spices.
Rajma
Indian Mains - Meats/Poultry
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoor fried chicken tikkas, in a creamy tomato sauce.
Butter Chicken
Tellicherri Pepper Chicken
Freshly crushed black pepper, fennel, dry coconut, and sun-dried chilies, bruised with chicken.
Chicken Vindaloo
Chilies soaked in apple cider vinegar, ground with garlic and cumin.
Chicken Saag
Chicken Korma
Lamb Rogan Josh
Slow braised lamb morsels in home ground garam masala and Kashmiri spices
Lamb Saag
Dhaniwal Korma
Bruised lomb in yogurt, caramelized onions, garlic, almonds, and fresh coriander.
Lamb Vindaloo
Chilies soaked in apple cider vinegar, ground with garlic, and cumin, cooked with lamb.
Bhuna Goat
Baby goat with bone in, slow cooked with aromatic spices.
Indian Vegan
Fish and Shellfish
Goan Fish Curry
Fresh fish filet, simmered in a chili, coconut, and tamarind sauce.
Kerala Fish Curry
Fresh fish fillet spices simmered in tamarind and curry leaves.
Shrimp Patia
Shrimp sauteed with cider vinegar, brown sugar, onion, and tomatoes.
Shrimp Moilee
Shrimp poached in coconut sauce, flavored with curry leaves and mustard seeds.
Tandoor Indian Style Bar-Be -Que
Tandoori Chicken
Half young chicken marinated in yogurt, Kashmiri chili, and a blend of spices.
Chicken Malai Kabab
Creamy chicken tenders, with cream cheese, yogurt, mace, and green cardamom.
Avocado Chicken Kabab
Creamy chicken tenders, with cream cheese, yogurt, mace, and green cardamom.
Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp, marinated in yogurt, garam masala, lemon, and broiled.
Salmon Tikka
Fresh salmon, carom seeds, lemon, and spice rub.
Lamb Seekh Kabab
Ground lamb, browned onions, nutmeg, cloves, and garlic wrapped in skewers and roasted in tandoor.
Tandoori Lamb Chops
Baby lamb chops soaked in fresh ginger juice, flavored with a house blend garam masala.
Chicken Tikka Kebabs
Rice /Pulao/ Biryani
Vegetable Pulao
Basmati rice cooked in aromatic spices and fresh vegetables.
Steamed Basmati
Long grain rice cooked in steam.
Vegetable Biryani
Seasonal vegetables, spices, herbs, and basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.
Chicken Biryani
Chicken marinated in spices and basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.
Goat Biryani
Fresh cubed gout marinated in yogurt and spices with basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.
Lamb Biryani
Fresh cubed lamb marinated in yogurt and spices with basmati rice, cooked in a sealed pot.
Shrimp Biryani
Fresh deveined shrimps, basmati rice, and spices, cooked in a sealed pot.
Breads - freshly Baked to order
Tandoori Naan
Leavened white, hand stretched flat bread.
Garlic Naan
Fresh garlic topped naan.
Onion Kulcha
Diced onion stuffed naan.
Cheese Kulcha
Cheddar cheese stuffed naan.
Peshawari Naan
Chopped dry fruits, raisins, sweet almonds filled naan.
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat unleavened bread.
Laccha Paratha
Multi layered buttered whole wheat bread.
Mint Paratha
Dried mint sprinkled, whole wheat bread.
Aloo Paratha
Whole wheat bread choice of filling spiced potato or spiced paneer.
Chili Garlic Naan
Fresh Garlic and Chili Naan
Chili Cheese Naan
Accompaniments
Raita
Cucumber, whipped yogurt with toasted cumin and crushed pepper.
Mango Chutney
Green mango, sliced and spiced to a sweet and sour taste.
Kachumber Salad
Diced cucumber, onions, and tomato topped with lime cilantro dressing.
Papadum
Flat roasted lentil crisp.
Mixed Pickle
Tikka Masala Sauce
Cut Onions and Chili
Mint Chutney
Tamarind Chutney
Beverage
Dessert
Rasmalai
Soft cheese patties in cardamom falvored milk and chopped pistachios.
Gajar Ka Halwa
Warm carrot pudding with pistachios
Gulab Jamun
Donut rounds in saffron syrup
Kulfi Mango
Traditional Indian Ice Cream with green cardamon / rosewater / mango
Rice Pudding ( Kheer)
Flavoured with sweet cardamom topped with almonds
Malai Kulfi
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
One of the Highly rated Indian Restaurants in NYC. High Quality Ingredients used only. Come in and enjoy!
