Spice Symphony 31st Indian and Indo Chinese

182 Lexington Ave

New York, NY 10016

Soups

Butternut Sqaush

$6.00

Roasted Butter Nut Squash, apple and fennel Soup

Sweet Corn Soup

$6.00

Chicken or Vegetable, corn kernels and cilantro in a cream style broth

Manchow Soup

$6.00

Chicken or Vegetable, sauteed ginger, garlic in soy broth with crispy noodles

Coriander Soup

$6.00

Cilantro, Mushrooms and ginger in vegetable broth

Hot and Sour Soup

$6.00

Chicken and Vegetables, soy broth hot and tangy

Salad

Salad Bowl

$9.00

Assorted Spring mix, Mushrooms,tomatoes,homemade cheese,red onion rings,roasted tomatoes with special homemade vinaigrette dressing

Symphony Chicken Tikka Salad

$12.00

Tandoori grilled tikkas, field green,avacado and orange segments in mango dressing

Symphony Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Spiced Shrimp, field greens,avacado and orange segments in mango dressing

Indian Chinese Starters

Chinese Bhel

$8.00

Crispy noodles tossed with cilantro, sweet and sour sauce, lime juice

Paneer Chili Dry

$10.00

strips of cottage cheese tossed with spicy chilies, onions,green pepper and soy

Gobi Manchurian Dry

$11.00

Cauliflower florets in tangy onion and soya based sauce

Spring Rolls

$7.00

crispy filled with vegetables or chicken served with sweet and sour dip

Butter Fly Shrimp

$12.00

cream cheese and herb stuffed shrimp in batter fried cirsp in chili aioli

Chicken Lollipops

$11.00

Pulled chicken wings in a tangy marinade made crisp served with homemade chili mayo

Chili Chicken Dry Apptz

$12.00

Chicken in fiery spicy soy sauce with onion and peppers

Chicken Manchurian Dry Apptz

$12.00

Lamb Chili Dry Apptz

$14.00

Fish Chili Dry Apptz

$13.00

Fish in fiery spicy soy sauce with oinion and pepers

Lettuce Wraps

$9.00

Toffu or Chicken tossed in Wok with mushrooms, green onions and celery wrapped in lettuce

Lasooni Gobi Dry

$11.00

Cauliflower florets in tangy tomato garlic infused sauce

Indian Starters

Samosas

$9.00

Traditional Spiced Potato and pea turnover flavored with pomegranate seeds

Batawada ( Spiced Potato Dumplings)

$9.00

Tandoori Achari Mushrooms

$8.00

Marinted in yougurt and pickle spice mix roasted in tandoor

Spinach Chaat

$7.00

Crisp spinach tempura topped with spiced yougurt and tamirand glaze

New Delhi Chaat

$8.00

Warm Potato salad drizzled with yougurt and chutneys on flour crisps

Malai Paneer Ke Tikke

$8.00

Homemade Cheese Patties smothered in spiced cream cheese marination

Shrimp Piri Piri

$10.00

Spicy shrimp in cedar vinegar, curry leaves and goan chilies

Tandoori Spicy Chicken Wings

$13.00

Marinated in yogurt and spices roasted in clay oven

Indian Chinese Mains

Stir Fried Chili Vegetables

$17.00

Juliennes of bell pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, scallions, carrots, and tofu in a spicy citrus sauce.

Vegetable Manchurian

$18.00

Crispy vegetable rounds in a spicy tangy onion and soy based sauce.

Paneer Szechwan

$18.00

Fiery red szechwan pepper sauce, garlic, and ginger tempered

Chicken Manchurian

$18.00

Spicy tangy onion and soy sauce

Chili Chicken

$18.00

Green peppers, vidalia onions, soy, and fiery red chilies.

Chicken Hong Kong

$18.00

Cooked with star spice and red hot chili spice.

General Tso's Chicken

$18.00

Chicken breast made crisp and tossed with a sweet, tangy sauce.

Chicken Szechwan

$19.00

Ginger Chicken With Broccoli

$19.00

Chicken breast tossed with green onions, ginger, and fresh broccoli.

Chili Lamb

$21.00

Green peppers, vidalia onions, soy, and fiery red chilies.

Salt & Pepper Prawns

$21.00

Crispy prawns stir-fried in a mix of chili peppers, ginger, garlic, and shallots.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$21.00

Tomato, cucumber, onions, demerara sugar, and vinegar, tossed in a light sauce.

Shrimp Manchurian

$21.00

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$21.00

Shrimp, broccoli, and snow peas stir-fried in a light garlic, white wine sauce.

Fish Manchurian

$21.00

Indian Chinese Hakka Noodles

Indian Style Hakka Noodles

$19.00

Indian Chinese Triple Szechwan

Triple Szechwan

$19.00

Hakka Style Noodles and Rice Mixed and stir fried in a Chinese wok with oil, vegetables , soya sauce and fiery Red Szechwan Sauce

American Chopsuey

Tomato base, veggie juliennes, sweet, tangy, and savory.

$19.00

Indian Chinese Hakka Rice

Fried Rice

$18.00

.

Indian Mains - Vegetarian

Aloo Gobi

$17.00

Cauliflower and potatoes cooked together with ginger, cumin, and coriander

Baingan Bhurta

$17.00

Smoky roasted eggplant sautéed with onions and tomatoes.

Palak Paneer

$17.00

Fresh spinach and spices ground and cooked with cubed home-made cheese

Paneer Makhani

$17.00

Paneer Aur Aloo Ko Kofte

$17.00

Home-made cheese dumplings simmered in a creamy cashew nut gravy.

Baghare Baingan

$17.00

Baby eggplant in coconut, peanut, sesame sauce with curry leaves and mustard seeds.

Madras vegetables

$17.00

Spicy curry flavored fresh mixed vegetables

Mixed Vegetable Korma

$17.00

Melange of fresh vegetables simmered in yogurt sauce

Jeera Aloo

$17.00

Cumin Scented potato

Punjabi Kadhi Pakora

$17.00

Chickpea flour and yogurt cooked with crisp onion dumplings.

Yellow Dal Tarka

$17.00

Yellow lenthils tempered with mustard seeds, cumin and whole dry chilies

Dal Makhani

$17.00

Black beans and kidney beans cooked with butter and cream sauce

Garlic Spinach

$17.00

Sauteed spinach with chopped garlic, onions and spices

Bhindi Masalewali

$17.00

Whole slit okra, sautéed in dry toasted hand pounded spices.

Rajma

$17.00

Indian Mains - Meats/Poultry

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.00

Tandoor fried chicken tikkas, in a creamy tomato sauce.

Butter Chicken

$19.00

Tellicherri Pepper Chicken

$19.00

Freshly crushed black pepper, fennel, dry coconut, and sun-dried chilies, bruised with chicken.

Chicken Vindaloo

$19.00

Chilies soaked in apple cider vinegar, ground with garlic and cumin.

Chicken Saag

$19.00

Chicken Korma

$19.00

Lamb Rogan Josh

$21.00

Slow braised lamb morsels in home ground garam masala and Kashmiri spices

Lamb Saag

$21.00

Dhaniwal Korma

$21.00

Bruised lomb in yogurt, caramelized onions, garlic, almonds, and fresh coriander.

Lamb Vindaloo

$21.00

Chilies soaked in apple cider vinegar, ground with garlic, and cumin, cooked with lamb.

Bhuna Goat

$23.00

Baby goat with bone in, slow cooked with aromatic spices.

Indian Vegan

Beans Poriyal

$17.00

String beans, shredded fresh coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaf and dry chilies.

Chana Masala

$17.00

Chickpeas, mango powder, onions, and spices tossed and cooked in steam.

Rajma - North Indian Specialty

$17.00

Fish and Shellfish

Goan Fish Curry

$20.00

Fresh fish filet, simmered in a chili, coconut, and tamarind sauce.

Kerala Fish Curry

$20.00

Fresh fish fillet spices simmered in tamarind and curry leaves.

Shrimp Patia

$21.00

Shrimp sauteed with cider vinegar, brown sugar, onion, and tomatoes.

Shrimp Moilee

$21.00

Shrimp poached in coconut sauce, flavored with curry leaves and mustard seeds.

Tandoor Indian Style Bar-Be -Que

Tandoori Chicken

$20.00

Half young chicken marinated in yogurt, Kashmiri chili, and a blend of spices.

Chicken Malai Kabab

$20.00

Creamy chicken tenders, with cream cheese, yogurt, mace, and green cardamom.

Avocado Chicken Kabab

$20.00

Creamy chicken tenders, with cream cheese, yogurt, mace, and green cardamom.

Tandoori Shrimp

$23.00

Jumbo shrimp, marinated in yogurt, garam masala, lemon, and broiled.

Salmon Tikka

$21.00

Fresh salmon, carom seeds, lemon, and spice rub.

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$23.00

Ground lamb, browned onions, nutmeg, cloves, and garlic wrapped in skewers and roasted in tandoor.

Tandoori Lamb Chops

$25.00

Baby lamb chops soaked in fresh ginger juice, flavored with a house blend garam masala.

Chicken Tikka Kebabs

$20.00

Rice /Pulao/ Biryani

Vegetable Pulao

$9.00

Basmati rice cooked in aromatic spices and fresh vegetables.

Steamed Basmati

$5.00

Long grain rice cooked in steam.

Vegetable Biryani

$17.00

Seasonal vegetables, spices, herbs, and basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.

Chicken Biryani

$19.00

Chicken marinated in spices and basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.

Goat Biryani

$23.00

Fresh cubed gout marinated in yogurt and spices with basmati rice cooked in a sealed pot.

Lamb Biryani

$21.00

Fresh cubed lamb marinated in yogurt and spices with basmati rice, cooked in a sealed pot.

Shrimp Biryani

$21.00

Fresh deveined shrimps, basmati rice, and spices, cooked in a sealed pot.

Breads - freshly Baked to order

Tandoori Naan

$5.00

Leavened white, hand stretched flat bread.

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Fresh garlic topped naan.

Onion Kulcha

$6.00

Diced onion stuffed naan.

Cheese Kulcha

$7.00

Cheddar cheese stuffed naan.

Peshawari Naan

$7.00

Chopped dry fruits, raisins, sweet almonds filled naan.

Tandoori Roti

$5.00

Whole wheat unleavened bread.

Laccha Paratha

$6.00

Multi layered buttered whole wheat bread.

Mint Paratha

$6.00

Dried mint sprinkled, whole wheat bread.

Aloo Paratha

$6.00

Whole wheat bread choice of filling spiced potato or spiced paneer.

Chili Garlic Naan

$7.00

Fresh Garlic and Chili Naan

Chili Cheese Naan

$8.00

Accompaniments

Raita

$4.00

Cucumber, whipped yogurt with toasted cumin and crushed pepper.

Mango Chutney

$4.00

Green mango, sliced and spiced to a sweet and sour taste.

Kachumber Salad

$5.00

Diced cucumber, onions, and tomato topped with lime cilantro dressing.

Papadum

$4.00

Flat roasted lentil crisp.

Mixed Pickle

$3.00

Tikka Masala Sauce

$9.00

Cut Onions and Chili

$3.00

Mint Chutney

$3.00

Tamarind Chutney

$3.00

Beverage

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Sweet Lassi

$5.00

Salted Lassi

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Poland Spring

$2.00

Dessert

Rasmalai

$6.00

Soft cheese patties in cardamom falvored milk and chopped pistachios.

Gajar Ka Halwa

$6.00

Warm carrot pudding with pistachios

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Donut rounds in saffron syrup

Kulfi Mango

$6.00

Traditional Indian Ice Cream with green cardamon / rosewater / mango

Rice Pudding ( Kheer)

$6.00

Flavoured with sweet cardamom topped with almonds

Malai Kulfi

$6.00

Lassi

Mango lassi

$5.00

Yogurt based Mango flavor drink

Sweet lassi

$5.00

Salted lassi

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Water Poland Spring

Poland spring

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
One of the Highly rated Indian Restaurants in NYC. High Quality Ingredients used only. Come in and enjoy!

182 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10016

