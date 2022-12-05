  • Home
Il Porto di Venezia 8080 Wells Street, Units IJ

No reviews yet

8080 Wells Street, Units I and J

Senoia, GA 30276

Order Again

Appetizers

Start your meal with a delicious appetizer

Wrapped Mozzarella Fritti

$8.00

Our signature dish. Crispy mozzarella rolls with homemade marinara sauce.

Calamari Friti

$12.00

Crispy fired calamari with pepperoncini sauce.

Burrata Caprese

$12.00

Burrata cheese, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze.

Toasted Ravioli

$11.00

Fresh ravioli stuffed with goat cheese and apples in a lemon butter sauce and crispy prosciutto, fresh parsley and apple glaze.

Bruschetta Crostini

$8.00

Roasted cherry tomatoes with fresh basil, grated pecorino and balsamic glaze over sliced toasted baguettes.

Flatbreads

Try a flatbread as either an appetizer to share or as a meal.

Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Olive oil, tomato, basil, mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Flatbread

$13.00

Olive oil, tomato, onion, olives, zucchini, basil, burrata cheese.

Mediterranean Flatbread

$12.00

Olive oil, tomato, red onion, olives, oregano, arugula, artichoke, mozzarella cheese.

Steak and Carmalized Onion Flatbread

$15.00

Olive oil, caramelized onions, sliced beef, arugula.

Sausage, Peppers and Onion Flatbread

$13.00

Olive oil, red and green peppers, onion, basil, mozzarella cheese.

Salmon and Goat Cheese Flatbread

$15.00

Olive oil, red onion, capers, arugula, salmon, goat cheese.

Salads

Try a salad and add chicken, shrimp or salmon

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce with bacon, tomato, red onion and blue cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine with tomatoes, homemade croutons, romano cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Italian Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens with olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, and Italian dressing.

Soups

Try a homemade soup.

Sicilian Chicken Soup

$5.00

Homemade chicken soup with onion, tomatoes, celery, carrots, bell pepper, potatoes, fresh parsley and pasta.

Classic Italian Minestrone

$5.00

Tomato based soup with zucchini, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, garlic, green beans, beans, cabbage, and Romano cheese.

Classics

Try one of our traditional classic dishes.

Spaghetti

$17.00

A bowl of spaghetti with Pomodoro sauce and Romano cheese with choice of Italian sausage or meatballs.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccini pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce. Add grilled chicken or shrimp.

Lasagna Bolognese (gf)

$17.00

Lasagna with four Italian cheeses: Romano, parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella in a Bolognese meat sauce topped with Pomodoro and melted mozzarella cheese.

Vegetable Lasagna

$17.00

Lasagna with four Italian cheeses: Romano, parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella, and a medley of vegetables in a béchamel sauce topped with Pomodoro and melted mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast with fresh Pomodoro sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese over a bed of spaghetti pasta.

Penne Bolognese

$16.00

Penne pasta with a Bolognese meat sauce. Add sausage or meatballs.

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce with a side of mashed potatoes and spicy parmesan green beans.

Rosa Penne Burrata

$15.00

Penne pasta with our creamy Mama Nelly sauce, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes topped with melted burrata. Add chicken, shrimp, sausage or meatballs.

Bucatini all' Amatriciana

$17.00

Homemade amatriciana sauce, crushed tomatoes, garlic, onion, and pancetta over bucatini pasta. Add chicken, shrimp, sausage or meatballs.

Primavera Alfredo

$16.00

Creamy alfredo sauce with mushrooms, tomatoes, artichokes, spinach and Romano cheese over fettuccine. Add chicken, shrimp, sausage or meatballs.

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Lightly breaded eggplant with pomodoro sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese and spaghetti pasta.

Linguine Carbonara

$18.00

Linguine with egg, pancetta, onions in a creamy cheese sauce.

Zucchini Pasta (vegan, gf)

$15.00

Our vegan dish with spiral cut zucchini noodles, vegetable medley and Pomodoro sauce.

Seafood

Try our fresh fish and seafood.

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

Shrimp sautéed with lemon butter garlic sauce and served over linguine.

Black Linguine with Shrimp and Scallops

$26.00

Sautéed whole shrimp and scallop pieces over a bed of fresh calamari ink infused linguini with a creamy herbed white wine sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$24.00

Chunk lobster and ricotta ravioli with seafood cream sauce, fresh basil and pecorino Romano cheese.

Trout

$24.00

Pan seared trout with herb lemon cream sauce, mashed potatoes and sautéed garlic spinach.

Mahi Mahi

$26.00

Pan seared Mahi Mahi fillet topped with a garlic basil butter sauce with vegetable medley and mushroom parmesan risotto.

Spicy Seafood Amatriciana

$26.00

Linguini pasta in a spicy red amatriciana sauce with shrimp, scallops, mussels and salmon.

Il Porto di Venezia Salmon

$23.00

Our signature dish! Sautéed salmon topped with crab meat on a bed of linguine with lemon butter sauce.

Grill

Try one of our dishes from the grill.

Palermo Grilled Sirloin

$24.00

8oz sirloin topped with roasted tomatoes, capers and parmesan cheese served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.

Italian Stuffed Pork Chop

$26.00

Bone in 10oz pork chop stuffed with fontina cheese, prosciutto, and spinach topped with Marsala mushroom sauce and served with mashed potatoes.

Pistachio Crusted Rack of Lamb

$36.00

Lamb chops with crusted pistachio and a red wine reduction sauce served with mushroom parmesan risotto and spicy parmesan green beans.

Sides

Add a side dish

Garlic Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Side of garlic sautéed spinach.

Spicy Parmesan Green Beans

$5.00

Side of spicy parmesan green beans.

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of mashed potatoes.

Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$4.00

Side of spaghetti with Pomodoro sauce.

Mushroom Parmesan Risotto

$4.00

Side of mushroom risotto.

Side Salad

$5.00

Sausages (2)

$5.00

Meatballs (2)

$5.00

Chicken

$5.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Sauces

$2.00

Desserts

Save room for a dessert

Gelato

$6.00

Authentic Italian gelato. Choose Pistachio or Sea Salt Carmel.

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

A Limoncello flavored yellow cake.

Traditional Tiramisu

$8.00

Lady fingers dipped in liqueur and espresso with chocolate sauce.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Gluten free delicious flourless chocolate cake with berry sauce.

Panna Cotta

$7.00

Classic panna cotta with berry sauce.

Family Style Classics Take Out

Family style meals for four. Includes bread and salad.

Family Lasagna Bolognese Take Out

$55.00

Lasagna for four with Romano, parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella in a Bolognese meat sauce topped with Pomodoro and melted mozzarella cheese. Incudes bread and salad.

Family Vegetable Lasagna Take Out

$55.00

Lasagna for four with a medley of vegetables with Romano, parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella in a béchamel sauce topped with Pomodoro and melted mozzarella cheese. Includes bread and salad.

Family Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo Take Out

$60.00

Fettuccini Alfredo for four with chicken in a creamy Alfredo sauce. Includes bread and salad.

Family Chicken Parmigiana Take Out

$63.00

Chicken parmigiana for four. Lightly breaded chicken breasts with fresh Pomodoro sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese over a bed of spaghetti. Includes bread and salad.

Family Chicken Marsala Take Out

$63.00

Chicken Marsala for four. Grilled chicken breasts with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce with mashed potatoes and spicy parmesan green beans. Includes bread and salad.

Family Spaghetti Sausage and Meatballs Take Out

$60.00

Spaghetti for four. A big bowl of spaghetti with Pomodoro sauce and Romano cheese with meatballs and sausages. Includes bread and salad.

Soft Drinks

24oz Coke

$3.50

24oz Diet Coke

$3.50

24oz Coke Zero

$3.50

24oz Sprite

$3.50

24oz Fanta Orange

$3.50

24oz Lemonade

$3.50

24oz Unsweet Tea

$3.50

24oz Sweet Tea

$3.50
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Italian dining with upscale flair.

Location

8080 Wells Street, Units I and J, Senoia, GA 30276

Directions

