Il Porto di Venezia 8080 Wells Street, Units IJ
8080 Wells Street, Units I and J
Senoia, GA 30276
Appetizers
Wrapped Mozzarella Fritti
Our signature dish. Crispy mozzarella rolls with homemade marinara sauce.
Calamari Friti
Crispy fired calamari with pepperoncini sauce.
Burrata Caprese
Burrata cheese, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze.
Toasted Ravioli
Fresh ravioli stuffed with goat cheese and apples in a lemon butter sauce and crispy prosciutto, fresh parsley and apple glaze.
Bruschetta Crostini
Roasted cherry tomatoes with fresh basil, grated pecorino and balsamic glaze over sliced toasted baguettes.
Flatbreads
Margarita Flatbread
Olive oil, tomato, basil, mozzarella cheese.
Veggie Flatbread
Olive oil, tomato, onion, olives, zucchini, basil, burrata cheese.
Mediterranean Flatbread
Olive oil, tomato, red onion, olives, oregano, arugula, artichoke, mozzarella cheese.
Steak and Carmalized Onion Flatbread
Olive oil, caramelized onions, sliced beef, arugula.
Sausage, Peppers and Onion Flatbread
Olive oil, red and green peppers, onion, basil, mozzarella cheese.
Salmon and Goat Cheese Flatbread
Olive oil, red onion, capers, arugula, salmon, goat cheese.
Salads
Wedge Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce with bacon, tomato, red onion and blue cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine with tomatoes, homemade croutons, romano cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Italian Salad
Mixed greens with olives, pepperoncini, red onion, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, and Italian dressing.
Soups
Classics
Spaghetti
A bowl of spaghetti with Pomodoro sauce and Romano cheese with choice of Italian sausage or meatballs.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce. Add grilled chicken or shrimp.
Lasagna Bolognese (gf)
Lasagna with four Italian cheeses: Romano, parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella in a Bolognese meat sauce topped with Pomodoro and melted mozzarella cheese.
Vegetable Lasagna
Lasagna with four Italian cheeses: Romano, parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella, and a medley of vegetables in a béchamel sauce topped with Pomodoro and melted mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded chicken breast with fresh Pomodoro sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese over a bed of spaghetti pasta.
Penne Bolognese
Penne pasta with a Bolognese meat sauce. Add sausage or meatballs.
Chicken Marsala
Grilled chicken breast with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce with a side of mashed potatoes and spicy parmesan green beans.
Rosa Penne Burrata
Penne pasta with our creamy Mama Nelly sauce, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes topped with melted burrata. Add chicken, shrimp, sausage or meatballs.
Bucatini all' Amatriciana
Homemade amatriciana sauce, crushed tomatoes, garlic, onion, and pancetta over bucatini pasta. Add chicken, shrimp, sausage or meatballs.
Primavera Alfredo
Creamy alfredo sauce with mushrooms, tomatoes, artichokes, spinach and Romano cheese over fettuccine. Add chicken, shrimp, sausage or meatballs.
Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly breaded eggplant with pomodoro sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese and spaghetti pasta.
Linguine Carbonara
Linguine with egg, pancetta, onions in a creamy cheese sauce.
Zucchini Pasta (vegan, gf)
Our vegan dish with spiral cut zucchini noodles, vegetable medley and Pomodoro sauce.
Seafood
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed with lemon butter garlic sauce and served over linguine.
Black Linguine with Shrimp and Scallops
Sautéed whole shrimp and scallop pieces over a bed of fresh calamari ink infused linguini with a creamy herbed white wine sauce.
Lobster Ravioli
Chunk lobster and ricotta ravioli with seafood cream sauce, fresh basil and pecorino Romano cheese.
Trout
Pan seared trout with herb lemon cream sauce, mashed potatoes and sautéed garlic spinach.
Mahi Mahi
Pan seared Mahi Mahi fillet topped with a garlic basil butter sauce with vegetable medley and mushroom parmesan risotto.
Spicy Seafood Amatriciana
Linguini pasta in a spicy red amatriciana sauce with shrimp, scallops, mussels and salmon.
Il Porto di Venezia Salmon
Our signature dish! Sautéed salmon topped with crab meat on a bed of linguine with lemon butter sauce.
Grill
Palermo Grilled Sirloin
8oz sirloin topped with roasted tomatoes, capers and parmesan cheese served with mashed potatoes and sautéed spinach.
Italian Stuffed Pork Chop
Bone in 10oz pork chop stuffed with fontina cheese, prosciutto, and spinach topped with Marsala mushroom sauce and served with mashed potatoes.
Pistachio Crusted Rack of Lamb
Lamb chops with crusted pistachio and a red wine reduction sauce served with mushroom parmesan risotto and spicy parmesan green beans.
Sides
Garlic Sautéed Spinach
Side of garlic sautéed spinach.
Spicy Parmesan Green Beans
Side of spicy parmesan green beans.
Mashed Potatoes
Side of mashed potatoes.
Vegetable Medley
Spaghetti Pomodoro
Side of spaghetti with Pomodoro sauce.
Mushroom Parmesan Risotto
Side of mushroom risotto.
Side Salad
Sausages (2)
Meatballs (2)
Chicken
Shrimp
Sauces
Desserts
Gelato
Authentic Italian gelato. Choose Pistachio or Sea Salt Carmel.
Limoncello Cake
A Limoncello flavored yellow cake.
Traditional Tiramisu
Lady fingers dipped in liqueur and espresso with chocolate sauce.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Gluten free delicious flourless chocolate cake with berry sauce.
Panna Cotta
Classic panna cotta with berry sauce.
Family Style Classics Take Out
Family Lasagna Bolognese Take Out
Lasagna for four with Romano, parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella in a Bolognese meat sauce topped with Pomodoro and melted mozzarella cheese. Incudes bread and salad.
Family Vegetable Lasagna Take Out
Lasagna for four with a medley of vegetables with Romano, parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella in a béchamel sauce topped with Pomodoro and melted mozzarella cheese. Includes bread and salad.
Family Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo Take Out
Fettuccini Alfredo for four with chicken in a creamy Alfredo sauce. Includes bread and salad.
Family Chicken Parmigiana Take Out
Chicken parmigiana for four. Lightly breaded chicken breasts with fresh Pomodoro sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese over a bed of spaghetti. Includes bread and salad.
Family Chicken Marsala Take Out
Chicken Marsala for four. Grilled chicken breasts with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce with mashed potatoes and spicy parmesan green beans. Includes bread and salad.
Family Spaghetti Sausage and Meatballs Take Out
Spaghetti for four. A big bowl of spaghetti with Pomodoro sauce and Romano cheese with meatballs and sausages. Includes bread and salad.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Casual Italian dining with upscale flair.
8080 Wells Street, Units I and J, Senoia, GA 30276