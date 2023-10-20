Burgers

The Signature Incredible
$9.99

Our Most Popular burger, a Signature Classic Burger. Fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The BBQ Bacon
$11.99

Love BBQ Sauce? Enjoy this satisfying gourmet fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, Beef Bacon & BBQ Sauce.

The Nacho Man
$10.99

Jalapenos and Nacho Chips give this burger a nice kick! Made with a fresh, never frozen, made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The Coolio
$10.99

Who knew Ranch would be this great with our Incredible Patties! Cool Ranch Chips give this burger a perfect crisp to go with the fresh, never frozen, made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese, Ranch, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The Shroominator
$10.99

Mushroom lovers crave our Shroominator made with a fresh, never frozen, made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Mushrooms and Onions, American Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The Flamin' Hot
$10.99

One of our most popular burgers! Hot Cheetos & Jalapenos give this burger an awesome twist that surprisingly goes amazing together with our Incredible Patties! Together in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

Sides

Seasoned Fries
$3.99
Cheese Fries
$4.99
Combo Fries & Drink
$4.99
Combo Cheese Fries & Drink (+$1)
$5.99

Drinks & Dessert

Fountain Drink
$2.99
Can
$1.99
Bottled Water
$2.00
Soft Serve Ice Cream
$6.00

Sauce Cups

Ranch Sauce Cup
$0.29
Incredible Sauce Cup
$0.39
Nacho Cheese Cup
$0.59
Hot Sauce Cup
$0.39
BBQ Sauce Cup
$0.59