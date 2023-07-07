Restaurant header imageView gallery

Indigo Coastal Shanty

review star

No reviews yet

1402 Reynolds Street

Brunswick, GA 31520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Starters

Warm Artichoke Dip

$9.95

With sun-dried tomatoes & blue corn chips; warm, creamy, perfect for sharing

Mezze

$8.95

Fragrant hummus with olivada, feta, & warm flatbread

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.95

With a swirl of herbed cheese, warm red pepper coulis, & creamy Pepper Jack grits

Plantains

$8.95

Locals' Fav! Crisp island bites, lightly salted, served with guacamole

Calypso Nachos

$8.95

Locals' Fav! Melting Mexican cheeses, black beans, corn, jerk chicken, pineapple salsa, & guacamole

Stockpot

$4.95+

Stockpot seafood

$5.95+

Plantain Nacho

$12.95

Salads

Small House Salad

$5.95

Crisp greens, tomatoes, onions, black beans, corn, cabbage & green onion, with your choice of dressing

Large House Salad

$9.95

Crisp greens, tomatoes, onions, black beans, corn, cabbage & green onion, with your choice of dressing

Calypso Salad

$10.95

Confetti of field greens, jerk chicken, seared corn, black beans, blue corn crisps & pineapple salsa with a sunny citrus vinaigrette

Pac-Rim Noodle Bowl

$11.95

Locals' Fav! Addictive toss of crisp greens, cabbage carrot slaw, green onion, fresh herbs, & noodles in a Thai peanut & ginger vinaigrette with toasted sesame seeds, peanuts, and chow mein noodles

Bombay Chicken Salad

$13.95

Our sweet curry chicken salad over bed of crisp greens, tossed in a sunny citrus vinaigrette with a wedge of grilled flatbread, & fruit chutney

Shanty Bleu

$11.95

Toss of arugula, confetti of cabbage, crisp green apple, blue cheese, dried cranberries, praline pecans, & red onion with citrus vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Point Loma Fish Sandwich

Point Loma Fish Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled, blackened or fried, with lettuce, tomato, Isla slaw, & our spiked tartar sauce

Bombay Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Locals' Fav! Our favorite chicken salad with nuance of Indian spices on grilled flatbread with a dollop of fruit chutney on the side

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

$13.95

Locals' Fav! With crisp applewood smoked bacon, a swirl of herbed cheese, spring greens, & red pepper coulis

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.95

On a toasty kaiser roll with garlic aioli, spring greens, & sweet tomato gravy

"Raj" Burger

$13.95

A juicy 8 oz burger lightly dusted with India's spices, topped with melting blue cheese & dollop of spiced fruit chutney

Pimento Cheeseburger

$13.95

A juicy 8 oz burger with grilled onions & our chunky melting pimiento. We're talkin' some "South in your mouth." Available plain or substitute Pepper Jack or Cheddar Cheese

Black Bean Burger

$13.95

Topped with a slice of fried green tomato, swirl of herbed cheese, red pepper coulis, & spring greens

Burger

$9.95

Sides

Isla Slaw

$2.75

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Cheese Grits

$2.75

Black Beans & Rice

$2.75

French Fries

$2.95

Fried Okra

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Jasmine Rice

Signature Plates

Sesame Crusted Catfish

$19.95

Crisp fillet served with plum miso sauce, spiked tartar & Isla slaw over fragrant jasmine rice

Meatloaf Plate

$14.95

Moist & tender with a sweet tomato gravy over Idaho mash with a house salad

"Jerked" Tostadas

$8.95

Locals' Fav! Jerked chicken with vibrant Island spices on corn tostada with Isla slaw & pineapple salsa served with black beans & rice

Charleston Sautée

$23.95

Local shrimp & country ham with sweet peppers, onions, & ripe tomatoes, over creamy grits with a tumble of fried okra

Fisherman's Bowl

$23.95

Sautée of local shrimp, mahi mahi in flavorful broth with fennel, tomatoes, & a little couscous with a crumble of feta cheese

Chicken Curry

$14.95

Locals' Fav! Chicken, sweet potatoes, & kale in a coconut milk curry broth over fragrant jasmine rice

Chile Relleno

$14.95

Locals' Fav! Poblano stuffed with a rustic pork picadillo, topped with melting Mexican cheeses & spicy guajillo ranchera served with black beans, rice & Isla slaw

Market Fresh Seafood

$28.95

Our fresh fish of the day glazed in housemade jerk sauce topped with pineapple salsa. Served with black beans, rice, Isla slaw, & our spiked tartar

Salmon Plate

$21.95

Shrimp Plate

$21.95

Chicken Plate

$10.95

Tofu Plate

$10.95

Shrimp Curry

$21.95

Tofu Curry

$14.95

Veggie Curry

$11.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Shrimp

$7.95

Extras

Warm Flatbread

$1.95

Pineapple Salsa

$1.95

Sour Cream

$0.75

Guacamole

$3.50

Small Queso

$1.50

Large Queso

$3.50

Tortilla Chips

$1.95

Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$18.95

Side Salmon

$18.95

Side Market Fish

$25.95

Side Tofu

$5.00

Bean Patty

$5.00

Side Focaccia

$1.50

Side Jerk Sauce

Side Plum Miso

Side Ranchera

Side Garlic Aioli

Extra Cheesee

$1.00

Doggie Bowl

Desserts

Georgia Peach Pound Cake

$6.95

Griddled in butter with scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, bourbon caramel sauce & spiced pecans

Warm Shanty Sundae

$8.95

Warm chocolate bread pudding topped with melting vanilla bean ice cream & drizzled with our favorite bourbon caramel sauce, whipped cream & toasted coconut

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$5.95

Served warm with a dollop of sweet whipped cream

Ice Cream

$2.00

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Pecans

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Drinks Menu

Beverages

Lemonade

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Half & Half Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$3.00

Toscapana

$5.00

Club Soda

Water

San Pellegrino

$3.75

Pibb

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Indigo Shanty is an eclectic, coastal vibe restaurant focused on serving food that pops with service that makes you smile. Since 2010 we have been welcoming guests to dine with us in our intimate dining room or in the shade under our big oak tree, making it our highest priority that you leave happier than when you came in. Located downtown in the beautiful port city of Brunswick.

Website

Location

1402 Reynolds Street, Brunswick, GA 31520

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tipsy McSway's
orange star4.7 • 1,195
1414 Newcastle St Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Arte Pizza - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 322
1518 New Castle St. Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Reid's Apothecary
orange star4.9 • 1,230
1618 Newcastle St Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Rafters
orange starNo Reviews
315 1/2 Mallery St. Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Pie Guys Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
710 Glynn Isle Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
Wrap Happy
orange starNo Reviews
5441 Altama Ave Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brunswick

Reid's Apothecary
orange star4.9 • 1,230
1618 Newcastle St Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Tipsy McSway's
orange star4.7 • 1,195
1414 Newcastle St Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Mr. Shuck's Seafood
orange star4.7 • 1,194
107 Altama Connector Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
Michael's Deli & Seafood - Brunswick
orange star4.4 • 627
120 Trade Street Brunswick, GA 31525
View restaurantnext
Arte Pizza - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 322
1518 New Castle St. Brunswick, GA 31520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brunswick
Saint Simons Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (31 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (166 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston