Intelligentsia Coffee Silver Lake

review star

No reviews yet

3922 West Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Iced Americano
Cold Coffee - 16 oz
Latte

Brew

Barista's Choice - 12 oz

$4.95

Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.

Cold Coffee - 16 oz

$5.75

A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!

Ethiopia Metad Benti Nenqa Washed Brewed to Order (12 oz)

$6.00

Look for plum, red grape, orange. The village of Benti Nenqa returns to the Intelligentsia single-origin menu for the first time since 2015.

Hot

Espresso

$4.00

A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Colombia.

Macchiato

$4.75

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.

Latte

$5.75

A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.

Mocha

$6.50

Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Flat White

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk, served a few degrees hotter and with less foam than a cappuccino.

Cortado

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.

Americano

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with hot water.

Avena Latte

$7.00

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Pistachio Rose Latte

$7.00

A latte made with our Black Cat espresso, Táche pistachio milk, and in-house made rose & orange syrup. Topped with ground cardamom and rose petals.

Iced

Draft Oat Latte

$6.50

Iced Latte

$5.75

Our classic latte served over ice.

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of milk over ice.

Iced Americano

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.

Iced Espresso

$4.00

A double shot of our Black Cat Classic Espresso served over ice.

Iced Avena Latte

$7.00

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Iced Mocha

$6.50

Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Iced Angeleno

$7.00

Four shots of espresso shaken with milk and homemade vanilla syrup. A sweet treat.

Black Cat Fizz

$6.50

Welcome Spring with our take on an espresso tonic. Black Cat Classic espresso, Fever Tree tonic water, and Fee Brothers orange bitters.

Iced Pistachio Rose Latte

$7.00

An iced latte made with our Black Cat espresso, Táche pistachio milk, and in-house made rose & orange syrup. Topped with ground cardamom and rose petals.

Steeped

Organic Classic Iced Tea Brewed

$4.95Out of stock

Organic Crimson Iced Tea Brewed

$4.95

Organic Lemongrass Melange Iced Tea Brewed

$4.95

Organic English Breakfast Brewed

$4.95

Organic Earl Grey Brewed

$4.95

Organic Emerald Spring Brewed

$4.95

Organic Blend 333 Brewed

$4.95

Organic King Crimson Brewed

$4.95

Organic Turmeric Tonic Brewed

$4.95

Matcha

Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte

$7.50

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.

Matcha Lemonade

$7.25Out of stock

Matcha Latte

$7.50

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.

Chai

Steamed Chai

$5.75

Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.

Iced Chai

$5.75

Our classic chai tea latte over ice. Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea.

Draft Oat Chai

$6.50Out of stock

Sugarbloom

Sugarbloom Plain Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Sugarbloom Pain au Chocolat

$6.50Out of stock

Sugarbloom Strawberry Almond Croissant

$7.50Out of stock

Sugarbloom Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Sugarbloom Devil's Food Donut (GF)

$4.50Out of stock

Sugarbloom Matcha Donut (GF)

$4.50Out of stock

Sugarbloom Pumpkin Spice Donut (V)

$4.50Out of stock

Sugarbloom Chickpea Curry Puff (V)

$5.00Out of stock

Sugarbloom Miso Butterscotch Cookie

$3.75

Sugarbloom Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.75

Sugarbloom Chocolate Brownie Cookie (V)

$3.75

Sugarbloom Blueberry Muffin

$5.50Out of stock

Sugarbloom Bacon Cheddar Biscuit

$6.00Out of stock

Sugarbloom Banana Bread (V)

$6.00Out of stock

Sugarbloom Maple Pecan Morning Bun

$6.00Out of stock

Sugarbloom Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$6.50Out of stock

Farmshop Sandwiches

Farmshop Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Farmshop Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$14.00

Farmshop Italiano Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Farmshop Vegetarian Sandwich

$14.00

Farmshop Peanut Butter & Jelly Brioche Sandwich

$7.00

Snacks

MUSH Wild Blueberry

$5.00

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut), Rolled Oats, Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Sea Salt.

MUSH Coffee Coconut

$5.00

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut), Rolled Oats, Date, Cold Coffee Concentrate, Sea Salt.

MUSH Pumpkin

$5.00

Ellenos Mango Greek Yogurt

$5.00

Mindright Peanut Butter

$4.00

Mindright Toasted Coconut

$4.00

Flour Child Coconut Biscotti (v)

$2.50

Flour Child Butter Pecan Biscotti

$2.50

Flour Child Chocolate Biscotti

$2.50

Flour Child Limoncello Biscotti

$2.50

Mylk Labs Almond & Pink Salt Oatmeal

$4.00

Roasted Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt

Mylk Labs Coconut & Cinnamon Oatmeal

$4.00

Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon Oatmeal

Mylk Labs Blueberry & Maple Oatmeal

$4.00

Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple Oatmeal

Mylk Labs Strawberry & Vanilla Oatmeal

$4.00

Sun-Ripened Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla Oatmeal

Farmshop Grab & Go

Farmshop Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Farmshop Overnight Oats

$8.00

Single Origin

Colombia La Pelota Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for plum, orange, cola. This small lot from grower Rovira Muñoz was among the best coffees we tasted last season from Huila.

Ethiopia Metad Buku Natural Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Notes of plum, orange, blueberry. This natural-process coffee was dried inside the fruit to create intense aromatics and berry flavors.

Honduras Caballero Family Experimental Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$25.00

Look for dried cherry, orange, plum. For this lot, freshly harvested coffee cherry was sealed in “semi-anaerobic” conditions before processing.

Guatemala Las Moritas Pacamara Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$31.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. Our first single-origin release from the Sierra de las Minas region of Guatemala in more than five years.

Guatemala Atitlán Organic Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$21.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. An organic coffee grown on the shores of Lake Atitlán by the fifth-generation owners of Finca Patzibir.

Kenya Sisters of Mary Immaculate Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$28.00Out of stock

Look for honey, nectarine, tangerine. This coffee was grown and processed by the Sisters of Mary Immaculate at their mountain convent in Nyeri.

Honduras Caballero Family Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$20.00Out of stock

In the 18th year of our collaboration with the Caballero family, and things just keep getting better. Look for: milk chocolate, raw sugar, raisin.

Ethiopia Metad Benti Nenqa Washed Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for plum, red grape, orange. The village of Benti Nenqa returns to the Intelligentsia single-origin menu for the first time since 2015.

Kenya Gathaithi Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for orange, caramel, nectarine. All the bright acidity, complex flavors, and caramel sweetness that are hallmarks of Kenya’s best coffees.

Blends/Decaf

Celebration Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Celebration Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$21.00

Our annual holiday blend features coffees from family farmers in Costa Rica, Ethiopia, and Kenya. Our coffee team created it in a spirit of thanksgiving and celebration in the hope it can make your holidays brighter as you gather with friends and family this season to reflect on 2022 and look ahead with anticipation to the New Year.

House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50
Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$17.50

Intelligentsia Instant Coffee 5 Pack

$12.00

We've teamed up with Swift Cup Coffee to bring you an instant coffee with quality in mind. Try our Intelligentsia House Blend instantly with just 8oz of hot or cold water! This 5 pack of single-servings is perfect when traveling or on-the-go.

Espresso

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50Out of stock

This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.

Instant Oat Latte

$9.00

Our Instant Oat Latte is made with our Black Cat Classic espresso and oat milk to create a rich, creamy, and delicious latte in an instant. Just add water, whisk or froth to combine, and enjoy flavor notes of sugar cookie, milk chocolate, and molasses. Each box contains four single servings.

Black Cat Instant 5 Pack

$12.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.

Website

Location

3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Directions

