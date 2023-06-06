  • Home
  • Bellmore
  • International Delight Cafe - 322 Bedford Avenue
International Delight Cafe - Bellmore

No reviews yet

322 Bedford Avenue

Bellmore, NY 11710

Popular Items

TWO SCOOPS

$7.00

ONE SCOOP

$5.50

Belgian Waffle - Full

$8.00

Daily Specials

Entree

BEEF GYRO PLATTER

$24.00

Beef Gyro on toasted Pita Served with FF and Greek Salad and homemade tzatziki sauce

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$26.00

mixed greens, cucumbers, strawberries, pickled onions, walnuts, feta cheese, grilled chicken, balsamic vinaigrette

MEATBALLS ALA VODKA

$26.00

Homemade Meatballs, vodka sauce over pene

Dessert of the Day

Quart Pancake Batter
NUTELLA CRUNCH PANINI

$8.95

Nocciola Gelato with chocolate Hazelnut spread on pressed brioche bun.

Quart Pancake Batter

$14.95

Grandpa Andy’s Famous Pancake Batter.

Appetizer of the Day

MEATBALL MAC QUESADILLA

$15.00

Main Menu

Eggs & Omelettes

TWO EGGS

$10.00

Cooked to your liking

SKIRT STEAK & TWO EGGS

$19.00

grilled 8oz. skirt steak

CHEESE OMELETTE

$12.00

Your choice of Cheese

FARMERS OMELETTE

$14.00

bacon, ham, sausage, onion, pepper

NOVA SCOTIA OMELETTE

$19.00

house-cured lox, caramelized onion, cream cheese

CORNED BEEF HASH & TWO EGGS

$17.00

house-made corned beef hash

WESTERN OMELETTE

$13.00

diced ham, diced onion, bell green pepper

GREEK OMELETTE

$14.00

baby spinach, feta, tomato

WYOMING OMELETTE

$18.00

skirt steak, grilled onion & portabella, cheddar

GARDEN OMELETTE

$14.00

broccoli, tomato, caramelized onion, zucchini

HAM OMELETTE

$12.00

BACON OMELETTE

$12.00

SAUSAGE OMELETTE

$12.00

PEPPER OMELETTE

$12.00

ONION OMELETTE

$12.00

SPINACH OMELETTE

$12.00

TOMATO OMELETTE

$12.00

MUSHROOM OMELETTE

$12.00

TURKEY OMELETTE

$14.00

PLAIN OMELETTE

$11.50

Brunch Favorites

THE INTERNATIONAL

$16.00

two eggs, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, home fries & pancakes, French toast or waffle

RANCHERODILLA

$14.00

scrambled eggs, black beans, salsa, cheddar jack, avocado, cotija crumble, pressed flour tortilla, sour cream

CHICKEN & WAFFLE TOWER

$15.00

southern fried chicken, Belgian waffle, butter, choice of hot honey drizzle or sweet maple syrup

SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST

$13.00

poached eggs, multigrain toast, smashed avocado, mixed greens

WAFFLE TACOS

$12.00

scrambled eggs, cheddar, choice of crispy chicken, pulled pork, brisket or bacon, ham & sausage

ANGELIC FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

strawberries, bananas, cream cheese, Nutella, maple syrup

CHEESE BLINTZ

$12.00Out of stock

fresh berries, berry sauce, sour cream

POTATO PANCAKES

$13.00

apple sauce, sour cream

Brunchwiches

THE EGGWICH

$7.00

two over medium eggs, choice of bacon, ham or sausage, American cheese, brioche bun

WEIGHT WATCHER

$9.00

egg whites, turkey, spinach, tomato, multigrain toast

PHILLY MELT

$13.00

two over medium eggs, shaved steak, grilled onions, provolone, cheese sauce, grilled Texas toast

BAGEL LOX

$14.00

house-cured lox, cream cheese, capers, red onion, bagel

CREAM CHEESE BAGEL

$6.00

Philly cream cheese, New York bagel, lettuce, tomato

Grandpa Andy's Pancakes

THE STACK

$9.00

three fluffy pancakes

SILVER DOLLARS

$9.00

grandpa Andy’s miniature pancakes

FRESH FRUIT PANCAKES

$12.00

three fluffy pancakes, seasonal fresh fruit

CHUNKY MONKEY

$14.00

chocolate chip, walnut, banana, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

BLUE MONKEY

$14.00

blueberry, banana, berry sauce, whipped cream

SAMOA

$14.00

chocolate chip, caramel sauce, toasted coconut, whipped cream

French Toast

CHALLAH

$9.00

thick cut challah bread

OLD FASHIONED

$9.00

sliced white bread

CINNAMON RAISIN

$10.00

thick cut cinnamon raisin bread

FRESH FRUIT FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

challah French toast, seasonal fresh fruit

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

$14.00

Texas toast, strawberry jam, grape jelly, peanut butter sauce, powdered sugar, whipped cream

SMORE

$14.00

Texas toast, toasted marshmallow, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, graham cracker crumbes

International Benedicts

EGGS BENNY

$15.50

2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, grilled English muffin, hollandaise

IRISH BENNY

$17.00

2 poached eggs, in-house corned beef hash, sharp cheddar,grilled English muffin, hollandaise

STEAK BENNY

$19.00

2 poached eggs, skirt steak, spinach, grilled English muffin, hollandaise

TEXAS BENNY

$19.00

2 poached eggs, Texas brisket, caramelized onions,grilled English muffin, cracked pepper hollandaise

SOUTHERN BENNY

$17.00

2 poached eggs, southern fried crispy chicken, sharp cheddar,grilled English muffin, chipotle hollandaise

CANADIAN BENNY

$22.00

2 poached eggs, house-cured lox, capers, grilled English muffin, hollandaise

Classic Sandwiches

A.L.T.O.

$10.50

avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion

B.L.T

$10.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato

BEEF BRISKET

$12.00

slow-roasted brisket

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

white meat chicken, mayo, celery

CORNED BEEF

$12.00

slow-cooked corned beef flat

EGG SALAD

$7.50

chopped egg, mayo

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.50

American, cheddar, Swiss or mozzarella

PASTRAMI

$12.00

house-cured pastrami flat

ROAST BEEF

$12.00

house-roasted top round

SHRIMP SALAD

$10.50

shrimp, mayo, celery

TUNA SALAD

$10.00

albacore tuna, mayo, celery

TURKEY

$12.00

house-roasted turkey breast

Sandwich Favorites

SLICED STEAK SANDWICH

$18.00

melted mozzarella, pressed garlic ciabatta, French fries

FRENCH DIP

$16.00

roast beef, melted mozzarella, pressed garlic ciabatta, French fries

CHICKEN ON A BUN

$15.00

grilled or breaded, coleslaw, pickle chip, French fries

SHRIMP ON A BUN

$15.00

grilled or breaded, coleslaw, pickle chip, French fries

FRIED FISH ON A BUN

$16.00

coleslaw, pickle chip, tartar sauce, French fries

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumble, coleslaw, pickle chip, French fries

MONTE CRISTO

$13.00

grilled turkey, ham, Swiss, dipped Texas toast

REUBEN

$14.00

choice of corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut, griddled rye

PISA

$14.50

baked-grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, tomato, provolone, pressed ciabatta or wrap

CAPRI

$14.50

breaded chicken cutlet, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, pressed ciabatta or wrap

PHILLY STEAK

$18.00

shaved steak, red pepper, grilled onion, provolone, cheese sauce, garlic pressed ciabatta, French fries

PULLED PORK

$15.00

smoked pulled pork, brioche bun, coleslaw, French fries

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$16.00

grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, red onion, garlic oil, balsamic vinegar, romano cheese, in a wrap served with french fries

TUNA MELT

$12.00

tuna salad, melted American, griddled rye

NORMANDEE

$14.00

tuna salad, bacon, Swiss, tomato, toasted bagel

TRIPLE CLUB

$14.00

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, three slices toast

FALAFEL SANDWICH

$15.00

grilled falafel patties, pita, Greek salad

NAXOS

$15.00

grilled shrimp, sauteed onion, cherry tomato, pesto garlic sauce, pressed ciabatta or wrap

ETNA

$14.50

baked-grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, mushroom, fresh mozzarella, pressed ciabatta or wrap

PALERMO

$15.00

sweet Italian sausage, sauteed onion, pepper, marinara, basil pesto, shaved parmesan, pressed ciabatta or wrap

International Burgers

AMERICAN

$14.00

American Cheese, red onion, pickle chip

BURGER

$13.50

BELLA BELLA (V)

$16.50

fried portabella, fresh mozzarella, avocado, pesto aioli

BRUNCH

$16.50

sunny side egg, bacon, American

BUFFALO

$16.50

grilled onion, bleu cheese, spicy ranch

CALIFORNIA (V)

$15.50

veggie burger, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion

CHICKEN ITALIAN

$16.50

Chicken burger, crispy prosciutto, marinara, pesto, mozzarella

CHICKEN SPARTAN

$16.50

chicken burger, sauteed spinach, sauteed onion, feta

DANISH

$16.50

bleu cheese, grilled onion & mushroom

FRENCH

$16.50

sliced ham, Swiss, Dijon aioli

MEXICAN

$16.50

spicy chili, cheddar jack, red onion

PATTY MELT

$16.00

grilled onions, swiss cheese, griddled rye

TEXAN

$16.50

onion ring, cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce

WESTERN

$16.50

grilled pepper, onion, mushroom

International Shares

LOADED FRIES

$11.50

bacon, cheddar jack, French fries, sour cream, ranch

NACHOS RIO

$11.50

tortilla chips, black beans, tomatoes, jalapeños, cheddar jack, salsa, guacamole, sour cream

BUFFALO QUESADILLA

$14.00

crispy buffalo chicken, bacon, onion, tomato, cheddar jack, ranch dipping sauce

MEATBALL MAC QUESADILLA

$14.00

Meatballs,, mac & cheese,, BBQ sauce, ranch dipping sauce

IDC FRIES

$13.50

ground beef, onion, tomato, chopped pickle, cheddar jack, French fries, IDC sauce

IDC SLIDERS

$16.50

MIX & MATCH - beefburger, chicken burger, pulled pork, slider bun, pickle chip

IDC COMBO

$17.00

mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, potato skins, onion rings, zucchini sticks

THE DIP

$12.50

spinach, artichoke, mozzarella, parmesan, ciabatta toast or tortilla chip

Appetizers

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.75

marinara sauce

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

Choice of BBQ, honey mustard, buffalo

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

Choice of plain, buffalo, honey BBQ, teriyaki

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$9.50

marinara sauce

DISCO FRIES

$10.00

mozzarella, brown gravy

POTATO SKINS

$10.00

bacon & cheddar jack or broccoli & cheddar jack, sour cream

GARLIC BREAD

$6.00

add mozzarella cheese, marinara dipping sauce +1.50

CHILI BOWL

$8.50

add cheese & red onion +1.00

SOUP BOWL

$6.00

freshly made, daily

TORTILLA CHIPS

$7.50

salsa, guacamole

ONION RINGS

$7.50

IDC sauce

Potato Bar

BAKED POTATO

$5.25

butter, sour cream

BAKED SWEET POTATO

$5.25

honey cinnamon butter

CURLY FRIES

$6.75

seasoned, IDC sauce

FRENCH FRIES

$5.75

crispy, golden brown

HOME FRIES

$5.50

house cut, grilled onion

HOUSE-CUT CHIPS

$5.50

crispy Idaho potato chip

MASHED POTATO

$5.50

house made brown gravy

POTATO PANCAKE

$4.75

sour cream

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.75

honey chipotle aioli

WAFFLE FRIES

$6.75

WEDGE FRIES

$6.75

thick cut, IDC sauce

POTATO SALAD

$5.25

Taco Bar

RICE & BEAN

$10.00

three corn or flour tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, sour cream

CHICKEN

$12.50

three corn or flour tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, sour cream

GROUND BEEF

$12.50

three corn or flour tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, sour cream

STEAK

$14.50

three corn or flour tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, sour cream

PULLED PORK

$12.50

three corn or flour tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, sour cream

SHRIMP

$14.50

three corn or flour tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, sour cream

Quesadillas

CHEESE

$8.00

pressed flour tortilla, cheddar jack, sour cream, salsa

GROUND BEEF

$12.50

pressed flour tortilla, cheddar jack, sour cream, salsa

PULLED PORK

$12.50

pressed flour tortilla, cheddar jack, sour cream, salsa

CHICKEN

$12.50

pressed flour tortilla, cheddar jack, sour cream, salsa

STEAK

$14.50

pressed flour tortilla, cheddar jack, sour cream, salsa

SHRIMP