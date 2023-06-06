International Delight Cafe - Bellmore
No reviews yet
322 Bedford Avenue
Bellmore, NY 11710
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Daily Specials
Entree
BEEF GYRO PLATTER
Beef Gyro on toasted Pita Served with FF and Greek Salad and homemade tzatziki sauce
STRAWBERRY SALAD
mixed greens, cucumbers, strawberries, pickled onions, walnuts, feta cheese, grilled chicken, balsamic vinaigrette
MEATBALLS ALA VODKA
Homemade Meatballs, vodka sauce over pene
Dessert of the Day
Appetizer of the Day
Main Menu
Eggs & Omelettes
TWO EGGS
Cooked to your liking
SKIRT STEAK & TWO EGGS
grilled 8oz. skirt steak
CHEESE OMELETTE
Your choice of Cheese
FARMERS OMELETTE
bacon, ham, sausage, onion, pepper
NOVA SCOTIA OMELETTE
house-cured lox, caramelized onion, cream cheese
CORNED BEEF HASH & TWO EGGS
house-made corned beef hash
WESTERN OMELETTE
diced ham, diced onion, bell green pepper
GREEK OMELETTE
baby spinach, feta, tomato
WYOMING OMELETTE
skirt steak, grilled onion & portabella, cheddar
GARDEN OMELETTE
broccoli, tomato, caramelized onion, zucchini
HAM OMELETTE
BACON OMELETTE
SAUSAGE OMELETTE
PEPPER OMELETTE
ONION OMELETTE
SPINACH OMELETTE
TOMATO OMELETTE
MUSHROOM OMELETTE
TURKEY OMELETTE
PLAIN OMELETTE
Brunch Favorites
THE INTERNATIONAL
two eggs, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, home fries & pancakes, French toast or waffle
RANCHERODILLA
scrambled eggs, black beans, salsa, cheddar jack, avocado, cotija crumble, pressed flour tortilla, sour cream
CHICKEN & WAFFLE TOWER
southern fried chicken, Belgian waffle, butter, choice of hot honey drizzle or sweet maple syrup
SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST
poached eggs, multigrain toast, smashed avocado, mixed greens
WAFFLE TACOS
scrambled eggs, cheddar, choice of crispy chicken, pulled pork, brisket or bacon, ham & sausage
ANGELIC FRENCH TOAST
strawberries, bananas, cream cheese, Nutella, maple syrup
CHEESE BLINTZ
fresh berries, berry sauce, sour cream
POTATO PANCAKES
apple sauce, sour cream
Brunchwiches
THE EGGWICH
two over medium eggs, choice of bacon, ham or sausage, American cheese, brioche bun
WEIGHT WATCHER
egg whites, turkey, spinach, tomato, multigrain toast
PHILLY MELT
two over medium eggs, shaved steak, grilled onions, provolone, cheese sauce, grilled Texas toast
BAGEL LOX
house-cured lox, cream cheese, capers, red onion, bagel
CREAM CHEESE BAGEL
Philly cream cheese, New York bagel, lettuce, tomato
Grandpa Andy's Pancakes
THE STACK
three fluffy pancakes
SILVER DOLLARS
grandpa Andy’s miniature pancakes
FRESH FRUIT PANCAKES
three fluffy pancakes, seasonal fresh fruit
CHUNKY MONKEY
chocolate chip, walnut, banana, chocolate sauce, whipped cream
BLUE MONKEY
blueberry, banana, berry sauce, whipped cream
SAMOA
chocolate chip, caramel sauce, toasted coconut, whipped cream
French Toast
CHALLAH
thick cut challah bread
OLD FASHIONED
sliced white bread
CINNAMON RAISIN
thick cut cinnamon raisin bread
FRESH FRUIT FRENCH TOAST
challah French toast, seasonal fresh fruit
PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY
Texas toast, strawberry jam, grape jelly, peanut butter sauce, powdered sugar, whipped cream
SMORE
Texas toast, toasted marshmallow, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, graham cracker crumbes
International Benedicts
EGGS BENNY
2 poached eggs, Canadian bacon, grilled English muffin, hollandaise
IRISH BENNY
2 poached eggs, in-house corned beef hash, sharp cheddar,grilled English muffin, hollandaise
STEAK BENNY
2 poached eggs, skirt steak, spinach, grilled English muffin, hollandaise
TEXAS BENNY
2 poached eggs, Texas brisket, caramelized onions,grilled English muffin, cracked pepper hollandaise
SOUTHERN BENNY
2 poached eggs, southern fried crispy chicken, sharp cheddar,grilled English muffin, chipotle hollandaise
CANADIAN BENNY
2 poached eggs, house-cured lox, capers, grilled English muffin, hollandaise
Classic Sandwiches
A.L.T.O.
avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion
B.L.T
bacon, lettuce, tomato
BEEF BRISKET
slow-roasted brisket
CHICKEN SALAD
white meat chicken, mayo, celery
CORNED BEEF
slow-cooked corned beef flat
EGG SALAD
chopped egg, mayo
GRILLED CHEESE
American, cheddar, Swiss or mozzarella
PASTRAMI
house-cured pastrami flat
ROAST BEEF
house-roasted top round
SHRIMP SALAD
shrimp, mayo, celery
TUNA SALAD
albacore tuna, mayo, celery
TURKEY
house-roasted turkey breast
Sandwich Favorites
SLICED STEAK SANDWICH
melted mozzarella, pressed garlic ciabatta, French fries
FRENCH DIP
roast beef, melted mozzarella, pressed garlic ciabatta, French fries
CHICKEN ON A BUN
grilled or breaded, coleslaw, pickle chip, French fries
SHRIMP ON A BUN
grilled or breaded, coleslaw, pickle chip, French fries
FRIED FISH ON A BUN
coleslaw, pickle chip, tartar sauce, French fries
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumble, coleslaw, pickle chip, French fries
MONTE CRISTO
grilled turkey, ham, Swiss, dipped Texas toast
REUBEN
choice of corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut, griddled rye
PISA
baked-grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, tomato, provolone, pressed ciabatta or wrap
CAPRI
breaded chicken cutlet, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, pressed ciabatta or wrap
PHILLY STEAK
shaved steak, red pepper, grilled onion, provolone, cheese sauce, garlic pressed ciabatta, French fries
PULLED PORK
smoked pulled pork, brioche bun, coleslaw, French fries
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, red onion, garlic oil, balsamic vinegar, romano cheese, in a wrap served with french fries
TUNA MELT
tuna salad, melted American, griddled rye
NORMANDEE
tuna salad, bacon, Swiss, tomato, toasted bagel
TRIPLE CLUB
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, three slices toast
FALAFEL SANDWICH
grilled falafel patties, pita, Greek salad
NAXOS
grilled shrimp, sauteed onion, cherry tomato, pesto garlic sauce, pressed ciabatta or wrap
ETNA
baked-grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, mushroom, fresh mozzarella, pressed ciabatta or wrap
PALERMO
sweet Italian sausage, sauteed onion, pepper, marinara, basil pesto, shaved parmesan, pressed ciabatta or wrap
International Burgers
AMERICAN
American Cheese, red onion, pickle chip
BURGER
BELLA BELLA (V)
fried portabella, fresh mozzarella, avocado, pesto aioli
BRUNCH
sunny side egg, bacon, American
BUFFALO
grilled onion, bleu cheese, spicy ranch
CALIFORNIA (V)
veggie burger, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion
CHICKEN ITALIAN
Chicken burger, crispy prosciutto, marinara, pesto, mozzarella
CHICKEN SPARTAN
chicken burger, sauteed spinach, sauteed onion, feta
DANISH
bleu cheese, grilled onion & mushroom
FRENCH
sliced ham, Swiss, Dijon aioli
MEXICAN
spicy chili, cheddar jack, red onion
PATTY MELT
grilled onions, swiss cheese, griddled rye
TEXAN
onion ring, cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce
WESTERN
grilled pepper, onion, mushroom
International Shares
LOADED FRIES
bacon, cheddar jack, French fries, sour cream, ranch
NACHOS RIO
tortilla chips, black beans, tomatoes, jalapeños, cheddar jack, salsa, guacamole, sour cream
BUFFALO QUESADILLA
crispy buffalo chicken, bacon, onion, tomato, cheddar jack, ranch dipping sauce
MEATBALL MAC QUESADILLA
Meatballs,, mac & cheese,, BBQ sauce, ranch dipping sauce
IDC FRIES
ground beef, onion, tomato, chopped pickle, cheddar jack, French fries, IDC sauce
IDC SLIDERS
MIX & MATCH - beefburger, chicken burger, pulled pork, slider bun, pickle chip
IDC COMBO
mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, potato skins, onion rings, zucchini sticks
THE DIP
spinach, artichoke, mozzarella, parmesan, ciabatta toast or tortilla chip
Appetizers
MOZZARELLA STICKS
marinara sauce
CHICKEN FINGERS
Choice of BBQ, honey mustard, buffalo
CHICKEN WINGS
Choice of plain, buffalo, honey BBQ, teriyaki
ZUCCHINI STICKS
marinara sauce
DISCO FRIES
mozzarella, brown gravy
POTATO SKINS
bacon & cheddar jack or broccoli & cheddar jack, sour cream
GARLIC BREAD
add mozzarella cheese, marinara dipping sauce +1.50
CHILI BOWL
add cheese & red onion +1.00
SOUP BOWL
freshly made, daily
TORTILLA CHIPS
salsa, guacamole
ONION RINGS
IDC sauce
Potato Bar
BAKED POTATO
butter, sour cream
BAKED SWEET POTATO
honey cinnamon butter
CURLY FRIES
seasoned, IDC sauce
FRENCH FRIES
crispy, golden brown
HOME FRIES
house cut, grilled onion
HOUSE-CUT CHIPS
crispy Idaho potato chip
MASHED POTATO
house made brown gravy
POTATO PANCAKE
sour cream
SWEET POTATO FRIES
honey chipotle aioli
WAFFLE FRIES
WEDGE FRIES
thick cut, IDC sauce
POTATO SALAD
Taco Bar
RICE & BEAN
three corn or flour tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, sour cream
CHICKEN
three corn or flour tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, sour cream
GROUND BEEF
three corn or flour tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, sour cream
STEAK
three corn or flour tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, sour cream
PULLED PORK
three corn or flour tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, sour cream
SHRIMP
three corn or flour tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack, sour cream
Quesadillas
CHEESE
pressed flour tortilla, cheddar jack, sour cream, salsa
GROUND BEEF
pressed flour tortilla, cheddar jack, sour cream, salsa
PULLED PORK
pressed flour tortilla, cheddar jack, sour cream, salsa
CHICKEN
pressed flour tortilla, cheddar jack, sour cream, salsa
STEAK
pressed flour tortilla, cheddar jack, sour cream, salsa