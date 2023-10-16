Island Touch
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Serving the highest quality of Brazilian and Ethiopian coffee, as well as sandwiches, toasts, salads, acai, and smoothies in a friendly and comfortable environment. You’re home away from home!
Location
1711 Amazing Way, Unit 113, Ocoee, FL 34761
Gallery