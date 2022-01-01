Itri Wood Fired
1,940 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
310 Mill St., Bristol, PA 19007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hops And Hardware Distillery - 101 Cedar Street
No Reviews
101 Cedar Street Bristol, PA 19007
View restaurant