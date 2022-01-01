Restaurant header imageView gallery

Itri Wood Fired

1,940 Reviews

$$

310 Mill St.

Bristol, PA 19007

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheese
Truffle Fries
Caesar

Pizza

Arrabiata

Arrabiata

$15.00

Black olives, capers, mozzarella, crushed red peppers.

Bianca

Bianca

$13.00

Garlic, bechamel sauce & mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Mozzarella, blue cheese, ranch scallions.

Calzone

Calzone

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, feta cheese, shredded mozzarella Grana Padano, red dipping sauce.

Carbonara

Carbonara

$15.00

Pancetta, egg & mozzarella.

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella & pecorino.

Four N Four

$15.00
Honey Hot Sop

Honey Hot Sop

$16.00

Classic Cheese with Mike's Hot Honey and Soppressata.

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella & fresh basil.

Marinara

Marinara

$13.00

Red sauce, oregano, garlic & basil.

Shroom

Shroom

$14.00

Mixed mushrooms.Truffle oil & mozzarella.

The Greek

The Greek

$15.00

Mozzarella, spinach & feta cheese.

Salad

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00
Beet

Beet

$12.00
House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Small Plates

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$11.00
Fried Mozz

Fried Mozz

$9.00
Brussels

Brussels

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy brussel sprouts sautéed with balsamic glaze and bacon.

Plain Fries

$6.00

Cheeseboard

$16.00Out of stock
Wings

Wings

$16.00

Burgers - NO FRIES

Take Out Burgers DO NOT come with fries. You may ADD plain fries or truffle fries if you want.

Itri Burger

$16.00
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Vegan sauce, tomato, crispy shallots, arugula.

Cheesesteaks - NO FRIES

ALL sandwiches DO NOT come with fries. You may ADD fries for $3 or ADD truffle fries for $4.
Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Served with our secret cheese sauce.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.00

Served with our secret cheese sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.00

Mozzarella blue cheese, ranch & scallions.

Sandwiches - NO FRIES

Chicken Fauci

Chicken Fauci

$16.00

Sharp provolone cheese, broccoli rabe & fries.

Chicken Fra Diablo

Chicken Fra Diablo

$15.00

Chicken cutlet, sharp provolone long hot peppers.

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Self-explanatory.

Mains

Beef Bolognese

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Breaded cutlets, mozzarella Pomodoro sauce. Served with penne.

Kids

Penne With Butter

Penne With Butter

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Penne With Marinara

$7.00

Dessert

Fried Dough

$7.00

Cannoli

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

310 Mill St., Bristol, PA 19007

Directions

