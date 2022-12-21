Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Forager

300 Mill Street

Bristol, PA 19007

Order Again

Sauces

Roas Marinara Sauce

$8.00

Vodka Sauce

$7.00

Truffle Aioli

$5.00

First Field Crushed

$6.00

Itri Bolognese

$13.00

Lomito Al Pastor

$10.00

Lomito Adobo Wing

$10.00

Arrabiata- First Field

$12.00

Habenero

$10.99

Sun Dried-5.Tomato Paste

$5.99

Bomba- First Field

$15.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Chicken Soup

$8.00

Bread

French Baguette

$5.00

Sesame Baguette

$5.00

French Boule

$5.00

Sourdough Boule

$6.00

Raisin Walnut

$7.00

Demi Baguette

$3.00

Marble Rye Sliced

$7.00

Pumpernickle Sliced

$7.00

White Sliced

$7.00

Wheat Sliced

$7.00

Grains

HM Granola

$11.00

Oatmeal Morganics

$8.75

Tri Color Quinoa

$6.60

Instant Polenta

$4.25

Rice

$6.99

Flatbread Everything

$7.99

Flatbread Sea Salt

$7.99

White Quinoa

$3.75

Lentils

$3.75

Spices

Calabrian Oregano

$7.99

Maldon Salt

$8.00

Oils/Vinegar/Honey

Balsamic Boticelli

$5.00

EVO-Boticelli

$13.00

Evo-Arezzio

$17.00

xxi (Blue) Smoked Oil

$25.00

Sabatino Truffle

$24.00

Supremo White Truffle

$20.00

Pure Honey

$10.00

Jarred

Balsamic Onions

$6.00

Bacon Marmalade

$6.00

Black Rose Jam

$6.00

Garlic Stuffed Olives

$6.50

Capers

$5.50

Sweet Cherry Peppers

$7.00

Red Cherry Peppers

$4.50

Ezme Red Pepper

$8.99

Sweet & Spicy Juanita Paquinta

$5.50

Mustard- Herbes De Provence

$6.99

Fig Jam Spread

$6.00

Pistachio Butter

$13.99

Bonavallis Quince Paste

$4.00

Eggplant Spread

$7.99

Beans

Carmelina White Beans

$4.00

Divina Giant White Beans

$20.00

Charcuterie

Proscuitto- Maestri

$6.75

N'Duja-Maestri

$12.00

Salami- Maestri

$22.00

Salami Truffle

$18.00

Sobrasada

$11.00

Fish

Roland Anchioves

$3.75

Anchovy Paste

$7.00

Anchovy Oil

$13.00

Ortiz White Tuna

$9.00

Grab N Go

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Hummus

$5.00

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes with Truffle Aioli

$9.00

Fresh Pasta

$9.00

Beet Salad

$9.00

Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Domestic

Ricotta

$8.00

Burrata

$8.00

Chevre

$7.00

Blue Yonder

$7.00

Camembertha Cow

$13.00

Sheldrake Moon

$12.00

Shire Gouda

$8.00

Cheddar Cuts $11

$11.00

Old Gold

$22.99

Tumbleweed Cheddar

$22.99

Humbolt Fog

$37.99

Imported

Manchego (12mos)

$22.99

Gorgonzola Dolce

$13.99

Pecorino Moliterno Truffle

$20.99

Comte

$22.99

Taleggio

$13.99

Fourme D'ambert Blue

$18.99

Scamorza Bianca

$12.00

Grana Padano

$11.00

Ricotta Salata

$13.99

Mimolette

$21.99

Pre-Packaged

FourFat-St. Stephen

$22.99

FourFat-Cambertha

$12.99

Lively Run- Goat Feta

$6.99

Sage and Herbs

$10.00

Black Truffle Cheddar

$11.00

Abundantly Good Cheddar

$10.99

Cow Feta

$12.99

Scamorza

$11.99

Washington Crossing Cheese

$18.99

La Tur

$25.00

Buttercup Brie

$20.99

Nimbus

$18.99

Rigatoni

Lo Re

$8.99

Casa Milo

$3.00

Fusilli

Casa Milo

$3.00

Farfalle

Casa Milo

$3.00

Linguine

Lo Re

$8.99

Charcuterie

Mild Abruzzo Sausage

$9.99

Spicy Calabrese

$9.99

Jars

Pepper Shooters

$8.50

Green Olives

$8.50

White Truffle Honey

$8.99

Blood Orange Grappa

$8.50

Nuts

Toffee Peanuts

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

300 Mill Street, Bristol, PA 19007

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

