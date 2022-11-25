Restaurant header imageView gallery

J's Country Kitchen 22412 El Camino Real

No reviews yet

22412 El Camino Real

Santa Margarita, CA 93453

Order Again

A Few Extras

Southern Breakfast

$12.99

A 5-ounce Sausage patty between two biscuits, smothered with our famous Country Gravy & served with 2 Eggs.

Machaca and Eggs

$14.99

Finely shredded Beef scrambled with Onions, Tomatoes, Serrano Chilis and Eggs. Served with your choice of Potatoes and Tortillas or Toast.

BG Special Plate

$10.99

Half order of Biscuits & Gravy served with two Eggs & your choice of two slices of Bacon or a Sausage patty.

Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.25+

Cinnamon-Glazed French Toast

$6.25+

Our Famous Biscuits & Gravy

$5.50+

Three on a Plate

$10.99

Two Eggs, Potatoes, and Toast.

Pancake Combo

$12.99

A short stack of Pancakes, served with 2 Eggs and 2 strips of Bacon or a homemade Sausage patty.

French Toast Combo

$12.99

A short stack of French Toast, served with 2 Eggs and 2 strips of Bacon or a homemade Sausage patty.

Enchiladas Breakfast

$13.99

Two Beef Enchiladas, two Eggs, Potatoes, topped with Sour Cream.

Sunrise Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Sourdough with melted Swiss Cheese, honey-cured Ham and one Egg, served with your choice of Potatoes.

Chile Verde Plate

$14.50

Two Eggs topped with Chile Verde & served with Potatoes, Beans, and your choice of Tortillas or Toast.

Potato Skillet

$14.99

Potato sauteed with Bell Pepper, Onion & Mushroom, Cheese with 2 Eggs & your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham, and your choice of toast.

Hot Cereal and Toast

$10.50

Choose from old-fashioned Oatmeal, Cream of Wheat, or Grits and your choice of Toast.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.25

From the Ranch

Breakfast Steak

$18.99

A tender 10-ounce Top Sirloin cooked to your preference.

Breakfast Pork Chops

$16.99

Two juicy 5-ounce center-cut Pork Chops.

Breakfast Burger Steak

$14.99

A 10-ounce burger steak seasoned to perfection.

Breakfast Country Fried Steak

$17.99

An 8-ounce breaded and smothered in gravy. A favorite among locals.

Sausage

$15.99

Your choice of sliced Bacon or a 6-ounce homemade Sausage patty.

Bacon

$15.99

Country Breakfast

$14.99

A sizzling combination of homemade Sausage, Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, and Two Eggs.

Chorizo and Eggs

$14.99

A Mexican seasoned sausage mixed with scramble eggs, served with your choice of potatoes.

Ham Steak

$15.99

A 10-ounce Honey-Cured Ham Steak.

Rise and Shine Omelets

Jose's Omelet

$15.50

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, & Bell Peppers grilled & cooked to perfection with your choice of cheese.

Hot Mama! Omelet

$14.99

Bacon, Onion, Tomatoes, Serrano Chilis and your choice of cheese.

Western Omelet

$15.99

Linguica Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, and Tomatoes with your choice of cheese.

Francisco's Omelet

$14.99

Freshly sliced Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Tomatoes grilled to perfection with your choice of cheese.

Denver Omelet

$14.99

Our Honey-Cured Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, and your choice of cheese.

Country Style Omelet

$15.99

Freshly sliced Ham, Bacon, Onion and Mushrooms smothered with our homemade Country Gravy and the cheese of your choice.

Your Own Omelet Creation

$14.99

Chile Verde Omelet

$15.99

Chile Verde inside with your choice of cheese.

Hot Papa! Omelet

$15.50

Chorizo, Onion, Tomatoes, Serrano Chilis, and your choice of cheese.

Sides

Side Bacon

$7.99

Side Sausage

$7.99

Side Ham Steak

$10.99

Hash Browns

$3.99

Home Fries

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$5.50

Cottage Cheese

$4.50

Toast

$2.99

Country Gravy

$2.50

One Egg

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Avocado

$2.50

French Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Potato Chips

$5.50

Onion Rings

$7.99

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Specials

Fiesta Omelet

$13.99

Chili beans, cheese and Ortega (on the inside). With fresh tomatoes avocado and sour cream (on the outside)

Cajun Omelet

$14.95

Grilled shrimp, tomatoes, onions, avocado and jack cheese (inside) with hollandaise sauce and sprinkled with cajun seasoning (on the outside)

Spinach Omelet

$13.95

Grilled spinach with tomatoes, onions, bacon and jack cheese (all inside) Kitchen Sink omelette Grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, ham, bacon and sausage (all inside).

Caballero sausage Omelet

$15.50

Caballero sausage, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese (all inside)

Cowgirl Omelet

$13.95

Spinach, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes and jack cheese (all inside)

Cowboy Omelet

$13.95

Sausage, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese (all inside)

Turkey Omelet

$14.99

Turkey, mushrooms, onions and jack cheese (all inside)

Chef's Mess

$15.95

Chorizo, home fries, eggs, onions, tomatoes and Serrano chiles all mix together with cheddar cheese on top.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Two eggs poach over grilled ham and smother with hollandaise sauce

Huevo's Rancheros

$14.95

Two eggs over a corn tortilla topped with homemade salsa fresh Mexican cheese and served with beans and potatoes

Oakey Pork Chop

$14.50

A breaded and grill pork chop served with 2 eggs, potatoes and toast

Early bird plate

$6.00

Early Bird burrito

$6.00

On Your Break!

Melt Burger

$15.50

Two grilled Hamburger patties on a sourdough bun with grilled Mushrooms, Ortega Chile and melted Swiss Cheese.

Jose's Burger

$14.50

A Hamburger patty with Bacon, grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Ortega Chile and topped with melted American Cheese.

Western Burger

$14.99

A Hamburger patty with Bacon, an Onion Ring, melted American Cheese and topped with our spicy BBQ sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

A juicy Hamburger patty with grilled Mushrooms and melted Swiss Cheese.

California Burger

$14.50

A seasoned Hamburger patty with Swiss Cheese and Avocado.

Ranch Burger

$14.50

A juicy seasoned Hamburger patty with Bacon, melted American Cheese, and topped with our spicy BBQ sauce.

Ortega Burger

$13.99

A Hamburger patty with a grilled Ortega Chile.

Hamburger

$11.99

A juicy well-seasoned Hamburger patty on a Hamburger bun.

Cheeseburger

$12.99

A juicy Hamburger patty with melted American Cheese.

Double Cheeseburger

$15.50

Two Hamburger patties with melted American Cheese.

Garden Burger

$15.50

A seasoned veggie burger on a bun with grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss Cheese.

Hungry!

South of the Border

$12.99

A 6-ounce grilled Chicken breast on sourdough with a grilled Ortega Chile and melted Swiss Cheese

Cattlemen

$13.50

Juicy Roast Beef, grilled Onions, and ranch dressing on sourdough with melted Swiss Cheese.

Philly Steak

$12.99

Grilled Roast Beef, Onions, and Bell Peppers with melted Swiss Cheese on a French Roll.

BLT

$13.99

Three slices of Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomatoes between two slices of the bread of your choice.

Club

$13.50

Bacon, Turkey, Lettuce and Tomatoes between three slices of the bread of your choice.

Tuna Melt (The Best in Town!)

$14.99

Grilled Tuna and melted Swiss Cheese on sourdough bread.

French Dip

$13.50

Thinly-sliced Roast Beef on a French Roll and a cup of Au Jus on the side.

Turkey Melt

$13.50

All white Turkey breast sliced and grilled on sourdough with Ortega Chile and melted Swiss Cheese.

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$12.99

Honey-cured Ham and melted American Cheese on grilled sourdough.

Chili Size

$14.99

A grilled Hamburger patty on a burger bun covered with Chili Beans and topped with Cheddar Cheese and Onions.

Hot Beef Sandwich

$13.99

Hot and tender Roast Beef on two slices of bread smothered with gravy.

A Little From the South

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$13.99

Two ground beef Enchiladas topped with our spicy red sauce and melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.99

Two cheese Enchiladas topped with our spicy red sauce and melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.

Chile Rellenos

$17.99

Two Pacilla Chiles stuffed with Jack Cheese and topped with our spicy red sauce and melted Jack Cheese, and tortillas.

Chile Verde Burrito

$13.99

A large flour tortilla with Pork Chile Verde inside and out topped with melted Jack Cheese.

Taco Salad

$13.50

A large Tortilla bowl with Rice and Beans and your choice of Chicken or ground Beef topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream.

Chicken or Beef Chimichanga

$13.99

A large flour Tortilla with your choice of ground Beef or Chicken, fried and covered with our spicy red sauce, melted Jack & Cheddar Cheese, & topped with Sour Cream.

Carne Asada

$24.99

A 10-ounce Rib-Eye charbroiled and cooked as you like. Topped with Ortega Chile and Jack Cheese, and tortillas.

Extra Tortillas

$2.95

Lunch Burritos

$13.50

From the Garden

Chicken & Bacon Salad

$13.99

A 6-ounce Chicken Breast and two pieces of Bacon chopped up over green salad with cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and pickles.

Chef Salad

$13.99

Six ounces of chopped Turkey and Ham over green salad with cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and pickles.

Tuna Salad

$14.99

Six ounces of Tuna over green salad with cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and pickles.

Western Chicken Strips

$12.99

Four chicken strips served with French Fries and a side of our Spicy BBQ Sauce.

From the Grill and Broiler

Pork Chops

$16.95

Two 5-ounce center-cut Pork Chops seasoned and charbroiled to perfection.

Country Fried Steak

$17.99

An 8-ounce breaded Steak, cooked on the grill and served with country gravy.

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

A 10-ounce Hamburger Steak grilled and topped with onions and mushrooms.

Liver and Onions

$14.99

An 8-ounce portion of Liver, seasoned and cooked on the grill with onions.

Steak Sandwich

$18.50

A 10-ounce Top Sirloin charbroiled and cooked as you like, topped with grilled onions.

Lunch specials

Tacos all pastor

$13.95

Bowl of chili

$5.95

Bowl of soup

$5.50

BBQ Chicken

$15.95

BBQ Tri Tip

$15.95

Tri tip sandwich

$13.95

Cold Beverages

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$4.25

Orange Juice

$4.25

Apple Juice

$4.25

Water

Water with lemon

Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Desserts

Pie

$6.50

Homemade Cookie

$2.00

Special Dessert

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.75

Kids breakfast

Kids #1 silver pancakes

$4.95

Kids #2 pancakes bacon eggs

$6.95

Kids #3 HB bacon eggs

$6.95

Kids #4 French toast

$6.95

Kids lunch

Kids #5 Burger and fries

Kids #6 grill cheese

Kids #7 cheese quesadilla

Kids #8 PB&Jelly

Kids #9 chicken strips

Kids dinner

Kids spaghetti

$10.00

Kids chicken strips

$10.00

Kids steak and fries

$10.00

Kids chicken breast

$10.00

Drinks

Orange juice

$1.00

Apple juice

$1.00

Milk

$1.00

Coca cola

$1.00

Diet coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Raspberry ice tea

$1.00

Dr pepper

$1.00

Fanta

$1.00

Root beer

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Chocolate milk

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! A home cook meal

Location

22412 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita, CA 93453

Directions

