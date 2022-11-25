- Home
J's Country Kitchen 22412 El Camino Real
No reviews yet
22412 El Camino Real
Santa Margarita, CA 93453
A Few Extras
Southern Breakfast
A 5-ounce Sausage patty between two biscuits, smothered with our famous Country Gravy & served with 2 Eggs.
Machaca and Eggs
Finely shredded Beef scrambled with Onions, Tomatoes, Serrano Chilis and Eggs. Served with your choice of Potatoes and Tortillas or Toast.
BG Special Plate
Half order of Biscuits & Gravy served with two Eggs & your choice of two slices of Bacon or a Sausage patty.
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes
Cinnamon-Glazed French Toast
Our Famous Biscuits & Gravy
Three on a Plate
Two Eggs, Potatoes, and Toast.
Pancake Combo
A short stack of Pancakes, served with 2 Eggs and 2 strips of Bacon or a homemade Sausage patty.
French Toast Combo
A short stack of French Toast, served with 2 Eggs and 2 strips of Bacon or a homemade Sausage patty.
Enchiladas Breakfast
Two Beef Enchiladas, two Eggs, Potatoes, topped with Sour Cream.
Sunrise Sandwich
Grilled Sourdough with melted Swiss Cheese, honey-cured Ham and one Egg, served with your choice of Potatoes.
Chile Verde Plate
Two Eggs topped with Chile Verde & served with Potatoes, Beans, and your choice of Tortillas or Toast.
Potato Skillet
Potato sauteed with Bell Pepper, Onion & Mushroom, Cheese with 2 Eggs & your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham, and your choice of toast.
Hot Cereal and Toast
Choose from old-fashioned Oatmeal, Cream of Wheat, or Grits and your choice of Toast.
Breakfast Burrito
From the Ranch
Breakfast Steak
A tender 10-ounce Top Sirloin cooked to your preference.
Breakfast Pork Chops
Two juicy 5-ounce center-cut Pork Chops.
Breakfast Burger Steak
A 10-ounce burger steak seasoned to perfection.
Breakfast Country Fried Steak
An 8-ounce breaded and smothered in gravy. A favorite among locals.
Sausage
Your choice of sliced Bacon or a 6-ounce homemade Sausage patty.
Bacon
Country Breakfast
A sizzling combination of homemade Sausage, Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, and Two Eggs.
Chorizo and Eggs
A Mexican seasoned sausage mixed with scramble eggs, served with your choice of potatoes.
Ham Steak
A 10-ounce Honey-Cured Ham Steak.
Rise and Shine Omelets
Jose's Omelet
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, & Bell Peppers grilled & cooked to perfection with your choice of cheese.
Hot Mama! Omelet
Bacon, Onion, Tomatoes, Serrano Chilis and your choice of cheese.
Western Omelet
Linguica Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, and Tomatoes with your choice of cheese.
Francisco's Omelet
Freshly sliced Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Tomatoes grilled to perfection with your choice of cheese.
Denver Omelet
Our Honey-Cured Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, and your choice of cheese.
Country Style Omelet
Freshly sliced Ham, Bacon, Onion and Mushrooms smothered with our homemade Country Gravy and the cheese of your choice.
Your Own Omelet Creation
Chile Verde Omelet
Chile Verde inside with your choice of cheese.
Hot Papa! Omelet
Chorizo, Onion, Tomatoes, Serrano Chilis, and your choice of cheese.
Sides
Specials
Fiesta Omelet
Chili beans, cheese and Ortega (on the inside). With fresh tomatoes avocado and sour cream (on the outside)
Cajun Omelet
Grilled shrimp, tomatoes, onions, avocado and jack cheese (inside) with hollandaise sauce and sprinkled with cajun seasoning (on the outside)
Spinach Omelet
Grilled spinach with tomatoes, onions, bacon and jack cheese (all inside) Kitchen Sink omelette Grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, ham, bacon and sausage (all inside).
Caballero sausage Omelet
Caballero sausage, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese (all inside)
Cowgirl Omelet
Spinach, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes and jack cheese (all inside)
Cowboy Omelet
Sausage, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese (all inside)
Turkey Omelet
Turkey, mushrooms, onions and jack cheese (all inside)
Chef's Mess
Chorizo, home fries, eggs, onions, tomatoes and Serrano chiles all mix together with cheddar cheese on top.
Eggs Benedict
Two eggs poach over grilled ham and smother with hollandaise sauce
Huevo's Rancheros
Two eggs over a corn tortilla topped with homemade salsa fresh Mexican cheese and served with beans and potatoes
Oakey Pork Chop
A breaded and grill pork chop served with 2 eggs, potatoes and toast
Early bird plate
Early Bird burrito
On Your Break!
Melt Burger
Two grilled Hamburger patties on a sourdough bun with grilled Mushrooms, Ortega Chile and melted Swiss Cheese.
Jose's Burger
A Hamburger patty with Bacon, grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Ortega Chile and topped with melted American Cheese.
Western Burger
A Hamburger patty with Bacon, an Onion Ring, melted American Cheese and topped with our spicy BBQ sauce.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
A juicy Hamburger patty with grilled Mushrooms and melted Swiss Cheese.
California Burger
A seasoned Hamburger patty with Swiss Cheese and Avocado.
Ranch Burger
A juicy seasoned Hamburger patty with Bacon, melted American Cheese, and topped with our spicy BBQ sauce.
Ortega Burger
A Hamburger patty with a grilled Ortega Chile.
Hamburger
A juicy well-seasoned Hamburger patty on a Hamburger bun.
Cheeseburger
A juicy Hamburger patty with melted American Cheese.
Double Cheeseburger
Two Hamburger patties with melted American Cheese.
Garden Burger
A seasoned veggie burger on a bun with grilled mushrooms and melted Swiss Cheese.
Hungry!
South of the Border
A 6-ounce grilled Chicken breast on sourdough with a grilled Ortega Chile and melted Swiss Cheese
Cattlemen
Juicy Roast Beef, grilled Onions, and ranch dressing on sourdough with melted Swiss Cheese.
Philly Steak
Grilled Roast Beef, Onions, and Bell Peppers with melted Swiss Cheese on a French Roll.
BLT
Three slices of Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomatoes between two slices of the bread of your choice.
Club
Bacon, Turkey, Lettuce and Tomatoes between three slices of the bread of your choice.
Tuna Melt (The Best in Town!)
Grilled Tuna and melted Swiss Cheese on sourdough bread.
French Dip
Thinly-sliced Roast Beef on a French Roll and a cup of Au Jus on the side.
Turkey Melt
All white Turkey breast sliced and grilled on sourdough with Ortega Chile and melted Swiss Cheese.
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Honey-cured Ham and melted American Cheese on grilled sourdough.
Chili Size
A grilled Hamburger patty on a burger bun covered with Chili Beans and topped with Cheddar Cheese and Onions.
Hot Beef Sandwich
Hot and tender Roast Beef on two slices of bread smothered with gravy.
A Little From the South
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Two ground beef Enchiladas topped with our spicy red sauce and melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Cheese Enchiladas
Two cheese Enchiladas topped with our spicy red sauce and melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese.
Chile Rellenos
Two Pacilla Chiles stuffed with Jack Cheese and topped with our spicy red sauce and melted Jack Cheese, and tortillas.
Chile Verde Burrito
A large flour tortilla with Pork Chile Verde inside and out topped with melted Jack Cheese.
Taco Salad
A large Tortilla bowl with Rice and Beans and your choice of Chicken or ground Beef topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream.
Chicken or Beef Chimichanga
A large flour Tortilla with your choice of ground Beef or Chicken, fried and covered with our spicy red sauce, melted Jack & Cheddar Cheese, & topped with Sour Cream.
Carne Asada
A 10-ounce Rib-Eye charbroiled and cooked as you like. Topped with Ortega Chile and Jack Cheese, and tortillas.
Extra Tortillas
Lunch Burritos
From the Garden
Chicken & Bacon Salad
A 6-ounce Chicken Breast and two pieces of Bacon chopped up over green salad with cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and pickles.
Chef Salad
Six ounces of chopped Turkey and Ham over green salad with cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and pickles.
Tuna Salad
Six ounces of Tuna over green salad with cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and pickles.
Western Chicken Strips
Four chicken strips served with French Fries and a side of our Spicy BBQ Sauce.
From the Grill and Broiler
Pork Chops
Two 5-ounce center-cut Pork Chops seasoned and charbroiled to perfection.
Country Fried Steak
An 8-ounce breaded Steak, cooked on the grill and served with country gravy.
Hamburger Steak
A 10-ounce Hamburger Steak grilled and topped with onions and mushrooms.
Liver and Onions
An 8-ounce portion of Liver, seasoned and cooked on the grill with onions.
Steak Sandwich
A 10-ounce Top Sirloin charbroiled and cooked as you like, topped with grilled onions.
Lunch specials
Kids breakfast
Kids lunch
Kids dinner
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! A home cook meal
22412 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita, CA 93453