Restaurant info

100% Plant Based Burgers, Tacos, Fries & Shakes House Made Black Bean Veggie Patty & the Impossible Patty both offered here. Non-Dairy Shakes and Loaded Fries both offered here. Tacos and Egg Rolls, let's ride. BREAKFAST ALL DAY EVERY DAY. ​ Music: Sometimes Wu-Tang, sometimes The Clash, sometimes Marvin Gaye. Sometimes Madonna and sometimes Doja Cat.

Website