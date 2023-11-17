Ziggy's SLO
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
100% Plant Based Burgers, Tacos, Fries & Shakes House Made Black Bean Veggie Patty & the Impossible Patty both offered here. Non-Dairy Shakes and Loaded Fries both offered here. Tacos and Egg Rolls, let's ride. BREAKFAST ALL DAY EVERY DAY. Music: Sometimes Wu-Tang, sometimes The Clash, sometimes Marvin Gaye. Sometimes Madonna and sometimes Doja Cat.
Location
594 California Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
