Restaurant header imageView gallery

Granada Hotel - Bistro - 1126 Morro St.

1,411 Reviews

$$

1126 Morro St

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dessert

15 Minute Brownie

15 Minute Brownie

$13.00
Negranti Ice Cream

Negranti Ice Cream

$4.00
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$13.00

Mains

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$22.00
Butternut Parpadelle

Butternut Parpadelle

$23.00
Slocal Chicken Sando

Slocal Chicken Sando

$18.00
Soba noodle salad

Soba noodle salad

$24.00

seared ahi tuna, napa cabbage, jalapeno, bell pepper, toasted almonds, ginger soy, chili oil

The Cubano

The Cubano

$17.00

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$15.00

baby gem lettuce, breadcrumbs, boquerones

Marinated Kale Salad

Marinated Kale Salad

$16.00

Gorgonzola, candied walnuts, dried figs, red wine vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Tomato & Cornbread Panzanella

$16.00

Small Plates

1 DOZ Morro Bay oysters

1 DOZ Morro Bay oysters

$42.00

mignonette, cocktail sauce, citrus

1/2 DOZ Morro Bay oysters

1/2 DOZ Morro Bay oysters

$22.00

mignonette, cocktail sauce, citrus

Ahi Tacos

Ahi Tacos

$24.00
Almonds

Almonds

$5.00
Almonds and Olives

Almonds and Olives

$9.00
Basil Pesto Hummus

Basil Pesto Hummus

$14.00

Cherries & Goat Cheese

$15.00

Duckfat Cornbread

$11.00
half baguette

half baguette

$5.00

Backporch bakery baguette, butter, maldon

House cut fries

House cut fries

$6.00
Olives

Olives

$5.00
Side Of Naan

Side Of Naan

$4.00
The Granada

The Granada

$27.00

three meats, three cheese, marinated olives, marcona almonds, crostini

Three Cheeses

Three Cheeses

$19.00
Three Meats

Three Meats

$19.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Champagne/Sparkling

Pet Nat Of Rose, Scar Of The Sea 2020

Pet Nat Of Rose, Scar Of The Sea 2020

$37.00

Brut Champagne, Bollinger

$102.00

Rémi Leroy, Champagne

$60.00

Ultra Violet, Rose Brut

$14.00Out of stock
Rose Brut, Ultra Violet GLS

Rose Brut, Ultra Violet GLS

$14.00
Brut, La Bergerie, Chenin Blanc, Loire Valley, France 2017

Brut, La Bergerie, Chenin Blanc, Loire Valley, France 2017

$15.00

Red

Gamay, Brouilly Beaujolais BTL

Gamay, Brouilly Beaujolais BTL

$49.00
Grenache, Scar of the sea

Grenache, Scar of the sea

$39.00

Nebbiolo, Vietti

$71.00

Nerello Mascalese, Di Giovanna

$23.00
Pinot Noir, Racines Cuvee

Pinot Noir, Racines Cuvee

$61.00
Red Blend, Introduction BTL

Red Blend, Introduction BTL

$22.00
Red Blend, Roc Des Anges BTL

Red Blend, Roc Des Anges BTL

$31.00

Syrah, Delmore

$43.00
Syrah, scar of the sea

Syrah, scar of the sea

$44.00

Donnachadh Gamay 2020

$52.00

Rhone Blend, Amevive Ravie 2021

$41.00
Grenache, LA LOMITA GLS

Grenache, LA LOMITA GLS

$16.00
Cabernet Sauvignon, Land Of Saints

Cabernet Sauvignon, Land Of Saints

$15.00

Introduction Red Blend, 2017

$14.00

Cabernet, Caliza End Of Day 2019

$15.00

Scar Of The Sea Pinot 2021

$18.00

Rose

Grenache, Habit

$29.00
Pinot Noir, Francois Crochet BTL

Pinot Noir, Francois Crochet BTL

$28.00

Pinot Noir, Una Lou

$23.00

Scar Of The Sea Rose Of Gamay

$39.00
Shiraz, La Bernarde, Provence 2020

Shiraz, La Bernarde, Provence 2020

$12.00

Skyview Rose

$28.00

Tendu Rose Blend 2021

$29.00

Skyview Rose

$13.00

White

Arneis, Poderi, Italy

$22.00
Gruner Veltliner, Habit 2018

Gruner Veltliner, Habit 2018

$32.00
Gruner Veltliner, Stagard

Gruner Veltliner, Stagard

$28.00
Pinot Blanc, Fly Me To The Moon

Pinot Blanc, Fly Me To The Moon

$28.00
Riesling, Black Girl Magic, 2020

Riesling, Black Girl Magic, 2020

$23.00
Riesling, Enchanted Garden Of The Eden Valley

Riesling, Enchanted Garden Of The Eden Valley

$31.00
Roussane, Espirit De Tablas Blanc Reserve, paso robles ca, 2019

Roussane, Espirit De Tablas Blanc Reserve, paso robles ca, 2019

$63.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Lady Of The Sunshine

$39.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Stillbones

$26.00
Veldelho, Do Pico 'Terroir Vulcanico', Portugal 2019

Veldelho, Do Pico 'Terroir Vulcanico', Portugal 2019

$47.00

Vermentino, Tablas Creek, Paso Robles 2021

$31.00
Viura, Vina Ijalba BTL

Viura, Vina Ijalba BTL

$40.00

Storm Sauv Blanc 2020

$25.00

Sans Liege Rhine Blend 2020

$22.00

Bachelet Chardonnay 2019

$43.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Storm GLS

Sauvignon Blanc, Storm GLS

$14.00

Sandhi Chardonnay

$15.00

Beer

Grapefruit Radler

$8.00

Humble Forager Imperial Stout

$8.00

Ruffino Wine Spritz

$7.00

Ruffino Wine Spritz Four Pack

$25.00
Scrimshaw Pilsner

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$6.00

California- German Pilsner- 4.5%

Shindig Rose Cider

$6.00
Track 7 Panic IPA

Track 7 Panic IPA

$7.00

California- American India Pale Ale (IPA)- 7% ABV

Commom Space Sonrisa

$7.00

Firestone Hopnosis IPA

$8.00

Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic IPA

$7.00

Daura Lager Beer

$7.00

EMBARK cider

$7.00

SLO DOWN Cider

$7.00Out of stock

MAKKU Rice Beer

$7.00Out of stock

TRACK 7 Panic IPA

$7.00

Common Space Sonrisa IPA

$7.00

GRIMM CAPSLOCK Pale Ale

$7.00

Next Door Signature Cocktails

Fresh Start

Fresh Start

$15.00

vodka, st. germain, cucumber, lemon

Kentucky Buck

Kentucky Buck

$15.00

bourbon, ginger beer, lime

Manhattan

Manhattan

$15.00

rye, contratto, angostura

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$15.00

bourbon, angostura, demerara

Risky Business

Risky Business

$15.00

spiced rum, blonde rum, pineapple, passionfruit, orange

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$15.00

vodka, strawberry, lavender, lemon

Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit

Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit

$68.00
Manhattan Cocktail Kit

Manhattan Cocktail Kit

$68.00
Negroni Cocktail Kit

Negroni Cocktail Kit

$68.00
Spritz Cocktail Kit

Spritz Cocktail Kit

$68.00

N/A BEV

Mountain Valley Spring Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$6.00

Light to the taste and pleasingly soft on the palate

Betera Elderflower

$4.00
Betera Ginger Orange

Betera Ginger Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Betera Rhubarb Hibiscus

$4.00

Coffee But Different

$5.49

Coffee But Different Vanilla

$5.49

Dark And Spicy

$6.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sugar-free and calorie-free soft drink

Secret Garden Mint Tea

Secret Garden Mint Tea

$6.00

A tea blend of rooibos, hibiscus, cinnamon and clove

Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

$10.00

Floral tonic water

Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

$10.00

Delicate, floral tonic water

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$5.00

House-brewed iced tea

Kollo Green Tea

Kollo Green Tea

$6.00

Single source and organic tea with notes of cucumber, fresh grass and sweet corn

Kollo Oolong Tea

Kollo Oolong Tea

$6.00

Whole leaf and organic tea with notes of stone fruit and honeysuckle

Malt Cola

$6.00

Mandala Chai Concentrate

$16.00

Mini Water

$4.00
Secret Garden Jasmin Green Tea

Secret Garden Jasmin Green Tea

$6.00

Nitrogen-infused cold brew latte with a dash of dairy-free oat milk

Secret Garden Earl Grey Blk Tea

Secret Garden Earl Grey Blk Tea

$6.00

Nitrogen-infused cold brew that is creamy, naturally sweet and smooth

Oliver Pluff & Co. Earl Grey Tea

Oliver Pluff & Co. Earl Grey Tea

$14.50

Hand packaged in Charleston and made with superior quality ingredients.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Classic, fresh squeezed orange juice

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$6.00

Premium Italian mineral water

Something and Nothing Hibiscus Rose

$6.00

Something and Nothing Yuzu

$6.00
Sprite

Sprite

$5.00

Crips, lemon-lime soft drink

Oliver Pluff & Co Peppermint Tea

$13.00

Wildwonder Pear Turmeric

$4.00

Wildwonder Lemon Ginger

$4.00

Oliver Pluff Tea Colonial Bohea

$14.50

Oliver Pluff Tea Holiday Blend

$14.50

Oliver Pluff Tea Masala Chai

$14.50
Americano

Americano

$5.00

Shot of espresso topped off with hot water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Single shot of espresso with frothed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Single shot

French Press

French Press

$6.00

Fresh ground and brewed to order

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Espresso with silky milk and foam

Root Elixir Cucumber Elderflower

Root Elixir Cucumber Elderflower

$7.00

A bouquet of floral notes with the relaxing sensation of refreshing cucumber

Root Elixir Ginger Beer

Root Elixir Ginger Beer

$7.00

The perfect balance of lime zest and ginger spice to create the perfect moscow mule

Root Elixir Grapefruit Jalapeno

Root Elixir Grapefruit Jalapeno

$7.00

Take the margarita up a notch by adding fresh grapefruit juice, organic agave, and a jalapeno kick

Root Elixir Pineapple Passion

Root Elixir Pineapple Passion

$7.00

Warm summer breeze making your tropical dreams come true

Root Elixir Strawberry Lavender

Root Elixir Strawberry Lavender

$7.00

Succulent strawberry citrus and slight aromas of lavender

Root Elixir Holiday Hot Toddy

$24.00

Root Elixir Garnish Blossom (Strawberry Rose)

$7.00

Root Elixir Garnish Garden (Cucumber Lemon)

$7.00

Root Elixir Garnish Golden Hour (Cinnamon)

$7.00

Root Elixir Garnish Squeeze (Citrus)

$7.00
Lavender Lemonade Kombucha

Lavender Lemonade Kombucha

$5.00

Live culture, tea & botanical infused, probiotic drink

Kokomo (Alcoholic) Kombucha

$7.00

Paradise Peach Kombucha

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The heart and inspiration for Granada is the beloved and pre-existing Granada Bistro. This space has been renovated and re-imagined in industrial chic design, serving seasonal, farm-to-table ingredients sourced from Central Coast farmers and purveyors. Dishes inspired by Mediterranean culture, French and Spanish cuisine. Small plates, charcuterie and the freshest local seafood, meats, and produce are complemented by an eclectic wine list including Spanish and French selections, and a range of the Central Coast’s finest artisan wine producers

Location

1126 Morro St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Directions

Gallery
Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods image
Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods image
Granada Hotel - Bistro/Nightcap/goods image

Similar restaurants in your area

Novo Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
726 Higuera St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Seeds
orange starNo Reviews
1040 Court St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
orange star4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Roma - SLO
orange star4.5 • 1,957
1020 Railroad Ave San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1210 Higuera St. San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
SLO Provisions - 1255 Monterey Street
orange starNo Reviews
1255 Monterey Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo

Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
orange star4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Roma - SLO
orange star4.5 • 1,957
1020 Railroad Ave San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Laguna Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,519
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Splash Cafe - SLO
orange star4.1 • 1,452
1491 Monterey St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.0 • 1,442
485 Madonna Road #2 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Rib Line BBQ Los Osos
orange star4.1 • 316
12308 Los Osos Valley Rd San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Luis Obispo
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston