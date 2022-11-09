Rib Line BBQ Los Osos imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches
Seafood

Rib Line BBQ Los Osos

316 Reviews

$$

12308 Los Osos Valley Rd

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cornbread w/ Honey Butter
Famous Tri Tip
1 Meat + 2 Sides

Starters

Tri-Tip Pomme Frites

Tri-Tip Pomme Frites

$17.95

Fries topped with dice Tri Tip, chipotle aioli and red wine glazed.

Tri-Tip Chili Cheese Fries

Tri-Tip Chili Cheese Fries

$17.95

with cheddar cheese and red onions.

Grilled Artichoke

Grilled Artichoke

$8.00+

Steamed daily, finished on the oak grill with a brush of garlic butter. Served with our chipotle lime aïoli.

Mac n Cheese & Chili

Homemade Mac 'N' Cheese Bowl

Homemade Mac 'N' Cheese Bowl

$10.95

Homemade with a 4-cheese béchamel with gruyère, fontina, parmesan and sharp cheddar, topped with seasonal panko crumbs.

World Food Champion Chili

World Food Champion Chili

$7.00+

This is a traditional Texas chili... NO BEANS! Our Angus tri-tip cooked two different ways—some is oak roasted and cubed while some is braised for 5 hours.

Family Meals

The Classic Family Meal

$84.95

Whole chicken (8 pieces) and your choice of: 12oz Tri-Tip OR 16oz Pulled Pork. (substitute: 8 Baby Back Ribs +$10 OR 4 Beef Ribs for +$10 Served with a pint of beans, pint of coleslaw, 4 baked potatoes and 4 cornbread loaves with honey butter.

Family Feast

$129.95

Half a rack of beef ribs, half a rack of baby back ribs, 12oz of tri-tip and half a BBQ chicken. Served with a pint of beans, pint of coleslaw, 4 baked potatoes and 4 cornbread loaves with honey butter.

Lemon Chicken Dinner

$72.95

16 pieces of lemon herb chicken, 2lbs of mac ‘n’ cheese, large garden salad, garlic bread.

Tri-Tip Sandos Pack

$64.95

4 tri-tip sandwiches, 4 sides of shoestring fries (No Substitution)

Pulled Pork Sandos Pack

$59.95

4 pulled pork sandwiches and 4 sides of coleslaw (No Substitution)

4 Burger Pack

$45.95

4 Ribline cheeseburgers (lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup and mustard) with 4 sides of shoestring fries (No Substitution)

Poly Packs

Traditional Poly Pack

$39.95

Half chicken (4 pieces) and your choice of: 6oz Tri-Tip OR 8oz Pulled Pork (Substitute 2 beef ribs +$6 OR 4 Baby Back Ribs +$6 Served w/ a pint of beans, 2 baked potatoes and 2 cornbread loaves w/ honey butter. (Build for 2 people)

Baby Back Rack Pack

$77.95

Full rack of baby back ribs, served w/ a pint of beans, 2 baked potatoes and 2 cornbread loaves w/ honey butter. (Build for 2 people)

Salads

Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons.
Southwest

Southwest

$16.95

Tri-tip OR chicken, charred corn, crispy tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, southwest dressing.

Black and Blue

Black and Blue

$16.95

Tri-tip OR chicken, blue cheese and BBQ vinaigrette.

The Cobb

The Cobb

$17.95

Chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese and egg.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Chopped romaine, croutons and parmesan cheese.

Ribline Meal

Sliced Tri-Tip Ribline Meal

$24.95

Includes starter salad, beans, baked potato, cornbread your choice of dessert.

Baby Back Ribs Ribline Meal

$26.95

Includes starter salad, beans, baked potato, cornbread your choice of dessert.

Braised Tri-Tip Ribline Meal

$24.95

Includes starter salad, beans, baked potato, cornbread your choice of dessert.

Beef Rib Ribline Meal

$26.95

Includes starter salad, beans, baked potato, cornbread your choice of dessert.

Pulled Pork Ribline Meal

$24.95

Includes starter salad, beans, baked potato, cornbread your choice of dessert.

Chicken Ribline Meal

$24.95

Includes starter salad, beans, baked potato, cornbread your choice of dessert.

Build Your Own BBQ Plate

1 Meat + 2 Sides

$19.95

2 Meats + 2 Sides

$27.95

3 Meats + 2 Sides

$34.95

Favorites

French Dip

French Dip

$18.95

Tri-tip dipped in au jus w/ pepper jack, served on a hoagie.

Kiss the Piggy

$16.95

Keep it simple w/ pulled pork and BBQ sauce served on a toasted garlic butter hoagie.

Bye Bye Piggy

$17.25

Pulled Pork, bacon, grilled onions and pepper jack served on a hoagie.

Famous Tri Tip

Famous Tri Tip

$17.95

SLO (BBQ sauce) or Santa Maria-style (salsa), served on a hoagie.

Piggy on Fire

$17.95

Pulled pork, spicy BBQ, jalapeños and pepper jack served on a hoagie.

Kings Dream

Kings Dream

$20.95

Tri-tip layered w/ bacon and avocado on a brioche bun w/ pepper jack and BBQ sauce.

Burgers+Chicken

The Line Burger

$13.95

Choose a 1/3lb ground beef OR chicken breast with the works: mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, onion & tomato on a brioche bun.

The Slo Town

$15.95

Choose a 1/3lb ground beef OR chicken breast with the works: Avocado, bacon, pepper jack cheese, mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, onion & tomato on a brioche bun.

The Raging Bull

$16.95

Choose a 1/3lb ground beef OR chicken breast with the works: BBQ sauce, cheddar, pepper jack, bacon and jalapeños, mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, onion & tomato on a brioche bun.

A La Carte BBQ

Tri-Tip

Tri-Tip

$12.00+
BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$13.00+
Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$27.00+
Beef Ribs

Beef Ribs

$27.00+

BBQ Sauce

$7.00+

Beans (1 Gal)

$45.00

Sides

Homemade Baked Beans

Homemade Baked Beans

$4.00

Homemade Baked Beans

Fresh Chopped Coleslaw

Fresh Chopped Coleslaw

$4.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00
Cornbread w/ Honey Butter

Cornbread w/ Honey Butter

$4.00

with a side of Honey Butter

Mojo Wedges

Mojo Wedges

$4.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00
Fries

Fries

$4.00
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Mac 'N' Cheese Cup

Mac 'N' Cheese Cup

$5.00
Pint of Beans (Large)

Pint of Beans (Large)

$7.00
Pint of Coleslaw (Large)

Pint of Coleslaw (Large)

$7.00
Pint of Potato Salad (Large)

Pint of Potato Salad (Large)

$7.00

Large Garden Salad

$10.00
Large Ceasar Salad

Large Ceasar Salad

$10.00
Large Fries

Large Fries

$7.00

Large Garlic Bread

$10.00

Tacos

Tri Tip Taco

$3.95

Adobo Pulled Pork Taco

$3.95

Chipotle Chicken

$3.95

3 Tacos & A Side

$14.95

Desserts

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.95

Tower of Carrot Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$4.00

Cookie

$2.00+

Kid's Meals

Aubrey's Baby Back Ribs

$11.00

2 BBQ baby back ribs

Austin's Tri-Tip Slider

$11.00

Sliced tri tip on a kids brioche bun

Autumn's Mac n Cheese

$11.00

Cup of Mac and Cheese

Layla's Chicken Quarter

$11.00

Quarter BBQ chicken

Julianna's BIG Beef Rib

$11.00

One BBQ beef rib

Lil' Robinson Burger

$11.00

Beef patty, cheddar cheese, mayo and ketchup on a kids brioche bun

Sierra's Chicken Strips

$11.00

Sadie's Lil' Piggy Slider

$11.00

BBQ pulled pork on a kids brioche bun

Soda/Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Lunch Specials

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$14.95

Sliced Tri Tip on a hoagie roll.

3 Baby Back Ribs

$13.95

Kiss the Piggy

$12.95

French Dip

$15.95

Line Burger

$11.95

Beef patty with cheddar cheese, mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, onion & tomato on a brioche bun.

Line Chicken Burger

$11.95

Chicken breast w/ the works: cheddar cheese, mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, onion & tomato on a brioche bun.

Chicken Strips & Fries

$11.95

Southwest Salad

$14.95

Tri-tip OR chicken, crispy tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, southwest dressing

Southwest Salad Wrap

$13.95

Tri-tip OR chicken, crispy tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, southwest dressing on a flour tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$13.95

Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons on a flour tortilla

BBQ Plate

$15.95

Your choice of meat, included beans, coleslaw and cornbread with honey butter.

Masks

Masks

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12308 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Directions

Gallery
Rib Line BBQ Los Osos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mama Leah's Pizzeria - 12300 Los Osos Valley Road
orange starNo Reviews
12300 Los Osos Valley Road San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Laguna Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,519
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
40 Beach Hut Deli - 40 Los Osos
orange starNo Reviews
1240 Los Osos Valley Rd Los Osos, CA 93402
View restaurantnext
Kai Lana Sushi & Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
6900 El Camino Real Atascadero, CA 93422
View restaurantnext
Pier 46 Seafood Market
orange star4.7 • 903
1131 Rossi Rd Templeton, CA 93465
View restaurantnext
Shaw's Steakhouse and Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
714 South Broadway Avenue Santa Maria, CA 93454
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo

Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
orange star4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Roma - SLO
orange star4.5 • 1,957
1020 Railroad Ave San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Laguna Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,519
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Splash Cafe - SLO
orange star4.1 • 1,452
1491 Monterey St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.0 • 1,442
485 Madonna Road #2 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Granada Hotel - Bistro - 1126 Morro St.
orange star4.4 • 1,411
1126 Morro St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Luis Obispo
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston