Popular Items

Steak & Shrimp

$16.00+

Steak, Shrimp, Choice of Cheddar or Parmesan Cheese, drizzled with Choice of Honey Garlic** or Lemon Garlic Parm Sauce. [Cheddar and Honey Garlic** recommended together & Parmesan and Lemon Garlic recommended together] **Contains Gluten

Honey Garlic Steak

$14.00+

Steak, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, drizzled with Honey Garlic** sauce **Contains Gluten

Loaded Fries & Tots

Signature Set Up

BBQ Bacon Chicken Ranch

$13.00+

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, drizzled with BBQ & Ranch Sauce

BBQ Bacon Steak

$14.00+

Steak, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce

Lemon Chicken Bacon

$14.00+

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, drizzled with Lemon Garlic sauce

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$13.00+

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, drizzled with Buffalo & Ranch sauce

Chicken & Shrimp

$16.00+

Lemon Garlic Shrimp

$14.00+

Shrimp, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, drizzled with Lemon Garlic sauce

Steak Nacho

$13.00+

Steak, Nacho Cheese, Jalapeños & Choice of Sauce

Steak Fajita

$14.00+

Chili Cheese

$10.00+

Meat Chili, Fresh Onion, Choice of Cheese & Sauce

Mom's Marshmallow Sweet Potato Fry

$8.00+

Sweet Potato Fries tossed in Brown Cinnamon Sugar with Warm Marshmallow Drizzle

Sweet Potato Delight

$8.00+

Sweet Potato Fries covered in Powered Sugar & drizzled with Caramel

Veggie Sweet Potato

$10.00+

Sweet Potato Fries, Caramelized Bell Pepper & Onion with Mango Habanero Sauce

Build Your Own

BYO Chicken

$12.00+

Fried Chicken, Your Choice of Cheese & Sauce

BYO Steak

$13.00+

Steak, Your Choice of Cheese & Sauce

BYO Shrimp

$14.00+

Shrimp, Your Choice of Cheese & Sauce

BYO Beyond Chicken

$13.00+

Beyond Chicken, Your Choice of Cheese & Sauce

BYO Meat Chili

$10.00+

Meat Chili, Your Choice of Cheese & Sauce

Fries/Tots

Fries

$5.00+

Tots

$5.00+

Mix

$5.00+

Onion Rings

$5.99

Burgers

Combos

Combo comes with Burger, Fries/or Tots and Small Drink. All burgers are made with Loaded Sauce, Onion, Lettuce & Tomato.

Combo 1 Single Cheeseburger

$9.99

Combo 2 Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

Grill Cheese Combo

$7.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$11.99

Nacho Burger Combo

$11.99

Chili Cheeseburger Combo

$11.99

Buffalo Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Western Bacon Cheeseburger Combo

$13.99

Classic Western Burger! BBQ Sauce, 2 Onion Rings, Bacon and Single Patty with American Cheese.

Maui Wowie Cheeseburger Combo

$13.99

The Hangover Cheeseburger Combo

$13.99

Solo Burgers

Grill Cheese

$3.75

Hamburger

$6.49

Loaded Sauce, Onion, Lettuce & Tomato

Single Cheeseburger

$6.99

Loaded Sauce, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

Loaded Sauce, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Loaded Sauce, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & Bacon

Nacho Burgeer

$8.99

Nacho Cheese, Jalapeños, Loaded Sauce, Onion, Lettuce & Tomato

Chili Cheeseburger

$8.99

Loaded Sauce, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & Chili

Buffalo Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese & Bacon

Western Burger

$10.99

BBQ Sauce, (2) Onion Rings & Bacon

Maui Wowie Cheesburger

$10.99

Honey Garlic Sauce, Pineapple, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & Bacon

The Hangover Cheeseburger

$10.99

Loaded Sauce, Grill Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Egg & Bacon

Drinks

Coke

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.50+

Root Beer

$2.50+

Pink Lemonade

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+

Dr. Pepper

$2.50+

Bottle Water

$1.25

Bottle Sweet Tea

$2.50

Bottle Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Bottle Gatorade Lemon Lime [Yellow]

$2.50

Bottle Gatorade Fruit Punch [Red]

$2.50

Sweet Treats

Floats

Root Beer Float

$5.75+

Coke Float

$5.75+

Dr. Pepper Float

$5.75+

Banana Split

Banana Split

$8.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.75+

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.75+

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.75+

Caramel Milkshake

$5.75+

Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake

$5.75+

Banana Milkshake

$5.75+

Pineapple Milkshake

$5.75+

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$5.75+

Chocolate Banana Milkshake

$5.75+

Build Your Own Loaded Shake

Build Your Own Shake

$7.25+

Funnel Cake Fries

Powered Sugar Funnel Cake

$6.00

Cinnamon Sugar Funnel Cake

$6.00

Powered Sugar & Strawberries Funnel Cake

$7.00

Powered Sugar & Apples Funnel Cake

$7.00

Party Packs

Loaded Box

Loaded Box serves 8-10 people Each box contains our 4 most favorited Signature Loaded Creations. Buffalo Chicken Ranch, BBQ Bacon Chicken Ranch, Honey Garlic Steak & Lemon Garlic Shrimp. Comes over Mix of Fries/Tots. We apologize no substitutions.

Loaded Box

$65.00

Buddie Bundle

Buddie Bundle serves 6-8 (6) Single Cheeseburgers (1) Jumbo Loaded Chili Cheese Signature Creation* (6) 22oz Fountain Drinks *We apologize NO substitutions for the Jumbo Loaded Signature Creation. Chili Cheese will contain Meat Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Nacho Cheese & Onion. You may request No Onion.

Buddie Bundle

$60.00

