Restaurant header imageView gallery

Benny's Pizza Palace and Social Club

review star

No reviews yet

1601 Monterey St.

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC B.Y.O
CLASSIC Benny Pepps
CLASSIC STIX

From the Fryer

Wings

$11.28+

Chicken Nugs

$9.22+

Corn Dog Bites

$9.22+

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.22

Mojo Potatos

$6.13

Fries

$6.13

BABY Pizza

BABY B.Y.O

$15.40

Mozz, Red, Choice of toppings

BABY Meat Kingdom

$23.64

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella, red sauce

BABY Benny Pepps

$18.49

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

BABY Hawaiin

$19.52

ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella, red sauce

BABY Veggie

$21.58

Bell , onion, olive, mush, mozzarella, red sauce

BABY G.D.B

$24.67

Pepp, Saus, Ham, mush, bell, Mozz, onion, red

BABY CHEESE

$16.43

Extra Mozzarella, red sauce

BABY The Brian

$18.49

Pepperoni, olives, mozzarella, red sauce

BABY Combo

$21.58

Pepp, Onion, Bell pepp, Mozz, red

BABY HOT for Pizza

$21.58

saus, mush, onion, mozz, red

BABY STIX

$11.28

Mozz, spices

CLASSIC Pizza

CLASSIC B.Y.O

$23.64

Mozz, Red, Choice of toppings

CLASSIC Meat Kingdom

$36.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mozzarella, red sauce

CLASSIC Benny Pepps

$27.76

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Red Sauce

CLASSIC Hawaiian

$30.85

ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella, red sauce

CLASSIC Veggie

$34.97

Bell , onion, olive, mush, mozzarella, red sauce

CLASSIC G.D.B

$39.09

Pepp, Saus, Ham, mush, bell, Mozz, onion, red

CLASSIC CHEESE

$26.73

Extra Mozzarella, red sauce

CLASSIC The Brian

$30.85

Pepperoni, olives, mozzarella, red sauce

CLASSIC Combo

$32.91

Pepp, Onion, Bell pepp, Mozz, red

CLASSIC HOT for Pizza

$32.91

saus, mush, onion, mozz, red

CLASSIC STIX

$11.28

Mozz, spices

Salad

SMALL Caesar

$7.16

Romaine, tomatos, croutons, parmesan, crouton

SMALL House

$7.16

ice, romaine, carrot, mush, cabbage, olive tom, croutons, mozz

SMALL Antipasta

$10.25

Pepp, Ham, Ice, Romaine, carrot, mush, cabbage, olives, tom, croutons, mozz

LARGE Caesar

$13.34

Romaine, tomatos, croutons, parmesan, crouton

LARGE House

$13.34

ice, romaine, carrot, mush, cabbage, olive tom, croutons, mozz

LARGE Antipasta

$19.52

Pepp, Ham, Ice, Romaine, carrot, mush, cabbage, olives, tom, croutons, mozz

Sides

LG Side Ranch

$1.03

SM Side Ranch

$0.52

Marinara

$1.03

Hot Honey

$3.08

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.25

Cinnastix

$7.16+

FROZEN TO GO

FROZEN Lasagna - MEAT

$59.95

FROZEN - Lasagna - CHEESE

$54.95

FROZEN PIZZA

$13.95

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.58

Diet Coke

$2.58

Sprite

$2.58

Irish Whiskey

$2.58

Root Beer

$2.58

DP

$2.58

Lemonade

$2.58

Iced Tea

$2.58

Arnold Palmer

$2.58

Cutwater Ginger Beer

$3.61

Red Bull/Sugar Free

$3.09
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Benny’s Pizza Palace and Social Club. Bringing authentic Detroit style pizza to the central coast. What is “Detroit style? Benny’s is a perfectly baked steel pan, deep dish pizza that has over a pound of cubed mozzarella, with our signature caramelized crispy cheese edges. And a sauce that starts with a hint of spice and finishes sweet. Topped with only the finest meats and vegetables.

Website

Location

1601 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Central Coast Brewing - Monterey St - 1422 Monterey St Ste B100
orange starNo Reviews
1422 Monterey St Ste B100 San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
SLO Provisions - 1255 Monterey Street
orange starNo Reviews
1255 Monterey Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Petra Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1210 Higuera St. San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Seeds
orange starNo Reviews
1040 Court St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Granada Hotel - Bistro - 1126 Morro St.
orange star4.4 • 1,411
1126 Morro St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
orange star4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo

Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
orange star4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Cafe Roma - SLO
orange star4.5 • 1,957
1020 Railroad Ave San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Laguna Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,519
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Splash Cafe - SLO
orange star4.1 • 1,452
1491 Monterey St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.0 • 1,442
485 Madonna Road #2 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Granada Hotel - Bistro - 1126 Morro St.
orange star4.4 • 1,411
1126 Morro St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Luis Obispo
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston