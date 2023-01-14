Benny's Pizza Palace and Social Club
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Benny’s Pizza Palace and Social Club. Bringing authentic Detroit style pizza to the central coast. What is “Detroit style? Benny’s is a perfectly baked steel pan, deep dish pizza that has over a pound of cubed mozzarella, with our signature caramelized crispy cheese edges. And a sauce that starts with a hint of spice and finishes sweet. Topped with only the finest meats and vegetables.
Location
1601 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
