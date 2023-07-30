Beverages

Cold Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Vanilla Cappucino

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Breakfast

1-2-3 Combo

1-2-3 Combo

$14.00

1 biscuit, 2 eggs, and 3 strips of bacon

A-Town Favorites

Biscuit and Gravy (Half)

$4.00

1 biscuit covered in sausage gravy

Biscuits and Gravy (Full)

$6.00

2 biscuits covered in sausage gravy

Pancake (1)

$4.00

1 pancake served with butter and hot syrup

Pancakes (2)

$6.00

2 pancake served with butter and hot syrup

Pancakes (3)

$8.00

3 pancake served with butter and hot syrup

French Toast (1 pc)

$4.50

1 slice of thick sourdough bread dipped in an egg batter grilled

French Toast (2 pc)

$6.50

2 slices of thick sourdough bread dipped in an egg batter grilled

French Toast (3 pc)

$8.50

3 slices of thick sourdough bread dipped in an egg batter grilled

Gluten Free French Toast

$8.00

2 pc Gluten Free bread Hand Dipped and Grilled

Waffle

$6.50

1 Golden Malted Belgian Waffle served with butter and hot syrup

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Toasted English muffin, avocado and tomato sprinkled with our seasoned salt

Pancake Combo

$14.00

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 3 strips of bacon or sausage links

French Toast Combo

$14.00

2 slices of French Toast, 2 eggs, 3 strips of bacon or sausage links

Waffle Combo

$14.00

1 Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs, 3 strips of bacon or sausage links

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

2 scrambled eggs, ice berg lettuce, tomato with mayo on grilled sourdough bread with choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

3 scrambled eggs, hashbrowns covered in cheddar cheese, with choice of bacon, suasage, ham or chorizo.

Scary Larry Breakfast Burrito

$15.50

4 scrambled eggs, hashbrowns covered in cheddar cheese, with choice of bacon, suasage, ham or chorizo covered in our sausage gravy

Mimi's Mess

$14.00

3 scrambled eggs smothered with sausage gravy on biscuit halves topped with hashbrowns

Breakfast Sides

4 oz Ham Steak

$5.50

Avocado

$1.00

Bacon (2)

$3.00

Bacon (4)

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Chicken fried steak

$6.50

Corned Beef Hash

$6.50

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Egg (1)

$2.50

Cooked to order

Egg (2)

$4.50

Cooked to order

Egg (3)

$6.50

Cooked to order

Egg (4)

$8.50

Cooked to order

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Assorted melon, strawberries and red seedless grapes

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Assorted melon, strawberries and red seedless grapes

Gluten Free Toast (2pc)

$3.50

Made fresh from Ednas

Granola Cereal

$4.00

Served with milk

Hash Browns

$4.50

Cooked to order

Oatmeal (Bowl)

$6.00

Served with brown sugar, walnuts, raisins and milk

Oatmeal (Cup)

$3.50

Sausage Links (2)

$3.00

Sausage Links (4)

$6.00

Sausage Patty

$6.00

Silva Linguica

$6.00

Thick Burger Steak

$7.00

Toast (1 pc)

$1.25

White, wheat, rye, sourdough, english muffin or biscuit

Toast (2 pc)

$2.50

White, wheat, rye, sourdough, english muffin or biscuit

Virgil's Cottage Fries

$4.50

Sliced boiled potato (skin on) deep fried

Yogurt

$2.50

Yogurt & Fruit

$6.00

Breakfast Specials

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips, salsa, cheese and egg scramble with choice of bacon, sausage (link or patty), ham, chorizo or linguica. No Hash Browns or Toast.

Chorizo & 2 Eggs Scramble

$15.00

Served with choice of hash browns, Virgil's cottage fries, cottage cheese or fruit and your choice of toast

Eggs Benedict (Fri, Sat & Sun Only)

$15.00

Served with choice of hash browns, Virgil's cottage fries, cottage cheese or fruit.

Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs

$16.00

Served with choice of hash browns, Virgil's cottage fries, cottage cheese or fruit and choice of toast

Pork Chop & 2 Eggs

$17.00

Served with choice of hash browns, Virgil's cottage fries, cottage cheese or fruit and choice of toast

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.00

Pigs in a Blanket

$10.00

Tri-Tip and Eggs

$14.00

Tri-tip omelette

$14.00

Breakfast Value Meals

Eggs & Bacon Value Meal

$11.00

2 eggs, 3 strips of bacon and your choice of hash browns or toast

French Toast Value Meal

$12.00

1 slice French toast, 2 eggs, 3 strips of bacon or sausage links

Pancake Value Meal

$11.00

1 pancake, 2 eggs, 3 strips of bacon or sausage links

From The Hen House

Eggs cooked to order with choice of potato and toast. Add on a protein if you like.

1 Egg

$8.50

Served with choice of hash browns, Virgil's cottage fries, cottage cheese or fruit and choice of toast

2 Egg

$10.00

Served with choice of hash browns, Virgil's cottage fries, cottage cheese or fruit and choice of toast

3 Egg

$11.50

Served with choice of hash browns, Virgil's cottage fries, cottage cheese or fruit and choice of toast

Three Egg Omelets

A-Town Cluck

$14.50

Diced chicken breast avocado, bacon and cheddar cheese

A-Town Cluck A la Carte

$10.50

Diced chicken breast avocado, bacon and cheddar cheese

Denver Plus

$15.50

Diced ham, red bell pepper, ortega chili, yellow onion and cheddar cheese

Denver Plus A la Carte

$11.50

Diced ham, red bell pepper, ortega chili, yellow onion and cheddar cheese

Emma's Favorite

$14.50

Spinach, bacon, tomato and swiss cheese

Emma's Favorite A la Carte

$10.50

Spinach, bacon, tomato and swiss cheese

Garden Fresh Veggie

$14.50

Mushrooms, zucchini, tomato, yellow onions, red bell pepper and cheddar cheese

Garden Fresh Veggie A la Carte

$10.50

Mushrooms, zucchini, tomato, yellow onions, red bell pepper and cheddar cheese

Ham and Cheddar

$14.50

Diced ham and cheddar cheese

Ham and Cheddar A la Carte

$10.50

Diced ham and cheddar cheese

Meaty Chili and Cheddar

$14.50

House made chili and cheddar cheese

Meaty Chili and Cheddar A la Carte

$10.50

House made chili and cheddar cheese

Ortega

$14.50

Ortega Chili, jack cheese and black olives

Ortega A la Carte

$10.50

Ortega Chili, jack cheese and black olives

Steve's Special Omelet

$15.50

Sausage, tomato, mushrooms, yellow onions and mozzarella cheese

Steve's Special Omelet A la Carte

$11.50

Sausage, tomato, mushrooms, yellow onions and mozzarella cheese

Veggie

$15.50

Sun-dried tomato, fresh tomato, fresh basil, yellow onion, baby spinach, avocado and mozzarella cheese

Veggie A la Carte

$11.50

Sun-dried tomato, fresh tomato, fresh basil, yellow onion, baby spinach, avocado and mozzarella cheese

Burgers

Gourmet Burgers

A-Town Burger Supreme

$20.00

2 beef patties, 4 slices of cheddar cheese, ortega chilis, 4 slices of bacon, avocado, ice berg lettuce, tomato, yellow onions, dill pickles and Virgil's Sauce on a French roll

Turkey Cobb Burger

$17.00

Turkey burger, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion, avocado, bacon, ice berg lettuce, Virgil's Sauce and vinaigrette on a hamburger bun

"Buffalo Wing" Turkey Burger

$15.00

Turkey burger, Frank's Red Hot Sauce, swiss cheese, ice berg lettuce, yellow onions, dill pickles, Virgil's Sauce and ranch dressing on a hamburger bun

BBQ Pineapple Turkey Burger

$16.00

Turkey burger, Frank's Red Hot Sauce, slice of pineapple, yellow onion, dill pickle, BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato and Virgil's Sauce on a hamburger bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Two beef patties, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, grilled yellow onions, dill pickles, ice berg lettuce, tomato and Virgil's Sauce on a hamburger bun

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, ice berg lettuce, tomato, yellow onion, dill pickles and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun

Moose Burger

$20.00

Moose Burger Supreme

$24.00

Virgil's Burgers (Comes with a Side)

A-Town Burger

$16.00

2 beef patties, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

Beef patty, bacon, choice of cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Beef patty, choice of cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun

Chili Size

$14.00

Burger patty on a toasted hamburger bun with chili, cheddar cheese and chopped yellow onions

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.00

2 beef patties, bacon, choice of cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun

Double Cheese Burger

$13.00

2 beef patties, choice of cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun

Double Hamburger

$12.00

Double Ortega Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

2 beef patties, bacon, ortega chili, choice of cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun

Double Ortega Burger

$13.00

French Burger

$16.00

2 beef patties, choice of cheese (4 slices), ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a French roll

French Burger Supreme

$19.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Beef patty, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun

Ortega Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Beef patty, bacon, ortega chili, choice of cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun

Ortega Cheese Burger

$12.00

Pastrami Burger

$14.00

Beef patty, pastrami, mozzarella cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun

Pineapple Teriyaki Burger

$13.00

Beef patty, grilled slice of pineapple, teriyaki sauce, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun

Turkey Burger

$12.00

One turkey burger patty, ice berg lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, yellow onion and Virgil's sauce on a hamburger bun

Lunch / Dinner

Starters * Sides

1/2 FF, 1/2 OR (Basket)

$11.00

Seasoned crinkle cut french fries and Beer battered thick cut onion rings

1/2 FF, 1/2 OR (Order)

$6.00

Seasoned crinkle cut french fries and Beer battered thick cut onion rings

A-Town Sampler

$16.00

Chicken strips, onion rings, mozzarella and zuccini sticks served with marinara sauce.

Carne Asada Fries (Basket)

$13.00

Basket of our crinkle cut fries covered in shredded cheddar cheese, topped with thin sliced beef, cilantro and avocado

Carne Asada Fries (Order)

$9.00

One order of our crinkle cut fries covered in shredded cheddar cheese, topped with thin sliced beef, cilantro and avocado

Chili (Bowl)

$6.00

Chili (Cup)

$4.00

Chili Fries

$7.00

One order of our crinkle cut fries covered with our house chili with shredded cheddar cheese and chopped yellow onions

French Fries (Basket)

$8.00

Seasoned crinkle cut french fries (Double amount of Order)

French Fries (Order)

$4.00

Seasoned crinkle cut french fries

Fried Zuccini Sticks (Basket)

$11.00

16pc deep fried breaded zuccini sticks

Fried Zuccini Sticks (Order)

$6.00

8pc deep fried breaded zuccini sticks

Mozzarella Sticks (Basket)

$12.00

18oz of deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella Sticks (Order)

$7.00

9oz of deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks

Onion Rings (Basket)

$11.00

Beer battered thick cut onion rings (Double amount of Order)

Onion Rings (Order)

$6.00

Beer battered thick cut onion rings

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Romaine, parmesan cheese and croutons

Side Green Dinner Salad

$4.50

Romaine, tomato, broccoli, carrots and cucumber

Soup (Bowl)

$5.00

Soup (Cup)

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)

$11.00

Thin sliced lightly seasoned sweet potato fries (Double amount of Order)

Sweet Potato Fries (Order)

$6.00

Thin sliced lightly seasoned sweet potato fries

Jalepeno

$0.50

Deep Fried Serranos

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$6.00

Doggie Treat Beef

$3.00

Doggie Treat Chicken

$3.00

Cold Sandwiches

A-Town Club

$14.00

Turkey, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo on a french roll

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, ice berg lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread

California Club

$14.00

Turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, mustard and basil mayo on sliced sourdough bread

Greyhound

$13.00

Ham, turkey, pastrami, swiss cheese, ice berg lettuce, tomato, mustard and mayo on a french roll

Ultimate BLT

$12.00

Bacon, ice berg lettuce, avocado, pepper jack cheese, ranch dressing and basil mayo on grilled sourdough bread

Hot Sandwiches

Mesquite Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Mesquite chicken, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, ice berg lettuce, tomato, yellow onion and chipotle mayo on a French roll

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Thin sliced beef, grilled yellow onions, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese and chipotle mayo on a French roll

Reuben

$13.00

Pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on grilled rye

Beef Dip

$12.00

Thin sliced beef and your choice of cheese on a French roll served with Au Jus

Pastrami Dip

$12.00

Thin sliced pastrami and your choice of cheese on a French roll served with Au Jus

Turkey Dip

$12.00

Thin sliced turkey and your choice of cheese on a French roll served with Au Jus

Slo Jack

$14.00

Sliced beef, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo and tomato on a French roll

Steve's Hot Pastrami

$15.00

Pastrami, grilled yellow onions, black olives, mozzarella cheese, chipotle mayo mustard and dill pickles on a French roll

Virgil's Hot Pastrami

$14.00

Pastrami, Virgil's Sauce and pickles on a French roll

LSJ Chicken

$15.00

Chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, ice berg lettuce, tomato, yellow onion and Virgil's Sauce on a French Roll

Grilled Turkey Ortega

$14.00

Sliced turkey, pepper jack cheese, and ortega chili on grilled sourdough

Patty Melt

$12.00

Beef patty, American cheese and grilled yellow onions on grilled rye

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Albacore tuna prepared with mayo and sweet relish with your choice of cheese and bread

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$12.00

Old Time Favorites

Fish n Chips

$15.00

4 pieces of grilled or hand beer battered cod with fries and tartar sauce

8p Chicken Strips & Fries

$18.00

Deep fried, breaded chicken tenders with fries

4p Chicken Strips & Fries

$13.00

Deep fried, breaded chicken tenders with fries

"Authentic" 1950's Virgil's Hamburger

$6.00

1/4 lb burger patty, Virgil's Sauce, shredded ice berg lettuce, pickles and yellow onions on a hamburger bun

"Authentic" 1950's Virgil's Cheeseburger

$6.50

1/4 lb burger patty, Virgil's Sauce, shredded ice berg lettuce, pickles, yellow onions and American cheese on a hamburger bun

Dinner

Sliced Hot Turkey

$18.00

Sliced turkey with turkey gravy, choice of potato, steamed veggies and garlic toast

Pot Roast Beef

$19.00

Served with savory brown gravy, choice of potato, steamed veggies and garlic toast

Mom's Fried Chicken - No Substitutions on Pieces

$18.00

4pc (no substitutions-breast, wing, leg and thigh), choice of potato, steamed veggies and garlic bread

Steve's Spaghetti

$16.00

Meat sauce, marinara or Alfredo sauce and garlic toast

Steve's Spaghetti with Meatballs (pork & beef mix)

$21.00

Meat sauce, marinara or Alfredo sauce and garlic toast

Steve's Spaghetti with Chicken

$21.00

Meat sauce, marinara or Alfredo sauce and garlic toast

A-Town Meatloaf

$18.00

Bacon wrapped, stuffed with parmesan cheese mashed potatoes, steamed veggies and garlic bread

Steak Dinner

$24.00

Salads

Chef Salad Whole

$17.50

Romaine, tomato, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing

Chef Salad Half

$14.50

Romaine, tomato, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad Whole

$15.00

Chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and ceasar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad Half

$12.00

Chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and ceasar dressing

Apple Walnut Salad Whole

$11.00

Romaine, green apple, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, with raspberry vinaigrette

Apple Walnut Salad Half

$9.00

Romaine, green apple, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, with raspberry vinaigrette

Mesquite Chicken Salad Whole

$17.50

Mesquite chicken, romaine, tomato, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing

Mesquite Chicken Salad Half

$14.50

Mesquite chicken, romaine, tomato, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese and your choice of dressing

Cobb Salad Whole

$18.50

Romaine, chicken, bacon, tomato, yellow onion, hard-boiled egg, avocado, black olives, cucumber and bleu cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing

Cobb Salad Half

$15.50

Romaine, chicken, bacon, tomato, yellow onion, hard-boiled egg, avocado, black olives, cucumber and bleu cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing

Garden Salad Whole

$10.00

Romaine, tomato, broccoli, carrots, cucumber and your choice of dressing

Garden Salad Half

$8.00

Romaine, tomato, broccoli, carrots, cucumber and your choice of dressing

Kids

Kids Menu

K Corndog

$9.00

Served with fries and a drink

K Hamburger (Plain & Dry)

$9.00

Served plain and dry with fries and a drink

K Cheeseburger (Plain & Dry)

$9.00

With American cheese served plain and dry with fries and a drink

K Chicken Strips & Fries

$9.00

2 pc with fries and a drink

K Fish n Chips

$9.00

2 pc with fries and a drink

K French Toast

$8.00

1 pc with 1 egg, 2 bacon or sausage links and a drink

K Pancake

$8.00

Small cake with 1 egg, 2 bacon or sausage links and a drink

K Eggs & Bacon

$8.00

2 eggs, 2 bacon or sausage links and hashbrowns and a drink

K Spaghetti

$9.00

K Grilled Cheese

$9.00