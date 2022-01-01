Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pig Iron

review star

No reviews yet

508 Main Street

Templeton, CA 93465

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexican Coke
Kids Burger
Octopus Hot Dog

Breakfast

The Little Piggy

$9.00

2 Scrambled Eggs, 2 Slices Bacon, Housemade Biscuit (1)

Piggy Pancake

$8.00

Pig-Shaped Pancake (Choice of Classic or Chocolate Chip) W/ Seasonal Fruit

Rainbow Cereal

$6.00

Choice of Cereal & Colored Milk!

All Day

Octopus Hot Dog

$8.00

Octopus-Shaped American Hot Dog W/ French Fries

Kids Burger

$9.00

Beef + Pork Patty, American Cheese & Ketchup on a Brioche Bun W/ French Fries

Silly Noodles

$8.00

Your Choice of Buttered Noodles or Mac N Cheese

Nugs & Hugs

$9.00

Housemade Chicken Nuggets W/ French Fries

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Melty American Cheese on Sliced Brioche

Sides

Cup of Fruit

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

Housemade Biscuit

$2.00

Served W/ Butter & Jam

Milk

$3.00

8oz

2 Eggs

$4.00

Scrambled, Over Easy, Over Hard or Sunny Side Up

Bacon

$3.00

2 Slices Bacon

Juice

$3.00

8oz

N/A Beverages

Still Bottled Water

$6.00

Sparkling Bottled Water

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mocktail

$9.00

Cream Soda

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.00

Honest Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

House Lemonade

$4.00

Jarritos Soda

$4.00

Whalebird Purple Rain Kombucha

$5.00

Whalebird Dry Hopped Pamplemousse Kombucha

$5.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Kids Cup of Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Lemmy Lemonade

$5.00

Lemmy Strawberry

$5.00

Lemmy Black Cherry

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

C2O Coconut Water - Original 10oz

$4.00

Non-Booze Cocktails

King For a Day

$12.00

Woke Up Older

$12.00

Hot

Espresso

$3.00

2 Shots - All The Power You Need, None Of The Fluff

Cappuccino

$4.00

2 Shots Espresso/ Steamed Milk

Gibraltar

$3.75

2 shots espresso/ Steamed Milk

Latte

$5.00

12oz/ 2 shots espresso/ Steamed Milk

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

12oz/ 2 Shots Espresso/ Steamed Milk/ Housemade Vanilla Syrup

Mocha Latte

$6.00

12oz/ 2 Shots Espresso/ Steamed Milk/ Housemade Mocha Syrup W/ Finely Ground Fair Trade Chocolate

Drip Coffee

$4.50

12oz Custom Pig Iron Blend - Locally Roasted by Spearhead Coffee!

TFFT Espresso+Brandy

$10.00

2 Shots Espresso + Brandy

Americano

$3.00+

2 Shots Espresso/ Hot Water

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Our House Mocha Syrup Made W/ Finely Ground Fair Trade Chocolate/ Steamed Milk

Iced

Iced Latte

$5.00+

2 Shots Espresso/ Milk/ Ice

Barcelona

$4.00

2 Shots Espresso/ 5oz Milk/ "When In Barcelona..."

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.00+

2 Shots Espresso/ Housemade Vanilla Syrup/ Milk/ Ice

Revived Classics

Sidecar

$15.00

Vieux Carré

$16.00

Aviation

$15.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Margarita

$14.00

Seasonal Libations

Crew Love

$16.00

Fire & Desire

$16.00

First Class (Cold)

$16.00

One Way (Hot)

$16.00

Tattoos in Shibuya

$16.00

Pig Iron Libations

Death & taxes

$15.00

Rye Whiskey/ Blood Orange/ Ginger/ Bruto Americano/ Smoked Rosemary

Aphrodisiac Potion

$16.00

Pineapple-Infused Mezcal/ Passionfruit/ Ancho Reyes/ Brovo Lucky Falernum/ Fire Tincture/ Orgeat/ Lime

Crafted Experience

$16.00

Came Out Swinging

$16.00

Brokers Gin/ Kiwi Cordial/ Lime/ Orange-Infused Agave/ St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Cupboard Medicine

$15.00

Beauty & Essex

$16.00

Classics

Vieux Carré

$16.00

French 75

$13.00

Gin/ Lemon/ Simple Syrup/ Prosecco

Manhattan

$14.00

Bourbon/ Sweet Vermouth/ Angostura Bitters/ Cherry

Margarita

$13.00

Tequila/ Lime/ Orange/ Agave/ Salt

Daquiri

$14.00

Rum/ Simple Syrup/ Lime

New York Sour

$14.00

Bourbon/ Lemon/ Simple Syrup/ Red Wine Float

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rye/ Simple Syrup/ Angostura Bitters/ Orange

Paper Plane

$14.00

Bourbon/ Averna/ Aperol/ Lemon

Sazerac

$14.00

Rye/ Simple Syrup/ Peychaud’s Bitters/ Absinthe

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Rye/ Lemon/ Lime/ Simple Syrup/ Vanilla/ Egg White

Negroni

$14.00

Gin/ Sweeth Vermouth/ Campari

Moscow mule

$12.00

Lemon drop

$14.00

Mojito

$13.00

The Last Word

$14.00

White Linen

$14.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Tiki Drinks

$16.00

Penicillin

$15.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$15.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Cosmo

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
California Comfort Food - Sourced locally Award Winning Cocktails, Craft Coffee, Local Handmade Goods. Templeton Forever - Forever Templeton

508 Main Street, Templeton, CA 93465

