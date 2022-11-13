Jalisco Mexican Grill McMinnville

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Cheese Dip
Large Jalisco Dip
NACHOS AL CARBON

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings 12

$9.99

Big Meaty Chicken Wings,Seasoned With our Special Mix Of spices , Deep Fried To A Perfect a golden abrown , Tossed in a hot and tangy Buffalo-Style sauce, and served with buttermilk ranch dressing on the side.

Buffalo Wings 6

$5.99

Big Meaty Chicken Wings,Seasoned With our Special Mix Of spices , Deep Fried To A Perfect a golden abrown , Tossed in a hot and tangy Buffalo-Style sauce, and served with buttermilk ranch dressing on the side

Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$3.59
Choriqueso

Choriqueso

$5.99

A Mouthwatering cheese dip topped with chorizo.

Guacamole

$3.59

Guacamole Casero

$5.99

Chunks of Avocado mixed with tomato,onion,cilantro,jalapeño,sprinkled with just the right amount of lime and salt.

Guacamole Casero Special

$8.99

Chunks of Avocado mixed with tomato,onion,cilantro,jalapeño,sprinkled with just the right amount of lime and salt. Topped with marinated grilled shrimp.

Jalapeño Fritters 12

$8.99

Freshly made hand-breaded fritters,oozing with melted cheese and jalapeños. Served with chilled ranch dressing.for the brave try our habanero fritters.

Jalapeño Fritters 6

$5.99

Freshly made hand-breaded fritters,oozing with melted cheese and jalapeños. Served with chilled ranch dressing.for the brave try our habanero fritters.

Jalisco Dip

Jalisco Dip

$3.59

Large Cheese Dip

$9.50

Large Jalisco Dip

$6.50

Bean Dip

$4.99

Papas Locas

$8.99

French fries with ground beef Topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.

Jalisco Sampler

$10.99

Two quesadillas one with cheese ,one with shredded chicken, four Buffalo Wings French fries, and jalisco dip.

LUNCH

Burrito California

$7.49

An 8 inch Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak,rice,beans,sour cream,pico de gallo,guacamole,and lettuce,topped with cheese dip.

Burrito Fajita

$7.49

Choice of meat grilled chicken,steak,mix A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat,bell peppers,onions,tomatoes, rice and beans,topped with cheese dip.

Burrito Real

$7.49

A Flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken topped with burrito sauce ,lettuce,tomato,and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Chilaquiles

$8.75

Corn tortilla chips,cooked with chunks of chicken and topped with tomato sauce and cheese. Served with rice , lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomato.

Chimichanga

$7.49

Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken,deep fried to a golden brown, topped with pico de gallo.served with rice and beans.

Fajita

$7.99

Tender strips of marinated chicken or steak cooked with sautéed onion, tomato,bell peppers.served with rice, beans, lettuce,sour cream,pico de gallo and guacamole and tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$6.99

Scrambled eggs cooked with mexican sausage,served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Huevos Con Jamon

$6.99

Scrambled eggs cooked with ham,onion,tomatoes.served with rice and beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

Three over medium eggs topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Nachos Fajita

$7.59

Cheese nachos topped with steak,chicken,or mixed fajitas.

Pollo Con Queso

$7.49

Grilled chicken or steak with cheese dip.served with rice.

Pollo Loco

$7.49

A Lonch portion of seasoned grilled breast served with rice, beans,salad and tortillas.

Pollo Mexicano

$7.49

A lunch portion of grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onios and fresh jalapeno peppers,seved with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Poblano

$7.49

A lunch portion of seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed poblano pepper, mushrooms, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce,sour cream,tomato and tortillas.

Pollo Santa Fe

$7.49

A Lonch of seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with rice, lettuce, tomato,bell pepper,and avocado slices.

Speedy Gonzalez

$6.49

One taco,one enchilada ,served with rice and beans,

Taco Salad

$6.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Taco Salad Fajita

$7.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with steak,chicken,or mixed topped with cheese dip, lettuce,sour cream and tomato.

Salad Fajita

$4.99

Rice and beans topped with lettuce, sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo

Flautas

$7.99

Two rolled corn tortillas stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

A La Carte

Burrito

$4.99

A flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken topped with burrito sauce .

Chalupa

$2.99

A Flat, Crisp Corn Tortilla with beans; Topped With Lettuce, Guacamole, Tomato And Shredded cheese.

Chile Poblano

$3.99

Stuffed poblano pepper with cheese, covered with egg whites and deep fried , topped with ranchero salsa.

Chimichanga

$3.99

Enchilada

$1.99

Tamale

$2.49

Tostada

$3.99

A Flat , Crisp Corn Tortilla Covered with Shredded chicken Or Ground beef Topped With Lettuce, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese And Tomato.

Tostaguac

$3.99

Hard taco

$1.99

Grilled soft taco

$2.25

Soft taco

$1.89

Shrimp taco

$3.50

Fish taco

$3.50

Antojitos

7 Mares

$12.99

Hearty seafood stew with crab,octopus,shrimp,and scallops.served with bread.

Caldo de Camaron

$11.99

Shrimp soup . Served with bread.

Mexican Tacos

Mexican Tacos

$1.99

Homemade corn tortillas with your choice of meat with cilantro,onions,and salsa

Mulitas

$2.50

Crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat,cheese,onions, cilantro and lettuce.

Torta

$8.99

Mexican sub with choice of meat, beans,mayonnaise,cheese,onions,cilantro, Jalapeño and avocado. Served with fries.

Tostada De Ceviche

$3.99

Burritos

Burrito California

$10.99

A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak,beans,rice, lettuce, sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo,topped with cheese.

Burrito del Mar

$11.99

A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp and tilapia,bell pepper,onions,and tomato’s,topped with cheese creamy sauce.

Burrito Hawaiiano

$12.99

Burrito filled with grilled chicken,steak and shrimp. Topped with chorizo, cheese dip and sliced pineapple.

Burrito Jalisco

$12.99

A 10 inch flour tortilla filled chicken,steak,shrimp and chorizo,topped with cheese dip and our special jalapeño sauce. Topped with lettuce,guacamole and tomato served with rice.

Burrito Ranchero

$9.99

A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef,shredded chicken .topped with burrito salsa ,lettuce, sour cream,tomato.served with rice and beans.

Burrito Tipicos

$9.99

One beef and bean burrito one shredded chicken and bean burrito. Topped with burrito salsa and cheese,lettuce,pico de gallo,sour cream,guacamole.

Burrito Vegetariano

$9.99

A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat,bell pepper,mushrooms & spinach,topped with cheese dip.

Jumbo Burrito

$16.99

A 5lb burrito with grilled chicken,steak or mixed,rice, beans,sour cream,pico de gallo, guacamole,rice, beans. Topped with cheese dip.

Burrito fajita

$9.99

A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, beans, rice, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese dip.

Burrito Special

$8.50

A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with red sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and tomato.

Burrito Deluxe

$9.00

One Beef and Bean Burrito Ono Shredded Chicken And Bean Burrito. With Special Salsa. Topped with Lettuce , Sour Cream, Tomato And Shredded cheese.

Burrito Verde

$9.99

Chicken

Chicken and Mixed Vegetables

$10.99

Seasoned grilled chicken,served with rice,steamed vegetables . covered with cheese dip.

Pollo con Queso

Pollo con Queso

$9.99

Grilled chicken or steak with cheese dip.served with rice.

Pollo Fundido

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions,peppers,and tomatoes on bed of rice covered with cheese dip.

Pollo Hawaiiano

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with our special recipe,served on a hot skillet,topped with special red sauce and cheese dip,with a slightly grilled pineapple,accompanied with rice and beans.

Pollo Ligero

$10.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast,served with rice and steamed vegetables.

Pollo Loco

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast,served with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, tomato,rice,beans and tortillas.

Pollo Poblano

$10.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed poblano pepper,mushrooms and cheese dip. Served with rice,sour cream,lettuce,shredded cheese and tomato.

Pollo Ranchero

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip,served with rice, beans, lettuce,guacamole,shredded cheese ,tomato end tortillas.

Pollo Santa Fe

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms,and cheese dip.served with rice,lettuce, tomato,bell pepper,onion,avocado slices and tortillas.

Spinach Stuffed Chicken

$11.99

Tender chicken breast stuffed with spinach and cheese,wrapped in bacon. Served with rice and steamed vegetables.

Pechuga Rellena

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast stuffed with shrimp,bacon and cheese dip.served with rice,lettuce,sour cream and guacamole.

Pollo Mexicano

$10.99

Combo Dinners

Choice of ( 3 ) A, taco E, Chalupa B ,Tamale. F, Chile Relleno C, Rice & Beans. G, Burroto D, Enchilada

Combo Dinner

$8.99

Fajitas

Alambres

$11.99

We use special recipe to prepare tender strips of chicken or steak, combined with bacon,sautéed onions and topped with cheese dip, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Alambres Special

$13.99

We use a special recipe to prepare tender strips of chicken, steak,shrimp,sautéed onions and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Fajita

$10.99

Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onion, bell pepper, and tomato.served rice, beans,lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and you choice of flour or corn tortillas. Choice chicken,steak or mixed.

Fajita Double

$20.99

Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onion, bell pepper, and tomato.served rice, beans,lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and you choice of flour or corn tortillas. Choice chicken,steak,or mixed .

Fajita Fundida

$12.99

Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onion, bell pepper, and tomato.served rice, beans,lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and you choice of flour or corn tortillas. Choice chicken,steak,covered with cheese dip.

Fajita Fundida Double

$23.99

Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onion, bell pepper, and tomato.served rice, beans,lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and you choice of flour or corn tortillas. Choice chicken, steak, covered with cheese dip.

Fajita Hawaiiana

$11.99

Sautéed onions, bell pepper, and pineapple,with your choice of chicken or steak topped with cheese dip and our special sauce, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole,shredded cheese, tomato and flour or corn tortillas .

Fajita Hawaiiana Double

$21.99

Sautéed onions,bell pepper,and pineapple,with your choice of chicken or steak topped with cheese dip and special sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese, tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Fajita Jalisco

$12.99

Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onion, bell pepper, chicken,steak, shrimp and tomato.served rice, beans,lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and you choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Fajita Jalisco Double

$23.99

Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onion, bell pepper, chicken, steak,shrimp and tomato.served rice, beans,lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and you choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Mar Y Tierra

$14.99

Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp,tilapia,and chorizo,served on a bed of sautéed onions, choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Molcajete Special

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast and steak,chorizo, shrimp. Topped with cambray onion,grilled Catus,jalapeño, ranchero salsa ,served with rice, beans, lettuce,poco de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Parrillada

$13.99

Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp,chorizo, and carnitas with, sautéed onion , tomato,grilled jalapeño pepper,and slices grilled cactus. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour Or corn Tortillas.

Parrillada Double

$23.99

Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp,chorizo, and carnitas with, sautéed onion , tomato,grilled jalapeño pepper,and slices grilled cactus. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour Or corn Tortillas.

Perfect Fajita

$10.29

Chicken or steak fajita with cheese dip, served with your choice of steamed vegetables or rice and beans.choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Pina Fajita

$13.99

Half pineapple stuffed with tender chicken or steak. Grilled onions,bell peppers, tomato, and fresh pineapple. Covered with special cheese dip and ranchero salsa. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Seafood Fajita

$13.99

Fresh tilapia,shrimp, scallops, octopus,crab,cooked with sautéed onions, bell pepper, and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$13.99

Succulent marinated grilled shrimp,Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and your flour or corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita Double

$23.99

Succulent marinated grilled shrimp,Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and your flour or corn tortillas.

Special Casa

$13.99

Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo,carnitas, served hot and sizzling on a cas iron skillet with onion,tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce.guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your flour or corn tortillas.

Special Casa Double

$23.99

Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo,carnitas, served hot and sizzling on a cas iron skillet with onion,tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce.guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your flour or corn tortillas.

From the Grill

2 Locos Burger

$9.99

Grilled chicken covered with cheese, lettuce, tomato,onion, avocado, and jalapeño, topped with melted cheese dip.

Carne Asada

$10.99

Thin slices of grilled steak, served with one cheese enchilada topped with red salsa,rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, jalapeño, shredded cheese and tomato.add choice your flour or corn tortillas.

Carne Asada Fries

$10.59

French fries with your choice chicken or steak. Topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.

Cheese Burger

$8.99

Grilled hamburger meat with lettuce,tomato, onion. Served with French fries.

Chile Colorado

$10.99

Chopped steak, with salsa ranchera served with rice, beans and your flour or corn tortillas.

Enchiladas Suizas

$9.99

4 flour enchiladas filled with grilled chicken, smothered with cheese dip.topped with green sauce, lettuce, sour cream,shredded cheese and tomato.

Enchiladas Verdes

$9.99

Three grilled chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, served with rice and beans.

Jalisco Big Potato

$9.99

Your choice chicken, steak, or mixed , served inside a baked potato topped with cheese dip and sour cream.

Mexican Burger

$8.99

Grilled hamburger meat with lettuce,tomato,onion,cheese,and pickles, Meyo, served with French fries.

Milanesa

$10.99

Mexican style country fried steak or chicken served with rice, beans, tomato, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream topped with cheese dip and sliced avocado and tortillas.

Nachos

NACHOS WITH CHEESE

$5.99

NACHOS WITH BEANS

$5.99

SHRIMP AND CHORIZO NACHOS

$10.29

NACHOS WITH GROUND BEEF AND BEANS

$7.59

NACHOS GROUND BEEF

$6.99

NACHOS SHREDDED CHICKEN

$6.99

NACHOS CARNITAS AND ONION

$9.25

NACHOS PASTOR

$9.99

Cheese nachos topped with pork cooked in our special marinated smoked sauce with pineapple and onions.

NACHOS SUPREME

$9.99

Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, and beans. Covered with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

NACHOS GUADALAJARA

$11.29

Cheese nachos with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, grilled onions, bell pepper, and tomato, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and sour cream.

NACHOS FAJITA

$9.99

Cheese nachos with steak, chicken or mixed, sautéed onion, tomato, and bell pepper, topped with melted cheese.

NACHOS FUNDIDOS

$11.99

Cheese nachos with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and sautéed onions, topped with bacon, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

NACHOS AL CARBON

$10.29

Flour tortilla nachos with steak or chicken, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeño.

Pork

Carnitas Michocanas

$10.99

Slowly cooked pork tips, served with side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeño. Choice your flour or corn tortillas.

Chicharrón en Salsa Verde

$10.99

Chopped pork tips with your choice of green tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans, choice your flour or corn tortillas.

Chile Rojo

$9.99

Chopped pork tips with your ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and your flour or corn tortillas.

Chile Verde

$9.99

Chopped pork Tips with your green tomatillo sauce served with rice, beans,and your flour or corn tortillas.

Chuletas

$9.99

Two seasoned pork chops topped with sautéed onions, jalapeños, tomatoes smothered in your ranchero sauce, served with a side of rice and beans, choice your flour or corn tortillas.

Jalisco BBQ

$10.99

Shredded pork with sautéed onions, smothered with special barbecue sauce, served with side of rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and jalapeño.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla alambre

$11.99

A 12 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, onions, bacon, grilled chicken, or steak topped with our cheese dip, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese and tomato.

Grande Quesadilla

$10.99

A 12 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken or steak topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream end guacamole.

Quesadilla Fajita Supreme

$9.99

A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken or steak, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese and tomato.

Quesadilla Lite

$9.00

Seasoned tender grilled chicken or steak, reduced fat cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla and lightly grilled, served with lettuce, strawberry and cantaloupe.

Quesadilla Los Cabos

$13.99

Two 12 inch flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo and cheese, grilled to perfection and served with rice and beans.

Quesadilla with Carnitas

$4.99

A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese and pork carnitas.

Quesadilla with Cheese

$3.25

A 8 inch flour tortilla with cheese.

Qesadilla Fajita Ala Carte

$4.99

A 8 inch Flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken..

Quesadilla with Ground Beef

$3.99

A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese and ground beef.

Quesadilla with Pastor

$4.99

A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese and pastor.

Quesadilla with Shredded Chicken

$3.99

A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese and shredded chicken.

Quesadilla Vegetarian

$4.99

A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, end mushrooms.

Quesadilla With Shrimp

$5.50

A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes.

Quesadilla Birria

$11.99

Three corn tortillas filled with cheese and marinated birria sauce , served with cilantro, onions and our delicious consomé sauce.

Shrimp and Fish

Baja Tacos

$11.99

Three corn tortillas with bathered dipped fish fillets, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo , mengo , shredded cheese and special sauce.

Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo

$12.99

10 large prawn shrimp laced with garlic. Served with our rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, garlic butter, shredded cheese and avocado slices.

Camarones Ala Diabla

$12.99

10 grilled jumbo shrimp with hot sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and avocado slices.

Camarones Chipotle

$12.99

10 seasoned grilled shrimp, sautéed with our special chipotle sauce and onions, served with our delicious rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.

Camarones Empanizados

$11.99

10 large breaded shrimp, served with our tropical pineapple sauce, fries, and rice, or steamed vegetables.

Camarones Hawaiianos

$12.99

10 large shrimp, grilled with ham and pineapple covered with cheese dip, served with our rice, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomatoes.

Camarones Verdes

$12.99

10 shrimp cooked with green sauce, served with our rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas.

Ceviche

$12.99

Fresh raw fish or shrimp cured in lime juice mixed with onion, tomato, jalapeño pepper, cilantro and mengo topped with fresh avocado.

Filete Empanizado

$10.99

Batter dipped fish fillets, served with fries, steamed vegetables.

Fillet Tampiqueno

$11.99

Tilapia cooked with sautéed onions , tomatoes, bell peppers, topped with cheese dip, served with our rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado slices.

Fillet Veracruz

$11.99

Tilapia grilled with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and jalapeño peppers, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and our rice.

Fish Tacos

$10.99

Three corn tortillas with your choice of grilled tilapia served with our delicious rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, cilantro, and special sauce.

Mojarra Frita

$11.99

Fried mojarra served with lettuce, tomato, onion, lemon, served with our rice and beans.

Salmon Con Crema

$12.99

Perfectly grilled salmon topped with our special sauce, served with our delicious rice and steamed vegetables.

Sautéed Shrimp

$12.99

Grilled shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, and mushrooms, served with steamed vegetables and our delicious rice.

Seafood Combo

$12.99

Grilled shrimp and tilapia, served with steamed vegetables, rice and our delicious rice.

Shrimp Jalisco

$12.99

Grilled shrimp sautéed with fresh jalapeños, onion and mushrooms, served with our delicious rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado slices.

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Three corn tortillas with your shrimp. Served with our rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, cilantro, end special sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Side Orders

Avocado

$2.99

Beans

$2.09

Cheesy Rice

$4.99

Chiles Toreados

$1.99

Fries

$2.99

Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Grilled Shrimp ( 8 )

$7.99

Grilled Steak

$6.99

Vinegar jalapeños

$1.49

Pico de Gallo

$1.49

Rice

$2.09

Shredded Cheese

$1.59

Sour Cream

$1.49

Tortillas

$0.99

Rice and beans

$3.50

Fruit

$2.00

pineapple

$2.00

Cactus & onions

$2.50

Steamed vegetables

$4.99

Chorizo

$6.99

Mushrooms

$2.50

Chopped tomato

$1.50

Cilantro

$0.75

Grilled jalapeños

$1.50

Large Cheese Rice

$6.99

Large Rice

$5.50

Large Beans

$5.50

Large Rice And Beans

$6.00

Lettuce

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Soups and Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Our tortilla soup is prepared with boneless breast of chicken misted with a variety of vegetables in broth of perfection rice. Garnished with crispy tortillas strips, fresh avocado slices, cheese and pico de gallo.

Fiesta Salad

$9.99

Fresh shredded lettuce topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, lettuce, corn, onions, bell peppers, orange, pineapple, tomatoes, avocado, boiled eggs, black beans or pinto beans crispy tortilla strips and shredded cheese.

Grilled Salad

Grilled Salad

$8.99

Fresh lettuce topped with onions, bell peppers, sliced tomato, pineapple, orange, eggs, shredded cheese, corn, crispy tortilla strips, grilled chicken or steak.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Fresh shredded lettuce topped with sliced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, avocado, orange, pineapple, crispy tortilla strips, topped with grilled shrimp and shredded cheese.

Healthy Chicken Salad

$10.99

A bed of lettuce, onions, bell peppers, pineapple, sliced tomatoes, orange, avocado crispy tortilla strips, topped with grilled chicken and guacamole casero on the side.

Tossed Salad

$3.49

Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, eggs, crispy tortilla strips and shredded cheese.

Fajita Salad

$5.99

Sour cream Salad

$4.25

Guacamole Salad

$4.75

Steak

Guiso Jalisco

$12.99

A thin slice of grilled steak, chorizo, shrimp, grilled cactus, cambray onions, jalapeño peppers, served with rice, beans choice your flour or corn tortillas.

Guiso Mexicano

$12.99

Grilled strips of sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and jalapeño peppers, served with rice, beans, choice your flour or corn tortillas.

Rib-Eye Steak

$15.99

12 oz rib-eye steak, topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms, served on a hot skillet with a side steamed vegetables, and a baked potato.

Rib-Eye Steak with Shrimp

$17.99

12 oz rib-eye steak and grilled shrimp topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms, served on a hot skillet with a side steamed vegetables, and a baked potato.

Sirloin Deluxe

$12.99

Grilled sirloin steak topped with grilled mushrooms and onions, served with rice and onions, served with rice and steamed vegetables.

Steak Ranchero

$12.99

T-bone steak topped with hot spicy sauce served with rice, beans, choice your flour or corn tortillas.

Traditional

Chiles Rellenos

$10.99

Two poblano peppers filled with cheese,covered with egg whites,topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga

$9.49

Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, served with rice and beans.

Chimichangas Supremas

$11.99

Three stuffed flour tortillas, one steak, one, grilled chicken, and one shrimp, deep fried to a golden brown topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$9.99

Two cheese enchiladas with beef and pork, cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, and enchilada sauce served with lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tomato.

Enchiladas Supremas

$9.99

Four rolled corn tortillas, one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded cheese, and one beans, topped with red enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and shredded cheese.

Flautas

$9.49

Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with ground or shredded chicken, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Guadalajara

$8.99

One shredded chicken burrito, one shredded chicken enchilada, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado sliced.

Special Dinner

$11.99

Chalupa, chile relleno, tamale, enchilada, taco, rice and beans.

Taco Salad

$8.99

A crispy tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and slices tomato.

Taco Salad Fajita

$8.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, tomato, bell pepper, onions, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and sliced tomatoes.

Mexican Pizza

$8.99

Vegetarian Combos

Vegetarian # 1

$7.99

One chalupa, one cheese enchilada, and refried beans.

Vegetarian # 2

$7.99

Two bean burritos with red sauce.

Vegetarian # 3

$7.99

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and one chalupa.

Vegetarian # 4

$7.99

One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla and one chalupa.

Vegetarian # 5

$8.25

One chile relleno, one cheese enchilada and rice.

Vegetarian # 6

$10.99

Vagetetarian fajita ; Sautéed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and tomato, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo choice our flour or corn tortillas.

Vetarían # 7

$9.99

Spinach Enchiladas; Three corn tortillas rolled with cheese and spinach , served with rice and beans.

Vegetarian # 8

$8.99

Quesadilla Rellena ; A bean and cheese quesadilla filled with mushrooms and spinach, served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and rice.

Kids Zone

ONE TACO , RICE & BEANS

$4.99

ENCHILADA ,RICE & BEANS

$4.99

BURRITO , RICE & BEANS

$4.99

QUESADILLA , RICE & BEANS

$4.99

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$4.99

MACARONI , CHEESE & FRIES

$4.99

KIDS TACO SALAD

$4.99

Pollo Con Queso

$4.99

CHEESE PIZZA & FRIES

$4.99

HOT DOG & FRIES

$4.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$4.99

KIDS NACHOS

$4.99

KIDS CHIMICHANGA

$4.99

Desserts

Churros

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$4.99

Volcano

$4.99

Xangos

$4.99

BEER

Bottle American Beer

$3.99

Bottle Mexican Beer

$3.99

Draft American Beer

$4.99

Draft American Beer 32 OZ

$6.99

Draft Mexican Beer

$4.99

Draft Mexican Beer 32 OZ

$6.99

American Pitcher

$8.99

Mexican Pitcher

$9.99

Caguama Mexican

$11.99

Beer Special

$1.99

MARGARITA & OTHER ALCOHOL

Cadillac Margarita

$9.99

Coronarita

$9.99

Margarita

$6.50

Margarita 27 OZ

$8.50

Patron Margarita

$14.00

Sunset Margarita

$7.50

Top Shelf Margarita

$9.99

Margarita Pitcher

$16.99

Cantarito

$5.50

Daiquiri

$6.50

House Sangria

$5.50

Mango Chelada

$9.99

Mix Drink

$9.99

Wine

$4.50

Shot Rum

$3.50

Shot Tequila

$5.50

Top Shot Tequila

$8.99

Whiskey Shot

$3.50

Vodka Shot

$3.50

Cazuela

$9.99

Mangonada.

$9.99

Sangria

$4.50

Sangarita

$6.50

Margarita Pitcher

$18.99

5 De Mayo Margarita

$1.99Out of stock

MIXED DRINKS

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Blue Hawaiian

$6.50

Blue Hurricane

$6.50

Bob Marley

$6.50

Cantarito

$5.50

Cazuela

$9.99

Daiquiri

$5.99

Long Island

$6.99

Mambo Taxi

$6.99

Mango Chelada

$5.50

Michelada

$6.50

Mojito

$6.50

Mula

$6.50

Paloma

$6.50

Pina Colada

$6.50

Rumchata

$6.50

Sangrita de Toro

$6.50

Screw Driver

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Tequila Macho

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Mixed Drinks special

$4.99

5 De Mayo Mixed Drinks

$1.99

SPOOKY SIPS

$2.00

SHOTS

Top Shelf Shot

$8.99

Tequila Shot

$5.50

Rum Shot

$3.50

Whiskey Shot

$5.50

Gin Shot

$3.50

Vodka Shot

$3.50

5 De Mayo Shots

$1.00

SOFT DRINKS

Sun Drop

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

7 Up

$2.50

RC

$2.50

Diet RC

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50
Mexican waters

Mexican waters

$2.75

Water

$0.01

WINE

Chablis

$4.50

Chardonnay

$4.50

House Sangria

$4.50

Merlot

$450.00

Moscato

$4.50

Moscato Sangria

$4.50

Sangria

$4.50

White Zinfandel

$4.50

Taco Tuesday

Taco Estilo Mexicano

$1.00

Soft Taco

$1.00

Hard Taco

$1.00

Monday - Friday Lunch Specials

Milanesa

$7.99

Nachos Carbon

$7.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$7.99

Pollo Ranchero

$7.99

Carne Azada Fries

$7.99

Carnitas

$7.99

2 for 30

Combos

$30.00

Togo order

Togo

$0.75

Lunch Extra Chips & salsa

$2.00

Diner Extra Chips & salsa

$2.75

Extra Chips

$2.00

Flour Chips

$2.50

Bottle Drinks

$1.99

Regular salsas

Green jalapeño salsa

$1.50

Regular salsa

$0.75

Green tomatillo salsa

$0.75

Tomatillo salsa

$0.75

Large Salsas

Large salsa regular

$2.75

Large jalapeño salsa

$7.50

Large green tomatillo salsa

$4.50

Large tomatillo salsa

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

835 Smithville Highway, McMinnville, TN 37110

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

