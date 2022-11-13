- Home
- /
- Mcminnville
- /
- Jalisco Mexican Grill - McMinnville
Jalisco Mexican Grill McMinnville
No reviews yet
835 Smithville Highway
McMinnville, TN 37110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings 12
Big Meaty Chicken Wings,Seasoned With our Special Mix Of spices , Deep Fried To A Perfect a golden abrown , Tossed in a hot and tangy Buffalo-Style sauce, and served with buttermilk ranch dressing on the side.
Buffalo Wings 6
Big Meaty Chicken Wings,Seasoned With our Special Mix Of spices , Deep Fried To A Perfect a golden abrown , Tossed in a hot and tangy Buffalo-Style sauce, and served with buttermilk ranch dressing on the side
Cheese Dip
Choriqueso
A Mouthwatering cheese dip topped with chorizo.
Guacamole
Guacamole Casero
Chunks of Avocado mixed with tomato,onion,cilantro,jalapeño,sprinkled with just the right amount of lime and salt.
Guacamole Casero Special
Chunks of Avocado mixed with tomato,onion,cilantro,jalapeño,sprinkled with just the right amount of lime and salt. Topped with marinated grilled shrimp.
Jalapeño Fritters 12
Freshly made hand-breaded fritters,oozing with melted cheese and jalapeños. Served with chilled ranch dressing.for the brave try our habanero fritters.
Jalapeño Fritters 6
Freshly made hand-breaded fritters,oozing with melted cheese and jalapeños. Served with chilled ranch dressing.for the brave try our habanero fritters.
Jalisco Dip
Large Cheese Dip
Large Jalisco Dip
Bean Dip
Papas Locas
French fries with ground beef Topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.
Jalisco Sampler
Two quesadillas one with cheese ,one with shredded chicken, four Buffalo Wings French fries, and jalisco dip.
LUNCH
Burrito California
An 8 inch Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak,rice,beans,sour cream,pico de gallo,guacamole,and lettuce,topped with cheese dip.
Burrito Fajita
Choice of meat grilled chicken,steak,mix A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat,bell peppers,onions,tomatoes, rice and beans,topped with cheese dip.
Burrito Real
A Flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken topped with burrito sauce ,lettuce,tomato,and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips,cooked with chunks of chicken and topped with tomato sauce and cheese. Served with rice , lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomato.
Chimichanga
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken,deep fried to a golden brown, topped with pico de gallo.served with rice and beans.
Fajita
Tender strips of marinated chicken or steak cooked with sautéed onion, tomato,bell peppers.served with rice, beans, lettuce,sour cream,pico de gallo and guacamole and tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs cooked with mexican sausage,served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Huevos Con Jamon
Scrambled eggs cooked with ham,onion,tomatoes.served with rice and beans.
Huevos Rancheros
Three over medium eggs topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Nachos Fajita
Cheese nachos topped with steak,chicken,or mixed fajitas.
Pollo Con Queso
Grilled chicken or steak with cheese dip.served with rice.
Pollo Loco
A Lonch portion of seasoned grilled breast served with rice, beans,salad and tortillas.
Pollo Mexicano
A lunch portion of grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onios and fresh jalapeno peppers,seved with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Poblano
A lunch portion of seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed poblano pepper, mushrooms, and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce,sour cream,tomato and tortillas.
Pollo Santa Fe
A Lonch of seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with rice, lettuce, tomato,bell pepper,and avocado slices.
Speedy Gonzalez
One taco,one enchilada ,served with rice and beans,
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Taco Salad Fajita
A crispy flour tortilla filled with steak,chicken,or mixed topped with cheese dip, lettuce,sour cream and tomato.
Salad Fajita
Rice and beans topped with lettuce, sour cream,guacamole and pico de gallo
Flautas
Two rolled corn tortillas stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
A La Carte
Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken topped with burrito sauce .
Chalupa
A Flat, Crisp Corn Tortilla with beans; Topped With Lettuce, Guacamole, Tomato And Shredded cheese.
Chile Poblano
Stuffed poblano pepper with cheese, covered with egg whites and deep fried , topped with ranchero salsa.
Chimichanga
Enchilada
Tamale
Tostada
A Flat , Crisp Corn Tortilla Covered with Shredded chicken Or Ground beef Topped With Lettuce, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese And Tomato.
Tostaguac
Hard taco
Grilled soft taco
Soft taco
Shrimp taco
Fish taco
Antojitos
7 Mares
Hearty seafood stew with crab,octopus,shrimp,and scallops.served with bread.
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp soup . Served with bread.
Mexican Tacos
Homemade corn tortillas with your choice of meat with cilantro,onions,and salsa
Mulitas
Crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat,cheese,onions, cilantro and lettuce.
Torta
Mexican sub with choice of meat, beans,mayonnaise,cheese,onions,cilantro, Jalapeño and avocado. Served with fries.
Tostada De Ceviche
Burritos
Burrito California
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak,beans,rice, lettuce, sour cream,guacamole,pico de gallo,topped with cheese.
Burrito del Mar
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp and tilapia,bell pepper,onions,and tomato’s,topped with cheese creamy sauce.
Burrito Hawaiiano
Burrito filled with grilled chicken,steak and shrimp. Topped with chorizo, cheese dip and sliced pineapple.
Burrito Jalisco
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled chicken,steak,shrimp and chorizo,topped with cheese dip and our special jalapeño sauce. Topped with lettuce,guacamole and tomato served with rice.
Burrito Ranchero
A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef,shredded chicken .topped with burrito salsa ,lettuce, sour cream,tomato.served with rice and beans.
Burrito Tipicos
One beef and bean burrito one shredded chicken and bean burrito. Topped with burrito salsa and cheese,lettuce,pico de gallo,sour cream,guacamole.
Burrito Vegetariano
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat,bell pepper,mushrooms & spinach,topped with cheese dip.
Jumbo Burrito
A 5lb burrito with grilled chicken,steak or mixed,rice, beans,sour cream,pico de gallo, guacamole,rice, beans. Topped with cheese dip.
Burrito fajita
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, beans, rice, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with cheese dip.
Burrito Special
A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with red sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and tomato.
Burrito Deluxe
One Beef and Bean Burrito Ono Shredded Chicken And Bean Burrito. With Special Salsa. Topped with Lettuce , Sour Cream, Tomato And Shredded cheese.
Burrito Verde
Chicken
Chicken and Mixed Vegetables
Seasoned grilled chicken,served with rice,steamed vegetables . covered with cheese dip.
Pollo con Queso
Grilled chicken or steak with cheese dip.served with rice.
Pollo Fundido
Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions,peppers,and tomatoes on bed of rice covered with cheese dip.
Pollo Hawaiiano
Grilled chicken breast with our special recipe,served on a hot skillet,topped with special red sauce and cheese dip,with a slightly grilled pineapple,accompanied with rice and beans.
Pollo Ligero
Seasoned grilled chicken breast,served with rice and steamed vegetables.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast,served with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, tomato,rice,beans and tortillas.
Pollo Poblano
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed poblano pepper,mushrooms and cheese dip. Served with rice,sour cream,lettuce,shredded cheese and tomato.
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip,served with rice, beans, lettuce,guacamole,shredded cheese ,tomato end tortillas.
Pollo Santa Fe
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms,and cheese dip.served with rice,lettuce, tomato,bell pepper,onion,avocado slices and tortillas.
Spinach Stuffed Chicken
Tender chicken breast stuffed with spinach and cheese,wrapped in bacon. Served with rice and steamed vegetables.
Pechuga Rellena
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with shrimp,bacon and cheese dip.served with rice,lettuce,sour cream and guacamole.
Pollo Mexicano
Combo Dinners
Fajitas
Alambres
We use special recipe to prepare tender strips of chicken or steak, combined with bacon,sautéed onions and topped with cheese dip, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Alambres Special
We use a special recipe to prepare tender strips of chicken, steak,shrimp,sautéed onions and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Fajita
Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onion, bell pepper, and tomato.served rice, beans,lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and you choice of flour or corn tortillas. Choice chicken,steak or mixed.
Fajita Double
Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onion, bell pepper, and tomato.served rice, beans,lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and you choice of flour or corn tortillas. Choice chicken,steak,or mixed .
Fajita Fundida
Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onion, bell pepper, and tomato.served rice, beans,lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and you choice of flour or corn tortillas. Choice chicken,steak,covered with cheese dip.
Fajita Fundida Double
Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onion, bell pepper, and tomato.served rice, beans,lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and you choice of flour or corn tortillas. Choice chicken, steak, covered with cheese dip.
Fajita Hawaiiana
Sautéed onions, bell pepper, and pineapple,with your choice of chicken or steak topped with cheese dip and our special sauce, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole,shredded cheese, tomato and flour or corn tortillas .
Fajita Hawaiiana Double
Sautéed onions,bell pepper,and pineapple,with your choice of chicken or steak topped with cheese dip and special sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese, tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Fajita Jalisco
Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onion, bell pepper, chicken,steak, shrimp and tomato.served rice, beans,lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and you choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Fajita Jalisco Double
Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onion, bell pepper, chicken, steak,shrimp and tomato.served rice, beans,lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and you choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Mar Y Tierra
Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp,tilapia,and chorizo,served on a bed of sautéed onions, choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Molcajete Special
Grilled chicken breast and steak,chorizo, shrimp. Topped with cambray onion,grilled Catus,jalapeño, ranchero salsa ,served with rice, beans, lettuce,poco de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Parrillada
Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp,chorizo, and carnitas with, sautéed onion , tomato,grilled jalapeño pepper,and slices grilled cactus. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour Or corn Tortillas.
Parrillada Double
Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp,chorizo, and carnitas with, sautéed onion , tomato,grilled jalapeño pepper,and slices grilled cactus. Served with rice, beans and choice of flour Or corn Tortillas.
Perfect Fajita
Chicken or steak fajita with cheese dip, served with your choice of steamed vegetables or rice and beans.choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Pina Fajita
Half pineapple stuffed with tender chicken or steak. Grilled onions,bell peppers, tomato, and fresh pineapple. Covered with special cheese dip and ranchero salsa. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Seafood Fajita
Fresh tilapia,shrimp, scallops, octopus,crab,cooked with sautéed onions, bell pepper, and tomato. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream,pico de gallo and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Succulent marinated grilled shrimp,Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and your flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita Double
Succulent marinated grilled shrimp,Served hot and sizzling on a cast iron skillet with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and your flour or corn tortillas.
Special Casa
Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo,carnitas, served hot and sizzling on a cas iron skillet with onion,tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce.guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your flour or corn tortillas.
Special Casa Double
Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo,carnitas, served hot and sizzling on a cas iron skillet with onion,tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce.guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and your flour or corn tortillas.
From the Grill
2 Locos Burger
Grilled chicken covered with cheese, lettuce, tomato,onion, avocado, and jalapeño, topped with melted cheese dip.
Carne Asada
Thin slices of grilled steak, served with one cheese enchilada topped with red salsa,rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, jalapeño, shredded cheese and tomato.add choice your flour or corn tortillas.
Carne Asada Fries
French fries with your choice chicken or steak. Topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Cheese Burger
Grilled hamburger meat with lettuce,tomato, onion. Served with French fries.
Chile Colorado
Chopped steak, with salsa ranchera served with rice, beans and your flour or corn tortillas.
Enchiladas Suizas
4 flour enchiladas filled with grilled chicken, smothered with cheese dip.topped with green sauce, lettuce, sour cream,shredded cheese and tomato.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three grilled chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, served with rice and beans.
Jalisco Big Potato
Your choice chicken, steak, or mixed , served inside a baked potato topped with cheese dip and sour cream.
Mexican Burger
Grilled hamburger meat with lettuce,tomato,onion,cheese,and pickles, Meyo, served with French fries.
Milanesa
Mexican style country fried steak or chicken served with rice, beans, tomato, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream topped with cheese dip and sliced avocado and tortillas.
Nachos
NACHOS WITH CHEESE
NACHOS WITH BEANS
SHRIMP AND CHORIZO NACHOS
NACHOS WITH GROUND BEEF AND BEANS
NACHOS GROUND BEEF
NACHOS SHREDDED CHICKEN
NACHOS CARNITAS AND ONION
NACHOS PASTOR
Cheese nachos topped with pork cooked in our special marinated smoked sauce with pineapple and onions.
NACHOS SUPREME
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, shredded chicken, and beans. Covered with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
NACHOS GUADALAJARA
Cheese nachos with grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, grilled onions, bell pepper, and tomato, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and sour cream.
NACHOS FAJITA
Cheese nachos with steak, chicken or mixed, sautéed onion, tomato, and bell pepper, topped with melted cheese.
NACHOS FUNDIDOS
Cheese nachos with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and sautéed onions, topped with bacon, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
NACHOS AL CARBON
Flour tortilla nachos with steak or chicken, topped with melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeño.
Pork
Carnitas Michocanas
Slowly cooked pork tips, served with side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeño. Choice your flour or corn tortillas.
Chicharrón en Salsa Verde
Chopped pork tips with your choice of green tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans, choice your flour or corn tortillas.
Chile Rojo
Chopped pork tips with your ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and your flour or corn tortillas.
Chile Verde
Chopped pork Tips with your green tomatillo sauce served with rice, beans,and your flour or corn tortillas.
Chuletas
Two seasoned pork chops topped with sautéed onions, jalapeños, tomatoes smothered in your ranchero sauce, served with a side of rice and beans, choice your flour or corn tortillas.
Jalisco BBQ
Shredded pork with sautéed onions, smothered with special barbecue sauce, served with side of rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and jalapeño.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla alambre
A 12 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, onions, bacon, grilled chicken, or steak topped with our cheese dip, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese and tomato.
Grande Quesadilla
A 12 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken or steak topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream end guacamole.
Quesadilla Fajita Supreme
A 10 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled chicken or steak, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese and tomato.
Quesadilla Lite
Seasoned tender grilled chicken or steak, reduced fat cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla and lightly grilled, served with lettuce, strawberry and cantaloupe.
Quesadilla Los Cabos
Two 12 inch flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo and cheese, grilled to perfection and served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla with Carnitas
A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese and pork carnitas.
Quesadilla with Cheese
A 8 inch flour tortilla with cheese.
Qesadilla Fajita Ala Carte
A 8 inch Flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken..
Quesadilla with Ground Beef
A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese and ground beef.
Quesadilla with Pastor
A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese and pastor.
Quesadilla with Shredded Chicken
A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese and shredded chicken.
Quesadilla Vegetarian
A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, end mushrooms.
Quesadilla With Shrimp
A 8 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes.
Quesadilla Birria
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese and marinated birria sauce , served with cilantro, onions and our delicious consomé sauce.
Shrimp and Fish
Baja Tacos
Three corn tortillas with bathered dipped fish fillets, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo , mengo , shredded cheese and special sauce.
Camarones Al Mojo de Ajo
10 large prawn shrimp laced with garlic. Served with our rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, garlic butter, shredded cheese and avocado slices.
Camarones Ala Diabla
10 grilled jumbo shrimp with hot sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and avocado slices.
Camarones Chipotle
10 seasoned grilled shrimp, sautéed with our special chipotle sauce and onions, served with our delicious rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado slices.
Camarones Empanizados
10 large breaded shrimp, served with our tropical pineapple sauce, fries, and rice, or steamed vegetables.
Camarones Hawaiianos
10 large shrimp, grilled with ham and pineapple covered with cheese dip, served with our rice, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
Camarones Verdes
10 shrimp cooked with green sauce, served with our rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas.
Ceviche
Fresh raw fish or shrimp cured in lime juice mixed with onion, tomato, jalapeño pepper, cilantro and mengo topped with fresh avocado.
Filete Empanizado
Batter dipped fish fillets, served with fries, steamed vegetables.
Fillet Tampiqueno
Tilapia cooked with sautéed onions , tomatoes, bell peppers, topped with cheese dip, served with our rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado slices.
Fillet Veracruz
Tilapia grilled with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and jalapeño peppers, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and our rice.
Fish Tacos
Three corn tortillas with your choice of grilled tilapia served with our delicious rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, cilantro, and special sauce.
Mojarra Frita
Fried mojarra served with lettuce, tomato, onion, lemon, served with our rice and beans.
Salmon Con Crema
Perfectly grilled salmon topped with our special sauce, served with our delicious rice and steamed vegetables.
Sautéed Shrimp
Grilled shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, and mushrooms, served with steamed vegetables and our delicious rice.
Seafood Combo
Grilled shrimp and tilapia, served with steamed vegetables, rice and our delicious rice.
Shrimp Jalisco
Grilled shrimp sautéed with fresh jalapeños, onion and mushrooms, served with our delicious rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado slices.
Shrimp Tacos
Three corn tortillas with your shrimp. Served with our rice, lettuce, shredded cheese, cilantro, end special sauce.
Shrimp Cocktail
Side Orders
Avocado
Beans
Cheesy Rice
Chiles Toreados
Fries
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Shrimp ( 8 )
Grilled Steak
Vinegar jalapeños
Pico de Gallo
Rice
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Tortillas
Rice and beans
Fruit
pineapple
Cactus & onions
Steamed vegetables
Chorizo
Mushrooms
Chopped tomato
Cilantro
Grilled jalapeños
Large Cheese Rice
Large Rice
Large Beans
Large Rice And Beans
Lettuce
Bacon
Soups and Salads
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Our tortilla soup is prepared with boneless breast of chicken misted with a variety of vegetables in broth of perfection rice. Garnished with crispy tortillas strips, fresh avocado slices, cheese and pico de gallo.
Fiesta Salad
Fresh shredded lettuce topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, lettuce, corn, onions, bell peppers, orange, pineapple, tomatoes, avocado, boiled eggs, black beans or pinto beans crispy tortilla strips and shredded cheese.
Grilled Salad
Fresh lettuce topped with onions, bell peppers, sliced tomato, pineapple, orange, eggs, shredded cheese, corn, crispy tortilla strips, grilled chicken or steak.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Fresh shredded lettuce topped with sliced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, avocado, orange, pineapple, crispy tortilla strips, topped with grilled shrimp and shredded cheese.
Healthy Chicken Salad
A bed of lettuce, onions, bell peppers, pineapple, sliced tomatoes, orange, avocado crispy tortilla strips, topped with grilled chicken and guacamole casero on the side.
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, eggs, crispy tortilla strips and shredded cheese.
Fajita Salad
Sour cream Salad
Guacamole Salad
Steak
Guiso Jalisco
A thin slice of grilled steak, chorizo, shrimp, grilled cactus, cambray onions, jalapeño peppers, served with rice, beans choice your flour or corn tortillas.
Guiso Mexicano
Grilled strips of sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and jalapeño peppers, served with rice, beans, choice your flour or corn tortillas.
Rib-Eye Steak
12 oz rib-eye steak, topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms, served on a hot skillet with a side steamed vegetables, and a baked potato.
Rib-Eye Steak with Shrimp
12 oz rib-eye steak and grilled shrimp topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms, served on a hot skillet with a side steamed vegetables, and a baked potato.
Sirloin Deluxe
Grilled sirloin steak topped with grilled mushrooms and onions, served with rice and onions, served with rice and steamed vegetables.
Steak Ranchero
T-bone steak topped with hot spicy sauce served with rice, beans, choice your flour or corn tortillas.
Traditional
Chiles Rellenos
Two poblano peppers filled with cheese,covered with egg whites,topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, served with rice and beans.
Chimichangas Supremas
Three stuffed flour tortillas, one steak, one, grilled chicken, and one shrimp, deep fried to a golden brown topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas with beef and pork, cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, and enchilada sauce served with lettuce, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tomato.
Enchiladas Supremas
Four rolled corn tortillas, one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded cheese, and one beans, topped with red enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and shredded cheese.
Flautas
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with ground or shredded chicken, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Guadalajara
One shredded chicken burrito, one shredded chicken enchilada, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado sliced.
Special Dinner
Chalupa, chile relleno, tamale, enchilada, taco, rice and beans.
Taco Salad
A crispy tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and slices tomato.
Taco Salad Fajita
A crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, tomato, bell pepper, onions, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and sliced tomatoes.
Mexican Pizza
Vegetarian Combos
Vegetarian # 1
One chalupa, one cheese enchilada, and refried beans.
Vegetarian # 2
Two bean burritos with red sauce.
Vegetarian # 3
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada and one chalupa.
Vegetarian # 4
One bean burrito, one cheese quesadilla and one chalupa.
Vegetarian # 5
One chile relleno, one cheese enchilada and rice.
Vegetarian # 6
Vagetetarian fajita ; Sautéed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and tomato, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo choice our flour or corn tortillas.
Vetarían # 7
Spinach Enchiladas; Three corn tortillas rolled with cheese and spinach , served with rice and beans.
Vegetarian # 8
Quesadilla Rellena ; A bean and cheese quesadilla filled with mushrooms and spinach, served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and rice.
Kids Zone
ONE TACO , RICE & BEANS
ENCHILADA ,RICE & BEANS
BURRITO , RICE & BEANS
QUESADILLA , RICE & BEANS
CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES
MACARONI , CHEESE & FRIES
KIDS TACO SALAD
Pollo Con Queso
CHEESE PIZZA & FRIES
HOT DOG & FRIES
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
KIDS NACHOS
KIDS CHIMICHANGA
BEER
MARGARITA & OTHER ALCOHOL
Cadillac Margarita
Coronarita
Margarita
Margarita 27 OZ
Patron Margarita
Sunset Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita
Margarita Pitcher
Cantarito
Daiquiri
House Sangria
Mango Chelada
Mix Drink
Wine
Shot Rum
Shot Tequila
Top Shot Tequila
Whiskey Shot
Vodka Shot
Cazuela
Mangonada.
Sangria
Sangarita
Margarita Pitcher
5 De Mayo Margarita
MIXED DRINKS
Bahama Mama
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Hurricane
Bob Marley
Cantarito
Cazuela
Daiquiri
Long Island
Mambo Taxi
Mango Chelada
Michelada
Mojito
Mula
Paloma
Pina Colada
Rumchata
Sangrita de Toro
Screw Driver
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Macho
Tequila Sunrise
Mixed Drinks special
5 De Mayo Mixed Drinks
SPOOKY SIPS
SHOTS
SOFT DRINKS
WINE
Monday - Friday Lunch Specials
2 for 30
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
835 Smithville Highway, McMinnville, TN 37110