The Inn at Tree City
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Hotel | Bar | Cafe
Location
809 Sparta St, McMinnville, TN 37110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Temaki Sushi & Bar - 505 N Chancery St
No Reviews
505 N Chancery St McMinnville, TN 37110
View restaurant
Jalisco Mexican Grill - McMinnville
No Reviews
835 Smithville Highway McMinnville, TN 37110
View restaurant
La cazona Mexican Restaurant
4.3 • 781
231 Northgate Dr, suite 280 McMinnville, TN 37110
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in McMinnville
More near McMinnville