El Habanero Mexican Grill
7530 Mcminnville Highway
Morrison, TN 37357
Antojitos
Crispy taquitos, chicken flautas, cheese quesadilla, nachos and buffalo wings, served with guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream
Avocado mix with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño pepper, lime juice season with salt
shrimp, avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro
Mexican cooked chorizo, topped with cheese sauce and beans.
10 jumbo chicken wings tossed in our spicy sauce served with ranch dressing
Authentic Mexican snack, thick corn fried tortilla, topped with steak or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, chopped tomato, sliced avocado and shredded cheese, served with rice
Crispy fries topped with American cheese and smoky bacon
Grilled nopal leaf, scallions and jalapeños toreados
Nachos
Chicken or steak, topped with rice and cheese sauce
Steak or chicken, topped with melted cheese and beans, with flour chips
Adobo pork with grilled onions, topped with melted cheese
Steak or chicken, topped with melted cheese, sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes
Fajitas
Steak or chicken, marinated in Mexican herbs, sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de Gallo, sour cream and sweet corn cake
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sweet corn cake
Marinated beef-ribs, sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de Gallo, sour cream and sweet corn cake
Steak or Chicken, ham, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, covered with melted chihuahua cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce. sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, sweet corn cake
The perfect mix of all flavors, shrimp, grilled chicken, sirloin steak, chorizo, scallions, banana peppers, pieces of melted cheese, topped with our delicious sauce, served with rice and beans
Steak or Chicken, bacon, onions, topped with cheese, served with rice and beans
Grilled chicken, sirloin steak, shrimp and chorizo, under a bed of grilled onions, topped with nopal leaf and chiles toreados, served with rice and beans
The flavor of land and sea, sirloin steak fish fillet, jumbo shrimp, chorizo served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
Baked potato filled with chicken or steak, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with chihuahua cheese and sour cream on the side
Steak or chicken, sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with chihuahua cheese, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo and sweet corn cake
Sautéed onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo and sweet corn cake
chicken, steak or mix, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and sweet corn cake
Steak, Chicken or Mix, sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with chihuahua cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sweet corn cake
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp, bell pepper, tomato, onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and sweet corn cake
Quesadillas
A large flour tortilla with 2 types of cheese Monterey Jack and cheddar, grill until crisp and gold brown, served with rice and beans, chicken or steak
Reduce fat cheese and mild, all in a soft flour tortilla, served with fresh fruit, pineapple, cantaloupe and strawberry, grilled chicken or steak
Juicy grilled chicken or steak, seasoned with aromatic fajita spices, sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes, all bound together by a layer of melted cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and dice tomatoes
Tacos
3 tacos, sirloin, topped with melted cheese, grilled onions and cilantro, served with rice and beans on side
3 tacos, marinated pork with a delicious smoky adobo sauce with onion and cilantro, served with rice and beans
3 tacos, sirloin mixed with bacon, red onions, bell pepper, topped with grill cheese, served with rice and black beans
2 fish tacos, topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo and creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans
2 Shrimp tacos, topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo and creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans
3 birria style tacos with melted cheese, served with rice and black beans
3 tacos, choice of chicken, steak or carnitas, topped with onions and cilantro, served with rice and beans
Salads
Black beans, fresh romaine lettuce, avocado, chopped tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, served with chipotle sauce on the side
Fresh romaine lettuce, avocado, chopped tomato, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Juicy grilled chicken, crispy croutons mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, chopped tomatoes and shaved parmesan cheese
Fresh greens, avocado, bacon, cheese, chopped tomatoes, ham and hard boiled eggs
Shredded chicken or beef, fresh crispy lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese
Steak or chicken, sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Traditional soup made with shredded chicken, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and fried tortilla strips
Burritos
Large burrito filled with steak or chicken, rice, topped with cheese, green sauce, served with habanero sauce on the side
Big burrito, steak or chicken, stuffed with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo topped with melted cheese
Big burrito filled with rice, steak or chicken, topped with cheese sauce, Mexican chorizo and grilled pineapple
1 large burrito with shredded chicken or beef, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, served with rice and beans
2 burritos stuffed with shredded chicken or beef, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream
Filled with rice, chicken or steak, topped with cheese sauce and bacon
Steak or Chicken, sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce, served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake
Deep fried to golden perfection, stuffed with shredded chicken or beef, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
Enchiladas
2 shrimp enchiladas, topped with green sauce or cheese, served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake
4 stuffed corn tortillas, 1 beef, 1 shredded chicken, 1 bean and 1 cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, shredded chicken, diced tomatoes and sour cream
4 cheese enchiladas, topped with grilled chicken or steak and cheese sauce, with lettuce, sour cream and dice tomatoes on the side
2 beef or shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with sauce, served with rice and beans
Fried rolled taquitos, filled with shredded beef, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Fried flour rolled tortilla, filled with shredded chicken, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, sweet corn cake, lettuce, guacamole, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Pollos y mas
Rice with grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce
Seasoned Chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Steamed vegetables, served with grilled chicken or steak, rice and cheese sauce
Breaded chicken breast, topped with chopped tomatoes and melted cheese, served with rice, beans, sliced avocados and sweet corn cake
Chicken and chorizo, topped with melted cheese, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Grilled chicken breast, topped with chorizo, grilled pineapple and chihuahua cheese, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
French fires, topped with grilled steak, cheese, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole
2 marinated Pork chops, sautéed onions, served with rice, beans and 1 jalapeño
Grilled steak in authentic hispanic sauce, served with rice and beans
Grilled hamburger with lettuce, bacon, onions, cheese, sliced avocado and jalapeño, served with fries and chipotle sauce
Seafood
Grilled Atlantic salmon, served with rice, steamed vegetables and habanero sauce on the side
Breaded shrimp served rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Jumbo shrimp, grilled ham and pineapple, covered with melted cheese served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese
Succulent shrimp sautéed in garlic, topped with cheese sauce, bell pepper, served with 1 cheese enchilada, rice, beans and sweet corn cake
Jumbo shrimp covered with spicy sauce, served with 1 cheese enchilada, rice beans and sweet corn cake
Breaded Red Snapper with shrimp, topped with Veracruz tomato sauce and cheese, served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake
Tender shrimp, fresh tomato, red onions, avocado and cilantro in a lightly spicy tomato sauce
Spicy full of flavor, raw shrimp tossed in jalapeño sauce, with lime juice, slices of cucumber, onions and avocado
Grilled tilapia with shrimp, served rice and steamed vegetables
Shrimp or fish marinated in lime juice, with tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeño and avocado, served with saltine crackers
Steaks
Seasoned T-bone, served with grilled onions, rice, beans, jalapeño and habanero salsa on the side
Mexican Skirt Steak, served with lettuce, avocado, grilled onions, jalapeño, rice and beans
Served with grilled onions, mushrooms, house salad and your choice of 1 of the following: loaded baked potato, sweet potato, steamed vegetables or French fries
Grilled sirloin with shrimp sautéed in chipotle sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, rice and beans
Sirloin steak, topped with grilled onions, jalapeños, served with rice and beans
Grilled Steak, served with sautéed onions and jalapeños, 1 cheese enchilada, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
Grilled Steak, served with 1 cheese enchilada, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
Tender and juicy pork meat, served with 1 cheese enchilada, pico de Gallo, sweet corn cake, rice and beans
Kids
A la carte
Steak or chicken
Steak or chicken
Beef or Shredded
Steak or chicken
Steak, Chick, Carnitas
Steak or chicken
Shredded chicken or beef