Popular Items

Cheese Dip
$3.99


Antojitos

sampler
sampler
$12.99

Crispy taquitos, chicken flautas, cheese quesadilla, nachos and buffalo wings, served with guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream

Guacamole Casero
Guacamole Casero
$7.99

Avocado mix with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño pepper, lime juice season with salt

Guacamole Casero Especial
$12.99

shrimp, avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro

Choriqueso
Choriqueso
$8.99

Mexican cooked chorizo, topped with cheese sauce and beans.

Buffalo Wings
$11.99

10 jumbo chicken wings tossed in our spicy sauce served with ranch dressing

Sopes
Sopes
$10.99

Authentic Mexican snack, thick corn fried tortilla, topped with steak or chicken, refried beans, lettuce, chopped tomato, sliced avocado and shredded cheese, served with rice

Cheese Fries
$8.99

Crispy fries topped with American cheese and smoky bacon

Paisano
$4.99

Grilled nopal leaf, scallions and jalapeños toreados

Bean Dip
$5.99
Cheese Dip
$3.99
Guacamole Dip
$3.99
Large cheese dip
$7.99

Nachos

Nachos Real
$10.99

Chicken or steak, topped with rice and cheese sauce

Nachos al Carbon
$10.99

Steak or chicken, topped with melted cheese and beans, with flour chips

Nachos al Pastor
$10.99

Adobo pork with grilled onions, topped with melted cheese

Nachos Fajitas
$10.99

Steak or chicken, topped with melted cheese, sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes

Nachos ground beef
$8.99
Nachos shredded chicken
$8.99
Beans Nachos
$7.99
Cheese Nachos
$7.99

Fajitas

Fajitas
Fajitas
$11.99

Steak or chicken, marinated in Mexican herbs, sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de Gallo, sour cream and sweet corn cake

Fajita Jalisco
Fajita Jalisco
$13.99

Steak, Chicken and Shrimp, sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sweet corn cake

Fajita Beef-Ribs
$13.99

Marinated beef-ribs, sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de Gallo, sour cream and sweet corn cake

Fajita Hawaiian
$11.99

Steak or Chicken, ham, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, covered with melted chihuahua cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce. sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, sweet corn cake

Molcajete Supremo
Molcajete Supremo
$19.99

The perfect mix of all flavors, shrimp, grilled chicken, sirloin steak, chorizo, scallions, banana peppers, pieces of melted cheese, topped with our delicious sauce, served with rice and beans

Alambres
$11.99

Steak or Chicken, bacon, onions, topped with cheese, served with rice and beans

Parrillada Mexicana
$22.99

Grilled chicken, sirloin steak, shrimp and chorizo, under a bed of grilled onions, topped with nopal leaf and chiles toreados, served with rice and beans

Mar y Tierra
$22.99

The flavor of land and sea, sirloin steak fish fillet, jumbo shrimp, chorizo served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo, sweet corn cake, rice and beans

La Papa Fajita
$11.99

Baked potato filled with chicken or steak, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with chihuahua cheese and sour cream on the side

Portobello Mushrooms Fajitas
$11.99

Steak or chicken, sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with chihuahua cheese, served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo and sweet corn cake

Vegetarian Fajitas
$9.99

Sautéed onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo and sweet corn cake

Double Fajitas
$22.99

chicken, steak or mix, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and sweet corn cake

Double Portobello Fajitas
$22.99

Steak, Chicken or Mix, sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, topped with chihuahua cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo, guacamole and sweet corn cake

Double Fajita Jalisco
$26.99

Chicken, Steak and Shrimp, bell pepper, tomato, onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and sweet corn cake

Quesadillas

Grilled Quesadalla
$9.99

A large flour tortilla with 2 types of cheese Monterey Jack and cheddar, grill until crisp and gold brown, served with rice and beans, chicken or steak

Lite Quesadilla
Lite Quesadilla
$9.99

Reduce fat cheese and mild, all in a soft flour tortilla, served with fresh fruit, pineapple, cantaloupe and strawberry, grilled chicken or steak

Quesadilla Fajita
Quesadilla Fajita
$9.99

Juicy grilled chicken or steak, seasoned with aromatic fajita spices, sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes, all bound together by a layer of melted cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and dice tomatoes

Tacos

Tacos al Carbon
Tacos al Carbon
$11.99

3 tacos, sirloin, topped with melted cheese, grilled onions and cilantro, served with rice and beans on side

Tacos al Pastor
$10.99

3 tacos, marinated pork with a delicious smoky adobo sauce with onion and cilantro, served with rice and beans

Tacos de Alambre
$10.99

3 tacos, sirloin mixed with bacon, red onions, bell pepper, topped with grill cheese, served with rice and black beans

Fish Tacos
$11.99

2 fish tacos, topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo and creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans

Shrimp Tacos
$11.99

2 Shrimp tacos, topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de Gallo and creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans

Quesabirria Tacos
$10.99

3 birria style tacos with melted cheese, served with rice and black beans

Tacos Mexican style
$10.99

3 tacos, choice of chicken, steak or carnitas, topped with onions and cilantro, served with rice and beans

Salads

Salmon Caesar Salad
Salmon Caesar Salad
$13.99

Black beans, fresh romaine lettuce, avocado, chopped tomato, croutons, parmesan cheese, served with chipotle sauce on the side

Shrimp Caesar Salad
Shrimp Caesar Salad
$13.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, avocado, chopped tomato, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad
$10.99

Juicy grilled chicken, crispy croutons mixed with romaine lettuce, avocado, chopped tomatoes and shaved parmesan cheese

Habanero Salad
$10.99

Fresh greens, avocado, bacon, cheese, chopped tomatoes, ham and hard boiled eggs

Taco Salad
$8.99

Shredded chicken or beef, fresh crispy lettuce, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese

Fajita Taco Salad
$10.99

Steak or chicken, sautéed peppers, onions and tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese

Chicken Tortilla Soup
$7.99

Traditional soup made with shredded chicken, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese and fried tortilla strips

Burritos

Burrito Habanero
Burrito Habanero
$9.99

Large burrito filled with steak or chicken, rice, topped with cheese, green sauce, served with habanero sauce on the side

Burrito California
Burrito California
$9.99

Big burrito, steak or chicken, stuffed with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo topped with melted cheese

Burrito Hawaiano
Burrito Hawaiano
$9.99

Big burrito filled with rice, steak or chicken, topped with cheese sauce, Mexican chorizo and grilled pineapple

Burrito Supremo
$9.99

1 large burrito with shredded chicken or beef, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream, served with rice and beans

Burrito Delux
$9.99

2 burritos stuffed with shredded chicken or beef, topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de Gallo and sour cream

Fried Burrito
$9.99

Filled with rice, chicken or steak, topped with cheese sauce and bacon

Burrito Fajita
$9.99

Steak or Chicken, sautéed onions, peppers and tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with burrito sauce, served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake

Chimichanga
$9.99

Deep fried to golden perfection, stuffed with shredded chicken or beef, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sweet corn cake, rice and beans

Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas
$11.99

2 shrimp enchiladas, topped with green sauce or cheese, served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake

Enchiladas Supremas
$10.99

4 stuffed corn tortillas, 1 beef, 1 shredded chicken, 1 bean and 1 cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, shredded chicken, diced tomatoes and sour cream

Enchiladas Suizas
$10.99

4 cheese enchiladas, topped with grilled chicken or steak and cheese sauce, with lettuce, sour cream and dice tomatoes on the side

Enchiladas Poblanas
$10.99

2 beef or shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with sauce, served with rice and beans

Taquitos Dorados
$10.99

Fried rolled taquitos, filled with shredded beef, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese

Chicken Flautas
$10.99

Fried flour rolled tortilla, filled with shredded chicken, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, sweet corn cake, lettuce, guacamole, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese

Pollos y mas

Pollo con Queso
$10.99

Rice with grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce

Pollo Loco
$11.99

Seasoned Chicken breast, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese

Mix Vegetables
$10.99

Steamed vegetables, served with grilled chicken or steak, rice and cheese sauce

Pollo Milanesa
$11.99

Breaded chicken breast, topped with chopped tomatoes and melted cheese, served with rice, beans, sliced avocados and sweet corn cake

Choripollo
$10.99

Chicken and chorizo, topped with melted cheese, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese

Pollo Hawaiano
$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with chorizo, grilled pineapple and chihuahua cheese, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese

Pollo Charro
$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese

Carne Asada Fries
$10.99

French fires, topped with grilled steak, cheese, pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Pork chops
Pork chops
$9.60

2 marinated Pork chops, sautéed onions, served with rice, beans and 1 jalapeño

Chile con Carne
$11.99

Grilled steak in authentic hispanic sauce, served with rice and beans

Mexican Hamburguer
$10.99

Grilled hamburger with lettuce, bacon, onions, cheese, sliced avocado and jalapeño, served with fries and chipotle sauce

Seafood

Salmon Habanero
$15.99

Grilled Atlantic salmon, served with rice, steamed vegetables and habanero sauce on the side

Camarones Empanizados
$14.99

Breaded shrimp served rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese

Camarones Hawaianos
$13.99

Jumbo shrimp, grilled ham and pineapple, covered with melted cheese served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, dice tomatoes and shredded cheese

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
$13.99

Succulent shrimp sautéed in garlic, topped with cheese sauce, bell pepper, served with 1 cheese enchilada, rice, beans and sweet corn cake

Camarones a la Diabla
$13.99

Jumbo shrimp covered with spicy sauce, served with 1 cheese enchilada, rice beans and sweet corn cake

Red Snapper
$14.99

Breaded Red Snapper with shrimp, topped with Veracruz tomato sauce and cheese, served with rice, beans and sweet corn cake

Shrimp Cocktail
$13.99

Tender shrimp, fresh tomato, red onions, avocado and cilantro in a lightly spicy tomato sauce

Aguachiles
$14.99

Spicy full of flavor, raw shrimp tossed in jalapeño sauce, with lime juice, slices of cucumber, onions and avocado

Tilapia and Shrimp
$14.99

Grilled tilapia with shrimp, served rice and steamed vegetables

Ceviche
$13.99Out of stock

Shrimp or fish marinated in lime juice, with tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeño and avocado, served with saltine crackers

Steaks

Habanero Steak (10 oz)
$19.99

Seasoned T-bone, served with grilled onions, rice, beans, jalapeño and habanero salsa on the side

Arrachera (10 oz)
Arrachera (10 oz)
$14.40

Mexican Skirt Steak, served with lettuce, avocado, grilled onions, jalapeño, rice and beans

Grilled Rib Eye (10 oz)
Grilled Rib Eye (10 oz)
$19.99

Served with grilled onions, mushrooms, house salad and your choice of 1 of the following: loaded baked potato, sweet potato, steamed vegetables or French fries

Carne Con Camarones (8 oz)
$17.99

Grilled sirloin with shrimp sautéed in chipotle sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, rice and beans

Carne Asada (8 oz)
Carne Asada (8 oz)
$17.99

Sirloin steak, topped with grilled onions, jalapeños, served with rice and beans

T-Bone Steak Mexicano (10 oz)
$17.99

Grilled Steak, served with sautéed onions and jalapeños, 1 cheese enchilada, sweet corn cake, rice and beans

T-Bone Steak Tampiqueno (10 oz)
$17.99

Grilled Steak, served with 1 cheese enchilada, sweet corn cake, rice and beans

Carnitas
$12.99

Tender and juicy pork meat, served with 1 cheese enchilada, pico de Gallo, sweet corn cake, rice and beans

Kids

Grilled cheese with fries
$5.99
Cheeseburguer with fries
$5.99
Hot dog with fries
$5.99
Chicken tenders with fries
$5.99
Kids Cheese quesadilla rice & beans
$5.99
Kids Bean burrito rice & beans
$5.99
kids Cheese enchilada
$5.99
kids Pollo con queso
$5.99
kids soft taco
$5.99
kids crispy taco
$5.99
Cheese pizza
$4.99

A la carte

A la carte Cheese quesadilla
$2.00
A la Carte 3 Pieces Grilled Quesadalla
$6.00

Steak or chicken

Bean burrito
$3.00
Burrito
$4.00

Steak or chicken

Crispy taco
$1.75

Beef or Shredded

Soft Taco
$1.99

Steak or chicken

A la carte Mexican style taco
$2.50

Steak, Chick, Carnitas

A la carte Shrimp or fish Taco
$3.00
Cheese enchilada
$2.00
Enchilada
$2.50

Steak or chicken

A la carta Chile Relleno
$3.00
A la carta Tamal
$3.00
Fajita salad
$3.99
Rice
$2.00
Cheese rice
$3.99
Loaded baked potato
$4.00
Baked potato
$2.00
Sweet Potato
$2.00
Grilled Chicken
$7.00
Grilled steak
$7.00
Grilled Shrimp
$9.00
Chalupa
$3.00
Rice & beans
$2.99
A la carte Chimichanga
$4.99

Shredded chicken or beef

Avocado