Jehovah Java Café @ A Word in Season Ministries
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
We are focused on being a missional coffee shop by delivering excellent coffee while creating a place for community and connection.
1731 Trawick Road, Raleigh, NC 27604
