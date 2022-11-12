Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sodabox Apex

review star

No reviews yet

817 East Williams St.

Apex, NC 27603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

The Regular
Custom

Sodas

#HotGirlSummer

$2.16+

Mango, Strawberry, Raspberry, Mtn. Dew.

Aunt Flow’s Helper

$2.95+

Mango, Strawberry, Raspberry, Mixed Fruit Puree, Coca-Cola.

Blue Pill

$2.55+

2x Blue Curacao, Blackberry, Vanilla, Sprite.

Booty Call

$2.45+

Blackberry, Strawberry, Pineapple, Fresh Lime, Mtn. Dew.

Butter Me Up!

$1.77+

1/2 Caramel, Butterscotch, Barq's Root Beer

Cheer Me Up Baby!

$2.16+

Raspberry, Orange, Pineapple, Cheerwine

Custom

$0.99+

Dirty Captain Kidd

$3.06+

Pina Colada Puree, Strawberry Puree, Cream, Coca-Cola.

Dirty Carl The Cosmonaut

$2.26+

Vanilla, 1/2 Caramel, Cream, Barq's Root Beer.

Dirty Coca-Lada

$2.27+

Pina Colada Puree, Cream, Coca-Cola.

Dirty Dadbod

$2.66+

Coconut, Raspberry Puree, Cream, Dr. Pepper.

Dirty Floater

$2.26+

2x Vanilla Cream, Barq's Root Beer.

Dirty Fruity Rooty

$1.87+

Cherry, Cream, Barq's Root Beer.

Dirty Hype Beast

$5.66+

Pineapple, Coconut, Peach Puree, Cream, Monster Energy.

Dirty Lime in the Coconut

$2.26+

Coconut, Fresh Lime, Cream. Coke.

Dirty Orange Dream

$3.04+

2x Vanilla, 2x Orange, Cream, Sprite.

Dirty Razzmatazz

$2.66+

Vanilla, Raspberry Puree, Cream, Coca-Cola.

Dirty Southern Sodapitality

$2.66+

Vanilla, Peach Puree, Cream, Cheerwine.

Dirty “Man Cold”

$2.66+

Coconut, Strawberry Puree, Cream, Dr. Pepper.

Enemies to Lovers

$2.16+

Passionfruit, Coconut, Vanilla, Dr. Pepper.

Float Life

$2.06+

Vanilla, Cherry, Fresh Lime, Dr. Pepper

Giga Chad

$5.56+

Mango, Raspberry, Peach Puree, Monster Energy.

Glowup

$2.95+

Mango, Passionfruit, Mango Puree, Splenda, Seltzer.

Heart Breaker

$2.96+

Raspberry Puree, Mango Puree, Splenda, Seltzer.

Hey, SweaTea

$2.56+

Organic Tea, Fresh Lime, Splenda, Seltzer.

I Said, What I Said!

$1.77+

Caramel, Vanilla, Dr. Pepper.

Island Hoppin’

$2.16+

Coconut, Mango, Pineapple, Sprite.

Life Gave Me Lemons

$2.55+

Mango, Peach, Pineapple, Blue Curacao, Sprite or Lemonade.

Mango McMango Face

$2.17+

Mango, Mango Puree, Sprite.

NC State of Mind

$2.96+

Cherry, Raspberry Puree, Strawberry Puree, Cheerwine.

Pina Means Pineapple

$2.96+

Pineapple, Strawberry, Vanilla, Pina Colada Puree, Sprite.

Plan C

$2.16+

Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Mtn. Dew.

Pretty & Pink

$2.55+

Cherry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Passionfruit, Sprite.

Rally Caps!

$5.56+

Strawberry, Coconut, Mixed Berry Puree, Monster Energy.

Red Pill

$2.95+

Strawberry, Raspberry, Cherry, Raspberry Puree, Sprite

Redhead in a Bikini

$2.56+

Strawberry, Mango Puree, Mtn. Dew

Scotty’s New Jam

$2.56+

2x Passionfruit, Strawberry Puree, Sprite

Seatown Pops

$1.67+

Blackberry, Fresh Lime, Coca-Cola.

Simp

$1.67+

Blue Curacao, Fresh Lime, Sprite

So Fresh & So Clean, Clean

$2.46+

1 Organic Mint Tea, Fresh Lime, Splenda, Seltzer

Spin It Like A Helicopter

$2.96+

Cherry, Peach Puree, Mixed Berry Puree, Cheerwine.

Steevo’s Speedo

$2.16+

Pineapple, Coconut, Vanilla, Mtn. Dew.

The Regular

$2.56+

Mango, Strawberry, Mixed Berry Puree, Mtn. Dew.

What’s Up Doc?

$1.77+

Coconut, Vanilla, Dr. Pepper.

Southern Gentlemen

$2.06+

Peach Puree, Vanilla, Dr. Pepper.

Dirty Medical School Dropout

$3.06+

Coconut, Passion Fruit, Strawberry Puree, Cream, Dr. Pepper.

Dirty Basic Berry

$2.06+

Mixed Berry Puree, Cream, Dr. Pepper.

Dirty Pepper-Lada

$2.77+

Coconut, Pineapple, Cream, Dr. Pepper.

Dirty Princess PhD

$2.77+

Feeling Peachy

$1.77+

Peach Puree, Sprite.

Scotty's Jam

$1.56+

2x Passionfruit, Fresh Lime, Sprite.

Berry, Please!

$1.56+

Berry Puree, Sprite.

Blue Crush

$1.56+

Blue Curacao, Passionfruit, Sprite

Love Potion

$2.06+

Passionfruit, Mango, Pomegranate, Barq's Root Beer.

Berry Berry Wrong

$2.06+

Raspberry, Strawberry, Barq's Root Beer

Peach Paradise

$1.56+

Peach Puree, (SF) Vanilla, 0 Cal. Monk Fruit Sweetener, Seltzer.

Summer Daze

$2.06+

Coconut, (SF) Mango, 0 Cal. Monk Fruit Sweetener, Seltzer.

Sky Daddy

$2.56+

Mixed Berry Puree, 0 Cal. Monk Fruit Sweetener, Seltzer.

Dirty Duke

$3.06+

Blue Curacao, Mixed Berry Puree, Cream, Mtn. Dew.

Tar Heel

$2.56+

Vanilla, Cherry, Raspberry, Dr. Pepper.

Pommadonna

$1.56+

Pomegranate, Fresh Lime, Mtn. Dew.

Blue Coconuts

$2.06+

Blue Curacao, Passionfruit, Coconut, Mtn. Dew.

Don't Mango if I Dew

$2.06+

Mango Puree, Mtn. Dew.

Passion Dewbe

$2.56+

Passionfruit, Mango Puree, Mtn. Dew.

Dirty I Berry Love You

$3.06+

Mixed Berry Puree, Cream, Coca-Cola.

PomPoms

$1.56+

Pomegranate, Raspberry, Coca-Cola.

Southern Tiki-Bell

$2.56+

Cherry, Coconut, Coca-Cola

Dirty Berry Good Cola

$3.56+

Coconut, Vanilla, Strawberry Puree, Cream, Coca-Cola

Dirty Island Lover

$2.77+

Pina Colada Puree, Cream, Mtn. Dew.

My Happy Place

$2.06+

Pina Colada Puree, Mtn. Dew.

Dirty Gingerbread Man

Dirty Gingerbread Man

$2.26+

1/2 Gingerbread, Marshmallow, Cream, Dr. Pepper.

Dirty PSL

Dirty PSL

$3.04+

3x Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla, Cream, Coke.

Dirty Campfire

Dirty Campfire

$2.55+

2x Marshmallow, Vanilla, Cream, Barq's Root Beer.

Treats

(3) White chocolate strawberry

$2.99

(3) Confetti

$2.99

(3) Chocolate

$2.99

FREE 4th Cookie (Buy 2 Drinks + Cookies)

(3) Triple Chocolate

$2.99

Other

Shirt

$20.00

10 lb of Pebble Ice

$1.99

Kids Gift Cards (10)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy your delicious craft soda!

Location

817 East Williams St., Apex, NC 27603

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

