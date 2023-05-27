Main picView gallery

Jesse's Burgers & Shakes

23020 Speed Street, #2

New Caney, TX 77357

Burgers

Double Clutch

$9.50

Double Smashed Patties topped with Yellow Cheese, Caramelized Onions and All Star Sauce

H-Town Patty Melt

$9.50

Double Smashed Patties topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, Fried Onions and All Star Sauce

Grand Slam

$10.50

Double Smashed Patties topped with Yellow Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Single Meat & Cheese Only

$6.50

Fries

Classic Fries

$3.50

Hall of Fame Fries

$10.50

Fries topped with 2 Chopped Patties, Cheese, Caramelized Onion, All Star Sauce

Shakes

Strawberry Shake

$6.50

Chocolate Shake

$6.50

Vanilla Shake

$6.50

Cookies & Cream Shake

$6.50

Extra

All Star Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Canned Drink

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

23020 Speed Street, #2, New Caney, TX 77357

