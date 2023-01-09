Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

JITTER BEAN COFFEE LAKEPORT

review star

No reviews yet

2598 South Main St.

Lakeport, CA 95453

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

WHITE SATIN MOCHA
MOCHA EXPLOSION
WHITE SATIN MOCHA ICE OR BLENDED

HOT ESPRESSO DRINKS

MOCHA

ESPRESSO,CHOCOLATE, STEAMED MILK, TOPPED W/HOMEMADE WHIP CREAM

WHITE SATIN MOCHA

A MOCHA WITH DELICIOUS WHITE CHOCOLATE TOPPED W/HOMEMADE WHIP CREAM

MEXICAN MOCHA

A MOCHA WITH HINTS OF ALMOND AND CINNAMON, TOPPED W/HOMEMADE WHIPPED CREAM

LATTE

ESPRESSO COMBINED WITH STEAMED MILK TOPPED WITH CREAMY FOAM

BREVE

A RICH VERSION OF THE LATTE MADE WITH HALF AND HALF

CAPPUCCINO

ESPRESSO COMBINED WITH LOTS OF VELVETY, CREAMY MILK FOAM

JUMPIN SKI DOO JAVA

RED EYE SPECIAL BREWED COFFEE WITH ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO SINGLE

$2.00

A STRAGHT SHOT OF OUR EXQUISITE ESPRESSO, CUSTOM ROASTED

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

$2.60

A STRAGHT SHOT OF OUR EXQUISITE ESPRESSO, CUSTOM ROASTED

THE BASS MASTER AMERICANO

ESPRESSO COMBINED WITH HOT WATER -A SMOOTH, RICH CUP OF COFFEE

DIRTY CHAI

LAKEPORT DELIGHT

perfect blend of espresso Carmel and vanilla

ICED/BLENDED ESPRESSO DRINKS

MOCHA ICE OR BLENDED

WHITE SATIN MOCHA ICE OR BLENDED

MEXICAN MOCHA ICE OR BLENDED

LATTE ICE OR BLENDED

BREVE ICE OR BLENDED

JUMPIN SKI DOO JAVA OVER ICE

ESPRESSO SINGLE OVER ICE

$2.25

ESPRESSO DOUBLE OVER ICE

$2.75

THE BASS MASTER AMERICANO OVER ICE

MATCHA TEA ICE OR BLENDED

DIRTY CHAI ICE OR BLENDED

LAKEPORT DELIGHT

perfect blend of espresso Carmel and vanilla

not available

$4.90+

NON ESPRESSO DRINKS

BREWED COFFEE

CAFE AULAIT

BREWED COFFEE WITH STEAMED MILK AND TOPPED WITH CREAMY FOAM

MOCHA AULAIT

BREWED COFFEE WITH STEAMED MILK ,CHOCOLATE WITH WHIPPED CREAM

HOT CHOCOLATE

STEAMED MILK WITH GROUND SWEET CHOCOLATE , TOPPED WITH WHIP CREAM

STEAMER

STEAMED MILK WITH CREAMY FOAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF FLAVORS

CHAI TEA

BLACK TEA AND SPICES, BLENDED WITH CRAMY MILK

ENGLISH INN TEA LATTE

BLACK TEA AND VANILLA BLENDED WITH CREAMY STEAMED MILK

HOT TEA

FEATURING OREGON STASH TEAS: PREMIUM GREEN, ENGLISH BREAKFAST, EARL GREY, ORANGE SPICE, LEMON GINGER, MOROCCAN MINT, CHAMOMILE, POMEGRANATE RASPBERRY. MANGO PASSION FRUIT

MATCHA TEA HOT

$3.95+

DE CAFE BREWED COFFEE

$2.15+

OUR FAMOUS EXPLOSIONS!!!!!

MOCHA EXPLOSION

A THICK AND CREAMY BLEND OF ESPRESSO, CHOCOLATE, VANILLA ICE CREAM AND ICE TOPPED WITH HOMEMAKE WHIP CREAM AND A EXPRESSO BEAN!

WHITE EXPLOSION

DELICIOUS WHITE CHOCOLATE, ESPRESSO, VANILLA ICE CREAM, ICE AND TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE WHIP CREAM AND A ESPRESSO BEAN

LATTE EXPLOSION

ESPRESSO AND VANILLA ICE CREAM BLEND WITH ICE

CARMEL EXPLOSION

CARMEL MEETS ESPRESSO AND VANILLA ICE CREAM AND ICE BLENDED TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE WHIP CREAM AND AN ESPRESSO BEAN

BLUSTERY BEAN

RICH BLEND OF ESPRESSO AND VANILLA ICE CREAM THICK AND CREAMY TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE WHIP CREAM AND AN ESPRESSO BEAN

"HEY DUDE". SPECIAL

ESPRESSO, VANILLA ICE CREAM, AND VANILLA SYRUP BLENDED AND TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE WHIP CREAM AND ESPRESSO BEAN

OLD FASHION VANILLA MILK SHAKE

VANILLA ICE CREAM AND TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE WHIP CREAM

CHAI EXPLOSION

FROSTY BLACK TEA AND SPICE DELIGHT! BLENDED WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM

CHAI MILKSHAKE

THE CHAI EXPLOSION ONLY CREAMIER AND THICKER TOPPED WITH WHIP CREAM

BLENDED CHAI

A SPICY VERSION OF CHAI BLENDED

T-N-TEA

ICY BLEND OF FRUIT AND TEA, TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE WHIP CREAM

Pumpkin Spice

$6.25+

SALTED CARMEL EXPLOSION

$6.25+

KIDS DRINKS

HOT CHOCOLATE 8 OZ

$1.85

STEAMED MILK AND GROUND SWEET CHOCOLATE TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE WHIP CREAM

MILK 12 OZ

$1.75

CHOCOLATE MILK 12 OZ

$2.00

STEAMER 8 OZ

$1.75

STEAMED MILK WITH YOUR CHOICE OF FLAVOR

ITALIAN SODA 12 OZ

$1.75

CLUB SODA AND YOUR CHOICE OF FLAVOR

CREMOSA 12 OZ

$2.50

SYRUP OF YOUR CHOICE WITH CLUB SODA AND HALF AND HALF LAYERED OVER ICE TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE WHIP CREAM

LIL BEAN MILK SHAKE 12 OZ

$3.95

VANILLA ICE CREAM AND MILK TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE WHIPPED CREAM AND SPRINKLES

ROOT BEER FLOAT 12 OZ

$3.75

OLD FASHION ROOT BEER WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE WHIP CREAM AND A CHERRY

COLD DRINKS

COLD BREW

BREWED FOR 24 HOURS HIGH QUALITY HIMALAYAN BEANS

ICE COFFEE 16 OZ

ICE TEA 12 OZ

LEMONADE 12 OZ

$2.00+

ITALIAN SODA 16 OZ

$2.25

RADICAL RED 20 OZ

$5.50

RED BULL WITH SYRUP FLAVOR

ROOT BEER FLOAT 24 OZ

$4.45

OLD FASHION ROOT BEER AND VANILLA ICE CREAM TOPPED WITH HOME MADE WHIP CREAM AND A CHERRY

MILK 16 OZ

$2.00

CREMOSA 16 OZ

$3.00

SYRUP FLAVOR CLUB SODA ICE AND HALF AND HALF A LAYERED DRINK

ICE COFFEE 12 Ounce

$2.30

BOTTLED WATER

$1.25

CUP OF ICE ANY SIZE

$0.45
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jitter Bean Coffee Lakeport is locally owned and licensed to provide the same award winning product and services as the legendary Humboldt County, CA Jitter Bean

Location

2598 South Main St., Lakeport, CA 95453

Directions

Gallery
Jitter Bean Coffee image
Jitter Bean Coffee image
Jitter Bean Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Schat's Bakeries & Café - Schat's Courthouse Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.4 • 853
113 W Perkins St Ukiah, CA 95482
View restaurantnext
Fermata in G
orange starNo Reviews
21001 Geyserville Ave Geyserville, CA 95441
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lakeport

Gaslight Grill
orange star4.2 • 47
135 N Main St Lakeport, CA 95453
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakeport
Ukiah
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Bragg
review star
No reviews yet
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston