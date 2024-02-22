- Home
JJ's Taco Shop - NRH 8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145
8849 N Tarrant Pkwy #145
Keller, TX 76182
Main Menu
Street Taco Packs
Appetizers
- Cowboy Sampler$19.99
Cheese Quesadillas, Chicken Taquitos, Grilled Steak Skewers & Queso Blanco.
- Queso Blanco$7.49
Homemade at the JJS casa.
- Sriracha Queso$8.49
- Queso Blanco w/ Spinach$8.49
- Queso Blanco w/ Ground Beef$9.49
- Queso Blanco w/ Brisket$10.49
- Guacamole$7.99
- Badass Jalapenos$14.99
Bacon wrapped jalapenos stuffed with grilled shrimp and melted cheese.
- JJ's Crab Cakes$12.99
Two crab cakes on top of lime butter sauce, then garnished with orange pico.
- Fried Avocado Fingers$10.99
Breaded and fried per order. Served with Avocado Cream Sauce and Chipotle Mayo.
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$10.99
Homemade in house and served with Homemade Marinara Sauce.
- JJ's Regular Tostadas (3)$10.99
- JJ's Premium Tostadas (3)$12.99
- Rotisserie Chicken Taquitos$9.99
Served with Avocado Cream Sauce and Chipotle Cream.
- Elote Cup$5.99
Roasted corn, Chipotle mayo, Parmesan cheese, and Valentina sauce.
- Chips and Salsa To-Go$2.99
- Cup of Tortilla Soup$4.99
- Bowl of Tortilla Soup$7.99
Homemade soup topped with tortilla strips, pico, and cheese.
Wings
- 5 Wings$8.99
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
- 10 Wings$16.99
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
- 15 Wings$22.99
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
- 20 Wings$29.99
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
- 5 Wings and Fries$12.98
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
- 10 Wings and Fries$20.98
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
- 15 Wings and Fries$26.98
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
- 20 Wings and Fries$33.98
Never frozen and bread per order. Choose from: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Mango Habanero, Red Chili, Booty Blaster or dry Lemon Pepper Rub
- 3 Boneless Wings$6.99
- 6 Boneless Wings$13.99
Loaded Fries
Nachos
Quesadillas
Salads
- Chicken Salad$10.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.
- Rotisserie Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.
- Steak Fajita Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.
- Shrimp & Avocado Salad$12.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.
- Blackened Salmon Salad$13.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.
- Roasted Corn & Zucchini Salad$9.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.
- Steak Asada Salad$11.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar-jack cheese, homemade croutons, and your choice of dressing.
Protein Bowls
- Steak Asada Protein Bowl ( 46g)$11.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.
- Salmon Protein Bowl ( 56g )$14.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.
- Rotisserie Chicken Protein Bowl ( 48g )$10.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.
- Carnitas Protein Bowl ( 46g )$11.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.
- Brisket Protein Bowl (47g )$12.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.
- Shrimp Protein Bowl ( 50g )$12.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.
- Ground Beef Protein Bowl ( 48g )$9.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, fresh spinach, Mexican slaw and your choice of meat.
JJ's Bowls
- Steak Asada Bowl$10.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
- Al Pastor Bowl$9.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
- Brisket Bowl$12.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
- Shrimp Bowl$10.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
- Rotisserie Chicken Bowl$9.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
- Roasted Veggies Bowl$9.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
- Mixed Grill Bowl$11.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
- Carnitas Bowl$10.99
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of meat.
- Ground Beef Bowl
Bad Ass Burritos
- Fajita Burrito$13.95
- Steak Asada Burrito$12.95
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
- Brisket Burrito$13.95
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
- Carnitas Burrito$11.95
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
- Al Pastor Burrito$12.95
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
- Rotisserie Chicken Burrito$10.95
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
- Ground Beef Burrito$10.95
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
- Grilled Shrimp Burrito$13.95
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
- Mixed Grill Burrito$14.95
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
- Badass Bean & Cheese Burrito$8.95
Stuffed with Refried Beans, Shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
- Bean & Cheese Only Burrito$6.95
Stuffed with Refried Beans and Cheese and then wrapped in foil. No sides just burrito by it self.
- Corn and Zucchini Burrito$9.95
Stuffed with black beans, shredded cheese & topped with choice of Tomatillo, Chipotle Cream, or Red Enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (Add Queso +1.99
Tacos
- Order of 3 Regular Tacos$9.99
3 delicious tacos of your choice. Served with your choice of tortilla. Choose from: Al Pastor, Carnitas, Beef, and lots of more.
- Regular Taco Plate$13.98
3 delicious tacos of your choice. Served with your choice of tortilla. Choose from: Al Pastor, Carnitas, Beef, Buffalo Chicken & lots of more. Served with Refried Beans & Cilantro Lime rice.
- Al Pastor Taco$3.99
Topped with Chopped Onions and Cilantro
- Carnitas Taco$3.99
Topped with Chopped Onions and Cilantro
- Ground Beef Taco$3.99
Topped with shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
- Rotisserie Chicken Taco$3.99
Rotisserie shredded chicken cooked with grilled onions on top of a tortilla of your choice and topped with chopped cilantro. ( Can't remove onions )
- Roasted Veggies Taco$3.99
Roasted corn and zucchini on top a tortilla of your choice and topped with fresh cilantro.
- Fried Avocado Taco$3.99
Topped with shredded lettuce and fresh pico de gallo.
- Buffalo Chicken Taco$3.99
Topped with shredded lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.
- Red Chili Pork Taco$3.99
Topped with Mexican slaw and fresh pico de gallo..
- Sriracha Chicken Taco$3.99
Topped with shredded lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.
- 3 Premium Tacos$12.99
3 delicious tacos of your choice. Served with your choice of tortilla. Choose from: Steak, Asada, Brisket, Baja Fish & lots of more.
- Premium Taco Plate$16.98
3 delicious tacos of your choice. Served with your choice of tortilla. Choose from: Steak, Asada, Brisket, Baja Fish & lots of more. Served with Refried Beans & Cilantro Lime rice.
- Roasted Brisket Taco$4.99
Topped with Chopped Onions and Cilantro
- Steak Asada Taco$4.99
Diced steak meat cooked with grilled onions on top of your choice of tortilla. Topped with cilantro. (can't remove onions )
- Baja Fish Taco$4.99
Blackened fish on your choice of tortilla and topped with chipotle mayo, Mexican slaw and Orange Pico.
- Grilled Shrimp Taco$4.99
Grilled shrimp on your choice of tortilla and topped with chipotle mayo, Mexican slaw and Orange Pico.
- Blackened Salmon Taco$4.99
Blackened Salmon on your choice of tortilla and topped with chipotle mayo, Mexican slaw and Orange Pico.
- Mixed Grill Taco$4.99
Steak & Shrimp on your choice of tortilla and topped with chipotle mayo, Mexican slaw and Orange Pico.
- Chicken, Bacon, & Avocado Taco$4.99
Rotisserie chicken & cooked bacon on your choice of tortilla. Topped with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
- Sriracha Chicken Taco$3.99
Topped with shredded lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes.
- Bean and Cheese taco$2.99
Refried beans and cheese on your choice of tortilla.
- Hatch Green Chili Pork Taco$4.99
Topped with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
- The BLT Taco$4.99
Enchiladas
- Santa Fe Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
Three chicken enchiladas covered with green tomatillo sauce & melted cheese. Served on top of refried beans and then topped with Mexican slaw & Parmesan cheese.
- Brisket Enchiladas$14.99
Three roasted brisket enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Topped with melted cheese and served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.
- Steak Asada Enchiladas$14.99
Three steak asada enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.
- Shrimp Enchiladas$14.99
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.
- Red Chili Pork Enchiladas$12.99
Three red chili pork enchiladas covered with red enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.
- Ground Beef Enchiladas$11.99
Three beef enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans.
- Rotisserie Chicken Enchiladas$11.99
Three chicken enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans. (can not mix enchiladas)
- Shredded Cheese Enchiladas$11.99
Three cheese enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans. (can not mix enchiladas)
- Blue Crab Enchiladas$16.95
Three crab enchiladas smothered with chipotle cream sauce, melted cheese, Mexican slaw and topped with orange pico. Served on top of cilantro lime rice & a side of black beans.
- Mixed Grill Enchiladas$15.99
Three shrimp & steak enchiladas topped with your choice of green tomatillo, chipotle cream, or red enchilada sauce. Served with cilantro lime rice and refried beans.
- A La Carte Cheese Enchilada$2.49
- A La Carte Beef Enchilada$2.99
- A La Carte Chicken Enchilada$2.99
- A La Carte Steak Enchilada$3.49
- A La Carte Brisket Enchilada$3.49
- A La Carte Shrimp Enchilada$3.49
Tortas
- Steak Asada Torta$12.99
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
- Carnitas Torta$11.99
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
- Al Pastor Torta$11.99
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
- Bean & Cheese Torta$8.99
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
- Brisket Torta$13.99
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
- Red Chili Pork Torta$12.99
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
- Rotisserie Chicken Torta$9.99
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
- Ground Beef Torta$9.99
Large Mexican bread layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, avocado slices, and chipotle mayo.
- Shrimp Torta$13.99
Specialties
- Fajitas$16.99
Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)
- Fajitas for Two$31.95
Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)
- Shrimp Fajitas$18.99
Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)
- Shrimp Fajitas for Two$32.75
Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)
- Beef & Shrimp Fajitas$18.95
Served with cilantro lime rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico & choice of corn or flour tortillas. (add sour cream & cheese +1.49)
- Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas$18.95
- Blue Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas$19.95
Three crab enchiladas smothered with chipotle cream sauce, melted cheese, Mexican slaw and topped with a shrimp skewer and orange pico. Served on top of cilantro lime rice & a side of black beans
- Latin Spice Chicken$14.99
Blackened chicken served on top of cilantro lime rice, our chipotle cream sauce, and topped with spinach, melted cheese, and fresh pico.
- Steak & Shrimp Plato$17.99
Three steak asada enchiladas topped with green tomatillo or our chipotle cream sauce, melted cheese, and grilled shrimp. Served with black beans and cilantro lime rice.
- Salmon Dinner$17.99
Blackened Salmon served on top of Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Roasted Veggies, then topped w/ Lime Butter sauce and Orange Pico.
- Edgar's Diablo Shrimp$19.99
- Lemon Buttery Shrimp$22.99
- Coconut Shrimp$22.99
- Mashed Potato Bowl$7.99
- Mac & Cheese Bowl$7.99
- Quesabirria Tacos$11.99
Sides
- Side of Sour Cream$0.50
- Side of Shredded Cheese$0.99
- Side of Avocado Slices$1.99
- SMALL side of Queso$1.99
- SMALL side of Guacamole$1.99
- Side of Cilantro Lime Rice$1.99
- Side of Mexican Rice$1.99
- Side of Refried Beans$1.99
- Side of Black Beans$1.99
- Side of Roasted Veggies$2.99
- Side Mexican Slaw$1.99
- Side of Tortillas$1.99
- Side of Natural Cut Fries$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99