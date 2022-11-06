Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kabylos Pizza - NRH 8700 N Tarrant Pkwy suite 101

No reviews yet

8700 N Tarrant Pkwy

Suite 101

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX 76182

Popular Items

16" BYO Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
12" BYO Pizza

Appetizers

Meatball Skillet

$8.95

All meat meatballs roasted in marinara sauce, topped with shaved aged Parmesan ( 3-meatballs to order ), 2-breadsticks on the side

French Fries

$4.95

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$6.50

Truffle French Fries

$9.00

Mozzarella Bites

$9.00

Breadsticks

$4.95

Brussels Sprouts

$7.95

Flash fried Brussels sprouts with choice of pesto, balsamic and olive oil

Salads

Simple House Salad

$5.50

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Greek Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, feta cheese and olives

Cranberry Feta Salad

$8.50

12" Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$10.25

marinera sauce on the side

Pepperoni Calzone

$11.55

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, with marinara sauce on the side

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$12.10

BBQ grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, with ranch dressing on the side

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.10

Spicy boneless chicken, shaved blue cheese, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese dressing on the side

Spicy Chicken Ranch Calzone

$12.10

Spicy boneless chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, with ranch dressing on the side

Honey Mustard Chicken Calzone

$12.10

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing on the side

Chicken Parmigiana Calzone

$12.55

Breaded chicken, ricotta cheese. With marinara sauce on the side

Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.10

Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs and ham, with marinara sauce on the side

Veggie Calzone

$12.10

Spinach, mushroom, onions, fresh mozzarella with pesto sauce on the side

White Calzone

$12.10

Mozzarella cheese, sliced provolone, ricotta cheese, parmesan, ranch dressing on the side

Our Famous Wings

8 pc Classic

$9.50

Crispy bone-in jumbo chicken wings

16 pc Classic

$18.50

crispy bone-in jumbo chicken wings

8 pc Boneless

$9.50

Hand breaded, tender chicken wings

16 pc Boneless

$18.50

Hand breaded, tender chicken wings

Desserts

10" Nutella Pizza

$9.25

Side Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Honey BBQ

$0.75

Garlic Parm

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Honey Hot

$0.75

Sweet Chilli

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Mango Habanero

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Standard Pizzas & BYO Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.95

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.95

12" BYO Pizza

$10.95

16" BYO Pizza

$12.95

Kabylo's Veggie Pizzas

Pesto tortellini

$14.74+

Mozzarella cheese, basil pesto sauce, cheese filled tortellini

12" Greek Pizza

$14.50

Spinach, Mushroom, Feta cheese, black olives, sliced tomato, olive oil, red sauce base

12" Spinach Ricotta Pizza

$14.50

Spinach mushroom, ricotta cheese, olive oil (no sauce)

12" Eggplant Roasted Red Peppers Pizza

$14.50

Eggplant slices, roasted red peppers, red sauce base

12" Potato Pizza

$14.50

Sliced potato, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, shaved provolone (no sauce)

12" Onion Pepper Pizza

$14.50

Sliced red pepper, sliced green pepper, sliced red onion, oregano, red sauce base

12" White Pizza

$14.50

Parmesan, ricotta, provolone, olive oil and oregano (no sauce)

12" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$14.50

Macaroni pasta, sliced provolone, cheddar cheese with Kabylo’s Alfredo sauce

12" Tomato Fresh Basil Pizza

$14.50

Extra red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil, parmesan with seasoning

12" Kabylo's House Veggie Pizza

$14.50

Mushroom, onion, red & green pepper, broccoli, black olives, red sauce base

12" Fresh Mozzarella Avocado Pizza

$14.50

Extra red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh avocado, shaved provolone, olive oil, parmesan cheese

12" Pesto Spinach Blue Cheese Pizza

$14.50

Pesto sauce, spinach, portabella mushroom, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese

16" Greek Pizza Pizza

$19.50

Spinach, Mushroom, Feta cheese, black olives, sliced tomato, olive oil, red sauce base

16" Spinach Ricotta Pizza

$19.50

Spinach mushroom, ricotta cheese, olive oil (no sauce)

16" Eggplant Roasted Red Peppers Pizza

$19.10

Eggplant slices, roasted red peppers, red sauce base

16" Potato Pizza

$19.10

Sliced potato, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, shaved provolone (no sauce)

16" Onion Pepper Pizza

$19.10

Sliced red pepper, sliced green pepper, sliced red onion, oregano, red sauce base

16" White Pizza

$19.50

Parmesan, ricotta, provolone, olive oil and oregano (no sauce)

16" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$19.50

Macaroni pasta, sliced provolone, cheddar cheese with Kabylo’s Alfredo sauce

16" Tomato Fresh Basil Pizza

$19.50

Extra red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil, parmesan with seasoning

16" Kabylo's House Veggie Pizza

$19.50

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, broccoli, black olives, chopped tomato, red sauce base

16" Fresh Mozzarella Avocado Pizza

$19.50

Extra red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh avocado, shaved provolone, olive oil, parmesan cheese

16" Pesto Spinach Blue Cheese Pizza

$19.50

Pesto sauce, spinach, portabella mushroom, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese

Kabylo's Chicken Pizzas

12" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.95

BBQ grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, with ranch dressing (no red sauce)

12" Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Honey BBQ grilled chicken, bacon cheddar cheese (no sauce)

12" Crazy Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Spicy grilled chicken, BBQ grilled chicken, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Spicy boneless chicken, Buffalo sauce, shaved blue cheese (no sauce)

12" Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza

$14.95

Spicy boneless chicken, pepperoni, cheddar cheese and ranch (no sauce)

12" Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, honey mustard

12" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$14.95

Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese

12" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$14.95

Breaded chicken, pesto sauce base, extra pesto

12" Chicken Florentine Pizza

$14.95

Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, seasoning

16" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.50

BBQ grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, with ranch dressing (no red sauce)

16" Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Honey BBQ grilled chicken, bacon cheddar cheese (no sauce)

16" Crazy Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Spicy grilled chicken, BBQ grilled chicken, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Spicy boneless chicken, Buffalo sauce, shaved blue cheese (no sauce)

16" Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza

$19.50

Spicy boneless chicken, pepperoni, cheddar cheese and ranch (no sauce)

16" Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, honey mustard

16" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$19.50

Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese

16" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$19.50

Breaded chicken, pesto sauce base, extra pesto

16" Chicken Florentine Pizza

$19.50

Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, seasoning.

Kabylo's Classic Pizzas

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.95

Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs and ham

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$14.75

Ham and pineapple

12" House Special Pizza

$14.95

Pepperoni, sausage, sliced meatballs, mushroom, onions, green pepper, black olives

12" Spicy Beef Pizza

$14.75

Spicy beef, pico de gallo with cilantro, cheddar cheese, red sauce base

12" Chourico Pizza

$14.75

Crispy chouriço, bacon, red sauce base

12" Pepperoni & One Item Pizza

$14.15

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and your choice on the following: bacon, hamburger, mushroom, jalapenos, BBQ chicken

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.75

Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs and ham

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.25

Ham and pineapple

16" House Special Pizza

$19.75

Pepperoni, sausage, sliced meatballs, mushroom, onions, green pepper and black olives

16" Spicy Beef Pizza

$19.50

Spicy beef, pico de gallo with cilantro, cheddar cheese, red sauce base

16" Chourico Pizza

$19.50

Crispy chouriço, bacon, red sauce base

16" Pepperoni & One Item Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and your choice on the following: bacon, hamburger, mushroom, jalapenos, BBQ chicken

Half and Half Pizzas

12" Half and Half Pizza

16" Half and Half Pizza

Canned Drinks/Bottled Water

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Energy

$2.10

Fanta Orange

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

2 Liter Drinks

2 Liter Coke

$4.50

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.50

2 Liter Sprite

$4.50

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$4.50

Specials

12'' cheese & 8 wings

$16.95

16'' cheese & 8 wings

$19.95

large cheese & large pepperoni

$22.95

two large gourmet

$34.95

two medium gourmet

$24.95

Sauce

Ranch

$0.75

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8700 N Tarrant Pkwy, Suite 101, NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX 76182

Directions

