Kabylos Pizza - NRH 8700 N Tarrant Pkwy suite 101
8700 N Tarrant Pkwy
Suite 101
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX 76182
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Appetizers
Meatball Skillet
All meat meatballs roasted in marinara sauce, topped with shaved aged Parmesan ( 3-meatballs to order ), 2-breadsticks on the side
French Fries
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Truffle French Fries
Mozzarella Bites
Breadsticks
Brussels Sprouts
Flash fried Brussels sprouts with choice of pesto, balsamic and olive oil
Salads
12" Calzones
Cheese Calzone
marinera sauce on the side
Pepperoni Calzone
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, with marinara sauce on the side
BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
BBQ grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, with ranch dressing on the side
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Spicy boneless chicken, shaved blue cheese, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese dressing on the side
Spicy Chicken Ranch Calzone
Spicy boneless chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, with ranch dressing on the side
Honey Mustard Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, honey mustard dressing on the side
Chicken Parmigiana Calzone
Breaded chicken, ricotta cheese. With marinara sauce on the side
Meat Lovers Calzone
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs and ham, with marinara sauce on the side
Veggie Calzone
Spinach, mushroom, onions, fresh mozzarella with pesto sauce on the side
White Calzone
Mozzarella cheese, sliced provolone, ricotta cheese, parmesan, ranch dressing on the side
Our Famous Wings
Desserts
Side Sauces
Standard Pizzas & BYO Pizzas
Kabylo's Veggie Pizzas
Pesto tortellini
Mozzarella cheese, basil pesto sauce, cheese filled tortellini
12" Greek Pizza
Spinach, Mushroom, Feta cheese, black olives, sliced tomato, olive oil, red sauce base
12" Spinach Ricotta Pizza
Spinach mushroom, ricotta cheese, olive oil (no sauce)
12" Eggplant Roasted Red Peppers Pizza
Eggplant slices, roasted red peppers, red sauce base
12" Potato Pizza
Sliced potato, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, shaved provolone (no sauce)
12" Onion Pepper Pizza
Sliced red pepper, sliced green pepper, sliced red onion, oregano, red sauce base
12" White Pizza
Parmesan, ricotta, provolone, olive oil and oregano (no sauce)
12" Mac & Cheese Pizza
Macaroni pasta, sliced provolone, cheddar cheese with Kabylo’s Alfredo sauce
12" Tomato Fresh Basil Pizza
Extra red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil, parmesan with seasoning
12" Kabylo's House Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, onion, red & green pepper, broccoli, black olives, red sauce base
12" Fresh Mozzarella Avocado Pizza
Extra red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh avocado, shaved provolone, olive oil, parmesan cheese
12" Pesto Spinach Blue Cheese Pizza
Pesto sauce, spinach, portabella mushroom, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
16" Greek Pizza Pizza
Spinach, Mushroom, Feta cheese, black olives, sliced tomato, olive oil, red sauce base
16" Spinach Ricotta Pizza
Spinach mushroom, ricotta cheese, olive oil (no sauce)
16" Eggplant Roasted Red Peppers Pizza
Eggplant slices, roasted red peppers, red sauce base
16" Potato Pizza
Sliced potato, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, shaved provolone (no sauce)
16" Onion Pepper Pizza
Sliced red pepper, sliced green pepper, sliced red onion, oregano, red sauce base
16" White Pizza
Parmesan, ricotta, provolone, olive oil and oregano (no sauce)
16" Mac & Cheese Pizza
Macaroni pasta, sliced provolone, cheddar cheese with Kabylo’s Alfredo sauce
16" Tomato Fresh Basil Pizza
Extra red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil, parmesan with seasoning
16" Kabylo's House Veggie Pizza
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, broccoli, black olives, chopped tomato, red sauce base
16" Fresh Mozzarella Avocado Pizza
Extra red sauce, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh avocado, shaved provolone, olive oil, parmesan cheese
16" Pesto Spinach Blue Cheese Pizza
Pesto sauce, spinach, portabella mushroom, blue cheese, mozzarella cheese
Kabylo's Chicken Pizzas
12" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
BBQ grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, with ranch dressing (no red sauce)
12" Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza
Honey BBQ grilled chicken, bacon cheddar cheese (no sauce)
12" Crazy Chicken Pizza
Spicy grilled chicken, BBQ grilled chicken, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy boneless chicken, Buffalo sauce, shaved blue cheese (no sauce)
12" Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza
Spicy boneless chicken, pepperoni, cheddar cheese and ranch (no sauce)
12" Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, honey mustard
12" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese
12" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Breaded chicken, pesto sauce base, extra pesto
12" Chicken Florentine Pizza
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, seasoning
16" BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
BBQ grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, with ranch dressing (no red sauce)
16" Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza
Honey BBQ grilled chicken, bacon cheddar cheese (no sauce)
16" Crazy Chicken Pizza
Spicy grilled chicken, BBQ grilled chicken, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy boneless chicken, Buffalo sauce, shaved blue cheese (no sauce)
16" Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza
Spicy boneless chicken, pepperoni, cheddar cheese and ranch (no sauce)
16" Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, honey mustard
16" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, ricotta cheese
16" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Breaded chicken, pesto sauce base, extra pesto
16" Chicken Florentine Pizza
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, tomato, feta cheese, olive oil, seasoning.
Kabylo's Classic Pizzas
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs and ham
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and pineapple
12" House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, sliced meatballs, mushroom, onions, green pepper, black olives
12" Spicy Beef Pizza
Spicy beef, pico de gallo with cilantro, cheddar cheese, red sauce base
12" Chourico Pizza
Crispy chouriço, bacon, red sauce base
12" Pepperoni & One Item Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and your choice on the following: bacon, hamburger, mushroom, jalapenos, BBQ chicken
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, bacon, sliced meatballs and ham
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and pineapple
16" House Special Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, sliced meatballs, mushroom, onions, green pepper and black olives
16" Spicy Beef Pizza
Spicy beef, pico de gallo with cilantro, cheddar cheese, red sauce base
16" Chourico Pizza
Crispy chouriço, bacon, red sauce base
16" Pepperoni & One Item Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and your choice on the following: bacon, hamburger, mushroom, jalapenos, BBQ chicken
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8700 N Tarrant Pkwy, Suite 101, NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX 76182