Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Joe's Italian foods

review star

No reviews yet

821 north section st

Sullivan, IN 47882

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Bosco Sticks
5 Layer Chocolate Cake
1/2 Garden Salad

Drinks

Water

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.60
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$2.60
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.60
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.60
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.60
Sprite

Sprite

$2.60
Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow

$2.60
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.60
Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$2.60
Raspberry Tea

Raspberry Tea

$2.60
Half & Half Tea

Half & Half Tea

$2.60

Milk

$2.60

Cup of Ice

$0.50

2Liter Bottles

2 LT COKE

$2.81

2LT DIET COKE

$2.81

2LT SPRITE

$2.81

Kids Drinks

Kids Water

Kids Milk

$1.30

Kids Coca Cola

$1.30

Kids Diet Caffeine Free Coke

$1.30

Kids Sprite

$1.30

Kids Cherry Coke

$1.30

Kids Mellow Yellow

$1.30

Kids Barq's Root Beer

$1.30

Kids Unsweetened Tea

$1.30

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.30

Kids Raspberry Tea

$1.30

Kids Lemonade

$1.30

Kids Half & Half Tea

$1.30

Kids Cup of Ice

Appetizers

Start your meal with one of our delicious appetizers. Order enough to share, or enjoy one yourself.

8" Garlic Bread

$1.30

8" bread smothered in garlic butter and baked to perfection.

8" Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.64

8" bread smothered in garlic butter and mozzarella cheese and baked to hot, cheesy perfection.

1/2 Breadsticks

$4.16

Enjoy 3 of our made from scratch breadsticks with your choice of sauce.

Full Breadsticks

$5.20

Enjoy 5 of our made from scratch breadsticks with your choice of sauce.

1/2 Parmesan Breadsticks

$4.94

Enjoy 3 of our made from scratch breadsticks covered in garlic butter, parmesan cheese, and oregano and baked to golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.

Full Parmesan Breadsticks

$5.98

Enjoy 5 of our made from scratch breadsticks covered in garlic butter, parmesan cheese, and oregano and baked to golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.

1/2 Bosco Sticks

1/2 Bosco Sticks

$5.98

3 cheese filled breadsticks, baked to golden brown, smothered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of sauce.

Full Bosco Sticks

$7.02

5 cheese filled breadsticks, baked to golden brown, smothered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of sauce.

Meatballs No Cheese

$2.60+

2 of our 2 oz meatballs smothered in our homemade meat sauce. You might want more than one order.

Meatballs w/Cheese

$3.11+

2 of our 2 oz meatballs smothered in our homemade meat sauce, covered in mozzarella cheese, and baked to cheesy greatness.

French Bread

$1.04

French Bread w/Pesto

$1.82

Hot French Bread served with Pesto and Oil. Our Pesto is made with basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese. The perfection combination to start your meal.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches include chips and pickle.

Italian Beef

$7.28

Shaved beef with Italian spices, slow cooked, and served on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle. Get it with our without Mozzarella.

Open Face Italian Beef

$8.06

Shaved beef with Italian spices, slow cooked, and prepared with the bun on the bottom. Smothered in Mozzarella and baked. Served with au jus, chips, and a pickle.

Meatball Sub

$7.28

Three of our delicious meatballs covered in our homemade sauce on a toasted bun. Cheese can be added at your request.

Open Face Meatball Sub

$8.06

Three of our delicious meatballs covered in our homemade sauce and smothered in mozzarella cheese. Baked to cheesy, golden perfection.

Italian Sausage

$7.28

Italian sausage on 8" bread with homemade sauce. Add mozzarella for the perfect finish.

Italian Sausage Deluxe

$8.32

Italian sausage on 8" bread with homemade sauce. pepperoni, ham, bacon, and cheese then baked to melted goodness.

Italian Sausage Supreme

$8.32

Italian sausage on 8" bread with homemade sauce. onion, green pepper, mushroom, and cheese then baked to melted goodness.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.32

We start with ham, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese and toast it on an 8" bun. Next we add lettuce, tomato, onion, and top it off with our house Italian dressing.

Hot Ham and Cheese

$8.32

Ham, cheese, bun, bake. Simple and good. Choose mozzarella, American, or be adventurous and ask for both.

Philly Steak

$8.32

We start with sautéed onions and green peppers then add the steak. Served on a toasted bun with melted mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Bread

$8.32

Mozzarella cheese, homemade pizza sauce, and 3 pizza toppings of your choice then baked. It's pizza on a bun.

Chicken Parmesan

$8.32

You choose grilled or breaded chicken and we top it with our homemade meat sauce, mozzarella cheese, baked, and sprinkled with parmesan.

Chicken BLT

$8.32

Grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun, then we add lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

BBQ Chicken

$8.32

Grilled or breaded chicken smothered in BBQ sauce, onions, mozzarella AND American cheese on a toasted bun.

Salads

1/2 Garden Salad

$3.64

Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, croutons, with your choice of dressing.

Full Garden Salad

$5.72

Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, croutons, with your choice of dressing.

1/2 Chef Salad

1/2 Chef Salad

$6.76

Lettuce, American cheese, ham, green peppers, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, croutons, with your choice of dressing.

Full Chef Salad

$8.84

Lettuce, American cheese, ham, green peppers, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, croutons, with your choice of dressing.

1/2 Sicilian Salad

$6.76

Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, tomato, ham, pepperoni, onion, pepperoncini peppers, with your choice of dressing.

Full Sicilian Salad

$8.84

Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, tomato, ham, pepperoni, onion, pepperoncini peppers, with your choice of dressing.

1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad

1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.76

Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, tomato, grilled chicken breast, with your choice of dressing

Full Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.06

Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, tomato, grilled chicken breast, with your choice of dressing

1/2 Greek Salad

$6.76

Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, black olives, onions, tomato, croutons, feta cheese crumbles, and Greek vinaigrette dressing

Full Greek Salad

$8.84

Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, black olives, onions, tomato, croutons, feta cheese crumbles, and Greek vinaigrette dressing

Calzone/ Pocket

The CALZONE is a traditional pizza turnover stuffed with mozzarella cheese and 3 pizza toppings of your choice. The PEPPERONI POCKET is a pizza turnover stuffed with nacho cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Both are served with a side of our homemade meat sauce.

Small Calzone

$10.40

The CALZONE is a traditional pizza turnover stuffed with mozzarella cheese and 3 pizza toppings of your choice. Served with a side of our homemade meat sauce.

Large Calzone

$15.60

The CALZONE is a traditional pizza turnover stuffed with mozzarella cheese and 3 pizza toppings of your choice. Served with a side of our homemade meat sauce.

Small Pepperoni Pocket

$9.36

The PEPPERONI POCKET is a pizza turnover stuffed with nacho cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Served with a side of our homemade meat sauce.

Large Pepperoni Pocket

Large Pepperoni Pocket

$14.56

The PEPPERONI POCKET is a pizza turnover stuffed with nacho cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Served with a side of our homemade meat sauce.

Pasta

Enjoy one of our delicious Pasta Dinners. Choose your pasta, then choose your sauce. All dinners include a garden salad and garlic bread.To upgrade your salad select your dressing and select "NO Salad",then select your upgrade accordingly

Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$10.39

Spaghetti noodles covered in our homemade meat sauce.  A favorite way to eat our spaghetti.

Spaghetti w/Meatless Sauce

$10.39

Spaghetti noodles covered in our meatless sauce.  When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat. 

Spaghetti w/Alfredo Sauce

$10.40

Spaghetti noodles with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce.  Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce. 

Spaghetti w/Pesto

$12.48

The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot spaghetti noodles.

Spaghetti w/Rosa Sauce

$11.96

When meat sauce and Alfredo unite.  We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your spaghetti dish. 

Spaghetti w/Pesto Alfredo

$12.48

We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with spaghetti noodles to make the taste buds want more. 

Spaghetti Without Sauce

$10.39

Spaghetti noodles, nothing else. 

Spaghetti w/Olive Oil & Garlic

$10.39

Spaghetti noodles drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish, Spaghetti aglio e olio.

Spaghetti w/Butter

$10.39

Spaghetti noodles with creamy butter.

Penne w/Meat Sauce

$10.39

Penne covered in our homemade meat sauce.  A favorite way to eat this pasta dish.

Penne w/Meatless Sauce

$10.39

Penne covered in our meatless sauce.  When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat. 

Penne w/Alfredo Sauce

$10.40

Penne topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce.  Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce. 

Penne w/Pesto

$12.48

The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot Penne.

Penne w/Rosa Sauce

$11.96

When meat sauce and Alfredo unite.  We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Penne dish. 

Penne w/Pesto Alfredo

$12.48

We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Penne to make the taste buds want more. 

Penne Without Sauce

$10.39

Penne, nothing else. 

Penne w/Olive Oil & Garlic

$10.39

Penne drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.

Penne w/Butter

$10.39

Penne topped with creamy butter.

Beef Ravioli wMeat Sauce

$11.18

Beef Ravioli covered in our homemade meat sauce.  A favorite way to eat this tasty pasta dish.

Beef Ravioli w/Meatless Sauce

$11.18

Beef Ravioli covered in our meatless sauce.  When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat. 

Beef Ravioli w/Alfredo Sauce

$12.22

Beef Ravioli topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce.  Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce. 

Beef Ravioli w/Pesto

$12.48

The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot Beef Ravioli.

Beef Ravioli w/Rosa Sauce

$12.22

When meat sauce and Alfredo unite.  We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Beef Ravioli dish. 

Beef Ravioli w/Pesto Alfredo

$13.52

We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Beef Ravioli to make the taste buds want more. 

Beef Ravioli Without Sauce

$11.18

Beef Ravioli, nothing else. 

Beef Ravioli w/Olive Oil & Garlic

$11.18

Beef Ravioli drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.

Beef Ravioli w/Butter

$11.18

Beef Ravioli topped with creamy butter.

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Meat Sauce

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Meat Sauce

$11.18

Spinach and Cheese Ravioli covered in our homemade meat sauce.  A favorite way to eat this pasta dish.

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Meatless Sauce

$11.18

Spinach and Cheese Ravioli covered in our meatless sauce.  When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat. 

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Alfredo Sauce

$12.22

Spinach and Cheese Ravioli topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce.  Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce. 

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Pesto

$12.48

The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot Spinach and Cheese Ravioli.

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Rosa Sauce

$12.22

When meat sauce and Alfredo unite.  We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Spinach and Cheese Ravioli dish. 

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Pesto Alfredo

$13.52

We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Spinach and Cheese Ravioli to make the taste buds want more. 

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli Without Sauce

$11.18

Spinach and Cheese Ravioli, nothing else. 

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Olive Oil & Garlic

$11.18

Spinach and Cheese Ravioli drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Butter

$11.18

Spinach and Cheese Ravioli topped with creamy butter.

Portabella Ravioli w/Meat Sauce

$11.18

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli covered in our homemade meat sauce.  A favorite way to eat this pasta dish.

Portabella Ravioli w/Meatless Sauce

$11.18

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli covered in our meatless sauce.  When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat. 

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Alfredo Sauce

$12.22

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce.  Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce. 

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Pesto

$12.48

The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot Portabella Mushroom Ravioli.

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Rosa Sauce

$12.22

When meat sauce and Alfredo unite.  We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Portabella Mushroom Ravioli dish. 

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Pesto Alfredo Sauce

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Pesto Alfredo Sauce

$13.52

We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Portabella Mushroom Ravioli to make the taste buds want more. 

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli Without Sauce

$11.18

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli, nothing else. 

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Olive Oil & Garlic

$11.18

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Butter

$11.18

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli topped with creamy butter.

Cheese Tortellini w/Meat Sauce

$11.18

Cheese Tortellini covered in our homemade meat sauce.  A favorite way to eat this pasta dish.

Cheese Tortellini w/Meatless Sauce

$11.18

Cheese Tortellini covered in our meatless sauce.  When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat. 

Cheese Tortellini w/Alfredo Sauce

$12.22

Cheese Tortellini topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce.  Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce. 

Cheese Tortellini w/Pesto

$12.48

The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot Cheese Tortellini.

Cheese Tortellini w/Rosa Sauce

$12.22

When meat sauce and Alfredo unite.  We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Cheese Tortellini dish. 

Cheese Tortellini w/Pesto Alfredo

$13.52

We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Cheese Tortellini to make the taste buds want more. 

Cheese Tortellini Without Sauce

$11.18

Cheese Tortellini, nothing else. 

Cheese Tortellini w/Olive Oil & Garlic

$11.18

Cheese Tortellini drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.

Cheese Tortellini w/Butter

$11.18

Cheese Tortellini topped with creamy butter.

Meat Tortellini w/Meat Sauce

Meat Tortellini w/Meat Sauce

$11.18

Meat Tortellini covered in our homemade meat sauce.  A favorite way to eat this pasta dish.

Meat Tortellini w/Meatless Sauce

$11.18

Meat Tortellini covered in our meatless sauce.  When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat. 

Meat Tortellini w/Alfredo Sauce

$12.22

Meat Tortellini topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce.  Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce. 

Meat Tortellini w/Pesto

$12.48

The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot Meat Tortellini.

Meat Tortellini w/Rosa Sauce

$12.22

When meat sauce and Alfredo unite.  We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Meat Tortellini dish. 

Meat Tortellini w/Pesto Alfredo

$13.52

We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Meat Tortellini to make the taste buds want more. 

Meat Tortellini Without Sauce

$11.18

Meat Tortellini, nothing else.

Meat Tortellini w/Olive Oil & Garlic

$11.18

Meat Tortellini drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.

Meat Tortellini w/Butter

$11.18

Meat Tortellini topped with creamy butter.

1/2 Fettuccini w/Meat Sauce

$10.39

Fettuccine Noodles covered in our homemade meat sauce. 

1/2 Fettuccine w/Meatless Sauce

$10.39

Fettuccine Noodles covered in our meatless sauce.  When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat. 

1/2 Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.40

Fettuccine Noodles topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce.  Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce. 

1/2 Fettuccine w/Pesto

$12.48

The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot Fettuccine Noodles.

1/2 Fettuccine w/Rosa Sauce

$11.96

When meat sauce and Alfredo unite.  We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Fettuccine dish. 

1/2 Fettuccine w/Pesto Alfredo

$12.48

We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Fettuccine Noodles to make the taste buds want more. 

1/2 Fettuccine Without Sauce

$10.39

Fettuccine Noodles, nothing else. 

1/2 Fettuccine w/Olive Oil & Garlic

$10.39

Fettuccine Noodles drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.

1/2 Fettuccine w/Butter

$10.39

Fettuccine Noodles topped with creamy butter.

Full Fettuccine w/Meat Sauce

$11.44

Fettuccine Noodles covered in our homemade meat sauce. 

Full Fettuccine w/Meatless Sauce

$11.44

Fettuccine Noodles covered in our meatless sauce.  When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat. 

Full Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.96

Fettuccine Noodles topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce.  Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce. 

Full Fettuccine w/Pesto

$12.48

Full Fettuccine w/Rosa Sauce

$11.96

When meat sauce and Alfredo unite.  We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Fettuccine dish. 

Full Fettuccine w/Pesto Alfredo

$12.48

We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Fettuccine Noodles to make the taste buds want more. 

Full Fettuccine Without Sauce

$11.44

Fettuccine Noodles, nothing else. 

Full Fettuccine w/Olive Oil & Garlic

$11.44

Fettuccine Noodles drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.

Full Fettuccine w/Butter

$11.44

Fettuccine Noodles topped with creamy butter.

BAKED LASAGNA

$11.90

Gluten Free/ Keto

Gluten Free Four Cheese Ravioli

$11.70

Gluten Free Four Cheese Ravioli served with Alfredo, Meatless Sauce, or Pesto Alfredo

Gluten Free Chicken/Broccoli/Cheese Bake

$8.06

Sliced grilled chicken, broccoli pieces, and Alfredo sauce covered in mozzarella cheese and baked.

Gluten Free Chicken BLT Bake

$8.32

Grilled chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese baked. Then topped with lettuce and tomato, with mayo on the side.

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

$8.32

We start with our signature pizza sauce, then add the toppings of your choice, and last top it with mozzarella cheese and bake to golden, cheesy deliciousness.

SPECIAL BOWL

$8.32

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper

SUPREME BOWL

$8.32

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Ham, Bacon, Green Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers

MEAT BOWL

$8.32

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Canadian Bacon

VEGGIE BOWL

$8.32

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olives, Black Olives, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Pepperoncini Peppers

Desserts

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$4.25

Five layers of dark chocolate cake sandwiched with smooth chocolate filling and finished with elegant, dark chocolate ganache.

Mini Cannoli

$1.00

The Italian dessert, known as cannoli, was once made only during Carnival time in Sicily, particularly in the areas of Palermo and Messina. These crisp tubes of golden-brown fried dough filled with a creamy ricotta and chocolate chips filling

Cannoli

$4.15

The Italian dessert, known as cannoli, was once made only during Carnival time in Sicily, particularly in the areas of Palermo and Messina. These crisp tubes of golden-brown fried dough filled with a creamy ricotta and chocolate chips filling

Coffee

$1.56

Tira Mi Su

$4.50

A creamy dessert of espresso-soaked ladyfingers surrounded by lightly sweetened whipped cream and a rich mascarpone,

Kids Meals

7" Pizza

$5.29

Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with 3 toppings of your choice.

Kids Spaghetti

$6.23

Spaghetti noodles covered in your choice of sauce: Homemade Meat Sauce, Meatless Sauce, Alfredo, Pesto, Rosa, Pesto Alfredo, Olive Oil, or Butter. Served with bread.

Kids Penne

$6.23

Kids Cheese Tortellini

$6.23

Cheese Tortellini covered in your choice of sauce: Homemade Meat Sauce, Meatless Sauce, Alfredo, Pesto, Rosa, Pesto Alfredo, Olive Oil, or Butter. Served with bread.

Kids Meat Tortellini

$6.23

Meat Tortellini covered in your choice of sauce: Homemade Meat Sauce, Meatless Sauce, Alfredo, Pesto, Rosa, Pesto Alfredo, Olive Oil, or Butter. Served with bread.

Chicken Nuggets

$6.23

Baked chicken nuggets served with chips and ketchup.

1/2 Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.23

Ham and your choice of American or Mozzarella Cheese baked on 4" bread. Served with chips.

Family Meals

All Family Style Italian Pasta Dinners feed about 4 people. Dinners are served with a large salad and bread. Add chicken to any family dinner for $5.

Family Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$28.08

Spaghetti Noodles covered in our homemade meat sauce and served with a large salad and bread.  A family favorite!

Family Penne w/Meat Sauce

$28.08

Penne covered in our delicious homemade meat sauce.  Served with a large salad and bread.

Family Penne w/Alfredo Sauce

$35.36

Penne topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce.  Served with a large salad and bread.

Family Penne w/Rosa Sauce

$35.36

Family Beef Ravioli w/Meat Sauce

$33.28

Beef Ravioli covered in our homemade meat sauce.  Served with a family size salad and bread.

Family Beef Ravioli w/Alfredo Sauce

$36.40

Beef Ravioli topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with a family size salad and bread. 

Family Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Meat Sauce

$33.28

Spinach and Cheese Ravioli covered in our homemade meat sauce.  Served with a large salad and bread.

Family Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Alfredo Sauce

$36.40

Spinach and Cheese Ravioli topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce.  Served with a large salad and bread.

Family Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Meat Sauce

$33.28

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli covered in our homemade meat sauce.  Served with a family size salad and bread.

Family Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Alfredo Sauce

$36.40

Portabella Mushroom Ravioli topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce.  Served with a family size salad and bread.

Family Cheese Tortellini w/Meat Sauce

$33.28

Cheese Tortellini covered in our homemade meat sauce.  Served with a large salad and bread. One of our most popular dishes!

Family Cheese Tortellini w/Alfredo Sauce

$36.40

Cheese Tortellini topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce.  Served with a large salad and bread.

Family Cheese Tortellini w/Rosa Sauce

$36.40

Family Meat Tortellini w/Meat Sauce

$33.28

Meat Tortellini covered in our homemade meat sauce.  Served with a large salad and bread.

Family Meat Tortellini w/Alfredo Sauce

$36.40

Meat Tortellini topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce.  Served with a large salad and bread.

Family Meat Tortellini w/Rosa Sauce

$36.40

Family Fettuccine Alfredo

$35.36

Fettuccine Noodles topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with a family size salad and bread.

Family Baked Lasagna

$41.60

Half pan of our Lasagna made with homemade meat sauce, smothered in mozzarella cheese, and baked. Served with a large salad and bread. This family meal will feed 4-6 people.

Family Tray of 6 Meatballs

$7.80

Family order (6) of our delicious meatballs smothered in our homemade sauce. Share it with your family, or make it your own meal.

Fam Broccoli Chicken Bake

$24.84

Optional Items

Meatballs

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$2.99

Breaded Chicken

$2.99

Shrimp

$3.25

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers

$2.75

Cup of Rosa

$2.50

Cup of Alfredo

$2.50

Cup of Meatless Sauce

$1.25

Cup of Nacho Cheese

$1.25

Cup of Meat Sauce

$1.25

Cup of Garlic Butter

$1.25

Bowl of Pepperoncini Peppers

$1.99

Bottle of Ranch

$10.00

32 oz Cup Rosa

$15.00

32 Oz Alfredo Sauce

$15.00

Bucket of Meat Sauce

$30.00

32oz Cup of Meat Sauce

$10.00

Bag of Chips

$0.75

Cup Pesto

$1.00

2 Oz Bbq Sauce

2oz Rach

$0.30

4oz Ranch

$0.60

64 Oz Spag Sauce

$20.00

Extra Pickles

$1.00

7" Pizza

7" Cheese (BYO)

$5.20

We start with our fresh made pizza dough, then top it with our signature pizza, and finish with mozzarella cheese.

7" Joes Special

$6.76

Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, and Green Pepper

7" Joes Supreme

$7.38

Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Ham, Bacon, Green Olives, and Pepperoncini Peppers

7" Veggie

$6.76

Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olives, Black Olives, Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Pepperoncini Peppers

7" Meat

$6.76

Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon

7" Hawaiian

7" Hawaiian

$6.14

Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pepperoni, and Pineapple

7" Margherita

$6.14

Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Olive Oil, and Basil

7" Pesto

$7.38

Fresh homemade pizza dough topped with Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, and Black Olives

7" BBQ Chicken

$6.76

Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Chicken, and Onion

7" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.76

Fresh homemade pizza dough topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, and Green Pepper

10" WHOLE

10" Cheese Pizza (BYO)

$8.58

We start with our fresh made pizza dough, then top it with our signature pizza sauce, and finish with mozzarella cheese.

10" Special

$11.70

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, and Green Pepper

10" Supreme

$12.22

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Ham, Bacon, Green Olives, and Pepperoncini Peppers

10" Meat

$11.70

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon

10" Veggie

$11.70

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olives, Black Olives, Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Pepperoncini Peppers

10" Hawaiian

$10.92

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pepperoni, and Pineapple

10" Margarita

$10.92

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Olive Oil, and Basil

10" Pesto

$10.92

Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, and Black Olives

10" BBQ Chicken

$13.00

BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Chicken, and Onion

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Homemade Ranch Dressing topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, and Green Pepper

14" WHOLE

14" Cheese Pizza (BYO)

$12.22

We start with our fresh made pizza dough, then top it with our signature pizza sauce, and finish with mozzarella cheese.

14" Special

$17.68

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, and Green Pepper

14" Supreme

$18.72

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Ham, Bacon, Green Olives, and Pepperoncini Peppers

14" Veggie

$17.68

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olives, Black Olives, Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Pepperoncini Peppers

14" Meat

$17.68

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon

14" Hawian

$16.12

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pepperoni, and Pineapple

14" Margarita

$16.12

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Olive Oil, and Basil

14" Pesto

$16.12

Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, and Black Olives

14" BBQ Chicken

$19.24

BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Chicken, and Onion

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.24

Homemade Ranch Dressing topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, and Green Pepper

18" WHOLE

18" Cheese Pizza (BYO)

$16.64

We start with our fresh made pizza dough, then top it with our signature pizza sauce, and finish with mozzarella cheese.

18" Special

$26.00

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, and Green Pepper

18" Supreme

$27.04

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Ham, Bacon, Green Olives, and Pepperoncini Peppers

18" Veggie

$26.00

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olives, Black Olives, Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Pepperoncini Peppers

18" Meat

$26.00

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon

18" Hawaiian

$22.88

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pepperoni, and Pineapple

18" Margarita

$22.88

Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Olive Oil, and Basil

18" Pesto

$22.36

Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, and Black Olives

18" BBQ Chicken

$27.04

BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Chicken, and Onion

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.04

Homemade Ranch Dressing topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, and Green Pepper

Thursday Special

FamilyTortellini w/Rosa

$32.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The food we serve at Joe's Italian Foods is healthy and delicious. Our ingredients are fresh and we cater to all types of dietary requirements. Check out our flavorful menu and get in touch to make a reservation!

Website

Location

821 north section st, Sullivan, IN 47882

Directions

Gallery
Joe's Italian foods & Pizza image
Joe's Italian foods & Pizza image
Joe's Italian foods & Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bobe's Pizza - Lawrenceville
orange starNo Reviews
808 State Street Lawrenceville, IL 62439
View restaurantnext
Pizza Villa - Jasonville
orange starNo Reviews
101 E Main St STE A Jasonville, IN 47438
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sullivan

Acorn Grill - Sullivan Indiana
orange star4.5 • 23
418 1/2 S Section St Sullivan, IN 47882
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sullivan
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Vincennes
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Evansville
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston