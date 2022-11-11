Joe's Italian foods
No reviews yet
821 north section st
Sullivan, IN 47882
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Drinks
2Liter Bottles
Kids Drinks
Appetizers
8" Garlic Bread
8" bread smothered in garlic butter and baked to perfection.
8" Garlic Cheese Bread
8" bread smothered in garlic butter and mozzarella cheese and baked to hot, cheesy perfection.
1/2 Breadsticks
Enjoy 3 of our made from scratch breadsticks with your choice of sauce.
Full Breadsticks
Enjoy 5 of our made from scratch breadsticks with your choice of sauce.
1/2 Parmesan Breadsticks
Enjoy 3 of our made from scratch breadsticks covered in garlic butter, parmesan cheese, and oregano and baked to golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
Full Parmesan Breadsticks
Enjoy 5 of our made from scratch breadsticks covered in garlic butter, parmesan cheese, and oregano and baked to golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
1/2 Bosco Sticks
3 cheese filled breadsticks, baked to golden brown, smothered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of sauce.
Full Bosco Sticks
5 cheese filled breadsticks, baked to golden brown, smothered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of sauce.
Meatballs No Cheese
2 of our 2 oz meatballs smothered in our homemade meat sauce. You might want more than one order.
Meatballs w/Cheese
2 of our 2 oz meatballs smothered in our homemade meat sauce, covered in mozzarella cheese, and baked to cheesy greatness.
French Bread
French Bread w/Pesto
Hot French Bread served with Pesto and Oil. Our Pesto is made with basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese. The perfection combination to start your meal.
Sandwiches
Italian Beef
Shaved beef with Italian spices, slow cooked, and served on a toasted bun with chips and a pickle. Get it with our without Mozzarella.
Open Face Italian Beef
Shaved beef with Italian spices, slow cooked, and prepared with the bun on the bottom. Smothered in Mozzarella and baked. Served with au jus, chips, and a pickle.
Meatball Sub
Three of our delicious meatballs covered in our homemade sauce on a toasted bun. Cheese can be added at your request.
Open Face Meatball Sub
Three of our delicious meatballs covered in our homemade sauce and smothered in mozzarella cheese. Baked to cheesy, golden perfection.
Italian Sausage
Italian sausage on 8" bread with homemade sauce. Add mozzarella for the perfect finish.
Italian Sausage Deluxe
Italian sausage on 8" bread with homemade sauce. pepperoni, ham, bacon, and cheese then baked to melted goodness.
Italian Sausage Supreme
Italian sausage on 8" bread with homemade sauce. onion, green pepper, mushroom, and cheese then baked to melted goodness.
Italian Sub
We start with ham, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese and toast it on an 8" bun. Next we add lettuce, tomato, onion, and top it off with our house Italian dressing.
Hot Ham and Cheese
Ham, cheese, bun, bake. Simple and good. Choose mozzarella, American, or be adventurous and ask for both.
Philly Steak
We start with sautéed onions and green peppers then add the steak. Served on a toasted bun with melted mozzarella cheese.
Pizza Bread
Mozzarella cheese, homemade pizza sauce, and 3 pizza toppings of your choice then baked. It's pizza on a bun.
Chicken Parmesan
You choose grilled or breaded chicken and we top it with our homemade meat sauce, mozzarella cheese, baked, and sprinkled with parmesan.
Chicken BLT
Grilled or breaded chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun, then we add lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
BBQ Chicken
Grilled or breaded chicken smothered in BBQ sauce, onions, mozzarella AND American cheese on a toasted bun.
Salads
1/2 Garden Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, croutons, with your choice of dressing.
Full Garden Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, croutons, with your choice of dressing.
1/2 Chef Salad
Lettuce, American cheese, ham, green peppers, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, croutons, with your choice of dressing.
Full Chef Salad
Lettuce, American cheese, ham, green peppers, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, croutons, with your choice of dressing.
1/2 Sicilian Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, tomato, ham, pepperoni, onion, pepperoncini peppers, with your choice of dressing.
Full Sicilian Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, tomato, ham, pepperoni, onion, pepperoncini peppers, with your choice of dressing.
1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, tomato, grilled chicken breast, with your choice of dressing
Full Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, tomato, grilled chicken breast, with your choice of dressing
1/2 Greek Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, black olives, onions, tomato, croutons, feta cheese crumbles, and Greek vinaigrette dressing
Full Greek Salad
Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, black olives, onions, tomato, croutons, feta cheese crumbles, and Greek vinaigrette dressing
Calzone/ Pocket
Small Calzone
The CALZONE is a traditional pizza turnover stuffed with mozzarella cheese and 3 pizza toppings of your choice. Served with a side of our homemade meat sauce.
Large Calzone
The CALZONE is a traditional pizza turnover stuffed with mozzarella cheese and 3 pizza toppings of your choice. Served with a side of our homemade meat sauce.
Small Pepperoni Pocket
The PEPPERONI POCKET is a pizza turnover stuffed with nacho cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Served with a side of our homemade meat sauce.
Large Pepperoni Pocket
The PEPPERONI POCKET is a pizza turnover stuffed with nacho cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. Served with a side of our homemade meat sauce.
Pasta
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
Spaghetti noodles covered in our homemade meat sauce. A favorite way to eat our spaghetti.
Spaghetti w/Meatless Sauce
Spaghetti noodles covered in our meatless sauce. When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat.
Spaghetti w/Alfredo Sauce
Spaghetti noodles with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce.
Spaghetti w/Pesto
The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot spaghetti noodles.
Spaghetti w/Rosa Sauce
When meat sauce and Alfredo unite. We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your spaghetti dish.
Spaghetti w/Pesto Alfredo
We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with spaghetti noodles to make the taste buds want more.
Spaghetti Without Sauce
Spaghetti noodles, nothing else.
Spaghetti w/Olive Oil & Garlic
Spaghetti noodles drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish, Spaghetti aglio e olio.
Spaghetti w/Butter
Spaghetti noodles with creamy butter.
Penne w/Meat Sauce
Penne covered in our homemade meat sauce. A favorite way to eat this pasta dish.
Penne w/Meatless Sauce
Penne covered in our meatless sauce. When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat.
Penne w/Alfredo Sauce
Penne topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce.
Penne w/Pesto
The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot Penne.
Penne w/Rosa Sauce
When meat sauce and Alfredo unite. We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Penne dish.
Penne w/Pesto Alfredo
We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Penne to make the taste buds want more.
Penne Without Sauce
Penne, nothing else.
Penne w/Olive Oil & Garlic
Penne drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.
Penne w/Butter
Penne topped with creamy butter.
Beef Ravioli wMeat Sauce
Beef Ravioli covered in our homemade meat sauce. A favorite way to eat this tasty pasta dish.
Beef Ravioli w/Meatless Sauce
Beef Ravioli covered in our meatless sauce. When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat.
Beef Ravioli w/Alfredo Sauce
Beef Ravioli topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce.
Beef Ravioli w/Pesto
The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot Beef Ravioli.
Beef Ravioli w/Rosa Sauce
When meat sauce and Alfredo unite. We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Beef Ravioli dish.
Beef Ravioli w/Pesto Alfredo
We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Beef Ravioli to make the taste buds want more.
Beef Ravioli Without Sauce
Beef Ravioli, nothing else.
Beef Ravioli w/Olive Oil & Garlic
Beef Ravioli drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.
Beef Ravioli w/Butter
Beef Ravioli topped with creamy butter.
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Meat Sauce
Spinach and Cheese Ravioli covered in our homemade meat sauce. A favorite way to eat this pasta dish.
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Meatless Sauce
Spinach and Cheese Ravioli covered in our meatless sauce. When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat.
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Alfredo Sauce
Spinach and Cheese Ravioli topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce.
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Pesto
The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot Spinach and Cheese Ravioli.
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Rosa Sauce
When meat sauce and Alfredo unite. We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Spinach and Cheese Ravioli dish.
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Pesto Alfredo
We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Spinach and Cheese Ravioli to make the taste buds want more.
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli Without Sauce
Spinach and Cheese Ravioli, nothing else.
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Olive Oil & Garlic
Spinach and Cheese Ravioli drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.
Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Butter
Spinach and Cheese Ravioli topped with creamy butter.
Portabella Ravioli w/Meat Sauce
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli covered in our homemade meat sauce. A favorite way to eat this pasta dish.
Portabella Ravioli w/Meatless Sauce
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli covered in our meatless sauce. When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat.
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Alfredo Sauce
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce.
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Pesto
The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot Portabella Mushroom Ravioli.
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Rosa Sauce
When meat sauce and Alfredo unite. We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Portabella Mushroom Ravioli dish.
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Pesto Alfredo Sauce
We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Portabella Mushroom Ravioli to make the taste buds want more.
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli Without Sauce
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli, nothing else.
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Olive Oil & Garlic
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Butter
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli topped with creamy butter.
Cheese Tortellini w/Meat Sauce
Cheese Tortellini covered in our homemade meat sauce. A favorite way to eat this pasta dish.
Cheese Tortellini w/Meatless Sauce
Cheese Tortellini covered in our meatless sauce. When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat.
Cheese Tortellini w/Alfredo Sauce
Cheese Tortellini topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce.
Cheese Tortellini w/Pesto
The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot Cheese Tortellini.
Cheese Tortellini w/Rosa Sauce
When meat sauce and Alfredo unite. We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Cheese Tortellini dish.
Cheese Tortellini w/Pesto Alfredo
We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Cheese Tortellini to make the taste buds want more.
Cheese Tortellini Without Sauce
Cheese Tortellini, nothing else.
Cheese Tortellini w/Olive Oil & Garlic
Cheese Tortellini drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.
Cheese Tortellini w/Butter
Cheese Tortellini topped with creamy butter.
Meat Tortellini w/Meat Sauce
Meat Tortellini covered in our homemade meat sauce. A favorite way to eat this pasta dish.
Meat Tortellini w/Meatless Sauce
Meat Tortellini covered in our meatless sauce. When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat.
Meat Tortellini w/Alfredo Sauce
Meat Tortellini topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce.
Meat Tortellini w/Pesto
The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot Meat Tortellini.
Meat Tortellini w/Rosa Sauce
When meat sauce and Alfredo unite. We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Meat Tortellini dish.
Meat Tortellini w/Pesto Alfredo
We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Meat Tortellini to make the taste buds want more.
Meat Tortellini Without Sauce
Meat Tortellini, nothing else.
Meat Tortellini w/Olive Oil & Garlic
Meat Tortellini drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.
Meat Tortellini w/Butter
Meat Tortellini topped with creamy butter.
1/2 Fettuccini w/Meat Sauce
Fettuccine Noodles covered in our homemade meat sauce.
1/2 Fettuccine w/Meatless Sauce
Fettuccine Noodles covered in our meatless sauce. When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat.
1/2 Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Noodles topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce.
1/2 Fettuccine w/Pesto
The perfect combination of basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese over hot Fettuccine Noodles.
1/2 Fettuccine w/Rosa Sauce
When meat sauce and Alfredo unite. We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Fettuccine dish.
1/2 Fettuccine w/Pesto Alfredo
We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Fettuccine Noodles to make the taste buds want more.
1/2 Fettuccine Without Sauce
Fettuccine Noodles, nothing else.
1/2 Fettuccine w/Olive Oil & Garlic
Fettuccine Noodles drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.
1/2 Fettuccine w/Butter
Fettuccine Noodles topped with creamy butter.
Full Fettuccine w/Meat Sauce
Fettuccine Noodles covered in our homemade meat sauce.
Full Fettuccine w/Meatless Sauce
Fettuccine Noodles covered in our meatless sauce. When your pasta needs a little bit of sweet and no meat.
Full Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Noodles topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Our Alfredo Sauce is made with parmesan cheese and cream for the perfect sauce.
Full Fettuccine w/Pesto
Full Fettuccine w/Rosa Sauce
When meat sauce and Alfredo unite. We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Fettuccine dish.
Full Fettuccine w/Pesto Alfredo
We start with our creamy Alfredo, add our pesto, and gently mix with Fettuccine Noodles to make the taste buds want more.
Full Fettuccine Without Sauce
Fettuccine Noodles, nothing else.
Full Fettuccine w/Olive Oil & Garlic
Fettuccine Noodles drizzled with Olive Oil and minced garlic for a traditional Italian dish.
Full Fettuccine w/Butter
Fettuccine Noodles topped with creamy butter.
BAKED LASAGNA
Gluten Free/ Keto
Gluten Free Four Cheese Ravioli
Gluten Free Four Cheese Ravioli served with Alfredo, Meatless Sauce, or Pesto Alfredo
Gluten Free Chicken/Broccoli/Cheese Bake
Sliced grilled chicken, broccoli pieces, and Alfredo sauce covered in mozzarella cheese and baked.
Gluten Free Chicken BLT Bake
Grilled chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese baked. Then topped with lettuce and tomato, with mayo on the side.
BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL
We start with our signature pizza sauce, then add the toppings of your choice, and last top it with mozzarella cheese and bake to golden, cheesy deliciousness.
SPECIAL BOWL
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper
SUPREME BOWL
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Ham, Bacon, Green Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers
MEAT BOWL
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Canadian Bacon
VEGGIE BOWL
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olives, Black Olives, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Pepperoncini Peppers
Desserts
5 Layer Chocolate Cake
Five layers of dark chocolate cake sandwiched with smooth chocolate filling and finished with elegant, dark chocolate ganache.
Mini Cannoli
The Italian dessert, known as cannoli, was once made only during Carnival time in Sicily, particularly in the areas of Palermo and Messina. These crisp tubes of golden-brown fried dough filled with a creamy ricotta and chocolate chips filling
Cannoli
The Italian dessert, known as cannoli, was once made only during Carnival time in Sicily, particularly in the areas of Palermo and Messina. These crisp tubes of golden-brown fried dough filled with a creamy ricotta and chocolate chips filling
Coffee
Tira Mi Su
A creamy dessert of espresso-soaked ladyfingers surrounded by lightly sweetened whipped cream and a rich mascarpone,
Kids Meals
7" Pizza
Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with 3 toppings of your choice.
Kids Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles covered in your choice of sauce: Homemade Meat Sauce, Meatless Sauce, Alfredo, Pesto, Rosa, Pesto Alfredo, Olive Oil, or Butter. Served with bread.
Kids Penne
Kids Cheese Tortellini
Cheese Tortellini covered in your choice of sauce: Homemade Meat Sauce, Meatless Sauce, Alfredo, Pesto, Rosa, Pesto Alfredo, Olive Oil, or Butter. Served with bread.
Kids Meat Tortellini
Meat Tortellini covered in your choice of sauce: Homemade Meat Sauce, Meatless Sauce, Alfredo, Pesto, Rosa, Pesto Alfredo, Olive Oil, or Butter. Served with bread.
Chicken Nuggets
Baked chicken nuggets served with chips and ketchup.
1/2 Hot Ham & Cheese
Ham and your choice of American or Mozzarella Cheese baked on 4" bread. Served with chips.
Family Meals
Family Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
Spaghetti Noodles covered in our homemade meat sauce and served with a large salad and bread. A family favorite!
Family Penne w/Meat Sauce
Penne covered in our delicious homemade meat sauce. Served with a large salad and bread.
Family Penne w/Alfredo Sauce
Penne topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with a large salad and bread.
Family Penne w/Rosa Sauce
Family Beef Ravioli w/Meat Sauce
Beef Ravioli covered in our homemade meat sauce. Served with a family size salad and bread.
Family Beef Ravioli w/Alfredo Sauce
Beef Ravioli topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with a family size salad and bread.
Family Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Meat Sauce
Spinach and Cheese Ravioli covered in our homemade meat sauce. Served with a large salad and bread.
Family Spinach & Cheese Ravioli w/Alfredo Sauce
Spinach and Cheese Ravioli topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with a large salad and bread.
Family Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Meat Sauce
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli covered in our homemade meat sauce. Served with a family size salad and bread.
Family Portabella Mushroom Ravioli w/Alfredo Sauce
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with a family size salad and bread.
Family Cheese Tortellini w/Meat Sauce
Cheese Tortellini covered in our homemade meat sauce. Served with a large salad and bread. One of our most popular dishes!
Family Cheese Tortellini w/Alfredo Sauce
Cheese Tortellini topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with a large salad and bread.
Family Cheese Tortellini w/Rosa Sauce
Family Meat Tortellini w/Meat Sauce
Meat Tortellini covered in our homemade meat sauce. Served with a large salad and bread.
Family Meat Tortellini w/Alfredo Sauce
Meat Tortellini topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with a large salad and bread.
Family Meat Tortellini w/Rosa Sauce
Family Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Noodles topped with our creamy, homemade Alfredo Sauce. Served with a family size salad and bread.
Family Baked Lasagna
Half pan of our Lasagna made with homemade meat sauce, smothered in mozzarella cheese, and baked. Served with a large salad and bread. This family meal will feed 4-6 people.
Family Tray of 6 Meatballs
Family order (6) of our delicious meatballs smothered in our homemade sauce. Share it with your family, or make it your own meal.
Fam Broccoli Chicken Bake
Optional Items
Meatballs
Grilled Chicken
Breaded Chicken
Shrimp
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers
Cup of Rosa
Cup of Alfredo
Cup of Meatless Sauce
Cup of Nacho Cheese
Cup of Meat Sauce
Cup of Garlic Butter
Bowl of Pepperoncini Peppers
Bottle of Ranch
32 oz Cup Rosa
32 Oz Alfredo Sauce
Bucket of Meat Sauce
32oz Cup of Meat Sauce
Bag of Chips
Cup Pesto
2 Oz Bbq Sauce
2oz Rach
4oz Ranch
64 Oz Spag Sauce
Extra Pickles
7" Pizza
7" Cheese (BYO)
We start with our fresh made pizza dough, then top it with our signature pizza, and finish with mozzarella cheese.
7" Joes Special
Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, and Green Pepper
7" Joes Supreme
Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Ham, Bacon, Green Olives, and Pepperoncini Peppers
7" Veggie
Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olives, Black Olives, Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Pepperoncini Peppers
7" Meat
Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon
7" Hawaiian
Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pepperoni, and Pineapple
7" Margherita
Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Olive Oil, and Basil
7" Pesto
Fresh homemade pizza dough topped with Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, and Black Olives
7" BBQ Chicken
Fresh homemade pizza dough and our signature pizza sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Chicken, and Onion
7" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fresh homemade pizza dough topped with Homemade Ranch Dressing Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, and Green Pepper
10" WHOLE
10" Cheese Pizza (BYO)
We start with our fresh made pizza dough, then top it with our signature pizza sauce, and finish with mozzarella cheese.
10" Special
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, and Green Pepper
10" Supreme
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Ham, Bacon, Green Olives, and Pepperoncini Peppers
10" Meat
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon
10" Veggie
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olives, Black Olives, Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Pepperoncini Peppers
10" Hawaiian
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pepperoni, and Pineapple
10" Margarita
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Olive Oil, and Basil
10" Pesto
Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, and Black Olives
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Chicken, and Onion
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade Ranch Dressing topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, and Green Pepper
14" WHOLE
14" Cheese Pizza (BYO)
We start with our fresh made pizza dough, then top it with our signature pizza sauce, and finish with mozzarella cheese.
14" Special
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, and Green Pepper
14" Supreme
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Ham, Bacon, Green Olives, and Pepperoncini Peppers
14" Veggie
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olives, Black Olives, Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Pepperoncini Peppers
14" Meat
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon
14" Hawian
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pepperoni, and Pineapple
14" Margarita
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Olive Oil, and Basil
14" Pesto
Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, and Black Olives
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Chicken, and Onion
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade Ranch Dressing topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, and Green Pepper
18" WHOLE
18" Cheese Pizza (BYO)
We start with our fresh made pizza dough, then top it with our signature pizza sauce, and finish with mozzarella cheese.
18" Special
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, and Green Pepper
18" Supreme
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Ham, Bacon, Green Olives, and Pepperoncini Peppers
18" Veggie
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Green Olives, Black Olives, Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Pepperoncini Peppers
18" Meat
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, and Canadian Bacon
18" Hawaiian
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pepperoni, and Pineapple
18" Margarita
Our signature Pizza Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Olive Oil, and Basil
18" Pesto
Pesto Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, and Black Olives
18" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese, American Cheese, Chicken, and Onion
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade Ranch Dressing topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, and Green Pepper
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The food we serve at Joe's Italian Foods is healthy and delicious. Our ingredients are fresh and we cater to all types of dietary requirements. Check out our flavorful menu and get in touch to make a reservation!
821 north section st, Sullivan, IN 47882