Popular Items

Royale Burger with Cheese

$13.00

Beef. American Cheese. Caramelized Onions. Crispy Pork Belly. Lettuce. Steak Sauce.

Jonny Boston's Food Menu

Specials

Beast Bowl

$14.00

Chicken, bacon, rice, beans, cheddar, chipotle ranch, hot sauce and pico.

Public House Burger

$13.00

Beef, Cheddar, Bacon, Pub Sauce, Red Onion, Lettuce, Roasted Red Peppers, Bun.

Burgers

The BBBurger Melt

$13.00

Beef. BBQ. Pork Belly. Chipotle Ranch. Jalapenos. Cheddar. Francese Ciabatta.

Jonny Mac Burger

$12.50

Beef. American Cheese. Lettuce. Pickles. Red Onion. 1000 Island.

Mission Impossible

$14.50

Plant Based Beef. Cheddar. Caramelized Onion. Roasted Red Pepper. Spinach. Herb Mayo.

Black Beard Burger

$14.00

Beef. BBQ Sauce. Fried Egg. Bacon. Smoked Gouda. Crispy Onions. Lettuce.

Raff Burger

$13.00

Beef. American Cheese. Crispy Pork Belly. Guacamole. Chipotle Ranch. Lettuce. Tomato. Red Onion

Royale Burger with Cheese

$13.00

Beef. American Cheese. Caramelized Onions. Crispy Pork Belly. Lettuce. Steak Sauce.

Randy Burger

$11.00

Beef. American Cheese. Pickle. Ketchup. Toasted Bun.

Sandwiches

Pork Belly Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pork belly. Pork. Roasted Red Peppers. Provolone. Cheddar. Sriracha Lime Aioli. Francese Ciabatta.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$12.00

Chicken. Bacon. Cheddar. Chipotle Ranch. Pico. Ciabatta.

Balsamic Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Chicken. Spinach. Feta. Roasted Red Peppers. Red Onion. Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Banh Mi

$10.50

Chicken. Pickled Vegetables. Cucumber. Herb Mayo. Sriracha. Ciabatta.

Sorrento

$11.00

Chicken. Guacamole. Caramelized Onion. Spinach. Herb Mayo. Provolone.Ciabatta.

Souvlaki

$14.00

Steak. Greek Sauce. Pico. Romaine. Hot Sauce. Tortilla.

Yo Gabba Gabba Vegan Wrap

$14.00

Fake Beef. Guacamole. Pico. Cucumber. Spinach. Red Onion. Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Cuban

$11.00

Ham. Pulled Pork. Pickle. Red Onion. Provolone. Dijon Aioli. Ciabatta.

JBI Fake-n-Cheese

$15.00

Fake Beef. American. Cheddar. Caramelized Onion. Roasted Red Pepper. Spinach. Ciabatta. Herb Mayo.

JBI Steak-n-Cheese

$13.50

Steak. American. Cheddar. Caramelized Onion. Roasted Red Pepper. Spinach. Ciabatta.

Tacos

ground beef taco 3

$10.00

Ground beef taco 1

$4.00

Pork Belly Tacos 3

$13.50

Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.

Steak Tacos 3

$13.50

Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.

Tofu Tacos 3

$10.00

Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.

Sweet Potato Tacos 3

$10.00

Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.

Black Bean Tacos 3

$10.00

Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.

Chicken Tacos 3

$10.00

Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.

Pork Tacos 3

$10.00

Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.

Pork Belly Taco 1

$5.00

Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.

Steak Taco 1

$5.00

Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.

Sweet Potato Taco 1

$4.00

Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.

Black Bean Taco 1

$4.00

Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.

Tofu Taco 1

$4.00

Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.

Chicken Taco 1

$4.00

Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.

Pork Taco 1

$4.00

Topped with: Lettuce. Pico. Cheddar Cheese. Smoked Tomato Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lime.

Burritos

CaliRitto

$12.00

Steak, Guacamole, French Fries, Cheddar, Salsa, Sour cream, Pico.

RangoRitto

$12.00

Pork. Pork Belly. Corn Salsa. Jalapenos. Chipotle Ranch. Rice. Beans. Smoked Ghouda. Guacamole. Lettuce. Hot Sauce.

Curry Bahn MiRitto

$11.00

Rice. Pickled Veg. Cucumber. Curry Sauce. Smoked Ghouda. Sriracha. Herb Mayo. Chicken.

Burrito Deluxe

$10.00

Beans. Rice. Romaine. Cheddar. Salsa. Guacamole. Lime Sour Cream. Pico. Corn Salsa.

Burrito Madness

$9.00

Beans. Rice. Spinach. Cheddar. Salsa. Guacamole. Sriracha Lime Aioli.

Bowls

Fire Bowl

$12.00

Egg fried rice, spinach, jalapeños, scallions, spicy Thai peanut sauce

Bahn Mi Bowl

$13.00

Rice, pickled veggies, cucumbers, sriracha, herb mayo, chicken or tofu.

Chaos Boss Bowl

$14.50

BBQ pork. Fried egg. Cheddar. Rice. Beans. Sriracha lime aioli. Onion sr Straws. Scallions.

Farm salad

$10.00

Mixed greens. Red onion. Pico. Corn salsa. Guacamole. Cheddar. Chipotle Ranch.

Don's Keto Bowl

$16.00

3 Eggs. Pork. Pork Belly. Spinach. Pico. Salsa. Guacamole. Cheddar. Sour Cream

Sweet Potato Curry Bowl

$12.00

Sweet Potato. Curry Sauce. Rice. Beans. Cheddar. Spinach. Scallions

Vegan Bowl

$12.00

Sweet Potato. Spinach. Beans. Pico. Rice. Corn Salsa.

Pork and Sweet Potato Bowl

$15.50

Sweet Potato. Spinach. Salsa. Sriracha Lime Aioli. Rice. Beans. Cheddar Cheese. Guacamole.

Taco Bowl

$12.00

Rice. Beans. Pico. Corn Salsa. Salsa. Lime Sour Cream. Lettuce. Cheddar. Corn Chips. Guacamole.

Apps/Sides

Side of Fries

Cheesy Fries

$8.00

Chips and Guacamole

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Chips and Tomato Corn Salsa

$9.00

Chaos Fries

$12.00

Fries, BBQ Pork, Fried Egg, Sriracha Lime Aioli, Scallions.

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Salad

Big Quesadilla

$7.00

Small Quesadilla

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Extra Sauces

Add extra portions of our sauces to your order

side of guac

$3.00

side of rice

$3.00

N/A beverages

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

ROOT BEER

$2.00

GINGER BEER

$2.00

ICE TEA

$2.00

SELTZER

$2.00

WATER

$2.00

JUICE

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

sprite

$2.00