Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina - Central Ave

Popular Items

Queso To-Go
Fajitas
Salsa

Appetizers

Queso To-Go

$4.95+

Our famous creamy white or yellow cheese dip

Taquitos

$9.45

Eight small corn tortillas stuffed with Chicken or Beef, fried crispy and served with small queso dip, sour cream, & guacamole

Flautas

$9.95

Eight small flour tortillas stuffed with Chicken or Beef, fried crispy and served with small queso dip, sour cream, & guacamole

Botana Platter

$14.95

Plenty to share! Taquitos, Flautas, Chicken Quesadillas, Wings, Beef Nachos, & Small Queso Dip

Queso Fundido

$8.95

A blazing presentation of our creamy queso topped with Mexican chorizo sausage & sliced jalepeños, with flour tortillas on the side

Chicken Wings

$9.99

Caliente or BBQ

Guacamole

$1.45+

Mexican Guacamole

$9.95

Made to Order. Fresh lime, avocado chunks, jalapeños, cilantro and onions, all mixed together.

Salsa

$3.99+

Our homemade red or green salsa

Chips

$1.45+

Family Rice

$8.95

32oz of our rice

Large Rice

$2.95

12oz

Family Beans

$8.95

32oz of refried beans

Large Beans

$2.95

12oz

Family Pico De Gallo

$14.25

32oz of Pico De Gallo

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup Combo

$8.99

Served with a small Chicekn Fajita Quesadilla, rice & beans

Bowl of Tortilla Soup

$5.95

Border Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken & Shrimp, fresh lettuce, tomato, cheese, chips, guacamole, sour cream & rice

Jose's Crispy Salad

$9.75

Crispy fried chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, & cheese

Taco Salad

$8.95

Choice of taco meat or shredded chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, beans, tomato, black olives & sour cream

Fajita Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, shredded cheese, beans, tomato, black olives, sour cream

Beef & Shrimp Salad

$9.95

With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream

Chicken & Shrimp Salad

$9.95

With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream

Shrimp Salad

$10.95

Small Salad

$3.75

Lettuce, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheese

Regular Salad

$4.95

Sm Guacamole Salad

$5.95

Regular Salad with Two Scoops of Guacamole on top.

Lg Guacamole Salad

$7.95

Regular Salad with Four scoops of Guacamole on top.

Nachos

Jose's Nachos

$8.95+

Guacamole, beans, beef, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeños, black olives & tomatoes.

Beans and Cheese Nachos

$7.99+

Beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce

Beef Nachos

$8.45+

Seasoned ground beef, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce

Cheese Nachos

$8.45+

Flat tortillas topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$8.45+

Shredded chicken, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce

Fajita Nachos

$8.75+

Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalapeños

Fiesta Nachos

$9.99

A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.

Fiesta Nachos with Fajita Meat

$10.95

A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.

Mucho Nachos

$9.25+

Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepeños.

Shrimp Nachos

$9.99+

Shrimp with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, beans & jalapeños

Combination Platters

C1 Three Enchiladas

$10.95

Three Enchiladas Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with your favorite topping

C2 Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, tamale

$10.95

Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada & Tamale

C3 Chile Relleno, Cheese Enchilada, Taco

$11.25

Chile Relleno, Cheese Enchiladas & Beef Taco

C4 Two Chicken Enchiladas & Tamale

$10.95

Two Chicken Enchiladas & Tamale Choice of Sauce

C5 Two Beef Enchiladas & Tamale

$10.95

Two Beef Enchiladas & Tamale

C6 Chile Relleno,Taco & Tamale

$11.25

Chile Relleno, Taco & Tamale

C7 Two Beef Tacos & Beef Burrito

$10.95

Two Tacos & Beef Burrito WIth soft tacos, add $1.00

C8 Beef Tostada, Tamale & Cheese Enchilada

$11.25

Beef Tostada, Tamale & Cheese Enchilada

C9 Two Beef Enchiladas & Taco

$10.95

Two Beef Enchiladas & a Taco

C10 Taco and Beef Chimichanga

$11.25

Two Shrimp Enchiladas

C11 Guacamole Tostada, Tamale & Beef Enchilada

$11.25

Guacamole Tostada, Tamale & Beef Enchilada

C12 Two Beef Tacos & Tamale

$9.99

Two Beef Tacos & Tamale With soft tacos, add $1.00

Quesadillas

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$10.75

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Fajita Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Fajita Mix Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour Tortilla, Cheese with Fajita Chicken and Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Trio Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Chicken, Beef & Shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.25

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Shredded Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Ground Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$10.25

Monterrey Jack Cheese melted in a flour tortilla with mushrooms, onions & bell peppers

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.95

Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.

Casa Quesadilla

$11.99

Faijta Chicken or Beef served in a tasty garlic herb tortilla with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, & tomatoes.

Mucho Quesadilla

$12.99

Our unique garlic & herb tortilla stuffed with mushrooms, onion, & bell peppers.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Beef & Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Especialidades * House Specials

A1 Jose's Especial

$13.95

Beef & Chicken fajita meat and taquitos served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, frijoles charros, rice & three flour tortillas

A2 Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.99

Three enchiliadas of your choice, chicken, beef, cheese, topped with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo. With rice & beans.

A3 Chicken Monterrey

$11.95

A broiled chicken breast, served with frijoles charros & bell peppers

A4 Taquitos Dinner

$10.99

Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with beef, topped with lettuce

A5 Pancho Villa

$10.99

One cheese enchilada, one beef enchilada & one taco, rice & beans

A6 Enchiladas Adriana

$10.95

Two chicken fajita enchiladas with bell peppers & onions, topped with sour cream sauce, served with rice & frijoles charros

A7 Shrimp Ranchero

$14.95

Shrimp cooked sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, topped with cheese, served with 3 flour tortillas, rice and beans

A8 Jose's Favorite Shrimp

$14.95

Shrimp cooked on the grill with bacon & Monterrey Jack cheese with rice and beans

A9 Grande Chimichanga

$11.95

Four tortillas stuffed with fajita beef or chicken breast, with beans & cheese inside, deep fried golden brown, topped with your favorite sauce. Served with guacamole, olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sour cream

A10 Chimichanga

$9.95

A generous portion of rice with your choice of mean & topped with our famous Queso Blanco. Fajita Chicken - Fajita Beef - Shrimp

A11 Carne Asada

$13.95

Tender pieces of beef with our tasty salsa cooked on the grill, rice & beans. Spicy, just enough!

A12 Dos Amigos

$14.95

Grilled chicken & shrimp cooked with onions & mushrooms, topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, served with frijoles charro, guacamole, sour cream & four tortillas

A13 Chimichanga Dinner

$9.95

Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with bean, cheese & your choice of ... Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken - Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat - Chicken & Shrimp - Beef & Shrimp Served with Rice & Beans

A14 Camarones A La Diabla

$14.95

A dozen grilled shrimp cooked in our secret recipe sauce, with grilled onions & mushrooms with a fiery flavor. Served with rice, beans & 3 tortillas

A16 Talapia Fish Tacos

$10.95

Two tilapia fillets, lightly breaded served on 2 soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, pico de gallo, rice & beans. We suggest our house dressing to complement you tacos

A17 Pollo con Crema

$11.95

Grilled Chicken breasts served with our amazing sour cream sauce, steamed vegetables, & rice

A18 Pollo Con Queso

A18 Pollo Con Queso

$9.95

Grilled Chicken (or choice of meat) served on a bed of rice and topped with our delicious queso blanco.

A19 Grilled Tilapia

$11.95

2 Filets of seasoned fish, served with steam vegetables and rice.

A20 Fajita Potatoes

$9.95

Fajita chicken, steak or shrimp stuffed in a grilled jalepeño-chedder cheese tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese, & sour cream, served with steamed vegetables, or chicken tortilla soup, garnished with lettuce & tomato

A21 El Patron

$15.95

COOPER SPECIAL

$10.95

BJ SPECIAL

$14.95

TIM SPECIAL

$12.95

Fajitas

Fajitas

$13.99

Half pound of tender juicy Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Mix, with sizzling sauteed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas.

Fajita Fiesta For Two

$25.95

A pound of tender juicy Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Mix, with sizzling sauteed onions bell peppers & tomatoes, served with frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas & sopapillas for dessert.

Tacos al Carbon

$10.95

Two flour tortillas with beef or chicken fajita meat & bacon. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & frijoles charros.

Burgers & More

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.95

Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles

Cheeseburger

$9.45

Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles

Hamburger

$9.45

Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles

Jalepeño Cheesburger

$9.95

Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Fajita Sandwhich

$9.95

Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles

Burritos

Burrito Dinner #1

$9.95

Shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping

Burrito Dinner #2 Fajita

$10.95

Fajita chicken or Fajita Beef. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping.

Burrito de Todo

$10.95

Flour tortilla stuffed either beef or chicken fajita, lettuce tomatoes, rice beans & cheese.

Supremo Burrito

$8.45

Taco Burrito

$10.45

Ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, chese & beans inside.

Chicken Burrito

$10.45

Refried beans, cheese, lettuce & tomatoes inside.

Tacos

Street Tacos

$10.95

Crispy Taco

$2.25

Soft Taco

$2.75

Mexican Taco

$3.25

Fajita Taco

$3.25

Fish Taco

$3.75

Shrimp Taco

$3.75

Jose's Sweets

Mexican Flan

$4.25Out of stock

Sopapilla (1)

$1.45

Sopapilla With Ice Cream

$3.99

Molten Lava Cake & Ice Cream

$5.75

Ice Cream

$1.95

Fried Cheese Cake

$5.75

Nieve Frita (Fried Ice Cream)

$5.75

(4) Churros W/ Ice Cream

$7.99

(2) Churros W/ Ice Cream

$5.99

Apple Pie Taco

$3.25

Apple Pie Taco W/ Ice Cream

$4.95Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

DIet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.99

Strawberry Punch

$2.99

Large Strawberry Punch

$3.45

Orange Punch

$2.99

Kid Drink

$1.99

Ice Tea

$2.75

Water

No Beverage

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Gallon of Tea

$7.95

Gallon of Strawberry Punch

$13.95

Rootbeer

$2.49

Large Drink

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids - Taco

$6.99

Kids Soft Taco

$6.99

Kids - Chz Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids - Bf Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids - Ck Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Soft Fajita Taco

$6.99

Kids - Bean Burrito

$6.99

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Three Enchiladas Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with your favorite topping

Kids- Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids- Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Pizza Sticks

$6.99

Kids Corn Dog

$6.99

Kids - Ck Tenders

$6.99

A La Carte

Tostadas

$3.95

Bean Burr A La Carta

$4.95

Chili Relleno

$4.25

Tamale (1)

$1.95

Beef Burr La Carta

$5.95

Fajita Enchilada

$3.75

Bean Enchilada

$3.75

Chicken Enchilada

$3.25

Beef Enchilada

$3.25

Cheese Enchilada

$3.25

Bake Potatoe

$4.95

Taliapia Taco

$4.75

Chicken Burrtio A La Carta

$5.25

Fajita Veggies

$4.25

Chimichanga

$6.99

Sm Side Fajita Meet

$5.95

Lg Side Fajita Meat Only

$7.95

Fajita Chimichanga

$8.95

Fajita Burrito A La Carta

$6.95

Soft Fajita Taco

$3.25

Crispy Fajita Taco

$2.95

Ala Quesa

$6.95

Shrimp Chimichanga

$9.95

Sides

Side Guacamole

$1.45

Small guacamole

$2.95

Large Guacamole

$4.25

Rice

$1.99

Beans

$1.99

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Large Pico de Gallo

$3.75

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Large Shredded Cheese

$3.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Jalepeños

$0.99

Jalepeños Toreados (Grilled)

$1.25

Sour Cream Sauce

$0.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Side of Chili

$1.75

(7) Shrimp

$6.95

Steamed Veggies

$2.75

Flour Tort Order

$1.50

Corn Tort Order

$1.50

Slice Avocado

$2.25

Delivery Fee

$10.00

Delivery Fee

$20.00

Side Black Olives

$0.75

Side Cilantro

$0.50

Side Fresh Onions

$0.55

Sm Ground beef

$4.25

Sm Shredded chicken

$4.25

Side Grilled Mushrooms

$2.50

Lg Ground Beef

$7.95

Lg Shredded Chicken

$7.95

National Taco Day

Crispy Taco

$1.50

Soft Taco

$1.75

Mexican Taco

$2.75

Fajita Taco

$2.75

Lunch Menu

L1 Two Tacos

$7.95

Two Crispy Tacos or Two Soft tacaos

L2 Chile Relleno

$8.95

Chile Relleno

L3 Beef Burrito

$8.95

Beef Burrito

L4 Chicken Tostada, Tamale

$8.95

Chicken Tostada, Tamale

L5 Beef Tostada, Tamale

$8.95

Beef Tostada, Tamale

L6 Two Cheese Enchiladas

$8.95

Two Cheese enchiladas

L7 Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada

$8.95

Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada

L8 Beef Enchilada & Taco

$8.95

L9 Taquitos

$8.95

L10 Two Beef Enchiladas

$8.95

L11 Two Chicken Enchiladas

$8.95

L12 Beef Lunch Chimichanga

$8.95

L13 Shrimp Ranchero with Tortillas

$10.95

L14 Three Tamales

$8.95

L15 Lunch Fajita Quesadilla

$8.95

L16 Chicken Monterrey

$8.95

Lunch Fajitas

Lunch Fajitas

$9.95

Daily Lunch Special Monday

Monday

$7.45

Taco Salad

