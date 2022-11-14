- Home
Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina - Central Ave
5361 Central Ave.
Hot Springs, AR 71913
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso To-Go
Our famous creamy white or yellow cheese dip
Taquitos
Eight small corn tortillas stuffed with Chicken or Beef, fried crispy and served with small queso dip, sour cream, & guacamole
Flautas
Eight small flour tortillas stuffed with Chicken or Beef, fried crispy and served with small queso dip, sour cream, & guacamole
Botana Platter
Plenty to share! Taquitos, Flautas, Chicken Quesadillas, Wings, Beef Nachos, & Small Queso Dip
Queso Fundido
A blazing presentation of our creamy queso topped with Mexican chorizo sausage & sliced jalepeños, with flour tortillas on the side
Chicken Wings
Caliente or BBQ
Guacamole
Mexican Guacamole
Made to Order. Fresh lime, avocado chunks, jalapeños, cilantro and onions, all mixed together.
Salsa
Our homemade red or green salsa
Chips
Family Rice
32oz of our rice
Large Rice
12oz
Family Beans
32oz of refried beans
Large Beans
12oz
Family Pico De Gallo
32oz of Pico De Gallo
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup Combo
Served with a small Chicekn Fajita Quesadilla, rice & beans
Bowl of Tortilla Soup
Border Salad
Grilled Chicken & Shrimp, fresh lettuce, tomato, cheese, chips, guacamole, sour cream & rice
Jose's Crispy Salad
Crispy fried chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, & cheese
Taco Salad
Choice of taco meat or shredded chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, beans, tomato, black olives & sour cream
Fajita Salad
Lettuce, shredded cheese, beans, tomato, black olives, sour cream
Beef & Shrimp Salad
With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream
Chicken & Shrimp Salad
With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream
Shrimp Salad
Small Salad
Lettuce, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheese
Regular Salad
Sm Guacamole Salad
Regular Salad with Two Scoops of Guacamole on top.
Lg Guacamole Salad
Regular Salad with Four scoops of Guacamole on top.
Nachos
Jose's Nachos
Guacamole, beans, beef, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeños, black olives & tomatoes.
Beans and Cheese Nachos
Beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
Beef Nachos
Seasoned ground beef, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
Cheese Nachos
Flat tortillas topped with melted shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Shredded chicken, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
Fajita Nachos
Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalapeños
Fiesta Nachos
A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.
Fiesta Nachos with Fajita Meat
A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.
Mucho Nachos
Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepeños.
Shrimp Nachos
Shrimp with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, beans & jalapeños
Combination Platters
C1 Three Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with your favorite topping
C2 Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, tamale
Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada & Tamale
C3 Chile Relleno, Cheese Enchilada, Taco
Chile Relleno, Cheese Enchiladas & Beef Taco
C4 Two Chicken Enchiladas & Tamale
Two Chicken Enchiladas & Tamale Choice of Sauce
C5 Two Beef Enchiladas & Tamale
Two Beef Enchiladas & Tamale
C6 Chile Relleno,Taco & Tamale
Chile Relleno, Taco & Tamale
C7 Two Beef Tacos & Beef Burrito
Two Tacos & Beef Burrito WIth soft tacos, add $1.00
C8 Beef Tostada, Tamale & Cheese Enchilada
Beef Tostada, Tamale & Cheese Enchilada
C9 Two Beef Enchiladas & Taco
Two Beef Enchiladas & a Taco
C10 Taco and Beef Chimichanga
Two Shrimp Enchiladas
C11 Guacamole Tostada, Tamale & Beef Enchilada
Guacamole Tostada, Tamale & Beef Enchilada
C12 Two Beef Tacos & Tamale
Two Beef Tacos & Tamale With soft tacos, add $1.00
Quesadillas
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Fajita Beef Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Fajita Mix Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese with Fajita Chicken and Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Trio Fajita Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Chicken, Beef & Shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Shredded Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Ground Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Monterrey Jack Cheese melted in a flour tortilla with mushrooms, onions & bell peppers
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Casa Quesadilla
Faijta Chicken or Beef served in a tasty garlic herb tortilla with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, & tomatoes.
Mucho Quesadilla
Our unique garlic & herb tortilla stuffed with mushrooms, onion, & bell peppers.
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla
Beef & Shrimp Quesadilla
Especialidades * House Specials
A1 Jose's Especial
Beef & Chicken fajita meat and taquitos served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, frijoles charros, rice & three flour tortillas
A2 Enchiladas Rancheras
Three enchiliadas of your choice, chicken, beef, cheese, topped with Monterrey Jack cheese & pico de gallo. With rice & beans.
A3 Chicken Monterrey
A broiled chicken breast, served with frijoles charros & bell peppers
A4 Taquitos Dinner
Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with beef, topped with lettuce
A5 Pancho Villa
One cheese enchilada, one beef enchilada & one taco, rice & beans
A6 Enchiladas Adriana
Two chicken fajita enchiladas with bell peppers & onions, topped with sour cream sauce, served with rice & frijoles charros
A7 Shrimp Ranchero
Shrimp cooked sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, topped with cheese, served with 3 flour tortillas, rice and beans
A8 Jose's Favorite Shrimp
Shrimp cooked on the grill with bacon & Monterrey Jack cheese with rice and beans
A9 Grande Chimichanga
Four tortillas stuffed with fajita beef or chicken breast, with beans & cheese inside, deep fried golden brown, topped with your favorite sauce. Served with guacamole, olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sour cream
A10 Chimichanga
A generous portion of rice with your choice of mean & topped with our famous Queso Blanco. Fajita Chicken - Fajita Beef - Shrimp
A11 Carne Asada
Tender pieces of beef with our tasty salsa cooked on the grill, rice & beans. Spicy, just enough!
A12 Dos Amigos
Grilled chicken & shrimp cooked with onions & mushrooms, topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, served with frijoles charro, guacamole, sour cream & four tortillas
A13 Chimichanga Dinner
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with bean, cheese & your choice of ... Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken - Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat - Chicken & Shrimp - Beef & Shrimp Served with Rice & Beans
A14 Camarones A La Diabla
A dozen grilled shrimp cooked in our secret recipe sauce, with grilled onions & mushrooms with a fiery flavor. Served with rice, beans & 3 tortillas
A16 Talapia Fish Tacos
Two tilapia fillets, lightly breaded served on 2 soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, pico de gallo, rice & beans. We suggest our house dressing to complement you tacos
A17 Pollo con Crema
Grilled Chicken breasts served with our amazing sour cream sauce, steamed vegetables, & rice
A18 Pollo Con Queso
Grilled Chicken (or choice of meat) served on a bed of rice and topped with our delicious queso blanco.
A19 Grilled Tilapia
2 Filets of seasoned fish, served with steam vegetables and rice.
A20 Fajita Potatoes
Fajita chicken, steak or shrimp stuffed in a grilled jalepeño-chedder cheese tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese, & sour cream, served with steamed vegetables, or chicken tortilla soup, garnished with lettuce & tomato
A21 El Patron
COOPER SPECIAL
BJ SPECIAL
TIM SPECIAL
Fajitas
Fajitas
Half pound of tender juicy Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Mix, with sizzling sauteed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas.
Fajita Fiesta For Two
A pound of tender juicy Chicken, Beef, Shrimp or Mix, with sizzling sauteed onions bell peppers & tomatoes, served with frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas & sopapillas for dessert.
Tacos al Carbon
Two flour tortillas with beef or chicken fajita meat & bacon. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice & frijoles charros.
Burgers & More
Bacon Cheese Burger
Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles
Cheeseburger
Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles
Hamburger
Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles
Jalepeño Cheesburger
Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles
Chicken Tenders
Fajita Sandwhich
Served with fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & pickles
Burritos
Burrito Dinner #1
Shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping
Burrito Dinner #2 Fajita
Fajita chicken or Fajita Beef. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping.
Burrito de Todo
Flour tortilla stuffed either beef or chicken fajita, lettuce tomatoes, rice beans & cheese.
Supremo Burrito
Taco Burrito
Ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, chese & beans inside.
Chicken Burrito
Refried beans, cheese, lettuce & tomatoes inside.
Tacos
Jose's Sweets
Mexican Flan
Sopapilla (1)
Sopapilla With Ice Cream
Molten Lava Cake & Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Fried Cheese Cake
Nieve Frita (Fried Ice Cream)
(4) Churros W/ Ice Cream
(2) Churros W/ Ice Cream
Apple Pie Taco
Apple Pie Taco W/ Ice Cream
Beverages
Kids Menu
Kids - Taco
Kids Soft Taco
Kids - Chz Quesadilla
Kids - Bf Quesadilla
Kids - Ck Quesadilla
Kids Soft Fajita Taco
Kids - Bean Burrito
Kids Burrito
Kids Enchilada
Kids Enchilada
Kids- Cheeseburger
Kids- Hamburger
Kids Pizza Sticks
Kids Corn Dog
Kids - Ck Tenders
A La Carte
Tostadas
Bean Burr A La Carta
Chili Relleno
Tamale (1)
Beef Burr La Carta
Fajita Enchilada
Bean Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Beef Enchilada
Cheese Enchilada
Bake Potatoe
Taliapia Taco
Chicken Burrtio A La Carta
Fajita Veggies
Chimichanga
Sm Side Fajita Meet
Lg Side Fajita Meat Only
Fajita Chimichanga
Fajita Burrito A La Carta
Soft Fajita Taco
Crispy Fajita Taco
Ala Quesa
Shrimp Chimichanga
Sides
Side Guacamole
Small guacamole
Large Guacamole
Rice
Beans
Side Pico De Gallo
Large Pico de Gallo
Side Shredded Cheese
Large Shredded Cheese
Side Sour Cream
Side Jalepeños
Jalepeños Toreados (Grilled)
Sour Cream Sauce
Side Fries
Side of Chili
(7) Shrimp
Steamed Veggies
Flour Tort Order
Corn Tort Order
Slice Avocado
Delivery Fee
Side Black Olives
Side Cilantro
Side Fresh Onions
Sm Ground beef
Sm Shredded chicken
Side Grilled Mushrooms
Lg Ground Beef
Lg Shredded Chicken
National Taco Day
Lunch Menu
L1 Two Tacos
Two Crispy Tacos or Two Soft tacaos
L2 Chile Relleno
Chile Relleno
L3 Beef Burrito
Beef Burrito
L4 Chicken Tostada, Tamale
Chicken Tostada, Tamale
L5 Beef Tostada, Tamale
Beef Tostada, Tamale
L6 Two Cheese Enchiladas
Two Cheese enchiladas
L7 Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada
Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada
L8 Beef Enchilada & Taco
L9 Taquitos
L10 Two Beef Enchiladas
L11 Two Chicken Enchiladas
L12 Beef Lunch Chimichanga
L13 Shrimp Ranchero with Tortillas
L14 Three Tamales
L15 Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
L16 Chicken Monterrey
Lunch Fajitas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs, AR 71913