Journey 27 W 24th Street





27 W 24th Street

New York, NY 10010

Order Again

Cold

Oysters

$30.00

Deep Sea Tower

$58.95Out of stock

Caviar

$9.95+Out of stock

Sturgeon Toast

$18.00

Foie Gras Jar

$24.95Out of stock

Hot

Charred Shishitos

$14.00

Disco Potatoes

$15.00

Pork Belly Bao

$14.00

Wagyu Sliders

$26.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

Truffle Fries

$15.00

Cold Appetizers

Oysters

$23.95

Deep Sea Tower

$58.95

Caviar

$9.95+

Murgella's Burrata

$14.95

Kampachi Crudo

$23.95

Smoked Yook Hwe

$23.95

Tuna Tartare

$18.95

King Crab

$22.95

Hot Appetizers

Mushroom Veloute

$9.95

Bone Marrow

$18.95

Salads

Umami Caesar

$18.95

Fennel/Iberico

$22.95

Butter Lettuce

$23.95

Entrees

Halibut

$39.95

Langoustine

$39.95

Carrots & Mushrooms

$22.95

Lobster

$39.95

Black Cod

$39.95

Tagliatelle

$23.95

Half Chicken

$27.95

Duck Breast

$32.95

Wagyu Burger

$23.95

Lamb

$36.95

Rib Eye

$49.95

Dinner Sides

Mixed Salad

$8.95

Seasonal Vegetables

$9.95

Sautéed Mushrooms

$9.95

Whipped Potatoes

$8.95

Potato Wedges

$9.95

Seasonal Cocktails

El Adorable Ruby

$17.00

Apocalypto

$17.00

Et Tu Brootai

$16.00

Sunset & Melody

$16.00

Carefree Gentleman

$16.00

Legends of the Fall

$17.00

Tsukimi

$16.00

Bloody Sunset

$17.00

Lovers Journey

$17.00

Classic House Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Apple Martini

$15.00

Aviation

$15.00

Bellini

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

Californication

$15.00

Cape Cod

$14.00

Clover Club

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Dark & Stormy

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Gibson

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Gin & Tonic

$14.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Jack & Coke

$14.00

Kir Royale

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

LI Ice Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Paloma

$14.00

Penicillin

$14.00

Pimm's Cup

$12.00

Salty Dog

$14.00

Sangria

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Seabreeze

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Southside

$14.00

Stork Club

$14.00

The French 75

$14.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Vesper

$14.00

Vodka & Tonic

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$12.00

Vodka

Amass

$14.00

Bar Hill

$20.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Haku

$14.00

Hangar One

$14.00

Hangar One Mandarin

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

St. George Chili

$16.00

St. George Citrus

$16.00

Stoli Raspberry

$14.00

Stolichnaya

$14.00

Tito's

$14.00

Gin

Beefeater

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Botanist

$16.00

Christian Drouin Pira

$18.00

Dorothy Parker

$16.00

Ford's

$14.00

Ford's Reserve

$18.00

Hendrick's

$16.00

Old Duff Genever

$16.00

Old Raj

$16.00

Roku

$20.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Rum

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Ocho

$16.00

Casa Magdalena

$14.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$12.00

Damoiseau Mango-Passion

$18.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$20.00

Don Papa

$18.00

Foursquare

$16.00

Gosling 151

$16.00

Mehkong

$12.00

Zacapa Centenario

$20.00

Tequila

Tapatio Blanco

$14.00

Avion Blanco

$16.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$14.00

Tromba Blanco

$14.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$16.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$20.00

Avion Reposado

$22.00

Dobel Reposado

$22.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$22.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$22.00

Avion 44 Anejo

$42.00

Milagro Select Anejo

$32.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$32.00

D'Antano Extra

$62.00

Patron Silver

$20.00

Patron Reposado

$24.00

Patron Anejo

$32.00

Patron Estate

$32.00

Mezcal

Bruxo X Tobala

$32.00

Fidencio Espadin

$16.00

Legendario Cupreata

$22.00

Los Nahuales Anejo

$32.00

Ilegal Reposado

$26.00

Rye/Bourbon/Scotch

JW Black

$16.00

Compass Box Spaniard

$22.00

JW Blue

$72.00

Balvenie 14Y

$26.00

Macallan 12Y

$24.00

Aberlour A'Bunadh

$32.00

Glenlivet 12Y

$20.00

Glenfiddich 15Y

$28.00

Laphroaig 10Y

$20.00

Bowmore 12Y

$22.00

Glenmorangie 18Y

$32.00

Auchentoshan 12Y

$20.00

Macallan 18Y

$82.00

Highland Park 18Y

$38.00

Yamazaki 12Y

$42.00

Hibiki

$28.00

Akashi

$57.00

Westward Single Malt

$22.00

Michter's Straight

$20.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Elijah Craig Straight

$18.00

Sazerac

$18.00

Whistle Pig 10Y

$26.00

Teeling Single Grain

$20.00

Baker's

$22.00

Basil Hayden's

$20.00

Blanton's

$32.00

Michter's 10Y

$38.00

Eagle Rare 10Y

$20.00

Hudson Baby

$22.00

Van Winkle 10Y

$87.00

Boomberger's Declaration

$38.00

Woodford Reserve

$18.00

Knob Creek

$20.00

Maker's Mark

$18.00

Brandy/Liqueurs/Cordials

Courvoisier VSOP

$38.00

Remy Martin 1738

$24.00

Park 12Y

$35.00

D'usse XO

$62.00

Delemain Pale and Dry

$36.00

Castarede Armagnac

$22.00

Amaro Averna

$16.00

Fernet Branca

$16.00

Amaro Sacra

$17.00

Luxardo

$16.00

Martell Cordon Bleu

$46.00

Montreuil Calvados

$16.00

Limoncello Don Ciccio

$14.00

Amaretto Disarono

$14.00

Nocello

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Drambuie

$16.00

St. Germain

$16.00

Bailey's Cream

$14.00

Figli & Fennel Don Ciccio

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Chambord Cassis

$16.00

Sambuca Romano

$16.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Patron XO Cafe

$18.00

Godiva White

$16.00

Godiva Black

$16.00

Giffard Mure

$14.00

Giffard Pamplemousse

$14.00

Giffard Violete

$14.00

Frangelico

$16.00

Cointreau

$16.00

Chartreusse Yellow

$14.00

Chartreusse Green

$14.00

Grapa Chamomile

$16.00

Grapa Gewurtztraminer

$16.00

Absinthe

$16.00

Wines by the Glass

Cava Segura Viudas

$12.00

Crémant Rose Langlois

$18.00

Prosecco Borgoluce

$15.00Out of stock

Champagne Gosset

$24.00Out of stock

Rose Minuty

$17.00

Vermentino Spinetta

$15.00

Pinot Gris Trimbach

$18.00

Riesling Frank

$14.00

Chardonnay Salem

$18.00Out of stock

Albarino Granbanzan

$18.00

Sauvignon Blanc Ciringa

$14.00

Gruner Mantlerhof

$12.00

Pinot Noir Boedecker

$18.00

Merlot Provenance

$18.00

Cabernet Beckmen

$20.00

Primitivo Masseria

$12.00

Bordeaux Clarendelle

$18.00

Crozes Hermitage Guigal

$16.00

Tempranillo Numanthia

$18.00

Shiraz Best W

$17.00

Requiem Cab Sauv

$16.00

Aeveren Pinot Noir

$18.00

Cigar Box Malbec

$14.00

Barbaresco

$22.00

Cororniu

$12.00

Red Wine Bottles

Turley

$128.00

Dessert Wines

Barolo Chinato

$20.00

Domaine De Rancy

$18.00

Alkoomi Muscat

$40.00

Moscato Vietti

$14.00

Sauterne Suduirat

$16.00

Muscadelle Topaque

$16.00

Ports/Sherry

Quinta Noval Ruby

$16.00

Burmester Tawny 40Y NV

$40.00

Dow's 2007 Vintage

$24.00

Graham's 2011 Vintage

$60.00

Ramos Pinto LBV

$20.00

Tio Pepe Fino

$10.00

Lustau Oloroso

$10.00

Bodegas Tradicion Amontillado

$24.00

Alvear PX

$16.00

Coffees & Teas

Coffee Regular

$4.00

Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Espresso Regular

$5.00

Espresso Decaf

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Black Tea

$4.00

Mint Tea

$4.00

Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Chai Tea

$4.00

Jasmine Tea

$4.00

Oolong Tea

$4.00

Sodas & Juices

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Arranciata

$4.00

Limonata

$4.00

Chinotto

$4.00

Water

Pellegrino Still Large

$9.00

Pellegrino Mineral Large

$9.00

Pellegrino Still Half

$6.00

Pellegrino Mineral Half

$6.00

Lagers

Peroni

$7.00

Von Trapp Lager

$8.00

Threes Vliet

$8.00

Athletic N/A

$6.00

Ales

Allagash Wheat

$8.00

Peeper Ale Pale Ale

$10.00

Money IPA

$8.00

Second Fiddle Double IPA

$10.00

Westmalle Tripel Belgian

$12.00

Left Hand Stout

$8.00

Plated

Chocolate

$11.95

Berries

$11.95

Seasonal Dessert

$11.95

Ice Creams

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.95

Chocolate Ice Cream

$8.95

Pistachio Ice Cream

$8.95

Lemon Sorbet

$8.95

Appetizers

King Ora Salmon

$36.00

Entrees

Black Cod

$42.00

Risotto

$45.00

Dessert

Berry Fantasy

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

27 W 24th Street, New York, NY 10010

Directions

Gallery


