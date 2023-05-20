Restaurant header imageView gallery

KC Mac N' Co. 11th and Main

1111 Main St

155

Kansas City, MO 64105

Mac Classics

Honey Serrano Mac

$14.00

Our artisan mac, topped with a B&B (Buffalo and Buttermilk) - marinated, twice-fried chicken, and honey serrano pepper glaze.

Buff Baby Mac

$14.00

Our artisan mac, topped with signature B&B chicken, and Bussin' Buffalo sauce blended with garlic and peppers for an added kick!

KC 'Cue Mac

$17.00

Our artisan mac, tossed with smoked brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, and a fried onion garnish

Just Mac

$11.00

Cavatappi noodles tossed in a creamy cheese bechamel (white sauce), 6-cheese blend, and garlic panko topping

Mac Waffle

$13.00

Signature B&B chicken, served over a 6-cheese mac waffle and topped with our S&S (Something Sweet and Something Spicy) Sauce. This is a SPICY item.

Signature Sides

Side Wedges

$5.00

Fried potato wedges tossed in a flavorful herb blend, salt and cojita cheese

(Big) Bites

$9.00

Two (2) artisan mac fritters, breaded and fried in a panko herb blend; finished with grated parmesan and a tomato cream dipping sauce

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

An artisan Macaroni & Cheese concept serving our signature macs since 2021!

