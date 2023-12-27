- Home
Kin'd - Fresh Meadows
192-03 union turnpike
fresh meadows, NY 11366
Appetizers
- Edamame$7.00
Steamed soy bean sprinkled with salt
- Spring Rolls$8.00
Crispy mixed vegetables, vermicelli noodles with pineapple plum sauce
- Triangle Tofu$8.00
Golden-fried tofu with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanut
- Veg Dumpling$8.00
Steamed mixed vegetables dumpling with house soy sauce
- Thai Dumpling$9.00
Steamed chicken and shrimp dumpling with house soy sauce
- Crispy Dumpling$9.00
Fried chicken and shrimp dumpling with sweet chili sauce
- Dumpling Peanut Sauce$9.00
Steamed chicken and shrimp dumpling with peanut sauce
- Curry Puff$9.00
Thai puff pastry stuffed with chicken, onion, potato and curry powder with cucumber sauce
- Crispy Shrimp Roll$10.00
Crispy marinated shrimp wrapped and served with pineapple plum sauce
- Chive Pancake$10.00
Crispy chive pancake with house soy sauce
- Bangkok Wings$10.00
Crispy marinated chicken wings with sweet chili sauce
- Crab Rangoon$10.00
Crispy wonton stuffed with crab meat, cream cheese with sweet chili sauce
- Thai Roti Curry$10.00
Roti bread served with chicken massaman curry
- Chicken Satay$11.00
Grilled marinated chicken skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
- Mermaids$11.00
Thai style fried shrimp served with spicy sriracha mayo sauce and mango chutney
- Crispy Calamari$12.00
Thai style fried calamari with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanut
- Crispy Crabby$13.00
Thai style fried soft shell crab served with spicy sriracha mayo sauce and avocado
- Duck Roll$12.00
Soup
- Tom Yum Soup$9.00+
Savory sour soup with mushroom, lemongrass, lime leaves, chili and lime juice
- Tom Kha Soup$9.00+
Coconut milk based soup with mushroom, galangal, chili and lime juice
- Wonton Soup$9.00+
Clear broth soup with chicken and shrimp wonton and bokchoy
- Vegetable Soup$9.00+
Chicken broth soup with healthy vegetables and tofu
- Spicy Creamy Tom - Yum Seafood$22.00
Large size. Authentic spicy tom yum soup with fresh lemongrass, lime leaves, chili, mushroom, lime juice with milk (creamy version)
Salad
- Thai Green Salad$10.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, avocado with peanut dressing
- Papaya Salad$12.00
Green papaya, carrot, cherry tomato, string bean and roasted peanut in chili lime dressing
- Mango Salad$13.00
Fresh mango, red onion, scallion, cherry tomato, avocado, cashew nut with chili lime dressing
- Crispy Calamari Salad$14.00
Fried calamari, red onion, scallion, chili paste with chilli lime dressing
- Crispy Shrimp Salad$14.00
Fried shrimp, red onion, scallion, chili paste with chilli lime dressing
- Vegetarian Duck Salad$15.00
Vegetarian duck, red onion, scallion, cherry tomato, pineapple chunk, mango, cashew nut, chili paste with chilli lime dressing
- Crispy Duck Salad$17.00
Crispy duck, red onion, scallion, cherry tomato, pineapple chunk, mango, cashew nut, chili paste with chilli lime dressing
Entrées
Noodle
- Pad Thai Noodle$15.00
Sautéed thin rice noodle or glass noodle, egg, bean sprout, scallion and crushed peanut
- Drunken Noodle$15.00
Sautéed flat rice noodle or udon, egg, onion, tomato, bell pepper, basil in spicy sauce
- Pad Se - Ew$15.00
Sautéed flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in black sweet soy sauce
- Garlic Noodle$15.00
Sautéed flat rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, scallion, garlic and sesame oil
- Pad Woonsen Vermicelli$15.00
Sautéed glass noodle, egg, onion, scallion, cabbage, celery, carrot, tomato and sesame oil
- Tom Yum Noodle Soup$15.00
Rice noodle in spicy tom yum broth with bean sprout, bok choy, scallion and mushroom
- Basil Noodle Soup$15.00
Rice noodle in clear broth with bean sprout, bok choy, onion, scallion, basil
- Curry Noodle$15.00
Rice noodle in yellow curry with bean sprout, red onion and scallion
Fried Rice
- Siamese Fried Rice$15.00
Traditional Thai fried rice with egg, onion, scallion, tomato and green pea
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice$15.00
Spicy fried rice with egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot and basil
- Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Fried rice with egg, onion, scallion, pineapple chunk, tomato, green pea and cashew nut
- Crab Meat Fried Rice$19.00
Fried rice with egg, onion, scallion and jumbo lump crab meat
Sautéed Entrée
- Spicy Basil$15.00
Onion, bell pepper, basil, broccoli, carrot, chili, garlic with spicy basil sauce
- Spicy Bamboo$15.00
Onion, bell pepper, basil, bamboo, carrot, chili, garlic, in spicy sauce
- Cashew Nut$15.00
Onion, scallion, bell pepper, pineapple chunk, baby corn, carrot, celery, cashew nut in chili paste sauce
- Fresh Ginger$15.00
Onion, scallion, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, baby corn, celery, ginger in brown sauce
- Garlic Pepper$15.00
Broccoli, string bean, carrot in garlic pepper sauce
- Mix Broccoli$15.00
American broccoli, Chinese broccoli, baby corn, carrot in garlic sauce
- Rama Thai$15.00
Peanut sauce served on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables
Curry
- Red Curry$15.00
Spicy curry with string bean, bell pepper, bamboo and basil, coconut milk
- Green Curry$15.00
Spicy curry with eggplant, string bean, bell pepper, bamboo, basil, coconut milk
- Panang Curry$15.00
Medium spicy curry with string bean, bell pepper, carrot, lime leaves, coconut milk
- Peanut Curry$15.00
Medium spicy curry with string bean, carrot, broccoli and coconut milk
- Yellow Curry$15.00
Medium spicy curry with onion, potato, carrot and coconut milk
- Massaman Curry$15.00
Mild curry with onion, potato, avocado, peanut and coconut milk
Vegetarians
- Healthy Bok Choy$15.00
Sautéed bok choy in garlic pepper sauce
- Chinese Broccoli$15.00
Sautéed Chinese broccoli in garlic pepper sauce
- Tofu Broccoli$15.00
Sautéed broccoli with tofu, carrot in garlic pepper sauce
- Eggplant Tofu$15.00
Sautéed eggplant with tofu, onion, bell pepper and basil in spicy basil sauce
- Mixed Veggie Delight$16.00
Sautéed mixed vegetables in garlic butter pepper sauce
- Vegetarian Duck Pineapple Curry$18.00
Spicy vegetarian duck, pineapple chunk, bell pepper, cherry tomato and basil in red curry
Kin'd Specials
- Bangkok Minced Basil$15.00
Minced chicken or pork, string bean, bell pepper with spicy basil sauce
- Duck Over Rice$18.00
Boneless duck served with bok choy, pickled ginger topped with house gravy sauce
- Duck Noodle Soup$18.00
Rice noodle, crispy duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout in herbal broth
- Duck Pineapple Curry$26.00
Boneless duck, pineapple chunk, bell pepper, cherry tomato and basil in red curry
- Duck Tamarind$26.00
Boneless duck with steamed mixed vegetables in sweet tamarind sauce
- Kin' D Duck Basil$26.00
Boneless duck, onion, bell pepper, carrot, basil in spicy sauce topped with crispy basil
- Phuket Fried Rice$18.00
Crispy Shrimp served with pineapple fried rice and sweet chili sauce
- Shrimp Avocado Curry$20.00
Grilled shrimp, bell pepper, string bean, carrot, avocado in panang curry
- Shrimp Tamarind$20.00
Crispy shrimp served with steamed vegetables topped with sweet tamarind sauce
- Salmon Basil$25.00
Grilled salmon, onion, bell pepper, carrot, basil in spicy sauce
- Salmon Ginger$25.00
Grilled salmon, onion, scallion, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, baby corn, celery, ginger with special ginger sauce
- Green Salmon$25.00
Grilled salmon, bell pepper, string bean, eggplant, basil with green curry
- Salmon Mango$25.00
Grilled salmon served with mango salad
- Salmon Asian Rice$25.00
Grilled salmon topped on Thai fried rice, (shiitake mushrooms, onion, scallion, butter and egg) served with house special sauce
- Garlic Soft Shell Crab$26.00
Crispy fried soft shell crab served with steamed mixed vegetables and topped with garlic sauce
- Basil Soft Shell Crab$26.00
Crispy fried soft shell crab served with steamed mixed vegetables and topped with spicy basil sauce
- Mango Tango Soft Shell Crab$26.00
Crispy fried soft shell crab topped with mango salad (fresh mango, red onion, scallion, cherry tomato, avocado, cashew nut with chili lime dressing)
Whole Bronzino/ Red Snapper
Desserts
- Ice Cream$8.00
Vanilla or Green Tea
- Coconut Sticky Rice with Ice Cream$11.00
Served with Vanilla or Green Tea
- Fried Vanilla Ice Cream$11.00
Top with raspberry sauce
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$10.00
- Chocolate Lava Cake$11.00
Served with Vanilla or Green Tea
- Mango Sticky Rice$11.00
Seasonal
- Fried Banana With Ice Cream$11.00
Served with Vanilla or Green Tea
- Outside Dessert Fee$15.00
Side Orders
