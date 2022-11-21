Kitchen 218
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Serving classic, bar fare with locally sourced ingredients and signature cocktails.
Location
218 N 1ST ST, PULASKI, TN 38478
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Pulaski
No Reviews
1653 West College St, Suite 4 Pulaski, TN 38478
View restaurant
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Lewisburg
No Reviews
505 E Church St Lewisburg, TN 37091
View restaurant