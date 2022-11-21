Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen 218

218 N 1ST ST

PULASKI, TN 38478

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic Cheeseburger
Loaded Fries
Tenders

Soda/Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Half N' Half Tea

$1.99

Coca-Cola

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Blue Powerade

$1.99

Orange Fanta

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Barq's Root Beer

$1.99

Water

Arnie Palmer (half tea half lemonade)

$1.99

SunDrop Btl

$2.50

Coffee

$1.99

Oj

$1.99

Appetizers

Fried pickles

$7.99

Crispy Golden-Fried Pickle Chips with Zesty Ranch.

Mama Gleason's Egg Roll

$7.99

Pulled Pork with Turnip Greens Dipped in an Asian Zing Sauce

Daddy Bob's Wontons

$9.99

Local Daddy Bob's Pimento Cheese Wrapped In A Crisp Wonton Wrap With Sweet Chili

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Our House Fries Topped With Pulled Pork, Shredded Cheese, Bacon Bits, And Sour Cream

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Get a Daily Serving of Veggies, Deliciously Deep Fried! We Pair it with Zesty Ranch for the Win.

Avocado Bites

$8.99

Healthy Bar Food, Baby…Made to Order! Fresh Avocado Sliced & then Golden Fried.

Greenday Sampler

$11.99

Go Green with Sides of Fried Pickles, Avocado, and Crispy Green Beans. An All-in-One Sampler.

Nacho Pork Rinds

$12.99

Crispy House-Made Pork Rinds topped with All the Goodies You’d Expect on Nachos. Comin’ Right up.

Cheese Bread

$7.99

Gooey, Warm, & Wonderful Flatbread served with the Perfect Side of Marinara.

Porkrinds

$4.99

Light and Crispy Porkrinds with Your Choice of Dry Seasoning and Dipping Sauce

Burgers/Sandwiches

The Litigator Burger

$15.99

BLT Mozzarella Burger With a House made Pesto and Balsamic Vinaigrette Drizzle

Daddy Bob Burger

$15.99

Burger With Local Daddy Bob's Pimento Cheese Topped With Bacon and House made Caramelized Beer Onions

The Classic Cheeseburger

$11.99

Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, And Mayo

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Marinated, Smoked Brisket & Melted Cheese between Two Toasted Pieces of Worth the Carbs. Trust us. Cheesy, Savory Satisfaction.

Beyond Burger

$15.99

We Love & Support Our Vegans & Vegetarians! Perfectly Seasoned Meat Alternative Burger that Tastes Just Like the Real Thing.

Chicken Tender Sammy

$11.99

Creamy Mayo, Crunchy Pickles, & Smooth Tasting Swiss Cheese atop Chicken Tenders. Complete with your Choice of Sauce Drizzle.

The Josh

$15.99

A Grown Up Twist on a Childhood Classic. A Peanut Butter, Jelly and Bacon Cheeseburger for Those of Us who are Still Kids at Heart.

Booth turned Mushroom Swiss

$15.99

Burger with Swiss Cheese & Bacon, plus House-Made Caramelized Beer Onions-n-Mushrooms.

Black and Bleu

$11.99

Bold, Sharp, & Tangy Bleu Cheese tops a Locally Raised Beef Burger, Cooked Just How You Want.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Wings/Tenders

Wings 6

$8.99

Drums And Flats Tossed In Your Choice Of Sauce

Wings, 12

$15.99

Drums And Flats Tossed In Your Choice Of Sauce

Tenders

$10.99

Golden Fried Chicken Tenders Plain or Tossed with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Tossed Tenders

$11.49

Tenders tossed in wing sauce

Tenders no side

$6.99

Wing pan

$55.00

4 dozen wings spun in your favorite sauce.

Small Tenders

$8.99

Flatbreads

Litigator flatbread

$11.99

Pesto Based Mozzarella Pizza Topped With Bacon And Sliced Tomatoes

Daddy Bob flatbread

$11.99

Tomato Based Colby Jack Pizza Topped With Local Daddy Bob's Pimento Cheese And Bacon

1 Topping Pizza

$8.99

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.99

Cauliflower Crust Pizza 1 Topping

$12.99

Uhh...More BBQ Maybe

$11.99

BBQ Sauce-Based Flatbread, Complete with BBQ Pork, Red Onion, Mozzarella, & BBQ drizzle on top.

North of the Border

$11.99

Customize this Flatbread with either Marinara or Taco Base with Colby Jack Cheese, Tomato, Bell Peppers, & Taco-Seasoned Ground Beef.

We're Not in Buffalo Anymo'

$11.99

No mo’ Meek & Mild Flatbread for you? Wanna Bring the Heat? Think about this Ranch-Based Mozzarella flatbread with Chicken, Red Onion, & Buffalo Sauce Drizzle.

ENTREE

BBQ MAC & CHEESE

$11.99

Entree Salads

House Salad

$7.99

A Mix of Spring Lettuce And Romaine Lettuce Topped With Cheese, Tomato, And Your Choice Of Dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine Lettuce Topped With Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons, and Tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

A Mix Of Spring Lettuce And Romaine Lettuce Topped With Cheese, Tomato, Buffalo Chicken, And Your Choice Of Dressing

Entrees/Drinks

Kids Cheese pizza

$5.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Burger

$5.00

A Deliciously Fun Burger meant to Bring Out the Best in Our Youth. Served with Lettuce, Your Choice of Cheese & Tomato on the Side.

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Kids Tenders

$5.00

3 Golden Fried Chicken Tenders Plain or Tossed with Your Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Kids Drink

$1.00

All The Fries

$2.99

Sides

Onion rings

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

Macaroni

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Ceasar

$3.99

Extra Sauce

Extra Mango Habanero

$0.50

Extra Garlic Parm

$0.50

Extra Sweet Chili

$0.50

Extra Hot Honey

$0.50

Extra Honey BBQ

$0.50

Extra Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Extra Hot Buffalo

$0.50

Extra Sweet Teriyaki

$0.50

Extra Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra ceaser

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Hot Honey

$0.50

Extra Kickin Bourbon

$0.50

Extra honey mustard

$0.50

Specials

Apple Pie Tiramisu

$9.99

Banana Mousse

$9.99

Pear Crostada

$9.99

S'more

$8.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

White Chocolate Pumpkin Torte

$8.50

SANDWICHES

JONAH MELT

$15.99

ALOHA BURGER

$15.99

SUNNYBROOKE BURGER

$15.99

THE PIT BURGER

$15.99

67 FASTBACK

$15.99

BRANDON BURGER

$15.99

FLATBREADS

PULASKI PEARL

$11.99

NACHO FLATBREAD

$11.99

HAWAIIAN FLATBREAD

$11.99

SPICY CHICKEN BACON RANCH FLATBREAD

$11.99

LOADED BAKED POTATO FLATBREAD

$11.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Serving classic, bar fare with locally sourced ingredients and signature cocktails.

Consumer pic
Kitchen 218 image

