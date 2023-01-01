Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulaski restaurants you'll love

Go
Pulaski restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pulaski

Pulaski's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Pulaski restaurants

Main pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Pulaski

1653 West College St, Suite 4, Pulaski

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jalisco Feliz$14.75
Bed of fresh seasoned rice topped with tender steak strips , butterfly cut shrimp, grilled chicken, grilled broccoli, grilled onions, and our signature cheese sauce.
Kids' Pollo Feliz$6.25
Kids' grilled chicken on a bed of fresh rice covered with cheese sauce.
Large Cheese dip$10.99
Homemade mix of our rich queso, special seasoning, and green peppers. So good you have to go BIG!
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Pulaski
Consumer pic

 

Kitchen 218

218 N 1ST ST, PULASKI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Kitchen 218
Main pic

 

Hillcrest Country Club -

635 Campbellsville Road, Pulaski

No reviews yet
More about Hillcrest Country Club -

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pulaski

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Pulaski to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (26 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (859 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (182 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1677 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston