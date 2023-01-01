Tacos in Pulaski
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Pulaski
1653 West College St, Suite 4, Pulaski
|Soft or Crispy Taco
|$2.49
Your choice of crunchy or soft taco filled with either ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese.
|One Taco, Rice, and Beans
|$6.25
Kids' ground beef or shredded chicken taco served with fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Corn tortilla filled with grilled Pangasius dressed with cabbage and a homemade fish sauce.