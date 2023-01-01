Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Pulaski

Pulaski restaurants
Pulaski restaurants that serve tacos

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Pulaski

1653 West College St, Suite 4, Pulaski

Soft or Crispy Taco$2.49
Your choice of crunchy or soft taco filled with either ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese.
One Taco, Rice, and Beans$6.25
Kids' ground beef or shredded chicken taco served with fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
Fish Taco$3.99
Corn tortilla filled with grilled Pangasius dressed with cabbage and a homemade fish sauce.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Pulaski
Kitchen 218

218 N 1ST ST, PULASKI

Taco Mac & Cheese$12.99
Try a different take on a taco. Beef or chicken along with with red onion, tomato, green peppers, and sour cream on the side.
More about Kitchen 218

