A La Carte

Beef Mongolian*

$16.95

Black Pepper Sauce

$15.95

Broccoli**

$15.95

Cashew

$15.95

Chow Mein**

$14.95

Crispy Chicken with Almond

$15.95

Curry**

$15.95

Deluxe Chop Suey Assorted Chinese Vegetables

$15.95

Egg Foo Young**

$15.95

Fried Rice**

$14.95

Garlic Sauce**

$15.95

Honey Chicken*

$15.95

Honey Shrimp*

$16.95

Hunan Style**

$15.95

Kung Pao**

$15.95

Lemon Chicken

$15.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan**

$15.95

Moo Shu*

$15.95

Pepper Steak

$16.95

Shrimp in Lobster Sauce**

$16.95

Snow Pea Pods**

$15.95

Lo Mein*

$14.95

Special Rice Noodle

$17.95

Pork, shrimp, curry, & sesame seed

Subgum**

$15.95

Sweet and Sour*

$15.95

Szechuan Sauce

$15.95

Appetizers

Barbecued Spare Ribs

$9.50

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$11.95

Shiitake mushroom, chestnut, bamboo shoot, and crispy rice noodle in lettuce cup

Chinese Dumplings

$7.95

Crab Rangoons

$7.95

Crispy Noodles

$1.00

Egg Roll

$2.25

Fantail Shrimp

$9.50

For Two Pu Pu Platter

$24.95

Egg roll, chicken wing, fried wonton, crab rangoon, golden fingers, fantail shrimp, spare ribs, teriyaki chicken, & teriyaki beef

Fried Chicken Wings

$7.95

Fried Wonton

$7.95

Golden Fingers

$7.95

Peanut Base Cold Sesame Noodle

$9.50

Pork Strips Barbecued Pork

$9.50

Rumaki

$7.95

Spring Roll

$2.25

Teriyaki Beef on Stick

$9.50

Teriyaki Chicken on Stick

$9.50

Vegetable Dumplings

$7.95

Vegetable Spring Roll

$2.25

Vegetarian Lettuce Wrap

$11.95

Shiitake mushroom, chestnut, bamboo shoot, and crispy rice noodle in lettuce cup

Complete Dinner

D Broccoli

$21.95

D Cashew Nuts

$21.95

D Chinese Vegetables

$21.95

D Chow Mein

$21.95

D Curry

$21.95

D Egg Foo Young

$21.95

D Fried Rice

$21.95

D Garlic Sauce

$21.95

D Green Pepper Steak

$21.95

D Hunan Style

$21.95

D Kung Pao

$21.95

D Lo Mein

$21.95

D Moo Goo Gai Pan

$21.95

D Moo Shu

$21.95

D Shrimp in Lobster Sauce

$21.95

D Snow Pea Pods

$21.95

D Subgum

$21.95

D Sweet and Sour

$21.95

D Vegetable Delight

$21.95

Desserts

Almond Cookies

$3.95

Ice Cream

$3.95

Lychees

$3.95

Pineapple Chunks

$3.95

House Specialities

Beef in Orange Flavour

$21.95

Delightful crispy sliced beef with dried orange peels

Beef, Chicken, & Shrimp Kung Pao Three Delight

$22.95

Chicken Double Styles

$16.95

One order allows you to enjoy two different delicious chicken dishes, celestial chicken (dark meat) and chicken (white meat) with assorted vegetables

Chicken in Orange Flavour

$16.95

Spring chicken (dark meat) cut into large chunks, then marinated and quickly fried till crispy with orange flavoured sauce

Chicken with Plum Sauce

$16.95

Spring chicken (dark meat) cut into large chunks, marinated and quickly fried till crispy, then sautéed with special plum sauce

Delicacy Delight Combination

$26.95

Chunks of ribeye steak, sea scallops, shrimp, cooked with assorted vegetables. Served on a sizzling hot plate at your table

Dragon and Phoenix

$26.95

One order allows you to enjoy two different delicious dishes, celestial chicken and Maine lobster tail in tomato sauce

Duck with Plum Sauce

$22.95

Half crispy boneless long island duckling served with special plum sauce

Fillet Hunan Fish

$20.95

Whole fish market price

Fillet Steam Fish

$20.95

Choice of ginger and scallion or black bean sauce. Whole fish market price

Fillet Sweet & Sour Fish

$20.95

Whole fish market price

For Two Beijing Duck

$45.95

The crispy skin of whole long island duck is carved and served with Chinese pancake and tender scallions, crispy cucumbers, and hoisin sauce. (One day notice is required, please)

For Two Seven Stars Around the Moon

$38.95

Maine lobster tail, sea scallops, and crabmeat, stir-fried with assorted vegetables, surrounded by seven golden pan-fried butterfly shrimp, finally it is topped with pieces of deep-fried crispy chicken breasts

General Tso’s Chicken Celestial Chicken

$16.95

Spring chicken (dark meat) cut into large chunks, then marinated and quickly fried till crispy sautéed with scallions and dry sliced garlic

Happy Family

$17.95

Chicken (white meat), shrimp, and roast pork, cooked with assorted Chinese vegetables

Hunan Double

$19.95

Sautéed shrimp with chilli sauce on one side and shredded pork with szechuan sauce on the other

Lobster Garlic Sauce

$29.95

Mandarin Duck

$27.95

Half crispy boneless long island duckling, cooked with special Chinese spice and herbs. Served with sautéed chicken (white meat), sea scallops, shrimp, crabmeat, and assorted vegetables

Mandarin Surf and Turf

$29.95

Chunks of ribeye steak and Maine lobster tail cooked with assorted vegetables. Served on a sizzling hot plate at your table

Pineapple Cashew Shrimp

$22.95

Fried shrimp with pineapple and cashew in a special creamy sauce

Pineapple Chicken

$16.95

Chicken (white meat) and assorted vegetables with special sweet & sour pineapple sauce

Pineapple Duck

$22.95

Half crispy boneless long island duckling and assorted vegetables cooked with special sweet and sour pineapple sauce

Salt & Pepper Calamari Steak

$21.95

Seafood Basket

$24.95

Shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat with assorted Chinese vegetables, sautéed and served in a crispy basket

Seafood Clay Pot

$24.95

Shrimp, scallops, crabmeat, squid, and tofu sautéed with assorted vegetables. Served in a hot clay pot

Sesame Chicken

$16.95

Spring chicken (dark meat) deep-fried till crispy, then it's stir-fried with assorted vegetables and sprinkled with sesame seeds

Shrimp & Scallops with Garlic Sauce

$25.95

Shrimp and scallops and assorted vegetables sautéed with hot garlic sauce

Shrimp with Crabmeat Sauce

$22.95

Fried fresh shrimp cooked with chef's special crabmeat sauce surrounded by fresh broccoli

Sizzling Seafood Wor Bar

$25.95

Lobster tail, shrimp, sea scallops, and crabmeat sautéed with assorted vegetables. Served on a sizzling hot plate

Special Pan-Fried Cantonese Noodle

$20.95

Su's Garden Flaming Steak Kew

$26.95

Delightful ribeye steak grilled to your own taste with Chinese vegetables. Served with flaming wine sauce on a sizzling hot plate at your table

Su's Garden Special Crispy Duck

$22.95

Half long island duckling cooked with special Chinese spice and herbs, then cut into pieces with the skin and bone

Three Special Combination

$24.95

Fish, shrimp, and scallop with assorted vegetables

Treasure Tofu

$22.95

Tofu stuffed with shrimp, pork, and black mushroom

Triple Style Shrimp

$21.95

Tomato sauce, curry sauce, and wine sauce sautéed with assorted vegetables

With Pork Lobster Cantonese

$29.95

Kung Lao Three Delight

$22.95

Soups

Egg Drop

$3.95+

Roast Pork Wonton

$3.95+

Chicken Rice

$3.95+

Wonton and Egg Drop

$3.95+

Hot and Sour

$3.95+

For Two Vegetable

$10.95

For Two Chicken Corn

$10.95

For Two Yakamein

$10.95

For Two Chicken Crabmeat

$10.95

For Two House Special Soup

$10.95

For Two Seafood Soup

$18.95

Vegetables or Tofu

Double Cooked String Beans

$14.95

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Hunan Tofu with Broccoli

$14.95

Sautéed Broccoli

$14.95

Sautéed Broccoli with Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Sautéed Snow Pea Pods

$14.95

Tofu with Chinese Vegetables

$14.95

Vegetable Delight**

$14.95

Vegetable Rice Noodle

$15.95

Egg, curry, & sesame seed