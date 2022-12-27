Restaurant header imageView gallery

KOK Wings & Things New Iberia

review star

No reviews yet

616 South Lewis Street

Suite H

New Iberia, LA 70560

A la Carte Online

Fish

$3.99

1 piece of fried fish

Small Fry

$2.99

Large Fry

$3.99

Hawaiin Rolls

$1.00

Load Your Fry

$1.99

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Sauce Cup

$1.00

Large Loaded Fry

$4.99

Small Loaded Fry

$3.99

Entree Online

Naked Wings

Traditional Bone-in Wings served w/ fries

Breaded Wings

Traditional Bone-in Wings breaded served w/ fries

Boneless Wings

Boneless fried chicken served w/ fries

Chicken Strips

$13.11+

Fried chicken tenders w/ fries and choice of sauce

2 Piece Fish

$12.99

2 fried fish flets serverd w/ fries

Fish Sliders

$11.99

3 pieces of fried fish served on hawaiian rolls w/ fries

Shrimp Basket

$12.49

10 fried shrimp served w/ fries

The Personal Platter

$23.74+

1 fried fish filet, 5 fried shrimp, and 5 wings of your choice served w/ fries

The Seafood Platter

$17.99

1 fried fish flet, 10 fried shrimp served w/ fries

Shareables Online

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

5 mozzarella sticks served w/ marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Fried pickles served w/ ranch dipping sauce

Boneless Sliders

$7.99

3 Boneless wings served on hawaiian rolls

Southwest Egg-Rolls

$8.49

3 southwest eggrolles served w/ ranch dipping sauce

Loaded Fish Sliders

$9.99

3 pieces of fried fish served on hawaiian rolls topped with 2 sauces

Shareable Sampler

$14.49

3 southwest eggrolls, 5 mozzarella sticks, and fried pickles

The Pressure Pack

$56.24+

Eggrolls, fried pickles, fish sliders, fried shrimp, fries, mozzarella sticks, boneless wings, and traditional wings

Beverages Online

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Soft Drink

Kentwood Water

$1.99

Fiji Water

KOK Punch

$4.99

Family Deals

25 piece w/ Fries

$36.99

40 pc (20 Boneless/20 Naked) w/ fries

$53.99

100 piece w/ Fries

$138.99

50 pc w/ shareable sampler and fries

$84.99

Kids meal (3 wings w/ fries)

Student Deal (5 pc w/ fries and drink)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

616 South Lewis Street, Suite H, New Iberia, LA 70560

Directions

