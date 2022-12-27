KOK Wings & Things New Iberia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
616 South Lewis Street, Suite H, New Iberia, LA 70560
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Acadiana Bar & Grill - 327 Iberia St. Suite 1
No Reviews
327 Iberia St. Suite 1 Youngsville, LA 70592
View restaurant
The Southern Spread - The Southern Spread Food Truck
No Reviews
126 old railroad rd erath, LA 70533
View restaurant
Pinchers Food Truck - 126 Old Railroad Road
No Reviews
126 Old Railroad Road Erath, LA 70533
View restaurant