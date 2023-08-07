The Crab & Catfish Co (Broken Arrow) 2538 East Kenosha Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant specializing in "Southern Style" Crab boil. Crab, Shrimp and Lobster tail paired with potatoes, egg, corn and sausage then topped with Mouthwatering butter sauce & seasonings.! Oh, and don't forget the fried fish & shrimp that'll make ya Mama jealous! That's what we do!
2538 East Kenosha Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74014
