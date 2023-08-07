Boiled Food

5-ALARM SEAFOOD FEAST

$110.99

*Please allow addl 20-30 min prep time* Hottest thing going! Enormous Seafood Feast 5 Crab clusters, 55 Jumbo shrimp, 5 Corn- Egg & sausage) along with a healthy pan of wedge potatoes.

CRAB & CATFISH PLATTER

$42.50

2 Crispy Fried Fillet Strips, 2 Crab Clusters, 2 Corn, 2 Egg, 2 Sausage + Wedge Potatoes.

#1 COMPANY PLATTER FOR 2

$53.99

3 Crab clusters (Apprx. 1.4-1.8 lbs), 20 Shrimp, 2 Sausage, 2 Corn, 2 Eggs on a bed of Potatoes.

#2 COMPANY CRAB & SHRIMP

$37.99

2 Crab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), 15 Shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn on a bed of Potatoes.

#3 COMPANY SNOW CRAB

$31.99

2 Crab clusters (Apprx 14oz- 1.2 lbs), Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.

#4 BIG-O SHRIMP PLATE

$24.99

20 Jumbo shrimp, Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.

#5 SMALL SHRIMP PLATE

$17.99

15 Jumbo shrimp, Corn Egg + Potatoes.

#6 LEG & TAIL PLATTER

$35.99

1 Crab Cluster (Apprx 7-8oz), 8 Jumbo shrimp, 1 Lobster tail (5oz), Sausage, Egg, Corn + Potatoes.

XTRA CRAB CLUSTER

$13.50
LOBSTER TAIL

$15.99

5-6 oz Lobster tail serve will boiled egg.

Scrap Pan (1) LB

$15.99Out of stock

Small, partial and broken up crab clusters cooked fresh and served with your choice of butter sauce and flavor.

Scrap Pan (3) LB

$44.99Out of stock

Small, partial and broken up crab clusters cooked fresh and served with your choice of butter sauce and flavor.

Scrap Pan (5) LB

$69.99Out of stock

Small, partial and broken up crab clusters cooked fresh and served with your choice of butter sauce and flavor.

Apps, Fried & Subs

5-ALARM FISH PLATTER

$59.99

*Please allow addl 20-30 min prep time* (45 min) 20 Crispy Fish Strips, 5 Corn, Lotsa Waffle Fries

Cajun Catfish Basket (4)

$13.50

4- Crispy Fried Fillet Strips, Served Crisp Waffle Fries

Jumbo Shrimp Basket (10)

$13.50

10 - Crispy Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Served with Crisp Waffle Fries.

Dip-A- Chick Basket

$9.99

Crispy but tender chicken pieces, served with waffle fries.

Fried Lobster & Corn

$18.50

Fresh5- 6 oz Lobster Tail, Deep Fried & Served with Sweet Cajun Corn.

CATFISH & TAIL

$24.99

3 Crispy Fried Fillet Strips + 1 Fried Lobster Tail, Served with Cajun corn

CATFISH & SHRIMP

$21.50

3 Crispy Fried Fillet Strips + 10 Fried Shrimp, Served Crisp Waffle Fries

SD 3 Fried Catfish

$8.99

Side of 3- Large Crispy Fried Catfish Fillet strips

SD 10 Fried Shrimp

$9.50

Side of 10 crispy fried shrimp

Catfish Sliders

$9.75

4 Fish pieces on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.

Chic-N Sliders

$9.75

3 pieces of crisp chicken on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.

Jumbo Shrimp Sub

$9.75

Fried Jumbo Shrimp, topped with lettuce, onion & tomato on a sweet bun. Served with waffle fries.

Fried Sausage Sub

$8.99

Fried Andouille Sausage slices, lettuce, onion, tomatoes on a sweet bun. Served with waffle fries.

Waffle Fry Basket

$3.99

Generous portion of crispy french fries

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.50
Fried Okra

$4.50

Battered Onion Rings

$4.50
Hush puppies, Spcy Corn

$5.99

Cream Chz Jalapeno Bites

$6.99

Semi-Spicy Jalapeno wrapped in cream cheese and crispy breading.

Mozz Sticks

$7.99
Funnel Cake Fries

$6.99

Sides & Extras

SD 3 Fried Catfish

$8.99
Fried Okra

$4.50
Waffle Fry Basket

$3.99

Generous portion of crisp waffle fries.

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.50
SD 10 Fried Shrimp

$9.50

10 Boiled Shrimp

$9.50
Sausage

$2.99
Corn

$1.79
Boiled Egg

$1.29

SD Of Potatoes

$1.79

Coleslaw (6oz)

$2.49

Coleslaw (10oz)

$3.99

Xtra OG Buttah (12oz)

$4.99

Xtra Spcy Buttah (12oz)

$4.99

Xtra Orig Buttah (2oz)

$0.99

Xtra Spicy Buttah (2oz)

$0.99

Xtra Bayou Buttah

$0.99

Xtra Cajun Buttah

$0.99

Xtra Honey Garlic Buttah

$0.99

Xtra Lemon Pepper Buttah

$0.99

Lemon Juice

$0.50

Subs & Modifiers

*ALLERGY*

*Add in Meal*

Xtra plate/basket

Xtra Spicy (Add Cayenne)

Xtra Crispy Fish

Xtra Crispy

No Corn Sub Egg

No Corn Sub Potatoes

No Corn Sub FF

No Corn sub Swt Pot Tot

$1.00

No Corn Sub Okra

$1.00

No Corn Sub On. Ring

$1.00

No Corn Sub Slaw

No Sausage Sub Corn

No Sausage Sub Egg

No Sausage Sub Potatoes

No Sausage Sub FF

No Sausage sub Swt Pot Tot

$1.00

No Sausage Sub Okra

$1.00

No Sausage Sub On. Ring

$1.00

No Sausage Sub Slaw

No Egg Sub Potatoes

No Egg Sub Corn

No Egg Sub FF

No Egg sub Swt Pot Tot

$1.00

No Egg Sub Okra

$1.00

No Egg Sub On. Ring

$1.00

No Egg Sub Slaw

No FF Sub Corn

$0.79

No FF Sub Egg

$0.79

No FF Sub Potatoes

$0.79

No FF sub Swt Pot Tot

$1.00

No FF Sub Okra

$1.00

No FF Sub On. Ring

$1.00

No FF Sub Slaw

No Potatoes Sub Corn

No Potatoes Sub Egg

No Potatoes Sub FF

No Potato sub Swt Pot Tot

$1.00

No Potato Sub Okra

$1.00

No Potato Sub On. Ring

$1.00

No Potato Sub Slaw

No Aioli

No Cheese

No Lettuce

No Onion

No Pickle

No Tomato

No Slaw

No Secret Sauce