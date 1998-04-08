Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Mediterranean

La Esquina Cocina - @127Holmes

235 Reviews

$$

127 Holmes Ave NW #101

Huntsville, AL 35801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Quesadilla
Bowl

Small Plates

Totopos with 2 salsas

$5.00

Guacamole

$7.00

Artichoke Chorizo Dip

$8.00

House-made chorizo, artichokes & cream sauce served with totopos.

Empanadas

Tuna Tostada

$15.00

Sashimi grade tuna, avocado, tomatillo coulis, cilantro, onion, tomato

Nachos

$12.00

Your choice of protein, refried beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh peppers

Sopes

$10.00

Fried masa cakes topped with refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco & tomato oregano salsa. Add protein for $3

Tortas de Papa

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesy fried potato cakes served with queso fresco, roasted tomatillo salsa and caramelized onions.

Charcuterie

Solo tacos

Spinach Salad

$8.00

Fried Chkn Salad

$12.00

Kale Salad

$10.00

Tamales

$5.00

Albondigas

$10.00

Esquite

$5.00

Large Plates

Taco Plate

$18.00

Mar Y Tierra (8oz)

$28.00

8oz grilled ribeye topped with 3 grilled shrimp. Served with roasted poblano creamed corn. Finished with scampi compound butter.

Mar y Tierra (16oz)

$38.00

16oz grilled ribeye topped with 3 grilled shrimp. Served with roasted poblano creamed corn. Finished with scampi compound butter.

Salmon

$24.00

Sauteed filet, cooked with tomatoes, red onion, capers, lemon oil, avocado relish

Enchiladas Verdes

$18.00

Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and roasted tomatillo salsa. Topped with crema, queso fresco and onion.

Bowl

$14.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Machacado Con Camaron

$27.00

Arrachera

$26.00

Shrimp Enchiladas

$22.00

Beet Salad

$10.00

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Portobello Sandwich

$12.00

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Veggie Bowl

$13.00

Poblano Pasta

$32.00Out of stock

Lambchops

$32.00Out of stock

Scene Tour Sope And Taco

$8.00

Chile Enogada

$24.00

Seafood Tower

$30.00Out of stock

Taco Flight

$20.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Coconut Icecream

$5.00

Vanilla

$5.00

Chocolate Ice cream

$5.00

Mocha Ice Cream

Extras

Tortillas

$2.00

Avocado

$1.00

Side sour cream

$0.50

Red salsa (No chip)

$1.50

Green salsa (No chip)

$1.50

Pico de gallo Side

$0.50

Lime

$0.75

Side Spicy Salsa 3oz

$1.50

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Side Of Beans

$3.00

Salsa Refill (2) (No Chip)

$3.00

Chip Refill

$0.50

Jalapeno Fresh

$0.75

Queso fresco

$0.50

Cake Pop

$2.00Out of stock

Extra Crostinis

$0.50

Side Guac

$1.00

Chicken Upcharge

$4.00

Steak Upcharge

$5.00

Extra Shrimp (4)

$5.00

Pork Upcharge

$4.00

Chorizo Upcharge

$3.00

Side Of Spicy Salsa

$0.50

Side Of Queso Dip

$2.00

Side Of Fruit

$2.00

Side Of Aioli

$0.50

Poblano Corn

$5.00

Morita Salsa

$2.00

3 Oz Morita Salsa

$1.50

Side Mozzeralla Cheese

$0.50

Extra Arrachera

$7.00

Arrachera Upcharge

$7.00

Cilantro Cream

$0.50

Kids

Quesadilla

$7.00

Pollitos

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican Tapas & Craft Cocktails

Website

Location

127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville, AL 35801

Directions

Gallery
La Esquina Cocina image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Purveyor
orange star4.5 • 3,153
201 Jefferson St. N Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Church Street Wine Shoppe
orange star4.8 • 98
102 Gates SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
FRESKO GRILLE
orange starNo Reviews
3414 governors drive south west Huntsville, AL 35805
View restaurantnext
Bacchus - Huntsville
orange starNo Reviews
964 Airport Road Southwest Suite 4 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Huntsville

Nothing But Noodles - Whitesburg Dr
orange star4.6 • 4,430
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Purveyor
orange star4.5 • 3,153
201 Jefferson St. N Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Cotton Row
orange star4.5 • 2,292
100 Southside Square Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
orange star4.4 • 2,112
2309 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse - Huntsville
orange star4.8 • 1,870
325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Nothing But Noodles - University Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,452
6125 University Drive NW Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntsville
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston