La Salsita's Express #2 708 Magnolia Avenue

No reviews yet

706 Magnolia Avenue

Port Neches, TX 77651

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

To Go

Taco Mini

$1.99

Taco Grande

$2.99

Taco Roll de 3

$5.99

Taco Roll de 5

$7.99

Taco Salad

$9.75

Taco Birria con Consome

$9.99

Quesabirria Consome

$9.99

Quesadillas Queso

$6.99

Asada Fries

$9.99

Nachos

$9.75

Burritos

$7.99

Tamales

$2.99

Sopes

$4.99

Huarache

$6.50

Kids Menu

$6.50

Mexican Corn in a Cup

$6.50

Maruchan De Birria

$5.99

Platio Enchiladas

$10.99

Chimichanga

$10.99

Platio De Quesadilla Carne

$11.99

Platio De Carne

$11.99

Desayuno Platio

$9.99

Caldo Menudo

$10.99

Quesadillas Carne

$8.99

Desayuno Burrito

$6.99

Torta

$8.99

Torta Cuban & Hawiana

$9.50

Platillo De Tamales

$10.99

taco tuesday chicken

$1.99

taco tuesday pork

$1.99

Hamburger American

$6.50

Caldo Birria

$10.99

Hamburguesa Mexican

$8.99

Combo Roll Tacos

$8.50

Combo tacobirria

$10.50

Combo taco salad

$10.25

Combo Tacos

$14.95

Combo Burrito

$8.49

Drink

Soda Lata

$1.75

Aguas Frescas Chica

$2.99

Aguas Frescas Grande

$3.99

Bottle De Agua

$1.50

Soda Mexican

$3.99

Licuados

$6.50

Refill agua fresca chica

$1.99

Refill agua fresca grande

$2.99

Orange Juice Homemade

$5.99

Monsters

$3.75

Soda Taparosca

$2.99

Extras

12 Oz Bean

$2.99

12 Oz Rice

$2.99

2 Oz Cream

$0.75

2 Oz Cheese

$0.75

2 Oz Avocado

$0.99

2 Oz Pico

$0.75

2 Oz Onions and cilantro

$0.75

Consume

$2.50

Enchilada (1)

$3.50

6 Oz Gucamole

$4.99

6 Oz Pico

$1.50

6 Oz onions and cilantro

$1.50

2 Oz Chipotle

$0.75

Tortillas (4)

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Chips & Queso

$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

6 Oz Nacho Queso

$1.99

Extra meat

$1.99

Papas Fritas

$3.50

Extra Salsa 2 Oz

$0.50

6 Oz Salsa

$1.50

16 Oz Salsa

$4.00

12 Oz Salsa

$3.00

Postres

Churros

$2.50

Choco Flan

$4.99

Cheese Cake

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

Pastel

$4.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

706 Magnolia Avenue, Port Neches, TX 77651

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

