La Tavola Restaurant & Bar

Restaurant info

We offer American Cuisine in a casual yet upscale environment where you will enjoy a variety of flavors and ingredients found locally and around the world. We use only the finest ingredients from organic greens to local Farm produce, Prime organic meats, fresh wild caught seafood, and the highest quality oils and vinegars. You will experience our passion for food through our homemade soups, sauces, dressings, pastas and desserts. It is our passion for quality cuisine, signature crafted cocktails and an extensive wine selection in a comfortable casual ambience that makes La Tavola the ideal place to welcome friends and family.

Website