La Tavola Restaurant & Bar

961 Winterberry Drive

Marco Island, FL 34145

Order Again

Soup & Salad

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$25.00

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Chopped Caesar

$10.00

Grilled Caesar

$13.00

House Salad

$8.00

Lobster Salad

$34.00

SALMON SALAD

$32.00

7 oz grilled Antarctic salmon served over quinoa, arugula, red onion, fresh mint, cucumbers, roasted corn, baby heirloom tomatoes, olive oil

Wedge Salad

$13.00

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

Three Onion Soup

$9.00

Lobster Bisque

$10.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Asian Pork & Vegetable Spring Rolls

$12.00

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

Brie

$21.00

Chicken Meatball

$12.00

Duck Wings

$15.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Lobster & Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$18.00

Mussels

$15.00

Octopus

$21.00

Salmon Ceviche

$15.00

Salumi & Cheese Platter

$25.00

Sauteed Clams

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Stuffed Jalapenos

$11.00

Entrees

Adult Pasta

$20.00

Bolognese

$24.00

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Chicken Parmesan

$29.00

Clams & Linguini

$24.00

Crispy Duck

$34.00

Filet Mignon

$54.00

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Fra Diavolo

$40.00

GF Tortellini Pasta

$24.00

Lasagna

$30.00

Lobster & Crab Mac n Cheese

$38.00

Mushroom Pappardelle

$24.00

Pork Belly & Scallops

$36.00

Pork Prime Rib Chop

$35.00

Rack Lamb - Full

$50.00

Rack Lamb - Half

$26.00

Salmon

$32.00

Seafood Linguini

$34.00

Triple Tail

$38.00

Vegetable Platter

$24.00

Split Plate Fee

$10.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bison Burger

$22.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

grilled basil & garlic marinated organic chicken breast, Applewood bacon, avocado, beefsteak tomato, Swiss cheese, baby arugula, chipotle drizzle, toasted brioche bun. House seasoned potato wedges

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

GOUDA BURGER

$20.00

9 oz organic short rib and beef brisket burger, smoked Gouda cheese, pickles, baby arugula, onion jam, chipotle drizzle, beefsteak tomato, toasted brioche bun, house seasoned potato wedges

Lamb Burger

$22.00

LOBSTER ROLL

$32.00

5 oz Maine lobster meat, cold claw & knuckle meat, celery, sour cream, 7 inch toasted brioche bun, house seasoned potato wedges

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Green Bean Fries

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

House Potato Wedges

$9.00

Lemon Rice

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Mushrooms

$10.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Plain Fries

$8.00

Polenta

$8.00

Risotto Side

$12.00

Roasted Beets

$10.00

Side Pasta

$10.00

Spinach

$10.00

Sweet Potato Wedges

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Vegetable du jour

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids House Salad

$5.00

Kids Caesar Salad

$5.00

Kids Ice Cream

$5.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
We offer American Cuisine in a casual yet upscale environment where you will enjoy a variety of flavors and ingredients found locally and around the world. We use only the finest ingredients from organic greens to local Farm produce, Prime organic meats, fresh wild caught seafood, and the highest quality oils and vinegars. You will experience our passion for food through our homemade soups, sauces, dressings, pastas and desserts. It is our passion for quality cuisine, signature crafted cocktails and an extensive wine selection in a comfortable casual ambience that makes La Tavola the ideal place to welcome friends and family.

Location

961 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145

