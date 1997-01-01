- Home
- /
- Marco Island
- /
- Fin Bistro - 657 South Collier Boulevard
Fin Bistro 657 South Collier Boulevard
No reviews yet
657 South Collier Boulevard
Marco Island, FL 34145
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
Beginnings
BBQ Pink Shrimp
Uncle Jeff's barbecue spiced white shrimp grilled and served with corn relish and chipotle vinaigrette
Umami Kobe Sliders
Vermont sharp cheddar, bistro bread & butter pickles and garlic aioli
Yellowtail Avocado Crudo
Meyer lemon vinaigrette, edamame, radishes and arugula
Seafood Chowder
New England style with lobster paprika butter
Cedar Key Clams
Steamed in pinot grigio, with tomato, fennel, roasted garlic, fresh herbs and grilled garlic croutons
Fritto Misto
Calamari, pink shrimp, asparagus, fennel, green beans, lemon, crispy rice tempura, gazpacho mayonnaise
Charred Octopus
Roasted beets, goat cheese, arugula, lemon verbena
Beef Carpaccio
Truffle goat cheese, dry tomato, crispy capers, lemon arugula salad
Ahi and Avocado Poke
Miso, sesame, papaya, nori, shiitakes, avocado /wasabi cream and toasted cashews
Pan Roasted Prawns
Saffron-petite vegetable relish, bruschetta, aioli and shellfish butter
Asparagus App
With "Crunchy" poached egg, arugula and white truffle soubise
Sautéed Calamari
Sauteed squid, olives, tomatoes, chilies, garlic, pine nuts, basil and bruschetta
Blackened Rare Tuna
Pickled ginger, cucumber, shiitake mushrooms, wild greens and a soy-mustard emulsion
Crab Cake
Shiitakes, green apple, watercress and lemongrass curry emulsion with chilled crab salad
Goat Cheese
Warm walnut crusted goat cheese, roasted garlic, Jarez marinated tomatoes, herbs, red onion and aged balsamic
Lobster Roll
Tempura Shrimp
Greens and Pasta
Market Salad
Wild greens, potato straws, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons and creamy reggiano anchovy dressing
Beet Salad
Creamy gorgonzola, spiced walnuts, aged balsamic, fines herbs and baby spinach
Bistro Bibb Salad
Boston bibb, radicchio lettuce, warm walnut crusted goat cheese, potato straws and mustard herb vinaigrette
Local Grown Tomatoes
Peeled and sliced, fresh goat cheese, raw onion, micro herbs, basil and aged balsamic
Jumbo Prawn Linguini
Roasted garlic, crushed red pepper, tomato-basil broth with baby spinach
Grilled Chicken Linguini
Roasted garlic, crushed red pepper, tomato-basil broth with baby spinach
Fresh Caught
Herb Crusted Snapper
Over Florida keys rock shrimp and kabocha squash risotto, with coconut brown butter sauce, micro herb sprouts
Sesame Yellowfin Tuna
Jasmine rice, miso portobello mushroom, sweet chili sesame, balsamic sauce and wasabi cream
Grilled Jumbo Sea Scallops
One half pound New Bedford natural scallops, white true beurre fondue, potato puree and herb infused coulis
Coconut Tempura Shrimp Entree
Jasmine rice, sesame and lemongrass emulsion with green bean, shiitake and radicchio stir fry
Grilled Shrimp Brochettes
Sweet roasted corn, hummus tostadas, avocado salad, feta cheese and chili lime butter
Swordfish Piccata
Swordfish loin pillared lightly coated in panko breadcrumbs with lemon caper butter, mixed vegetables and garlic lump crab angel hair pasta
Seared Florida Black Grouper
Potato gnocchi, artichoke, volpi prosciutto, lump crab fricassee and reggiano soubise
Caribbean Lobster
Pan roasted with cauliflower, kabocha squash " risotto " and lemon paprika lobster butter
Almond Crusted Trout
Garlic potato puree, grilled asparagus, almondine butter sauce
Shellfish Meyer Lemon Brodetto
Local clams, key west rock shrimp, jumbo prawn, calamari, scallops with corn risotto cake in white wine tomato lemon broth
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Steamed seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice
Sautéed Florida Keys Dorado
Coconut crusted, lump crab cream corn with shiitakes, leeks, Fresno chili and curry lime butter sauce
No Gills
Grilled Beef Filet Mignon
8 ounces center cut choice beef, potato puree, volpi prosciutto shallot maitre d' butter
Miso Marinated Portobello
Asparagus, roasted baby squash, baby carrots and garlic, green beans and fresh herbs
Natural Chicken Breast
Olives, sweet peppers, roasted garlic, green onions, potato puree and citrus pan jus
Cider Brined Pork Chop
Apple cider-grain mustard glaze, braised farm green beans and roast garlic potato puree
BCB Wagyu Burger
Wagyu, house smoked bacon, aged cheddar, bleu cheese, tomato pepper jam, arugula and toasted brioche
Order Porckchop
Order Filet
Sweet Endings
White Chocolate Apple Bread Pudding
Warm bread pudding with vanilla ice cream and bourbon caramel sauce
Dark Chocolate Truffle Cake
Vanilla ice cream, raspberry coulis
Seasonal Fruit Crisp
Lemon, oat streusel topping, vanilla ice cream
Key Lime Flan
Graham cracker tuile and Florida strawberries
Sweet Potato Sopaipilla
Warm pastry with cinnamon, orange blossom honey, chocolate sauce, toasted almonds and vanilla ice cream