Fin Bistro 657 South Collier Boulevard

Dinner

Beginnings

BBQ Pink Shrimp

$15.00

Uncle Jeff's barbecue spiced white shrimp grilled and served with corn relish and chipotle vinaigrette

Umami Kobe Sliders

$20.00

Vermont sharp cheddar, bistro bread & butter pickles and garlic aioli

Yellowtail Avocado Crudo

$11.00

Meyer lemon vinaigrette, edamame, radishes and arugula

Seafood Chowder

$11.00

New England style with lobster paprika butter

Cedar Key Clams

$14.00

Steamed in pinot grigio, with tomato, fennel, roasted garlic, fresh herbs and grilled garlic croutons

Fritto Misto

$15.00

Calamari, pink shrimp, asparagus, fennel, green beans, lemon, crispy rice tempura, gazpacho mayonnaise

Charred Octopus

$18.00

Roasted beets, goat cheese, arugula, lemon verbena

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

Truffle goat cheese, dry tomato, crispy capers, lemon arugula salad

Ahi and Avocado Poke

$18.00

Miso, sesame, papaya, nori, shiitakes, avocado /wasabi cream and toasted cashews

Pan Roasted Prawns

$18.00

Saffron-petite vegetable relish, bruschetta, aioli and shellfish butter

Asparagus App

$14.00

With "Crunchy" poached egg, arugula and white truffle soubise

Sautéed Calamari

$13.00

Sauteed squid, olives, tomatoes, chilies, garlic, pine nuts, basil and bruschetta

Blackened Rare Tuna

$18.00

Pickled ginger, cucumber, shiitake mushrooms, wild greens and a soy-mustard emulsion

Crab Cake

$18.00

Shiitakes, green apple, watercress and lemongrass curry emulsion with chilled crab salad

Goat Cheese

$14.00

Warm walnut crusted goat cheese, roasted garlic, Jarez marinated tomatoes, herbs, red onion and aged balsamic

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Tempura Shrimp

$24.00

Greens and Pasta

Market Salad

$10.00

Wild greens, potato straws, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine hearts, garlic croutons and creamy reggiano anchovy dressing

Beet Salad

$12.00

Creamy gorgonzola, spiced walnuts, aged balsamic, fines herbs and baby spinach

Bistro Bibb Salad

$13.00

Boston bibb, radicchio lettuce, warm walnut crusted goat cheese, potato straws and mustard herb vinaigrette

Local Grown Tomatoes

$12.00

Peeled and sliced, fresh goat cheese, raw onion, micro herbs, basil and aged balsamic

Jumbo Prawn Linguini

$26.00

Roasted garlic, crushed red pepper, tomato-basil broth with baby spinach

Grilled Chicken Linguini

$26.00

Roasted garlic, crushed red pepper, tomato-basil broth with baby spinach

Fresh Caught

Herb Crusted Snapper

$39.00

Over Florida keys rock shrimp and kabocha squash risotto, with coconut brown butter sauce, micro herb sprouts

Sesame Yellowfin Tuna

$39.00

Jasmine rice, miso portobello mushroom, sweet chili sesame, balsamic sauce and wasabi cream

Grilled Jumbo Sea Scallops

$53.00

One half pound New Bedford natural scallops, white true beurre fondue, potato puree and herb infused coulis

Coconut Tempura Shrimp Entree

$35.00

Jasmine rice, sesame and lemongrass emulsion with green bean, shiitake and radicchio stir fry

Grilled Shrimp Brochettes

$32.00

Sweet roasted corn, hummus tostadas, avocado salad, feta cheese and chili lime butter

Swordfish Piccata

$39.00

Swordfish loin pillared lightly coated in panko breadcrumbs with lemon caper butter, mixed vegetables and garlic lump crab angel hair pasta

Seared Florida Black Grouper

$44.00

Potato gnocchi, artichoke, volpi prosciutto, lump crab fricassee and reggiano soubise

Caribbean Lobster

$44.00

Pan roasted with cauliflower, kabocha squash " risotto " and lemon paprika lobster butter

Almond Crusted Trout

$34.00

Garlic potato puree, grilled asparagus, almondine butter sauce

Shellfish Meyer Lemon Brodetto

$34.00

Local clams, key west rock shrimp, jumbo prawn, calamari, scallops with corn risotto cake in white wine tomato lemon broth

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$34.00

Steamed seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice

Sautéed Florida Keys Dorado

$38.00

Coconut crusted, lump crab cream corn with shiitakes, leeks, Fresno chili and curry lime butter sauce

No Gills

Grilled Beef Filet Mignon

$58.00

8 ounces center cut choice beef, potato puree, volpi prosciutto shallot maitre d' butter

Miso Marinated Portobello

$26.00

Asparagus, roasted baby squash, baby carrots and garlic, green beans and fresh herbs

Natural Chicken Breast

$28.00

Olives, sweet peppers, roasted garlic, green onions, potato puree and citrus pan jus

Cider Brined Pork Chop

$39.00

Apple cider-grain mustard glaze, braised farm green beans and roast garlic potato puree

BCB Wagyu Burger

$26.00

Wagyu, house smoked bacon, aged cheddar, bleu cheese, tomato pepper jam, arugula and toasted brioche

Order Porckchop

Order Filet

Sweet Endings

White Chocolate Apple Bread Pudding

$12.00

Warm bread pudding with vanilla ice cream and bourbon caramel sauce

Dark Chocolate Truffle Cake

$12.00

Vanilla ice cream, raspberry coulis

Seasonal Fruit Crisp

$12.00

Lemon, oat streusel topping, vanilla ice cream

Key Lime Flan

$12.00

Graham cracker tuile and Florida strawberries

Sweet Potato Sopaipilla

$12.00

Warm pastry with cinnamon, orange blossom honey, chocolate sauce, toasted almonds and vanilla ice cream

Birthday Chocolate Cake

Ice Cream 3 scoop

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Specials

Margate

$39.00

Mussels

$36.00Out of stock

Cobia

$40.00Out of stock

Veal Chop

$60.00Out of stock

Extras

Grilled Miso Portobello

$10.00

Shrimp Risotto

$14.00

Potato Puree

$6.00

Prosciutto Ditalini

$12.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Side Roasted Vegetables

$12.00

Risotto Cake

$8.00

Cauliflower Risotto

$10.00

Cream Corn

$16.00

Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Add Goat Cheese ball

$6.00

Add Grilled Bread

$3.00

Add Goat Cheese ball

$10.00

Add Goat Cheese ball

$2.50

Extra carmel

$0.75

Add Goat Cheese ball

$24.00

Add Lobster

$38.00

Add Blue Cheese

$1.50

side Rice

$5.00

Side Butter Pasta

$5.00

Over pasta

$5.00

Add Anchovies

$1.50

Add Chicken

$9.00

Basket Fries

$12.00

Side Lump Crab Corn

$16.00

Side Asparagus

$10.00

Side Gnocchi

$10.00

Wine & Beer

Glasses

Simi CAB GL

$11.00

Saint Julia CAB GL

$11.00Out of stock

Unshackled GL

$20.00Out of stock

Uno Malbec GL

$11.00Out of stock

Meiomi PN GL

$14.00

Block Nine PN GL

$14.00Out of stock

Mondavi PN GL

$13.00Out of stock

Ghostrunner Blend GL

$12.00

Realm Bard GL

$20.00Out of stock

Beau Rivage GL

$12.00

Antigal Uno Malbec GL

$11.00Out of stock

Simi PN GL

$10.00Out of stock

Palladio Chianti GL

$12.00Out of stock

Wade Cellars GL

$14.00Out of stock

Cult Cab GL

$14.00

Villa Santa Marta Cab GL

$10.00

Villa Santa Marta Merlot GL

$10.00

Equoia PN GL

$12.00

Bela Voda Red Blend

$14.00

Prisoner Unshackled CAB GL

$20.00

Prisoner Unshackled PN GL

$20.00

Cloudline PN GL

$20.00

Piatelli PN GL

$12.00

Dough CAB GL

$11.00

The Crusher GL

$10.00

Josh Merlot GL

$12.00

Catena Vista Flores Malbec GL

$14.00

Burgans Albarino GL

$13.00Out of stock

Meiomi Chard GL

$15.00

Favorite Neighbor Chard GL

$13.00Out of stock

Chalk Hill Chard GL

$15.00Out of stock

Joseph Drouhin Chard GL

$15.00Out of stock

Plumpjack Chard GL

$20.00Out of stock

Riff PG GL

$10.00Out of stock

Fini Valdadige PG GL

$10.00

Acrobat PG GL

$12.00

Chateau Riesling GL

$10.00

Truchard Vineyards GL

$10.00

Fini PG GL

$10.00

Allan Scott SB GL

$12.00

Ferrari-Carano "Fume Blanc" GL

$12.00

Oyster Bay PG GL

$13.00

Oyster Bay Chard GL

$13.00

Oyster Bay SB GL

$13.00

Matua SB GL

$12.00

Gabbiano PG

$11.00

Equoia Chard GL

$12.00

Equoia SB GL

$12.00

Joel Gott

$13.00

Villa Santa Marta Chard GL

$10.00

Villa Santa Mate SB GL

$10.00

Equoia Chard GL

$12.00

Uma PG GL

$10.00

Kim Crawford SB GL

$14.00

Atto Lychee GL

$11.00

Mumm Brut GL

$12.00

Kim Crawford Prosecco GL

$12.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford Rose GL

$11.00

Ruffino Prosecco GL

$11.00

Ferreira 10 yr Port GL

$10.00

Grahams 10 yr Tawny Port GL

$12.00

Sandeman Founders GL

$13.00

Sandeman 10 yr GL

$15.00

Sandeman 20 yr GL

$20.00

Sandeman 30 yr GL

$25.00

Sandeman 40 yr GL

$30.00

Ferreira 20 yr Port GL

$15.00

Grahams Vintage Port GL

$16.00

Bottles

Purlieu Beckstoffer CAB BTL

$298.00

Sean Minor CAB BTL

$36.00

Simi CAB BTL

$44.00

Saint Julia Reserva CAB BTL

$44.00Out of stock

Piatelli Reserve CAB BTL

$48.00

Dough CAB BTL

$52.00

Ancient Peaks CAB BTL

$58.00

Unshackled PN BTL

$80.00Out of stock

Justin CAB BTL

$61.00

Wade CAB BTL

$62.00

Auctioneer CAB BTL

$64.00

Elizabeth Spencer CAB BTL

$65.00

Black Stallion CAB BTL

$68.00

Lapostolle Cuvee CAB BTL

$68.00

Novelty Hill CAB BTL

$68.00

Prisoner Unshackled CAB BTL

$80.00

Booker Fav Neighbor CAB BTL

Out of stock

Krutz CAB BTL

$85.00

Lewis Racecar Red CAB BTL

$89.00

Sequoia Grove CAB BTL

$89.00

Miner Emilys CAB BTL

$91.00

Purlieu Le Pich CAB BTL

$98.00

ZD Wines CAB BTL

$120.00