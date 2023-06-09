Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sami's Pizza

227 North Collier Boulevard

Marco Island, FL 34145

Stone Baked Pizza

Our Pizza's

Cheese Pizza

$17.99+

Half n Half Specialty 14"

Supreme Pizza

$23.99+

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Fresh Veggie Pizza

$22.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and black olives

Margherita Pizza

$23.99

Mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and diced tomatoes

Grande Meat Pizza

$25.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham

Hawaiian Pizza

$23.99

Smoked ham and pineapple

Sami's Choice Pizza

$24.99

Craft your pizza with any 5 regular (not gourmet) toppings

Buffalo Pizza

$24.99

Chicken, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce

White Pizza

$23.99

Fresh spinach or broccoli, roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

Ultimate Pizza

$25.99

Double-crusted pizza, filled with mozzarella, spinach, meatballs, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, and roasted garlic

Deep Dish 12"

Deep Dish Cheese Pizza

$24.99

Deep Dish Pizza with 3 Regular Topping

$29.99

Deep Dish Supreme

$32.99

Deep Dish Half n Half Specialty

Deep Dish Fresh Veggie Pizza

$31.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and black olives

Deep Dish Margherita Pizza

$31.99

Mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and diced tomatoes

Deep Dish Grande Meat Pizza

$33.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham

Deep Dish Hawaiian Pizza

$32.99

Smoked ham and pineapple

Deep Dish White Pizza

$32.99

Fresh spinach or broccoli, roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

Deep Dish Sami's Choice Pizza

$34.99

Craft your pizza with any 5 regular (not gourmet) toppings

Deep Dish Buffalo Pizza

$33.99

Chicken, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce

Deep Dish Ultimate Pizza

$32.99

Double-crusted pizza, filled with mozzarella, spinach, meatballs, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, and roasted garlic

Sicilian Pizza 16"

Sicilian Pizza with Cheese

$25.99

Sicilian Pizza with 3 Regular Toppings

$31.99

Sicilian Half n Half Specialty Pizza

Sicilian Supreme Pizza

$34.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Sicilian Fresh Veggie Pizza

$34.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and black olives

Sicilian Margherita Pizza

$34.99

Mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and diced tomatoes

Sicilian Grande Meat Pizza

$36.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham

Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza

$34.99

Smoked ham and pineapple

Sicilian Sami's Choice Pizza

$35.99

Craft your pizza with any 5 regular (not gourmet) toppings

Sicilian Buffalo Pizza

$35.99

Chicken, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce

Sicilian White Pizza

$34.99

Fresh spinach or broccoli, roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Ultimate Pizza

$34.99

Double-crusted pizza, filled with mozzarella, spinach, meatballs, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, and roasted garlic

Dinner At Sami's

Appetizers

"Golden" Fried Calamari

$16.99

Crisp succulent rings and tentacles cooked to tender perfection, served with our homemade marinara sauce

1 Lb Sautéed Mussels

$21.99

Cooked in a white wine garlic butter sauce or marinara sauce, with chopped tomatoes, diced green onions, and penne pasta, finished with Parmesan cheese and served with cheesy bread

10 Pieces Sami's House Jumbo Wings

$18.99

Lightly breaded bone-in jumbo wings. Mild, hot, BBQ, teriyaki, or garlic, with ranch or blue cheese dressing

5 Pieces Sami's House Jumbo Wings

$9.99

Lightly breaded bone-in jumbo wings. Mild, hot, BBQ, teriyaki, or garlic, with ranch or blue cheese dressing

12 Pieces Homemade Giant Garlic Knots

$11.99

With buttery garlic sauce and homemade marinara sauce

6 Pieces Homemade Giant Garlic Knots

$6.99

With buttery garlic sauce and homemade marinara sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$18.99

10 beer-battered shrimp, deep-fried and tossed in our homemade tangy sweet and sour sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.99

Homemade bread with mozzarella and buttery garlic sauce

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

5 fried mozarella sticks with marinara sauce

New Zealand Lamb Chops

$17.99

2 churrasco marinated lamb chops served over mixed greens

From the Garden

Our Famous Greek Salad

$16.99

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, green peppers, onions, crumbled feta cheese, kalamata, olives, pepperoncini, and cucumbers. Your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce, grated Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons with homemade Caesar dressing on the side

House Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, green peppers and cucumbers. With your choice of dressing

Caprese Salad

$16.99

4 slices of vine-ripe tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh basil, balsamic vinegar reduction and extra virgin olive oil

Cobb Salad

$22.99

Diced chicken, chopped bacon, crumbled blue cheese, diced avocado, romaine lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, black olives, diced tomatoes, and diced red onions, with your choice of dressing

Chef's Soup

Clam Chowder

Italian Wedding Soup

All American Burger

Grass Fed Burger

$18.99

Classic American, 100% angus beef patty with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion served with regular fries or steak fries

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$20.99

Steak smothered with sautéed onions and mushrooms and topped with provolone cheese on a sub roll with fries

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$21.99

2 fillets of Atlantic cod, coated in our special batter, served with steak fries, tartar sauce, fresh lemon, and malt vinegar

Curry & Kebabs

Our Unique Island Curry

Our Unique Island Curry

$23.99

Homemade curry sauce, with carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, green peas, tomatoes, zucchini, garbanzo and yellow squash. Served with a side of curry rice and garlic naan bread

Chicken Kebabs

$22.99

Two grilled chicken skewers with onion, green pepper, and grilled zucchini with garlic or butter naan bread. Served with house salad

Shrimp Kebabs

$29.99

Two marinated shrimp skewers with onions, green peppers and grilled zucchini, with garlic, butter or plain naan. Served with house salad

Gyros & More

Award Winning! Colossal Gyro

$21.99

Lamb and beef cooked on a rotisserie with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce, wrapped in a grilled pita and served with fries or salad

Gyro Platter

$21.99

Lamb and beef cooked on a rotisserie with salad, tzatziki sauce, rice, and grilled pita

Grilled Chicken Pita

$20.99

Chicken breast marinated in our special blend of spices and oils and then grilled, wrapped in a grilled pita with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce. Served with fries or salad

From the Grill

New Zealand Lamb Chop Dinner

New Zealand Lamb Chop Dinner

$35.99

5 baby churrasco marinated lamb chops, served with broccoli and steak fries or rice

Grouper

$32.99

Grilled, or broiled in whole butter, lemon, white wine, paprika, and cayenne pepper, and served with broccoli and your choice of fries or rice

Snapper

$32.99

Grilled, or broiled in whole butter, lemon, white wine, paprika and cayenne pepper, and served with broccoli and your choice of fries or rice

12OZ Rib Eye Steak

12OZ Rib Eye Steak

$36.99

12OZ New York Strip Steak

$35.99

Pollo

Parmigiana

$22.99

Lightly breaded with homemade marinara sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese with penne pasta

Picatta

$26.99

Sautéed in lemon butter sauce, capers and white wine with penne pasta

Marsala

$26.99

Mushroom marsala wine sauce with penne pasta

Pollo Francese

$26.99

Dipped in egg and flour with lemon butter and white wine sauce with penne pasta

Sushi

California Roll

$12.99

Inside-out sushi roll, nori, seaweed wrap with cucumber, crab meat, and avocado. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illnesses. If you are allergic to peanut, soy or gluten please be advised we a

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.99

Sashimi-grade tuna, tossed in a sesame sriracha sauce, topped with spicy mayonnaise for extra oomph. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illnesses. If you are allergic to peanut, soy or gluten pl

Sami's Sushi Roll

$15.99

Combination of tuna, salmon, and avocado. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illnesses. If you are allergic to peanut, soy or gluten please be advised we are not a fully peanut, soy, or gluten-f

Tuna Poke Bowl

$21.99

Diced sushi-grade tuna, cucumber, scallions, soy sauce, toasted sesame seeds, lemon juice, sesame oil, and rice vinegar, served in lettuce leaves, with wonton chips

Ginormous Calzone & Stromboli

Stromboli

$19.99

Stuffed with sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Calzone

$19.99

Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, with your choice of ham, pepperoni, sausage, or meatball

Homestyle Pasta

Spaghetti

$19.99

With homemade marinara sauce

Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca

$23.99

Kalamata olives, onions, capers, anchovies, garlic, and fresh tomatoes with a touch of marinara sauce, tossed in white wine

Linguini

$25.99

White or red sauce and clams with flat thin pasta

Linguini Carbonara

$22.99

Diced pancetta, onions, and Parmesan cheese finished in cream sauce

Fettuccine

$21.99

In a creamy Alfredo sauce

Penne Alfredo

$21.99

In a creamy Alfredo sauce

Pappardelle Pasta

$22.99

Roasted pepper, artichoke, tomato, spinach, and roasted garlic, served in a white wine olive oil sauce

Gnocchi

$21.99

Imported Italian potato dumpling with marinara sauce

Grilled Veggie Platter

$23.99

Spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce, surrounded by yellow squash, zucchini, eggplant, grilled red peppers, grilled tomatoes, and grilled onions

Our Signature Lasagna

$25.99

Large portion of layered pasta stuffed with bolognese sauce and baked to perfection

Penne a La Vodka

Penne a La Vodka

$21.99

Penne pasta in a vodka cream sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$21.99

6 jumbo cheese ravioli in marinara sauce

Kids' Menu

3 Chicken Tenders

$12.99

With french fries

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

With french fries

Pasta

$9.99

Plain

Pesce

Lobster Ravioli

$31.99

6 jumbo lobster-filled ravioli with 2 shrimp in marinara, Alfredo, or brandy cream sauce

Livornese

$32.99

Grouper or snapper sautéed with kalamata olives, onions, capers, anchovies, garlic, and fresh tomatoes with marinara sauce, tossed in white wine and clam juice and served on a bed of spaghetti grouper

Pesce Francese

$29.99

Shrimp or snapper dipped in egg and flour and sautéed in white wine lemon butter sauce and served with penne pasta

Blackened

$32.99

Pan sautéed blackened red snapper or grouper with lemon butter sauce over a bed of spaghetti

Shrimp Scampi

$29.99

6 shrimp sautéed in lemon butter sauce and white wine over a bed of spaghetti

House Specialty Zuppa Di Pesce

$36.99

Calamari, mussels, shrimp, and clams with pieces of fish, tossed in a red fra diablo sauce, served over a bed of spaghetti

Salmon Picatta

$32.99

Norwegian salmon sautéed in lemon butter sauce, capers and white wine with penne pasta

Desserts

Killer Key Lime Pie

$8.99

Cheesecake

$8.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Tiramisu

$7.99

2 Cannoli

$7.99

Cup Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

Bowl Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.99

Cup Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.99

Bowl Chocolate Ice Cream

$7.99

Beverages

San Pellegrino

$3.99

Large

Coffee

$3.49

Espresso

$4.99

Sides

Half Caesar

$7.99

House Salad

$7.99

Gyro Meat

$9.99

Sausage

$8.99

Chicken

$8.99

4 Meatballs

$11.99

Fries

$4.99

Pasta with Garlic and Aioli

$10.99

Sautéed Broccoli

$7.99

Sautéed Spinach

$7.99

Pizza/Marinara Sauce

$2.99

Garlic Sauce

$1.99

Alfredo Sauce

$4.99

Side Anchovies

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-friendly restaurant with patio seating, featuring pizza, pasta & seafood. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

227 North Collier Boulevard, Marco Island, FL 34145

Directions

