Sami's Pizza
227 North Collier Boulevard
Marco Island, FL 34145
Stone Baked Pizza
Our Pizza's
Cheese Pizza
Half n Half Specialty 14"
Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Fresh Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and black olives
Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and diced tomatoes
Grande Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham
Hawaiian Pizza
Smoked ham and pineapple
Sami's Choice Pizza
Craft your pizza with any 5 regular (not gourmet) toppings
Buffalo Pizza
Chicken, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce
White Pizza
Fresh spinach or broccoli, roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
Ultimate Pizza
Double-crusted pizza, filled with mozzarella, spinach, meatballs, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, and roasted garlic
Deep Dish 12"
Deep Dish Cheese Pizza
Deep Dish Pizza with 3 Regular Topping
Deep Dish Supreme
Deep Dish Half n Half Specialty
Deep Dish Fresh Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and black olives
Deep Dish Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and diced tomatoes
Deep Dish Grande Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham
Deep Dish Hawaiian Pizza
Smoked ham and pineapple
Deep Dish White Pizza
Fresh spinach or broccoli, roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
Deep Dish Sami's Choice Pizza
Craft your pizza with any 5 regular (not gourmet) toppings
Deep Dish Buffalo Pizza
Chicken, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce
Deep Dish Ultimate Pizza
Double-crusted pizza, filled with mozzarella, spinach, meatballs, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, and roasted garlic
Sicilian Pizza 16"
Sicilian Pizza with Cheese
Sicilian Pizza with 3 Regular Toppings
Sicilian Half n Half Specialty Pizza
Sicilian Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Sicilian Fresh Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and black olives
Sicilian Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and diced tomatoes
Sicilian Grande Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, bacon, and ham
Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza
Smoked ham and pineapple
Sicilian Sami's Choice Pizza
Craft your pizza with any 5 regular (not gourmet) toppings
Sicilian Buffalo Pizza
Chicken, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, drizzled with buffalo sauce
Sicilian White Pizza
Fresh spinach or broccoli, roasted garlic, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Ultimate Pizza
Double-crusted pizza, filled with mozzarella, spinach, meatballs, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, and roasted garlic
Dinner At Sami's
Appetizers
"Golden" Fried Calamari
Crisp succulent rings and tentacles cooked to tender perfection, served with our homemade marinara sauce
1 Lb Sautéed Mussels
Cooked in a white wine garlic butter sauce or marinara sauce, with chopped tomatoes, diced green onions, and penne pasta, finished with Parmesan cheese and served with cheesy bread
10 Pieces Sami's House Jumbo Wings
Lightly breaded bone-in jumbo wings. Mild, hot, BBQ, teriyaki, or garlic, with ranch or blue cheese dressing
5 Pieces Sami's House Jumbo Wings
Lightly breaded bone-in jumbo wings. Mild, hot, BBQ, teriyaki, or garlic, with ranch or blue cheese dressing
12 Pieces Homemade Giant Garlic Knots
With buttery garlic sauce and homemade marinara sauce
6 Pieces Homemade Giant Garlic Knots
With buttery garlic sauce and homemade marinara sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp
10 beer-battered shrimp, deep-fried and tossed in our homemade tangy sweet and sour sauce
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Homemade bread with mozzarella and buttery garlic sauce
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
5 fried mozarella sticks with marinara sauce
New Zealand Lamb Chops
2 churrasco marinated lamb chops served over mixed greens
From the Garden
Our Famous Greek Salad
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, green peppers, onions, crumbled feta cheese, kalamata, olives, pepperoncini, and cucumbers. Your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce, grated Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons with homemade Caesar dressing on the side
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, green peppers and cucumbers. With your choice of dressing
Caprese Salad
4 slices of vine-ripe tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh basil, balsamic vinegar reduction and extra virgin olive oil
Cobb Salad
Diced chicken, chopped bacon, crumbled blue cheese, diced avocado, romaine lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, black olives, diced tomatoes, and diced red onions, with your choice of dressing
Chef's Soup
All American Burger
Fish & Chips
Curry & Kebabs
Our Unique Island Curry
Homemade curry sauce, with carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, green peas, tomatoes, zucchini, garbanzo and yellow squash. Served with a side of curry rice and garlic naan bread
Chicken Kebabs
Two grilled chicken skewers with onion, green pepper, and grilled zucchini with garlic or butter naan bread. Served with house salad
Shrimp Kebabs
Two marinated shrimp skewers with onions, green peppers and grilled zucchini, with garlic, butter or plain naan. Served with house salad
Gyros & More
Award Winning! Colossal Gyro
Lamb and beef cooked on a rotisserie with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce, wrapped in a grilled pita and served with fries or salad
Gyro Platter
Lamb and beef cooked on a rotisserie with salad, tzatziki sauce, rice, and grilled pita
Grilled Chicken Pita
Chicken breast marinated in our special blend of spices and oils and then grilled, wrapped in a grilled pita with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce. Served with fries or salad
From the Grill
New Zealand Lamb Chop Dinner
5 baby churrasco marinated lamb chops, served with broccoli and steak fries or rice
Grouper
Grilled, or broiled in whole butter, lemon, white wine, paprika, and cayenne pepper, and served with broccoli and your choice of fries or rice
Snapper
Grilled, or broiled in whole butter, lemon, white wine, paprika and cayenne pepper, and served with broccoli and your choice of fries or rice
12OZ Rib Eye Steak
12OZ New York Strip Steak
Pollo
Parmigiana
Lightly breaded with homemade marinara sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese with penne pasta
Picatta
Sautéed in lemon butter sauce, capers and white wine with penne pasta
Marsala
Mushroom marsala wine sauce with penne pasta
Pollo Francese
Dipped in egg and flour with lemon butter and white wine sauce with penne pasta
Sushi
California Roll
Inside-out sushi roll, nori, seaweed wrap with cucumber, crab meat, and avocado. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illnesses. If you are allergic to peanut, soy or gluten please be advised we a
Spicy Tuna Roll
Sashimi-grade tuna, tossed in a sesame sriracha sauce, topped with spicy mayonnaise for extra oomph. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illnesses. If you are allergic to peanut, soy or gluten pl
Sami's Sushi Roll
Combination of tuna, salmon, and avocado. Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illnesses. If you are allergic to peanut, soy or gluten please be advised we are not a fully peanut, soy, or gluten-f
Tuna Poke Bowl
Diced sushi-grade tuna, cucumber, scallions, soy sauce, toasted sesame seeds, lemon juice, sesame oil, and rice vinegar, served in lettuce leaves, with wonton chips
Ginormous Calzone & Stromboli
Homestyle Pasta
Spaghetti
With homemade marinara sauce
Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca
Kalamata olives, onions, capers, anchovies, garlic, and fresh tomatoes with a touch of marinara sauce, tossed in white wine
Linguini
White or red sauce and clams with flat thin pasta
Linguini Carbonara
Diced pancetta, onions, and Parmesan cheese finished in cream sauce
Fettuccine
In a creamy Alfredo sauce
Penne Alfredo
In a creamy Alfredo sauce
Pappardelle Pasta
Roasted pepper, artichoke, tomato, spinach, and roasted garlic, served in a white wine olive oil sauce
Gnocchi
Imported Italian potato dumpling with marinara sauce
Grilled Veggie Platter
Spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce, surrounded by yellow squash, zucchini, eggplant, grilled red peppers, grilled tomatoes, and grilled onions
Our Signature Lasagna
Large portion of layered pasta stuffed with bolognese sauce and baked to perfection
Penne a La Vodka
Penne pasta in a vodka cream sauce
Cheese Ravioli
6 jumbo cheese ravioli in marinara sauce
Kids' Menu
Pesce
Lobster Ravioli
6 jumbo lobster-filled ravioli with 2 shrimp in marinara, Alfredo, or brandy cream sauce
Livornese
Grouper or snapper sautéed with kalamata olives, onions, capers, anchovies, garlic, and fresh tomatoes with marinara sauce, tossed in white wine and clam juice and served on a bed of spaghetti grouper
Pesce Francese
Shrimp or snapper dipped in egg and flour and sautéed in white wine lemon butter sauce and served with penne pasta
Blackened
Pan sautéed blackened red snapper or grouper with lemon butter sauce over a bed of spaghetti
Shrimp Scampi
6 shrimp sautéed in lemon butter sauce and white wine over a bed of spaghetti
House Specialty Zuppa Di Pesce
Calamari, mussels, shrimp, and clams with pieces of fish, tossed in a red fra diablo sauce, served over a bed of spaghetti
Salmon Picatta
Norwegian salmon sautéed in lemon butter sauce, capers and white wine with penne pasta
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family-friendly restaurant with patio seating, featuring pizza, pasta & seafood. Come in and enjoy!
227 North Collier Boulevard, Marco Island, FL 34145