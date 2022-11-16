- Home
La Unica's Fresh Mex
121 Reviews
$
971 Gray Avenue
Yuba City, CA 95991
Popular Items
Drinks
Rg Soda
Lg Soda
Jarritos
Imported Coke
Fanta
Rg Horchata
Lg Horchata
Water Cup
Coconut Water
Bottle Water
Reg Lemonade
LG Lemonade
Small Red Bull
Monster
Large Red Bull 12oz
2 Coconut Waters
16oz Red Bull
3 (16oz Red Bull)
COMBO MEALS
#1 Two Crunchy Corn Tacos
lettuce, cheese, & salsa. Combo includes rice & beans.
#2 Two Crunchy Flour Tacos
lettuce, cheese, & salsa. Combo includes rice & beans.
#3 Three Small Soft Corn Tacos
onion, cilantro, & salsa. Combo includes rice & beans.
#4 Two Soft Flour Tacos
onion, cilantro, & salsa. Combo includes rice & beans.
#5 Two Tamales
pork or chicken. Combo includes rice & beans.
#6 Three Enchiladas
side of lettuce, cheese, sour cream, & red or green enchilada sauce. Combo includes rice & beans.
#7 Three Taquitos w/Shredded Chicken
lettuce, cheese, sour cream, & salsa. Combo includes rice & beans.
#8 One Chile Relleno
cheese or ground beef & potato served with sour cream and cheese on top. Combo includes rice & beans.
#9 A Plate w/Meat
Your choice of meat & corn or flour tortilla. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, radish, and jalapeno. Combo includes rice & beans.
#10 Two Flautas w/Shredded Chicken
lettuce, cheese, sour cream, & salsa. Combo includes rice & beans.
#11 One Enchilada
lettuce, cheese, sour cream & red or green enchilada sauce. Combo includes rice & beans.
#12 Two Enchiladas
lettuce, cheese, sour cream, & red or green enchilada sauce. Combo includes rice & beans.
TACOS
Small Soft Corn Taco
Your choice of meat, mild salsa, onion, & cilantro
Soft Flour Taco
Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa
Crunchy Corn Taco
Your choice of meat, mild salsa, lettuce, & cheese
Crunchy Flour Taco
Your choice of meat, mild salsa, lettuce, & cheese.
Veggie Taco
Small soft corn tortilla, whole beans, rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa
2 Street Tacos
Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa
3 Street Tacos
Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa
4 Street Tacos
Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa
5 Street Tacos
Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa
6 Street Tacos
Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa
7 Street Tacos
Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa
8 Street Tacos
Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa
ENCHILADAS
Cheese Enchilada
Enchilada served with red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, side of lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
Chicken Enchilada
Enchilada served with red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, side of lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
Shredded Beef Enchilada
Enchilada served with red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, side of lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
Meat Enchilada
BURRITOS
BEAN CHEESE BURRITOS
FATSO BURRITO
BREAKFAST BURRITO
CHIMICHANGA
NACHOS
Cheese Nachos
Large basket of chips served with nacho cheese
Small Meat Nachos
Chips, your choice of meat, beans, nacho cheese, sour cream, mild salsa, onion, cilantro & shredded cheese
Large Meat Nachos
Chips, your choice of meat, beans, nacho cheese, sour cream, mild salsa, onion, cilantro, and shredded cheese
QUESADILLA
TOSTADA & SOPES
TORTA
TAQUITOS & FLAUTAS
CHILE RELLENO
SALADS
FAJITAS
CHIPS & SALSA
SIDE MEAT (appro. 4-5oz)
Side Carne Asada
Side Carnitas
Side Chile Verdo
Side GRILLED AL PASTOR
Side Chorizo
Side Fried Fish
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Ground Beef w/ potato
Side Milensa
Side Grilled Fish
Side Shredded Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Al Pastor (Adobada)
Shredded Beef
RICE/BEANS SIDES
SOUR CREAM/CHEESE SIDES
2 oz Sour Cream
4 oz Sour Cream
5 oz Sour Cream
8 oz Sour Cream
16 oz Sour Cream
32 oz Sour Cream
2 oz Cheese
5 oz Cheese
8 oz Cheese
2 oz Queso Fresco
5 oz Queso Fresco
8 oz Queso Fresco
2oz Nacho Cheese
5 oz Nacho Cheese
8 Oz Nacho Cheese
16 oz Nacho Cheese
32 oz Nacho Cheese
GUAC/AVACADO SIDES
SALSA SIDES
ENCHILADA SAUCE SIDES
2oz Red Ench. Sauce
4 oz Red Ench. Sauce
5 oz Red Ench. Sauce
8 oz Red Ench. Sauce
16 oz Red Ench. Sauce
32 oz Red Ench Sauce
2 oz Green Ench. Sauce
4 oz Green Ench. Sauce
5 oz Green Ench. Sauce
8oz Green Ench. Sauce
16 oz Green Ench Sauce
32 oz Green Ench Sauce
Other SIDES
20 TACOS Rice, Beans, Chips/Salsa
12 Enchiladas Rice, Beans, Chips/Salsa
ADD PLATES, NAPKINS, FORKS
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
La Unicas Fresh Mex is located in the heart of Yuba City. We are dedicated to serving the area with high quality food and friendly customer service!!!
971 Gray Avenue, Yuba City, CA 95991