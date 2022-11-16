Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Unica's Fresh Mex

121 Reviews

$

971 Gray Avenue

Yuba City, CA 95991

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Burrito
FATSO BURRITO
Large Meat Nachos

Drinks

Rg Soda

$2.29

Lg Soda

$2.98

Jarritos

$2.98

Imported Coke

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50Out of stock

Rg Horchata

$2.99

Lg Horchata

$3.59

Water Cup

$0.25

Coconut Water

$2.89

Bottle Water

$1.50

Reg Lemonade

$2.99

LG Lemonade

$3.59

Reg Lemonade

$2.99

Small Red Bull

$2.69

Monster

$2.69

Large Red Bull 12oz

$3.25

2 Coconut Waters

$4.00

16oz Red Bull

$3.89

3 (16oz Red Bull)

$10.89

Beer

805

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

White Claw

$2.49

Margarita

$2.49

COMBO MEALS

#1 Two Crunchy Corn Tacos

$10.69

lettuce, cheese, & salsa. Combo includes rice & beans.

#2 Two Crunchy Flour Tacos

$11.89

lettuce, cheese, & salsa. Combo includes rice & beans.

#3 Three Small Soft Corn Tacos

$10.29

onion, cilantro, & salsa. Combo includes rice & beans.

#4 Two Soft Flour Tacos

$10.49

onion, cilantro, & salsa. Combo includes rice & beans.

#5 Two Tamales

$10.49

pork or chicken. Combo includes rice & beans.

#6 Three Enchiladas

$12.69

side of lettuce, cheese, sour cream, & red or green enchilada sauce. Combo includes rice & beans.

#7 Three Taquitos w/Shredded Chicken

$10.79

lettuce, cheese, sour cream, & salsa. Combo includes rice & beans.

#8 One Chile Relleno

$12.99

cheese or ground beef & potato served with sour cream and cheese on top. Combo includes rice & beans.

#9 A Plate w/Meat

$12.49

Your choice of meat & corn or flour tortilla. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, radish, and jalapeno. Combo includes rice & beans.

#10 Two Flautas w/Shredded Chicken

$10.99

lettuce, cheese, sour cream, & salsa. Combo includes rice & beans.

#11 One Enchilada

$9.29

lettuce, cheese, sour cream & red or green enchilada sauce. Combo includes rice & beans.

#12 Two Enchiladas

$11.49

lettuce, cheese, sour cream, & red or green enchilada sauce. Combo includes rice & beans.

TACOS

Your choice of meat, mild salsa, lettuce & cheese

Small Soft Corn Taco

$2.29

Your choice of meat, mild salsa, onion, & cilantro

Soft Flour Taco

$4.29

Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa

Crunchy Corn Taco

$4.29

Your choice of meat, mild salsa, lettuce, & cheese

Crunchy Flour Taco

$4.49

Your choice of meat, mild salsa, lettuce, & cheese.

Veggie Taco

$2.98

Small soft corn tortilla, whole beans, rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa

2 Street Tacos

$4.58

Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa

3 Street Tacos

$6.87

Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa

4 Street Tacos

$9.16

Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa

5 Street Tacos

$11.45

Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa

6 Street Tacos

$13.74

Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa

7 Street Tacos

$16.03

Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa

8 Street Tacos

$18.32

Your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa

ENCHILADAS

Enchilada served with red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, side of lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Cheese Enchilada

$4.59

Enchilada served with red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, side of lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Chicken Enchilada

$4.59

Enchilada served with red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, side of lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Shredded Beef Enchilada

$4.59

Enchilada served with red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese, side of lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Meat Enchilada

$4.59

BURRITOS

Burrito Box

$8.79

No Tortilla, served in a box with rice, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, mild salsa, & your choice of meat

Small Burrito

$7.29

Your choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, & mild salsa

Large Burrito

$9.29

Your choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, mild salsa

BEAN CHEESE BURRITOS

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.69

Large Bean & Cheese

$4.89

Bean, Cheese, & Rice

$4.99

Large Bean, Cheese, & Rice

$6.59

Bean, Cheese, Rice, & Sour Cream

$5.99

FATSO BURRITO

Your choice of meat, rice, and beans, onion, cilantro, mild salsa, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole.

FATSO BURRITO

$10.29

Your choice of meat, rice, and beans, onion, cilantro, mild salsa, cheese, sour cream, & guacamole.

VEGGIE BURRITO

VEGGIE BURRITO

$7.99

Rice, Beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & guacamole.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

Breakfast Burrito

$9.29

Your choice of bacon or chorizo, beans, egg, potato, onion, cilantro, & brown salsa

CHIMICHANGA

Your choice of meat, rice and beans, deep fried and served with a side of sour cream and mild salsa.

SMALL CHIMI

$7.49

Your choice of meat, rice and beans, deep fried and served with a side of sour cream and mild salsa.

LARGE CHIMI

$10.49

Your choice of meat, rice and beans, deep fried and served with a side of sour cream and mild salsa.

NACHOS

Cheese Nachos

$5.29

Large basket of chips served with nacho cheese

Small Meat Nachos

$7.29

Chips, your choice of meat, beans, nacho cheese, sour cream, mild salsa, onion, cilantro & shredded cheese

Large Meat Nachos

$8.89

Chips, your choice of meat, beans, nacho cheese, sour cream, mild salsa, onion, cilantro, and shredded cheese

QUESADILLA

Served with a side of sour cream & guacamole

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.29

Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Meat Quesadilla

$10.99

Your choice of meat with melted cheese, side of sour cream & guacamole

TOSTADA & SOPES

Tostada

$6.39

Your choice of meat, served on a crunchy corn flat shell with beans, lettuce, mild salsa, sour cream, onion, & Monterey cheese

Handmade Sope

$8.00

Your choice of meat served on a traditional hand made sope with beans, lettuce, mild salsa, sour cream, onion, & cheese

TORTA

Toasty bread served with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapenos, queso fresca, & avacado

Torta

$10.29

Toasty bread served with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapenos, queso fresca, & avacado

TAQUITOS & FLAUTAS

Taquito

$2.99

Served with shredded chicken(ONLY) inside a deep fried corn tortilla topped with mild salsa, lettuce, sour cream & cheese on top

Flauta

$4.49

Served with shredded chicken(ONLY) inside a deep fried flour tortilla topped with mild salsa, lettuce, sour cream, & cheese on top

CHILE RELLENO

Chile Relleno

$9.19

Stuffed breaded pepper with your choice of cheese or meat, topped with cheese and sour cream.

TAMALES

Chicken Tamale

$4.00

Pork Tamale

$4.00

SALADS

Taco Salad

$12.29

Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, & shredded cheese

Side Salad

$6.39

lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomato, onion, & cilantro

FAJITAS

Fajitas Chicken

$17.29

Served with rice, beans, & your choice of tortillas

Fajitas Steak

$17.29

Served with rice, beans, and your choice of tortillas

Fajitas Shrimp

$21.99

Served with rice, beans, & your choice of tortillas

CHIPS & SALSA

Express Chips &Salsa

$2.29

Perfect serving for 1-2 people of chips & pico de gallo

8 oz Pico

$3.79

8 oz pico de gallo

16 oz Pico

$4.99

16oz pico de gallo

32oz Pico

$10.79

32oz pico de gallo

Half Bag of Chips

$2.87

Full Bag of Chips

$4.00

Full Bag Flour Chips

$9.20

Express Chips(only)

$1.59

SIDE MEAT (appro. 4-5oz)

Side Carne Asada

$4.01

Side Carnitas

$4.01

Side Chile Verdo

$4.01

Side GRILLED AL PASTOR

$4.01

Side Chorizo

$4.01

Side Fried Fish

$5.01

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.01

Side Ground Beef w/ potato

$4.01

Side Milensa

$4.01

Side Grilled Fish

$5.01

Side Shredded Chicken

$4.01

Side Shrimp

$6.51

Side Al Pastor (Adobada)

$4.01

Shredded Beef

$4.01

RICE/BEANS SIDES

Side Rice

$2.63

16oz Rice

$5.75

32 Oz Rice

$12.00

Side Beans

$2.63

16 Oz Beans

$5.75

32oz Beans

$12.00

Side Whole Beans

$2.63

SOUR CREAM/CHEESE SIDES

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.59

4 oz Sour Cream

$0.99

5 oz Sour Cream

$1.15

8 oz Sour Cream

$2.30

16 oz Sour Cream

$4.60

32 oz Sour Cream

$9.20

2 oz Cheese

$0.60

5 oz Cheese

$1.25

8 oz Cheese

$2.15

2 oz Queso Fresco

$0.60

5 oz Queso Fresco

$1.45

8 oz Queso Fresco

$2.15

2oz Nacho Cheese

$0.60

5 oz Nacho Cheese

$1.15

8 Oz Nacho Cheese

$2.50

16 oz Nacho Cheese

$5.00

32 oz Nacho Cheese

$12.00

GUAC/AVACADO SIDES

2 oz Guac

$1.45

5oz Guac

$4.00

8 oz Guac

$5.75

16 oz Guac

$11.50

32 oz Guac

$23.00

1/2 Avacado

$1.72

1/4 Avacado

$0.86

SALSA SIDES

2 oz Pico

$0.50

5 oz Pico

$1.25

8 oz Pico

$3.79

16 oz Pico

$4.99

32 oz Pico

$10.79

2 oz Hot Salsa

$0.30

8 oz Hot Salsa

$2.29

16 oz Hot Salsa

$4.59

8 oz Green Salsa

$2.29

16 oz Green Salsa

$4.59

8 oz Brown Salsa

$2.29

16 oz Brown Salsa

$4.59

5 oz Molcajete

$3.45

8 oz Molcajete

$5.75

16 oz Molcajete

$6.89

32 oz Molcajete

$12.65

ENCHILADA SAUCE SIDES

2oz Red Ench. Sauce

$0.59

4 oz Red Ench. Sauce

$1.25

5 oz Red Ench. Sauce

$1.45

8 oz Red Ench. Sauce

$4.59

16 oz Red Ench. Sauce

$9.19

32 oz Red Ench Sauce

$17.25

2 oz Green Ench. Sauce

$0.59

4 oz Green Ench. Sauce

$1.25

5 oz Green Ench. Sauce

$1.45

8oz Green Ench. Sauce

$4.59

16 oz Green Ench Sauce

$9.19

32 oz Green Ench Sauce

$17.25

Other SIDES

2oz Side Jalapeno

$0.59

5oz Jalapeno

$0.99

Side Onion

$0.30

Side Cilantro

$0.30

Side Tomato

$0.59

5 oz Lettuce

$0.69

Fried Serrano

$1.25

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.43

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.43

Dozen Tortilla Corn

$4.39

Dozen Tortilla Flour

$4.39

Kids Menu

Kids Chips & Cheese

$2.75

Kids Quesadilla

$2.40

Kid's Rice & Beans

$2.99

STREET TACOS

3 Street Tacos

$6.00

4 Street Tacos

$7.00

5 Street Tacos

$8.00

6 Street Tacos

$9.00

20 TACOS Rice, Beans, Chips/Salsa

20 Street Tacos, 32oz Rice, 32oz Beans, 1/2 bag of Chips, 8oz pico, side of onion, cilantro, & salsa.

20 TACOS Rice, Beans, Chips/Salsa

$50.00

12 Enchiladas Rice, Beans, Chips/Salsa

12 Enchiladas Rice, Beans, Chips/Salsa

$50.00

ADD PLATES, NAPKINS, FORKS

ADD PLATES, NAPKINS, FORKS (7 people)

$5.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

La Unicas Fresh Mex is located in the heart of Yuba City. We are dedicated to serving the area with high quality food and friendly customer service!!!

Website

Location

971 Gray Avenue, Yuba City, CA 95991

Directions

Gallery
La Unica's Fresh Mex image
La Unica's Fresh Mex image
La Unica's Fresh Mex image
La Unica's Fresh Mex image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taqueria Cinco de Mayo
orange star4.6 • 5,341
4925 Olivehurst Ave Olivehurst, CA 95961
View restaurantnext
Mike's Grande Burger
orange star4.1 • 440
2896 Olive Hwy Oroville, CA 95966
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Yuba City - Yuba City
orange starNo Reviews
1074 Harter Road Yuba City, CA 95993
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Yuba City

10 Beach Hut Deli - 10 Yuba City
orange star4.6 • 2,265
1655 Colusa Hwy Yuba City, CA 95993
View restaurantnext
AJ's Sandwiches - YUBA CITY
orange star4.6 • 1,151
1171 Bridge Street Yuba City, CA 95991
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yuba City
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston