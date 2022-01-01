Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria La Ventana

review star

No reviews yet

109 South Main Street

Suite 400

Mansfield, TX 76063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco
Quesadilla
Queso & Chips

Taco

Taco

Taco

$3.00

Tortillas are made fresh daily

Bowl

Bowl

Bowl

$8.00

Burrito

Burrito

Burrito

$8.00

Tortillas are made fresh daily

Quesadilla

Tortillas are made fresh daily
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Tortillas are made fresh daily

Ensalada

Served with mixed field greens, iceberg lettuce, sweet tomatoes, candied peanuts, avocado, fresco cheese and charred cilantro vinaigrette
Ensalada Fresca

Ensalada Fresca

$9.00

Served with mixed field greens, iceberg lettuce, sweet tomatoes, candied peanuts, avocado, fresco cheese and charred cilantro vinaigrette

Sides & Dips

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$5.00
Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$5.00
Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$4.25

Flechazos

$1.50

Side Rice

$1.50

Side Black Beans

$1.50

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$4.00

Served all day!

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Elotes

Elotes Single

Elotes Single

$5.00

Street Corn

Elotes Large

Elotes Large

$8.00

Street Corn

Postre

Churro con Cajeta

Churro con Cajeta

$4.00

Bottle Drinks

Mexican Cola

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Sangria Senorial

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bebidas

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Barg's Rootbeer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade Minute Maid

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Fanta Strawberry

$4.00

Mango Iced Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cocktails - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Margarita - Frozen

$7.00

Margarita - Rocks

$7.00

Margarita - Spicy Habanero Pineapple

$13.00

Mango Chamoy

$13.00

Mezcalita

$13.00

Sangria

$10.00

Remolino Swirl

$13.00

Ranch Water

$13.00

Margarita (half gallon)

$32.50

Margarita (gallon)

$64.00

Beer - (Alcohol)

Food purchase required for purchase of alcohol. Texas law requires that you must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase alcohol and that food must be ordered with any to-go alcohol purchase. If food is not ordered with your to-go alcohol purchase, we will have to cancel your order. Please indicate your understanding of this requirement by [clicking below].

Corona

$6.00

Dos XX Lager

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Tecate Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Carta Blanca (32oz)

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 South Main Street, Suite 400, Mansfield, TX 76063

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Del Toro BBQ - Mansfield
orange starNo Reviews
109 S Main St. Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Twisted Root Burger - Mansfield
orange star4.4 • 946
109 S Main St Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
BIG D BBQ - Mansfield
orange starNo Reviews
226 N. Walnut Creek dr Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Hearth Cafe Mansfield - 990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124
orange starNo Reviews
990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124 Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Los Molcajetes - Mansfield
orange starNo Reviews
960 Highway 287 N Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Our Place Restaurant Mansfield
orange star4.2 • 746
915 W Debbie Lane Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mansfield

Salata - F - 099 - South Mansfield
orange star4.7 • 2,032
3161 E. Broad St Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Pollo Regio - 038 Mansfield
orange star4.4 • 1,654
1151 US 287 Frontage Road Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Twisted Root Burger - Mansfield
orange star4.4 • 946
109 S Main St Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Our Place Restaurant Mansfield
orange star4.2 • 746
915 W Debbie Lane Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mansfield
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston