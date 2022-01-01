American
Lake Clear Lodge
4 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Our 100-mile culinary focused cuisine with Old World imagination, honoring the timeless practices of slow cooking, vegetable stocks, bone broths, essential oils, and natural herbs and spices.
Location
6319 State Route 30, Lake Clear, NY 12945
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery
4.2 • 2,739
813 Mirror Lake Drive Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurant
Whiteface Club & Resort - Cafe on the Green
No Reviews
373 Whiteface Inn Lane Lake Placid, NY 12496
View restaurant