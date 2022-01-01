Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Lake Clear Lodge

4 Reviews

6319 State Route 30

Lake Clear, NY 12945

Appetizers

Large Soft Baked Pretzel

$12.00

One oversized soft-baked pretzel with our famous Lodge mustard.

Lodge Old World Game Wursts

Lodge Old World Game Wursts

$18.00

A sampler of Adirondack game & Old World Wursts (sausages) grilled and served with our famous mustard.

Roasted Artichokes & Tomatoes

Roasted Artichokes & Tomatoes

$14.00

Tender roasted artichokes accented with soft roasted tomatoes in sunflower oil.

Special

Fresh-baked Cornbread

$5.00+

A moist cornbread that you would have found in the Adirondacks years ago.

Lodge Bone Broth Soup

$8.00+

Varies nightly. A few examples include: - Chicken, Leek, & White Corn Hominy - Creamy Potato Bacon - Tomato Basil - Beef Barley And more!

Ghooooooulash

$16.00

Hunter’s fresh meat goulash with vegetables and noodles.

Famous Lodge Red Cabbage

Famous Lodge Red Cabbage

$8.00+

Long simmered red cabbage with vinegar and spices. We serve this at every meal in the Lodge. It may have large or small granny smith apples in it depending on its simmer length.

Fruit Strudel

Fruit Strudel

$11.00

Nightly fresh fruit wrapped and baked inside puffed pastry. May contain nuts and oats.

Lake Clear Lodge Merch

Bottle of Hohmeyer's Giggle Water

Bottle of Hohmeyer's Giggle Water

$44.00+

A spirit you will not find anywhere else: this honey-flavored whiskey is based on the original recipe from the Lodge in the Prohibition days.

Common Roots Cookbook by Cathy & Ernest Hohmeyer

$19.95

Great Adirondack Corn Maze Ticket

$10.00+

Lodge Logo Hat

$33.00

An embroidered baseball cap with the Lake Clear Lodge & Retreat Speakeasy logo.

Lodge Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt

$36.00+

Slate-gray crewneck sweatshirt with an embroidered Lake Clear Lodge & Retreat logo.

Lodge Logo Hooded Sweatshirt

$42.00+

Lodge Logo Fleece Jacket

$49.00+

Giggle Water/Speakeasy T-Shirt

$33.00+Out of stock

Graphic t-shirt with our Lake Clear Lodge Speakeasy Logo on the front and Giggle Water/Honeycomb on the back.

Giggle Water/Speakeasy Fleece

$55.00+

A soft, front-zip fleece featuring an embroidered Lake Clear Lodge Speakeasy logo on the front and a Giggle Water/Honeycomb label on the back.

Bourbon Bullet Glass

$30.00

Wine Bullet Glass

$30.00

Coffee Bullet Mug

$35.00

Pint Bullet Glass

$35.00

Beer Bullet Mug

$40.00

Bullet Decanter

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Our 100-mile culinary focused cuisine with Old World imagination, honoring the timeless practices of slow cooking, vegetable stocks, bone broths, essential oils, and natural herbs and spices.

Website

Location

6319 State Route 30, Lake Clear, NY 12945

Directions

Gallery
Adirondack Alps Restaurant | Hohmeyer's Lake Clear Lodge image
Adirondack Alps Restaurant | Hohmeyer's Lake Clear Lodge image
Adirondack Alps Restaurant | Hohmeyer's Lake Clear Lodge image
Adirondack Alps Restaurant | Hohmeyer's Lake Clear Lodge image

Map
