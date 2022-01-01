Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lava Java

500 Grand Central Ave

Lavallette, NJ 08735

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat, Egg, and Cheese
Large Iced Coffee
Avocado Toast

Coffee

Small Hot Drip

$1.50

12 oz

Medium Hot Drip

$2.00

16 oz

Large Hot Drip

$2.50

20 oz

XL Hot Drip

$3.00

24 oz

Small Iced Coffee

$3.00

20 oz, Dark roast

Large Iced Coffee

$4.50

32 oz, Dark roast

Box of Coffee

$18.00

Espresso Drinks

Single Espresso

$1.00

Double Espresso

$2.00

Triple Espresso

$3.00

Quad Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Triple shot, hot water

Large Americano

$4.00

Iced Americano

$3.50

Large Iced Americano

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.00

16 oz, 3 shots, steamed milk, foam

Large Cappucino

$4.75

Hot Latte

$4.50

Triple shot, steamed milk, 16 oz

Large Hot Latte

$5.00

Small Iced Latte

$4.50

Triple shot, milk, over ice

Large Iced Latte

$5.50

Triple shot, milk, over ice

Macciato

$3.00

Double shot, light foam

Cortado

$3.75

3 shots, steamed foam

Iced Cortado

$3.75

Specialty Drinks

Lava Java

$4.50

Triple shot in steamed hot chocolate

Iced Lava Java

$4.50

Large Iced Lava Java

$5.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Sweet & Spicy black tea, steamed milk

Small Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Chai, Milk, over ice

Large Iced Chai

$5.50

Hot Matcha Latte- Med

$4.50

Hot Matcha Latte- Large

$5.00

Small Iced Matcha

$4.50

Large Iced Matcha

$5.50

Small Javender

$3.50

Iced coffee, lavendar syrup, almond milk

Large Javender

$4.75

Iced coffee, lavendar syrup, almond milk

Small Lavaberry Latte

$4.00

Iced Blueberry Hibiscus, Blueberry Syrup, Coconut milk

Large Lavaberry Latte

$5.50

Iced Blueberry Hibiscus, Blueberry Syrup, Coconut milk

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.00

12 oz

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.50

16 oz

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.00

20 oz

XL Hot Chocolate

$4.50

24 oz

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

20 oz

Drink Special

$3.75

Hot and Iced Teas

Small Hot Tea

$3.00

Medium Hot Tea

$3.50

16 oz

Large Hot Tea

$4.00

20 oz

XL Hot Tea

$4.50

24 oz

Lipton Tea

$2.00

Small Iced Tea

$3.00

Large Iced Tea

$4.50

Small Lemonade

$2.50

Large Lemonade

$4.00

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Choice of bread, build your own

Small Fruit Salad

$6.00

Strawberries, blueberries, bananas

Large Fruit Salad

$8.00

Strawberries, blueberries, bananas

Granola & Yogurt

$8.00

Homemade granola, yogurt

Egg Platter

$9.00

Eggs any style, homefries, toast

Egg and Cheese

$7.50

2 eggs, american cheese, kaiser roll

Meat, Egg, and Cheese

Meat, Egg, and Cheese

$8.75

Breakfast meat, eggs, american, kaiser roll

Lava Love

$12.00

4 scrambled eggs, pork roll, american, homies, 6-inch roll

Homefries

$5.00

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Sausage

$4.50

Side Pork Roll

$4.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Side Kielbasa

$4.50

Side Ham

$4.50

Meat Sandwich

$8.75

Choice of breakfast meat, option of cheese, kaiser roll

Buttered Roll

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Hash Brown Patties

$4.00

Side Toast

$1.50

Banana

$0.75

One Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Breakfast Special

$7.00

Lunch

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Choice of bread and cheese

BLTA

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Tuna Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Egg Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Shrimp Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Grilled Chicken

$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, kaiser roll

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Spinach, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, roasted peppers, avocado

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Romaine, chicken, caesar dressing, parmesan

Soups and Salads

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day

Chili Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Topped with cheese, buttered roll on the side

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg, tomato, red onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine, tomato, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, cheddar, grilled chicken

House Salad

$7.00

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Homemade corn chips and salsa- serves 2-3

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Homemade corn chips and guacamole- serves 2-3

French Fries

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Chicken Salad

$5.00+

Tuna Salad

$5.00+

Egg Salad

$5.00+

Shrimp Salad

$6.00+

Pastries

Hippie Bar

$4.50

Crumb cake

$2.50

Muffin

$2.50

Scone

$3.50

Croissant

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$2.50

Yesterday Pastry

$1.00

Multigrain Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$2.00Out of stock

Cronut

$3.00Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lava Java loves you!

Location

500 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette, NJ 08735

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

