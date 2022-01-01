Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charlie's Cheesecakes

491 Route 35 N.

Mantoloking, NJ 08738

Large Plain Cheesecake
Small Plain Cheesecake
10 Cheesecake Parfaits

cheesecakes

Small Plain Cheesecake

Small Plain Cheesecake

$17.99

A 7" plain Charlie's Cheesecake that serves around 8-10 people. Perfect for any event or holiday!

Small Key-lime Cheesecake

Small Key-lime Cheesecake

$18.99

This is the perfect option for any fan of our key-lime pies. Our 7" key-lime cheesecake is made with fresh key-lime juice and is a sweet and creamy combination of two classic desserts.

Small Chocolate Cheesecake

$18.99

Our chocolate cheesecake is 7" and tastes just a bit more rich. It's the same creamy texture as our classic cheesecake with a dash of chocolate added.

Small Strawberry-Shortcake Crumble

Small Strawberry-Shortcake Crumble

$18.99

Our plain 7" cheesecake with our homemade strawberry-shortcake crumble crust and crumble sprinkled on the top (Think like the Strawberry-Shortcake ice-cream bar!)

Large Plain Cheesecake

$27.99

Our 10" classic Charlie's Cheesecake serves around 10-12 people and is a great addition to any event or holiday.

10 Cheesecake Parfaits

10 Cheesecake Parfaits

$38.00

Our parfaits are the perfect size for a single serving of cheesecake. You can choose from our classic plain cheesecake or mix it up and select from a variety of flavors. If you were looking for a gluten-free option then go crumb-free!

25 Cheesecake Parfaits

$90.00

Our parfaits are the perfect size for a single serving of cheesecake. You can choose from our classic plain cheesecake or mix it up and select from a variety of flavors. If you were looking for a gluten-free option then go crumb-free!

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Open for online ordering only. Must place an order for any of the approved dates. Our cheesecakes are the perfect rich dessert for any event!

491 Route 35 N., Mantoloking, NJ 08738

