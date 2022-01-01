Left Bank - Menlo Park

Restaurant info

Left Bank is an authentic brasserie known for simple, seasonally-changing French menus featuring a diverse selection of fresh vegetables, seafood, meats, hearty salads and sumptuous desserts crafted by Chef Roland Passot. Located in Menlo Park's charming downtown, Left Bank transports guests to a quaint brasserie in Paris. Our terrace, European-style bar and casually elegant main dining room offer a fun and French experience.

Website