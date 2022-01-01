Restaurant header imageView gallery

Left Bank - Menlo Park

635 Santa Cruz Ave

Menlo Park, CA 94025

Appetizers

Pain et Beurre

$5.00

assorted artisan breads, French butter, Maldon salt

Oysters (6)

$18.00

half dozen raw market selection

Oysters (12)

$36.00

L'assiette de Charcuterie

$19.00

housemade chicken liver mousse and country pâté, traditional accompaniments

L'assiette de Fromages

$19.00

selection of 3 cheeses, local and French, traditional accompaniments

Cheese Fondue

$14.00

brie, blue, and goat cheese, Madeira wine

Tarte Flambee

$21.00

Escargots

$14.00

Pernod garlic butter

Calamari Frit

$18.00

lemon, Dijon vinaigrette

Prawns Provencale

$16.00

tomato, Niçoise olives, basil, capers, Pernod garlic butter

Half Pound Moules

$18.00

Full Pound Moules Frites

$28.00

one pound steamed mussels, spinach, white wine, Pernod garlic butter

Steak Tartare

$17.00

capers, shallots, Dijon

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$18.00

avocado, dill pickles, fried shallots, Espelette pepper, ciabatta

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Emmenthal

Beet Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens

$8.00

Salade Lyonnaise

$14.00

frisée, lardons, poached egg

Salade Verte

$12.00

butter lettuce, fines herbs, shallots, Dijon vinaigrette

Country Pate

$10.00

Entree

Raclette Burger

$23.00

Raclette cheese, maple glazed pork belly, red wine braised shallots

Bacon Blue Cheeseburger

$20.00

fried onions

Cheddar Cheeseburger

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion

Steak Frites

$32.00

skirt steak, pommes frites, choice of Bordelaise, Roquefort butter, or au poivre sauce

Beef Bourguignon

$32.00

red wine braised boneless short ribs, bacon lardons, baby carrots, button mushrooms, pearl onions, fingerling potatoes

Housemade Grilled Sausage

$21.00

potato gratin, braised red cabbage

Butternut Squash & Kale Ravioli

$26.00

Duck Confit

$29.00

farro, almonds, snap peas, dried cherries, blood orange gastrique

Mushroom Bourguignon

$28.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$30.00

Half Pound Moules

$18.00

Full Pound Moules Frites

$28.00

one pound steamed mussels, spinach, white wine, Pernod garlic butter

Bouillabaisse (petite)

$22.00

prawns, clams, mussels, saffron tomato broth petite

Bouillabaisse (full)

$35.00

prawns, clams, mussels, saffron tomato broth petite

Trout Almondine

$26.00

brown butter, roasted almonds, green beans

Salmon

$30.00

Delta asparagus, sauce vierge

Nicoise Salade

$25.00

seared Ahi, egg, haricots verts, olives

Chix Sando

$14.00

Croque Moniseur

$16.00

Croque Madame

$18.00Out of stock

1/2 Chicken

$29.00

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

shallots

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

butter

Roasted Root Vegetables

$8.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Spinach

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Beef Patty

$8.00

French Baguette

$5.00

Mac and Cheese Shop

New Brocklin" Mac

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken and Gravy Mac

$12.00

Surf N' Turf Mac

$17.00

Jalapeno Mac

$15.00

Buffalo Mac

$16.00

Cheesin Mac

$11.00

Dessert

Apple Tatin

$11.00Out of stock

Café Liégeois

$11.00

vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, warm espresso, almonds

Crème Brûlée

$11.00

vanilla bean custard

Fondant au Chocolat

$11.00

dark chocolate molten cake, chocolate sauce, crème Chantilly

Les Profiteroles

$11.00

cream puffs, artisan vanilla ice cream, dark chocolate sauce, almonds

Tarte Citron

$11.00

Petite Profiterole

$4.00

Kids Le Sundae

$4.00

Two Scoops Sorbet

$8.00

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$8.00

Petit Ice Cream

$4.00

Petit Sorbet

$4.00

Clafoutis

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Croquettes De Poulet

$7.00

Saumon

$8.00

Croque Monsieur Américain

$7.00

"Z" Petit Burger

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Left Bank is an authentic brasserie known for simple, seasonally-changing French menus featuring a diverse selection of fresh vegetables, seafood, meats, hearty salads and sumptuous desserts crafted by Chef Roland Passot. Located in Menlo Park's charming downtown, Left Bank transports guests to a quaint brasserie in Paris. Our terrace, European-style bar and casually elegant main dining room offer a fun and French experience.

Website

