Left Bank - Menlo Park
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Left Bank is an authentic brasserie known for simple, seasonally-changing French menus featuring a diverse selection of fresh vegetables, seafood, meats, hearty salads and sumptuous desserts crafted by Chef Roland Passot. Located in Menlo Park's charming downtown, Left Bank transports guests to a quaint brasserie in Paris. Our terrace, European-style bar and casually elegant main dining room offer a fun and French experience.
Location
635 Santa Cruz Ave, Menlo Park, CA 94025
